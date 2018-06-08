Long Weekend Reading

For those Cats out there looking for a good book to read over the long weekend, here are 2 options. They are both “interesting” but would likely be even more interesting if read while highly intoxicated. And both are available from Amazon in paperback and Kindle editions.

Sadly, GST is now included in the price.

The Good Fight: Six years, two prime ministers and staring down the Great Recession.

On Democracy by Saddam Hussein

