Open Forum: June 9, 2018

Posted on 12:01 am, June 9, 2018
5 Responses to Open Forum: June 9, 2018

  2. Infidel Tiger
    #2731858, posted on June 9, 2018 at 12:10 am

    James Gleick
    @JamesGleick

    I was on a panel with Anthony Bourdain in Sydney ten years after 9/11 when a questioner asked us whether the attacks weren’t our (Americans’) own fault. While I mulled my answer, he replied: “Fuck you, and fuck the horse you rode in on.”

  3. squawkbox
    #2731859, posted on June 9, 2018 at 12:12 am

    RIP Anthony Bourdain – totally f**d up junky chef, like a culinary Hunter Thompson. Didn’t he marry some MMA bimbo and was then totally surprised when he found out she was bonking her totally ripped trainers rather than his wrinkly old middle-aged carcase? Always entertaining though.

  4. Zyconoclast
    #2731860, posted on June 9, 2018 at 12:13 am

    Lewis Hamilton goes full homo.
    He is free to give his 2017 earnings of $51M to women and poor white men any time he wants.

    Lewis Hamilton says society is “still in the stone age” when it comes to issues such as women’s pay rights and racial equality in sport.
    https://www.bbc.com/sport/formula1/44404995

  5. m0nty
    #2731861, posted on June 9, 2018 at 12:22 am

    Well, at least it wasn’t Nigella.

