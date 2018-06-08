Catallaxy Exclusive – Unfair tax cuts preference tax payers over non-tax payers

In a Catallaxy Files exclusive, opposition Treasury spokesman Chris Bowen has confirmed the results of research the Labor Party commissioned from the Parliamentary Budget Office (PBO). Mr Bowen said:

The PBO has clearly shown that the unfair Turnbull Government tax cuts offer no benefit to those who don’t pay tax. This is plainly unfair that people should not get a tax cut just because they don’t pay tax.

This new research follows on from prior PBO research that Mr Bowen highlighted:

In response the the Labor Party’s claims, Treasurer Scott Morrisson has acknowledged the lack of fairness and committed that the government will look into measures to remedy the situation. Mr Morrisson said:

Any Liberal government that I am part of will never lose the fairness wars to Labor. The Liberal Party I represent will always stand for fairness and social justice.

