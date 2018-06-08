Long Weekend Reading

For those Cats out there looking for a good book to read over the long weekend, here are 2 options. They are both “interesting” but would likely be even more interesting if read while highly intoxicated. And both are available from Amazon in paperback and Kindle editions.
Sadly, GST is now included in the price.
The Good Fight: Six years, two prime ministers and staring down the Great Recession.
On Democracy by Saddam Hussein
What Happened by Hillary Clinton comes in a close third behind those two.
Not sure of the price. How much will I be paid to read either or both of these?
I mean, to read Swan’s diatribe will need payment or recompense of some kind, surely!
Rarely read fantasy these days …
I’ve still got a few of Saddam’s legendary Barbara Carthorse style potboilers to wade through.
Alas, they are likely to remain unread. That paint isn’t going to watch itself dry.
Mem’ries light the corners of my mind
Misty water-colored mem’ries of the way we were
Saddam democracies it that the National Gangrene Laboral Pardees handbook ? With a preface by Noam Chomsky.
Do I get a free bottle (large) of scotch ( or any drinkable alcohol) to compensate me for the pain and suffering?
I am guessing Swannee’s book is one of the colour-in kind.
Better not have join-the-dots. With that fucker’s gift for numbers, a picture of cottage would end up looking like the smoking ruins of a bombed city.
Colours by numbers? I don’t think so, maybe little letters or shapes.
‘Family’ by Barnaby Joyce. One mans struggle to overcome frigid nights in our Nations Capital.
‘Loyalty’ by Malcolm Turnbull, Julie Bishop. Introduction by Julia Gillard. The classic story of two lost souls who overcome success to achieve mediocrity.
‘Boot Camp’ by Bill Shorten. Seldom do we stop and conduct the ‘are we Better Off Overall Test?’. No need Bill has done this for you. This self helping book will take you step by step below the minimum wage to become the abject poor he will fight for …unless he cannot find you or he forgets.