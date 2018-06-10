Chutzpah – Labcrap

Chutzpah is a magnificent word. It carries so much meaning in just a couple of syllables. What it means is the quality of audacity, for good or for bad, at least according to Wikipedia.

Chutzpah is an old Yiddish word, and Yiddish one of those old and dying languages so it is probably not possible to add to it. That said, Spartacus would propose the addition of the following word to the Catallaxy lexicon – Labcrap to mean utter baseless, hypocritical, hide of a rhinoceros deception.

If asked to use Labcrap in a sentence to demonstrate its use, Spartacus would offer:

Most statements coming from the Australian Labor Party are Labcrap.

Not satisfied with the blatant lie that was Mediscare, consider their latest, as tweeted by Bill Shorten:

Cross out “Turnbull’s Penalty Rate Cuts” and replace with “Bill Shorten negotiated AWU enterprise agreements”. And then replace with “And they’re cutting” with “the Fair Work Commission, established and stacked by Bill Shorten ….”.

Fair dinkum. Boy can these people lie straight in bed, and standing up, and pretty much any time of the day. Imagine what this would look like if the the truth in advertising laws applied to political parties. Or if the government had any spine to respond.

