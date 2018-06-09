Welcome to the solar energy “duck curve”

Courtesy of Jo Nova.
Each year as more solar power arrives when we don’t need it in the middle of the day, the belly of the load curve swings lower and lower. Then as the sun fades and the peak need of the day arrives after dark the demand ramps up, and so must the supply. This peak is the ducks head. The neck of the duck is when generators must ramp up steeply to take over from the failing sun. It’s often when prices spike.
See the picture.
The Californian Duck Curve keeps getting fatter as more solar power arrives at noon. (Courtesy of CAISO)
The tail of the duck is the secondary peak at breakfast. The belly of the duck is noon, when otherwise profitable cheap baseload electricity infrastructure sits around and burns cash. The middle of the day is “theoretically cheap” but the rest of the day gets more expensive.
If we add more storage, we just toss more money in the pit in an attempt to flatten a curve that we created in the quest for greener electrons.
Great analogy.
All power sources which cannot supply power 24/7 should be removed from the national grid . All lines and wires to wind power facilities should be removed and the cost paid for by the owners of the wind farms . Building of coal fired clean new power stations should be started in S.A. Vic NSW and Qld financed by the afederal government Then lease purchased by power companies not involved in the climate scam industry. No taxpayer subsidies to be given to any climate scam body ,let the market take precedence .
Dr Fred,
Here, here, but too much common sense for our learned politicians who are ALL locked in to the climate scam. I fear our only hope is Tones who blew it last time. Does he have the guts to go again? and rip through these schysters like a whirlwind – I doubt it.
Sorry exit but I cannot see one of the career polliemuppets having the guts to stand up to the u.n.communust wreckers of western society . Just watched the news Trump has pissed off all of the comrades in the g7 fiasco , except for Italy ,just shows Australia is not the only one to be corrupted by the communist filth , it seems however Italy may join Poland. Hungary and the Czech Republic as a thorn in the EU communists side s . Ontario in Canada has elected “an extreme right wing “party which has swept the stupid teenagers “liberal”communists off the table not enough reps to be a proper party and gain the priveleges that brings . The EU muppet macron wants to form an alliance to combat Trump, like to see that , know who my money would be on . The French people will wake up and Marine Le Pen will wipe the floor with him and his communistbEU crims and islamofascist allies . There is light at the end of the tunnel .
If the NBN worked (sigh), we could install a $5 switch on all solar/wind installs that threw their power on the floor, unless is was required by the grid.
Intermittent power generators should only be input to the grid when it is needed.
Power generators should serve the grid not vice versa.
I tried to explain something like this this to a young friend who was gushing about how wonderful it is that so much Solar and Wind Power was being feeding into the grid.
Why does the baseload sit around and burn cash? I understand it is because it cannot just be switched off, and then switched back on when its dark and cold. There are long lead times to close down and fire up a Coal Plant, I presume the same applies to a gas powered plant. if less so. What are the lead times, and why can’t we plan for cold and dark periods? I don’t have the info, except to say besides night and day, weather patterns are not easily predicted.
The Greenie responds that its just a matter of getting more battery storage and better technology for starting and closing down base load power. That sounds reasonable, even if it means that power will mostly come from expensive sources. They are happy to pay a bit more “to save the planet”, forgetting that they usually don’t pay taxes and their parents pay the power bill.
So we pay for the baseload when we don’t use it and we pay for the renewable infrastructure when we cant use it.