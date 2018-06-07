Your’s, mine and their ABC. No fat to cut so says News director Gaven Morris.
Make no mistake, there is no more fat to cut at the ABC. Any more cuts to the ABC cut into the muscle of the organisation.
Really. Believe us. We have no vested interest in this.
Well, currently running on ABC’s flagship current affairs program Four Corners is a 3 part expose on the supposed relationship between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin:
It’s the story of the century: The US President and his connections to Russia.
In a Four Corners special series, award winning investigative reporter Sarah Ferguson follows the spies and the money trail from Washington, to London, to Moscow.
Spartacus has watched the first of the 3 and won’t make a comment about the “balance” of the story, except to highlight the title of part 1:
Trump/Russia: Secrets, spies and useful idiots
But why is an Australian public broadcaster flying over to and all over the US (and London and Moscow and possibly other destinations) to present a story on Donald Trump? Are there any particular insights that Sarah Ferguson can extract that US media outlets can’t? Is there some Australia specific presentation that warrants ABC expending all such resources? Are there no more relevant Australia specific programs that the Australian Broadcasting Corporation might cover?
If the ABC wanted to run a story on Trump and Putin, presumably there would have been less expensive options that could have been purchased; options that did not require all the costs and challenge of numerous business and first class trips around the globe?
If Mr Morris does not believe there is any fat left in the ABC he is clearly looking in the wrong places. He might start looking between his ears and the ears of the current affairs management and production teams.
Mr Morris should also consider doing something that is required of managers outside the public service – prioritisation. When resources are not endless, choices have to be made and priorities set. This is generally known as Management 101.
Follow I Am Spartacus on Twitter at @Ey_am_Spartacus
You forgot politics 101: any more talk of cuts and Peppa Pig gets it!
What I love about this $ corners report is that they actually interviewed a highly regarded intelligence asset that has worked within the Trump empire since 2006 – AND THEY STILL CAN’T PROVE ANYTHING.
Worst Intelligence Services, ever!
The ABC no longer commissions any drama other than sanctimonious propaganda. Most of their news is obviously fake. Much of the rest is the recycled mush produced by the BBC. They no longer have any interesting documentaries having passed these to the SBS and the commercial channels. About the only thing they do have are children’s shows, which clearly are required for arse protection since any time the ABC budget is threatened even minutely it’s all “but think of Peppa Pig!”
Any autopsy of this strange beast would find that once the fat is excised there would be nothing at all left.
Wouldn’t it be nice if us poor blighted taxpayers could somehow find a way not to have to pay for this blubbery behemoth?
Hasn’t Peppa Pig been produced in Singapore for some time?
The donation of tens of millions of Ozzie taxpayers’ dollars to the Clinton Crime Syndicate by that poodle fluffer, Fishnets Downer?
Don’t forget how many of its drooling cretins the ALPBC sent to a certain recent wedding in Londonistan.
The multi-teated skywhale comes to mind.
Please. Mrs Snowcone is an award winning j’ismist.