Long Weekend Reading

Posted on 11:53 am, June 8, 2018 by I am Spartacus

For those Cats out there looking for a good book to read over the long weekend, here are 2 options.  They are both “interesting” but would likely be even more interesting if read while highly intoxicated.  And both are available from Amazon in paperback and Kindle editions.

Sadly, GST is now included in the price.

The Good Fight: Six years, two prime ministers and staring down the Great Recession by [Swan, Wayne]

The Good Fight: Six years, two prime ministers and staring down the Great Recession.

On Democracy by Saddam Hussein by [Hussein, Saddam]

On Democracy by Saddam Hussein

Follow I Am Spartacus on Twitter at @Ey_am_Spartacus

This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

10 Responses to Long Weekend Reading

  1. mh
    #2731373, posted on June 8, 2018 at 11:57 am

    What Happened by Hillary Clinton comes in a close third behind those two.

  2. Cynic of Ayr
    #2731383, posted on June 8, 2018 at 12:22 pm

    Not sure of the price. How much will I be paid to read either or both of these?
    I mean, to read Swan’s diatribe will need payment or recompense of some kind, surely!

  3. Bruce in WA
    #2731385, posted on June 8, 2018 at 12:25 pm

    Rarely read fantasy these days …

  4. Percy Popinjay
    #2731393, posted on June 8, 2018 at 12:29 pm

    I’ve still got a few of Saddam’s legendary Barbara Carthorse style potboilers to wade through.

    Alas, they are likely to remain unread. That paint isn’t going to watch itself dry.

  6. Dr Fred Lenin
    #2731439, posted on June 8, 2018 at 1:14 pm

    Saddam democracies it that the National Gangrene Laboral Pardees handbook ? With a preface by Noam Chomsky.

  7. JohnL
    #2731455, posted on June 8, 2018 at 1:45 pm

    Do I get a free bottle (large) of scotch ( or any drinkable alcohol) to compensate me for the pain and suffering?

  8. Mother Lode
    #2731468, posted on June 8, 2018 at 2:04 pm

    I am guessing Swannee’s book is one of the colour-in kind.

    Better not have join-the-dots. With that fucker’s gift for numbers, a picture of cottage would end up looking like the smoking ruins of a bombed city.

  9. RobK
    #2731477, posted on June 8, 2018 at 2:22 pm

    Colours by numbers? I don’t think so, maybe little letters or shapes.

  10. Spring is coming
    #2731480, posted on June 8, 2018 at 2:29 pm

    ‘Family’ by Barnaby Joyce. One mans struggle to overcome frigid nights in our Nations Capital.

    ‘Loyalty’ by Malcolm Turnbull, Julie Bishop. Introduction by Julia Gillard. The classic story of two lost souls who overcome success to achieve mediocrity.

    ‘Boot Camp’ by Bill Shorten. Seldom do we stop and conduct the ‘are we Better Off Overall Test?’. No need Bill has done this for you. This self helping book will take you step by step below the minimum wage to become the abject poor he will fight for …unless he cannot find you or he forgets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.