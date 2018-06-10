Don Aitkin on the benefits of Western civ.

Teaching about Western civilisation is divisive? Even saying it may be superior to others? Wheee! And this is coming from within higher education, where argument ought to be central. So I thought I might put down some of the gifts to humanity that Western civilisation has provided. Why not start with the university itself?
The Western version is not quite a thousand years old, and today’s ANU could probably point to its own Italian, English, Scottish, American and German antecedents. Today’s universities, wherever they are, and there are about 24,000 of them, have been heavily influenced in notions of scholarship and research, in what they teach and how they teach it, by Western examples. There’s a gift for angry staff and students to think about.
Let’s add a cluster of values that go with the idea of a university: the disinterested search for truth, which itself accompanies a humanistic, secular view of life, the view that problems facing human beings are inherently solvable, not necessarily now, but solvable nonetheless, and a continuing curiosity about the natural world. Where did these values come from? Well, Greek philosophers from about 400 BC started the process, the Romans added something, as did the European Renaissance, the Age of Enlightenment, the Industrial Revolution…
Let’s move away from higher education. Western nations have over the past millennium moved to separate the church, or organised religion, from the state, or government… The result is an important personal freedom, a liberty that we simply take for granted…
Let’s move even further away from the university. Western nations declare that there is ‘equality before the law’, meaning that no one, not even the most powerful person in the nation, is above the law. It isn’t perfect, and it never was. It is one of those aspirations like ‘human rights’ and ‘democracy’ that are imperfectly realised…
To teach about this is divisive? To celebrate it is wrong? Heaven help us.
Teaching about Western civilisation is divisive? Even saying it may be superior to others? Wheee! And this is coming from within higher education, where argument ought to be central.
Don, it’s clearly quite a while since you graced a lecture theatre in of one of our universities.
They are beyond redemption; the Ramsay Centre ought to be looking to establish an alternative rather than folding itself into the current malaise of higher learning, where its vision will be diluted.
Don is a good guy. We need more of them.
Yes Ramsay Centre of studies. But of course the established centres don’t want competition.
There’s a number of related articles here.