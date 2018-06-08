Claudio Veliz on our universities

A piece from the IPA Review, Feb 1988, posted in John Roskam’s weekly newsletter. The 20 universities refers to the pre-Dawkins era.
‘The Closing of the Australian Mind?’
[Australia has] one of the least diversified higher education systems of any major western democracy; her 20 universities are administered largely in the same manner, using comparable salary scales, similar career structures, and with most other internal administrative and academic arrangements standardized or modified in consultation with the central authorities. It is only a gentle exaggeration to say that Australia has one huge university with 20 campuses strewn over her vast territory.
It is now possible for an intelligent and diligent Australian student to enter university almost totally ignorant of the European cultural antecedents of his own thoughts, the temper of his time, or the formative experience of his country.
The phrase `totally ignorant’ is not used frivolously. I have had the sobering experience of encountering clever students, triumphant holders of HSC credentials, who believed that `Eureka’ was the Aboriginal name for the site of the stockade; had never heard of Pericles, Cervantes or Balzac; did not know what the Book of Job was or where it could be found; knew something about Hamlet (‘It’s a play, isn’t it?’), but not about Homer, Figaro, Faust, Don Juan or Othello.
These students can proceed to complete with brilliance any number of degree courses on a diversity of specialisms, none of which will do anything to rectify the awesome deficiency. They can thus be disgorged into the world armed with impeccable professional knowledge and accreditation, ready in due course to advise governments, opine about higher morality, teach in schools and universities, intervene in the administration of institutions, and otherwise influence the lives of others in important ways.
Successful on the surface, but in reality, incomplete human beings, all the more pitiful and dangerous because ignorant even of their crippling disability.
As a graduate back in the stone age when when it meant something , the tertiary sector today has become a stinking carcass of same-same . To add insult to the funding of this make-believe world , the many made-up “degrees” are dragging taxpayers money away from technical/TAFE trade institutions that actually need it . We have a massive skill shortage in Aus of trades. It’s why in the cities we are paying plumbers eye watering money .
Not her alone , but Gillard accelerated the Marxist rot when her “govt” (sic) made policy that encouraged (paid) the tertiary to Hoover up as many deadbeat high school leavers as they could . Coz you know, “ historical elitism has meant that some don’t get a shot at O week and the chance the waste 3-4 years of their formative lives doing shit courses that will never get them a job.”
For Jules and her berry band of eunuchs it’s a good thing kids who aren’t academically inclined at all get to accrue HECS debts and end up pulling beers and coffees. Of course there’s the rub of trades and unionism on this country but on balance it couldn’t be any worse than right now .
And obviously Shorten’s a useless cynical xunt but at least he mentioned the raping of the TAFE sector in his budget reply. He won’t do anything about it of course , but Mal and co can’t even see it to pretend about doing something. Birmingham is myopically focussed on placating the atrophying uni sector.
The outcomes described by the author represent a veritable triumph of cultural Marxism and ‘Diversity’ (ed. note – ironic sigh) which all right minded people celebrate. Not that anybody actually has any choice in the matter.
I’ve just been looking back a further 20 years, to that watershed year of 1968. There were two startlingly prophetic voices in that year. One, that of Pope Paul VI in Humanae Vitae; the other Enoch Powell in his so-called “Rivers of Blood” speech, given on the 20th of April, 1968.