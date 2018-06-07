Your’s, mine and their ABC. No fat to cut so says News director Gaven Morris.

Make no mistake, there is no more fat to cut at the ABC. Any more cuts to the ABC cut into the muscle of the organisation.

Really. Believe us. We have no vested interest in this.

Well, currently running on ABC’s flagship current affairs program Four Corners is a 3 part expose on the supposed relationship between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin:

It’s the story of the century: The US President and his connections to Russia. In a Four Corners special series, award winning investigative reporter Sarah Ferguson follows the spies and the money trail from Washington, to London, to Moscow.

Spartacus has watched the first of the 3 and won’t make a comment about the “balance” of the story, except to highlight the title of part 1:

Trump/Russia: Secrets, spies and useful idiots

But why is an Australian public broadcaster flying over to and all over the US (and London and Moscow and possibly other destinations) to present a story on Donald Trump? Are there any particular insights that Sarah Ferguson can extract that US media outlets can’t? Is there some Australia specific presentation that warrants ABC expending all such resources? Are there no more relevant Australia specific programs that the Australian Broadcasting Corporation might cover?

If the ABC wanted to run a story on Trump and Putin, presumably there would have been less expensive options that could have been purchased; options that did not require all the costs and challenge of numerous business and first class trips around the globe?

If Mr Morris does not believe there is any fat left in the ABC he is clearly looking in the wrong places. He might start looking between his ears and the ears of the current affairs management and production teams.

Mr Morris should also consider doing something that is required of managers outside the public service – prioritisation. When resources are not endless, choices have to be made and priorities set. This is generally known as Management 101.

Follow I Am Spartacus on Twitter at @Ey_am_Spartacus