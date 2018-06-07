Spare us the hypocrisy

There is a shock, horror, surprise headline on the Australian today.
MPs warn Facebook over China data deal
It turns out that Facebook might be sharing the information we voluntarily reveal to to world about ourselves with communists. Yes – actual communists.
“It is completely unacceptable that information from Facebook users has been slyly handed over to Huawei, by Facebook,” Mr Byrne told The Australian last night. “I want to know why Mr Zuckerberg allowed this to happen. If need be, he will be invited to appear before the PJCIS in a public hearing to explain himself to our committee and the Australian people.” Mr Hastie said users had a right to know where their data had been stored and who had access to it.
This outrage is bipartisan.
“It’s disturbing that Facebook has shared personal data with a telecommunications company with close links to the Chinese Communist Party,” Mr Hastie said. “Why do tech companies resist giving information to law enforcement but are happy to hand it freely to foreign companies with ties to authoritarian states?”
Just one small problem.
The Australian government through the offices of the ATO already gives personal information to actual authoritarian states – including the People’s Republic of China. We provide information to the ATO involuntarily and the Australian government shares that information with the whole world and its dog.
Perhaps the first question Mark Zuckerberg should be asked is whether Facebook has provided any different information to the PRC than has the ATO?
In some sense, what the ATO exchanges relates to an individual’s tax obligations and I suspect that this is a multinational convention. What Facebook (one of the Master’s of the Universe) provides is anyone’s guess, but likely far more personal, liberal in its content and scope, and expansive.
Not that it bothers me as I don’t use Facebook, it would be interesting to understand the what, why and wherefore. The good thing is, Facebook may slowly be unravelling, though I wouldn’t hold my breath. Anyone remember how Microsoft was pursued and sued around the world as a monopoly, simply because of a web browser?
So we can be confident that Labor Party MP Mr Anthony Byrne won’t allow Facebook to give data to other communists, like GetUp! or the CFMMEU.
Excellent, Mr Byrne! Keep up the good work.
