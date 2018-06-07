Why won’t anyone employ your graduates?

Dirk Moses has an interesting essay over at the ABC. This paragraph in particular jumped out at me:
If anything undermines Western civilization at Australian universities it is the declining enrolments in the Bachelor of Arts. This is a global trend, but local factors are significant causes. The government’s threat of $100,000 degrees frightened students and parents, understandably wary about accumulating debts in economically uncertain times, while Australian business – another bulwark of conservatism – prefers to hire accounting and economic graduates, unlike in the UK and the United States. I have lost count of the number of university Open Day conversations with parents who press me about the career prospects of their 17-year old children. Unconvinced by my pitch about the value of the humanities, they drag off the youth of today from the History/Ancient History and Classics booth over to the Accounting one. Don’t blame political correctness for these decisions. Blame the precariousness induced by the globalized economy championed by News Corp and Education Minister Simon Birmingham.
Now I’m always happy to blame the government for all ills. Yet I’m unconvinced in this instance. How is it that UK and US employers employ Arts graduates in those countries where students debt is a serious issue compared to Australia?
Other than McDonalds, Hungry Jacks, supermarkets, Their ABC and SBS, who employs arts graduates?
Could it be that Arts graduates look like someone just painted them? While drunk. And high. And designed to scare off the customers?
Could it be that prospective grads are wising up to the fact that The Yarts have been taken over by empty headed leftards rendering the degrees largely worthless to prospective employers? You do need a job to pay off that HECS debt yanno
Someone get Dick a mirror.
They don’t. As usual it’s crap. Arts graduates do poorly on the US and UK job markets too.
The rest of Moses’ article is also BS, full of straw men and avoiding the real issue of the ideological nonsense being peddled in most arts courses these days.
Dirk. Dick, Dirk whatever.
If anything undermines Western civilization at Australian universities it is the declining enrolments in the Bachelor of Arts.
This is, of course, complete bullshit.
The IPA has published extensive information about the anti-Western civilisation skewing of Australia’s universities. The fewer BA students under the current curricula, the better for Australian society.
The real problem in relation to employment is qualification inflation. We have too many universities and produce far too many graduates. It’s simple supply and demand. Decades ago a BA was comparatively uncommon, and gave its holder an edge in the job market over a mere high school graduate. That’s been eroded by a bloated tertiary sector in which people of below average academic ability waste 3 or more years getting a bachelor’s degree (often in some pseudo-discipline invented within the last few decades by “Arts” faculties). Naturally with increased competition, people look for the next edge, which is to go for a course which at least looks like it gives the employer something more than generalised “Arts” courses are thought to.
It’s largely the fault of the Dawkins “reforms”. If the “Dawkins universities” were still teaching students useful skills, there wouldn’t be an oversupply problem for the comparatively few self-selected academic types who did a BA.
Dirk is a recidivist fuckwit with a phd in genocide studies from Berkley if I remember correctly. Last came to prominence when he suggested something off colour about Kieth Windshuttle and sodomy when they were facing off over the culture wars and aboriginal history.
Dirk by name perhaps, but by nature definitely not the sharpest tool in the drawer.
A ‘one size fits all’ Arts degree falls short unless you are specifically looking at a career in health caring, some media, sociology but even then, you will likely need additional studies.
The variety of careers today is staggering and most require some ‘basic principles’ education beforehand at Uni. As an employer and/or someone who has dealth with many graduates, I understand that a graduate knows (relatively) bugger all when they leave Uni but they have a basic understanding of the field and that is the foundation upon which I can build their knowledge.
Few companies, or even Government departments, will employ a graduate who has no Uni training directly relevant to the role (without additional supporting tier 2 studies). An Arts degree, by itself, will be unlikely to cut it.
At my organisation we don’t employ Arts graduates because they have nothing to offer us.
The real problem in relation to employment is qualification inflation.
Yes. My daughter is currently at Uni and doing a double degree. Not because she particularly wants to, but because it will give her an advantage in gaining employment. Her (undeniably logical if mercenary) thought was that as a female with two relevant degrees in her chosen field, she will often have an advantage over the male applicants with double degrees for the same role and, over other females with only one relevant degree.
Inflated sense of entitlement seems to be a factor in Australia.
In the US you don’t have our skewed industrial system and people knuckle down and work hard because you can be sacked easily.
Here employers are leery of hiring someone who may or may not cut it, why take the risk? If you want to sack someone here you run the risk of unfair dismissal action and the process is the punishment as well as costing a fortune.