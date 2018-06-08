Catallaxy Exclusive – Unfair tax cuts preference tax payers over non-tax payers

In a Catallaxy Files exclusive, opposition Treasury spokesman Chris Bowen has confirmed the results of research the Labor Party commissioned from the Parliamentary Budget Office (PBO). Mr Bowen said:
The PBO has clearly shown that the unfair Turnbull Government tax cuts offer no benefit to those who don’t pay tax. This is plainly unfair that people should not get a tax cut just because they don’t pay tax.
This new research follows on from prior PBO research that Mr Bowen highlighted:
finding that $30 billion of the $41.6bn of Stage Three tax cuts would flow to men, claiming men would benefit over women at a ratio of three to one.
In response the the Labor Party’s claims, Treasurer Scott Morrisson has acknowledged the lack of fairness and committed that the government will look into measures to remedy the situation. Mr Morrisson said:
Any Liberal government that I am part of will never lose the fairness wars to Labor. The Liberal Party I represent will always stand for fairness and social justice.
Then just jack up their welfare, you imbecile.
Oh wait, that’s exactly what you intend doing.
I’d laugh but it is only a millimetre from the truth and is really just a sad indictment.
[email protected]!
We are being led by [email protected]
Tweedledum versus tweedle dumber…
“”Hello Mr Sparticus? I’m calling from Teh Ponds Institute. Would you like to have a coffee and discuss career options with us some time?”.”
LMAO
Women should be paying their fair share. Equal pay, equal tax.
meanwhile elsewhere
https://www.atr.org/thanks-tax-reform-utilities-are-lowering-rates?amp
I think Turnbull should include in the legislation a 100% tax cut for those people who don’t pay tax. That would be fair. Even Emma Alberici would find it hard to criticise such a generous provision!
I had to actually read this twice, pause, think about for a few seconds before laughing.
It all sounded so true!!
Methinks that Phuong Ngo definitely bumped off the wrong bloke on the Labor-poxed Fairfield Council in New South Obeid all those years ago.
The only thing Chris Bowen has ever been even half-way successful at in his career, is drowning the 2,000 undocumented International Centrelink-Seeking , Anabolic Arab, aspiring Labor(sic) voters in the Timor Sea when he was Juliar’s Minister for Porous Boarders and Terrorist Importation.
Liberty quote!
So is Bowen saying that married working men in Australia cant be trusted to share their good fortunes with their familes (including their wives).
I dont know how his family works, but i tend to share my good fortune. My wife (being a woman) and my children are direct beneficieares (as I am of my wifes good fortune).
Capitulating to the leftist notion of ‘fairness’ (and thereby endorsing its validity) was a central theme of the first budget that the Diet Labor Party put forward after being re-elected – whilst jacking up taxes on those who already bore the overwhelming burden of taxation in this Marxist toilet.
A tax increase, I hasten to add, that a re-elected ALP can and will restore relying on the very same justifications used by Diet Labor.
The parody of the ALP position is funny and I applaud the use of ridicule which is a powerful force for changing perceptions. But, frankly, it’s all far too late.
Bowen might also have grounds for complaint that surveys have found that most of the people incarcerated in prisons around the country, are actually…criminals.
That’s blatant discrimination against Labor(sic) voters.
There must be a quota system put in place in order to bring ‘fairness’ and ‘equity’ to our prison system. The A.L.P. demands equal representation in prisons for women, Unionists, the professionally offended, Q.W.E.R.T.Y.L.G.B.T.Q.I.S.S.M.A.L.P.A.C.T.U.’s, the disabled, the unemployed, students, refugees, thespians, musicians, artistes, people with Arts degrees, baristas (i.e. latte-makers with delusions of adequacy – the last two categories frequently overlap) etc.
Why should the rich elite hog all the places in our luxury prison resorts, to the exclusion of others?
The TAB is unfair,it only pays money to people who win,what about the poor losers?
Obviously Bowen has done a course in the swan institute of Narxist economics .
Career politics the ruination of reason ,ban it ,talk about ban the bomb these bastards do more harm than any bomb .
It’s becoming nigh impossible to tell satire from reality now, we’re well and truly through the looking glass.
The first victim is the English language- “fairness” now means stealing someone’s hard-earned beer vouchers, and giving them to someone else whose sole economic input is to keep turnover going in the gambling, narcotics, chop baccy, car rebirthing, burglar alarm, booze, porno and daytime television sectors. And taking a nice slice on the way of course.
I’d have thought it meant getting to keep most of the reward for your effort or investment, and otherwise being left the fuck alone. We really need a lot more helicopters.
From the man that is happy enough to overtax poor people, just for owning shares.
Said it before, I’ll say it again. We are fucked.