Catallaxy Exclusive – Labor Announces GST Gender Equalisation Policy

The Australian Labor Party believes in fairness and justice. Every one should achieve the same outcomes, no matter their gender, race or sexual orientation. Discrimination, especially outcome discrimination, needs to be erased from our hearts, our minds and especially from our tax system.

It has been well established that males eat more than females; and because the GST does not apply to fresh food, that means that men are costing the budget more because of this GST concession. According to Treasury’s 2018 Tax Expenditures Statement, the annual revenue forgone from not charging GST on fresh food is $7.1 billion and most of this is to the benefit Australian men at the expense of Australian women. This is not fair, this is not sustainable and this cannot continue in a fair and just Australia.

Accordingly, the Australia Labor Party today announces a new policy to remedy these gender inequities in the GST regime. If elected, the Australian Labor Party will work with supermarkets and other fresh food vendors to apply a GST Adjustment on Gender (GAG) on all fresh food purchases made by male shoppers.

The Australian Labor Party expects, subject to consultation, that this will involve the issue of special government identification cards to shoppers to present at check outs. A special Committee of Administrative Review Persons (CRAP) will review the GST adjustment for transgender and tranexual citizens. Initial members of CRAP will include Van Badham, Clementine Ford, Yassmin Abdel-Magied and Peter Van Onselen.

It is manifestly not fair that Australian women continue to subsidise the eating habits of Australian men and the Australia Labor Party will, as a matter of priority, see that this inequity is promptly remedied.

Commenting on the proposal, the Shadow Minister for Women, the Hon. Tania Plibersek said:

This is a watershed moment for Australia. Social Justice demands that men pay their fair share of tax.

Follow I Am Spartacus on Twitter at @Ey_am_Spartacus