LaTingle: sucked in already

It’s always good to start the weekend off with a good chuckle and here it is from Laura Tingle, who has astoundingly be allowed to continue to write a column for the Fin after joining the ABC.
(That’s another story: how the management of the ABC could regard it as acceptable to allow her to voice her OPINIONS so strongly each week in a commercial outlet and still meet the ABC’s charter just shows us how low the ABC has sunk.)
In an hysterical rant, mainly about News Ltd. newspapers, but also her quite bizarre defence of her rooky mistake for claiming the government had set the date of the by-elections (not convincing, comrade), here’s the chuckle inducing bit:
There is plenty for anyone to be irritated about at the ABC, just as you can be irritated by the antics of News Ltd.
The difference, however, is that the ABC still strives to deliver a diversity of information, analysis and opinion to its audiences.
Not everyone will always like the opinion, or the analysis. But if it is informed, and informative, it is doing its job.
She has to be kidding. There is not one piece of ‘information’ from the ABC on which I can rely. There is no diversity of analysts – just check out the ‘economists’ which they always interview (lefties, all of them) – and the ABC is clearly not doing its job.
The only conclusion to draw is that now LaTingle (and best buddy of Philip Adams) has changed payroll master, she has been sucked in very quickly. But maybe she was sucked in before she made the change.
She wasn’t sucked in, just finally reached the loving, all encompassing embrace of like minds.
Sort of like finally arriving in Aslan’s Country.
She must be kidding. There is a far greater diversity of opinion at The Australian than Fairfax, let alone the ABC. The Australian’s interesting and genuine coverage of indigenous issues also puts the others to shame.
Nick #2731964, “She must be kidding.”
No, read it closely, she slipped in the weasel words “still strives to” which means she knows they don’t deliver, but the noble art of striving is unmeasurable thus unaccountable.
That is the only reason I can fathom Nikki Savva gets to write a column. Deh diversity!
Of course, it might be also because one day she might manage to get an inside scoop from her non disclosed husband in the PM’s office.
Leftards lie about everything, all the time.
The ABC informed Pell, very well too. On Christmas Day last year, the ABC morning news informed the viewers that Christian masses were being celebrated again in Mosul, after several instances of persecution. I was not in Mosul for ISIS rule, but several? During the same bulletin, the viewers were reminded that the ABC considers Trump a chump and we were treated to POTUS wishing many Americans on many occasions Merry Christmas. The sensibilities of the ABC are easily offended.
ABC coverage of Gaza has been little more than Hamas propaganda.
If Tingle ever had a reputation outside the media bubble she has trashed it now.
John Faine booted Andrew Bolt from his program using this exact reason. Of course it was a pretext.
All the leftie ‘opinion’ ‘personalities’ employed at the ABC are free to keep selling their opinions to all like-minded news organisations.
People like Annabel Crabbe, Latika Bourke & La Tingle … because otherwise they would not be able to reach pay parity with the fellas at their ABC, whilst keeping their advancement options maximised.
I listened on ABC news radio to a 5 minute interview with a Labor state politician about under age girls being married off or taken to the Middle East to be married, all without one, not one, mention of Muslims or Islam. Its like they wanted us to think it was a problem caused by everyone. Very ABC.
Revealing La. You can’t actually believe that nonsense so your ABC job description must include agitprop for state media.
Chas Lickyadildo of Planet America mustn’t have got the memo.
He’s not fit to be Alistair Cooke‘s toilet.
Regarding ABC and ‘economics’ I’ve long been soooo irritated by ‘commentators’ on NewsRadio ( or is it RadioNews now?) getting so excited when the Australian dollar increasesagainst other currencies. It is as though they believe to a man ( and woman) that every statistic that show a rises is good.
They are so dumb, I expect they’d greet a rise in the crime rate , or infant mortality with equal glee.
I’ve tried so often to explain that an “expensive” Australian Dollar spells loss of jobs, lower exports, loss of tourism etc. to these bozos at the ABC but I’m met with ……silence. They simply are too dim to understand.
BTW, Davidson and Bergs book ” AGAINST PUBLIC BROADCASTING is a good read.
And the ABC jingle, wherein a poorly disguised Fran Kelly voice-over that spouts the ABC is “free of Bias and Agenda is an insult. Which other National Broadcaster finds it necessary to say such things? None. By their own voice, they condemn themselves
The ABC could disappear tomorrow and I don’t think many people would miss it except for the 10% Greenie/progressive elitish wealthyish types who love Tony Jones, Leigh Sales shows. A level of TV that most Australians never watch and have no interest in, to my mind.
Even most people would not know that ABC means Australian Broadcasting Corporation.
It’s a thing of the past really
Oh, bollocks. They gave up bothering (or striving to) decades ago.
Tingles is an absolute joke with even less credibility than her erstwhile ex-hubby (quite an achievement).
Australia’s Most Politically Astute Pumpkin Masher (ret) hasn’t been sucked in at all. You don’t get to win Journo-Lotto and a spot around the ALPBC staff co-op water cooler unless you are “sound”. Andwew Pwobyn spent years on his knees in Nanna Hutchison’s ALPBC radio studio in Perth before he could clamber about the taxpayer funded mothership.
Yet again Fauxfacts management proves itself the worst in Australia by not booting La Tingle the moment it was announced.
Anyone relying on Alberscreechinomics from #TheirALPBC is in for a rude shock.
Always Biased Commentary have a ‘reputation’ to uphold.
Strive = a nano-second’s worth of thought to perhaps one day, in a far distant future, employing one part-time conservative commentator. Maybe.
Indigo, some years back the Filth A-G in the ACT Gumment introduced anti-FGM legislation. Good. But he actually said it was ‘to send a message to the community’ that FGM would not be tolerated. ‘Which community?’ I wrote to the Crimes. ‘Will there be huddled conversations between mums at Merici and St Clare’s asking anxiously where Siobhan and Maria Teresa can be “done” before this new law comes in? Or will this only affect a particular religious community which cannot be named?’ Needless to say, the letter wasn’t published.
The A.L.P.B.C. is as “diverse” as a watermelon.
They have both kinds of politics – red and green!
Trust the ABC on Russia!Russia!Russia! ?
Trust them to leave out everything but the bias
Bull Shitten, Leader of the Australian Liars Party, could not possibly have gillarded it better.
It makes their annual holiday in the french countryside cheaper. Of course they get excited. They don’t care about, or even a frame of reference for, what a rising dollar means to the productive community.
It makes their annual holiday in the french countryside cheaper.
I was listening to ABC RN when, in the usual after report banter, a junior sports reporter announced she was going skiing in Switzerland for her annual holiday.
What act made it illegal to burn witches? How can it be revoked. An old colleague who was an organic chemist told me all about the human fat that condensed on cool stone walls near the burnings, and how it was scraped off and sold for interesting alchemical purposes. Sadly Tingle is not very fatty. Not much commercial value in her.
Not true. It would he impossible for Sam Neil’s love slave to walk side-by-side down an ABC corridor with her mate Philip Adams. They would need to be preceded by someone with a bell, a flashing red light and a sign proclaiming, ‘Pull over: Wide Load Approaching’
Even the paint would be scraped off the walls.
As they say, ABC is Anything But Conservative.
Savva’s information looks to be pretty sound, and she made no secret of her husband working for the Liberals.
The consternation surrounding Savva here is due, IMHO, to confusion around the nature of the Liberal Party.
It’s called that because it’s a ”liberal” Party.
The clue is in the name.
The Empress has no clothes
Tingles that is
NS seems ok
Tingles is not a recent inductee, seems to me she was recruited at least 10 years ago