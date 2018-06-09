LaTingle: sucked in already

It’s always good to start the weekend off with a good chuckle and here it is from Laura Tingle, who has astoundingly be allowed to continue to write a column for the Fin after joining the ABC.

(That’s another story: how the management of the ABC could regard it as acceptable to allow her to voice her OPINIONS so strongly each week in a commercial outlet and still meet the ABC’s charter just shows us how low the ABC has sunk.)

In an hysterical rant, mainly about News Ltd. newspapers, but also her quite bizarre defence of her rooky mistake for claiming the government had set the date of the by-elections (not convincing, comrade), here’s the chuckle inducing bit:

There is plenty for anyone to be irritated about at the ABC, just as you can be irritated by the antics of News Ltd.

The difference, however, is that the ABC still strives to deliver a diversity of information, analysis and opinion to its audiences. Not everyone will always like the opinion, or the analysis. But if it is informed, and informative, it is doing its job.

She has to be kidding. There is not one piece of ‘information’ from the ABC on which I can rely. There is no diversity of analysts – just check out the ‘economists’ which they always interview (lefties, all of them) – and the ABC is clearly not doing its job.

The only conclusion to draw is that now LaTingle (and best buddy of Philip Adams) has changed payroll master, she has been sucked in very quickly. But maybe she was sucked in before she made the change.