Power crisis in NSW. But who needs aluminium smelters?

Posted on 12:07 pm, June 10, 2018 by Rafe Champion

Jo Nova reports (as did The Weekend Australian) that the aluminium smelters in NSW are at risk from uncertain power supplies.

  1. stackja
    #2732750, posted on June 10, 2018 at 12:13 pm

    NSW premier GB is busy attending to virtue signaling on social matters.

  2. Entropy
    #2732754, posted on June 10, 2018 at 12:16 pm

    Thing is, why would you bother going to the trouble and expense of maintaining, let alone upgrading these smelters in an ever higher regulatory and cost environment, rather than just building a new one in another country?

  3. Myrddin Seren
    #2732757, posted on June 10, 2018 at 12:19 pm

    Thing is, why would you bother going to the trouble and expense of maintaining, let alone upgrading these smelters in an ever higher regulatory and cost environment, rather than just building a new one in another country?

    Other than getting subsidies – effectively renting out the plant to government, like the car makers did until even they couldn’t see value any more – you would not. Deindustrialisation of Australia – the Green Dream another step closer.

  4. Egor
    #2732761, posted on June 10, 2018 at 12:21 pm

    Yea of little faith, this problem is fixed in a jiffy with 500,000 acres of 250% taxpayer subsidised windmills and some batteries from Musk.
    The solution stares the deniers in the face. Next.

  5. bemused
    #2732765, posted on June 10, 2018 at 12:26 pm

    De-industrialisation is underway.

  6. H B Bear
    #2732775, posted on June 10, 2018 at 12:52 pm

    Basically smelters produce solid electricity. They are located wherever the cheapest electricity can be sourced around the world and for a long time this included Australia. State governments were prepared to sign long term power purchase agreements that were barely profitable even at the time they were signed, often decades ago, continuing a long history of taxpayer industry subsidies.

    Until the renewable scam distorted the electricity market smelters and other large industrial users supported a high demand for baseload power meaning that the electricity network could support a smaller number of larger, fully utilised generators operating at maximum efficiency. Now these generators are rendered uneconomic as their low cost output is displaced by wind and solar when available and the defacto carbon tax under the NEG or whatever flavour of day government.
    interference is current. Under these circumstances coal generators are not able at maximum efficiency and fully recover their large capital costs.

    The loss of smelters is no great loss per se (except for the jobs and support services) but rather is just another sign of a deeply distorted and dysfunctional electricity market that is no longer fit for purpose.

  7. Singleton Engineer
    #2732785, posted on June 10, 2018 at 1:00 pm

    @HBB:
    Agreed.

  8. Myrddin Seren
    #2732788, posted on June 10, 2018 at 1:04 pm

    The loss of smelters is no great loss per se

    Competition is competition.

    But Australia is the Monty Python Black Knight of energy and resources. We chop our own legs off, yell it for the good of the planet, chop another limb off because it felt so good the first time, rinse, repeat.

  9. Dr Fred Lenin
    #2732791, posted on June 10, 2018 at 1:05 pm

    Let the smelter go broke and sack te workers and the company can move overseas . We can then borrow more money and buy aluminium from Canada that Trump tarriffed out of the USA,simple solution who needs industry when we can borrow money and buy from other countries .

  10. John Constantine
    #2732804, posted on June 10, 2018 at 1:20 pm

    As their ABC lecture us from their billion dollar a year bully pulpit:

    We are such a wealthy country we can afford to move to a services economy, as soon as we have mass imported enough millions of military age revolutionary freedom fighters from peasantistan to serve as consumption machines for our socialist services Ponzi.

    Comrades.

  11. RobK
    #2732811, posted on June 10, 2018 at 1:27 pm

    Basically smelters produce solid electricity. They are located wherever the cheapest electricity can be sourced around the world and for a long time this included Australia.
    It has been that way forever. A consequence is that the large Al producers have a history of investing in hydro. Whilst the price of Al has been depressed of late, the long established big players in Al have enjoyed playing the electricity market especially with “carbon credits”. Its a strange web we weave……

  12. anonandon
    #2732832, posted on June 10, 2018 at 1:58 pm

    Utterly predictable and it will solve the power shortage issue. They use a phenomenal amount of electricity and the price is just too high. P.S we’re fucked.

  13. Y
    #2732835, posted on June 10, 2018 at 2:02 pm

    Maybe a dumb question, but if renewables are so great why not build a lot of hydro? At least it works in the dark, and has a very long amortisation period.

    If you’re going to spend an absolute fortune, why not on something that works?

  14. incoherent rambler
    #2732838, posted on June 10, 2018 at 2:04 pm

    anonandon I agree with your PS.

    Ignore it all there nothing much we can do that avoid the disaster over the next decade.

    Rephrased, it will take a decade to fix the mess. No government will do that.

  15. H B Bear
    #2732849, posted on June 10, 2018 at 2:24 pm

    Maybe a dumb question, but if renewables are so great why not build a lot of hydro?

    Try and build a dam and see how you get on. Good luck!

    And yes it was a dumb question.

  16. Dr Fred Lenin
    #2732854, posted on June 10, 2018 at 2:36 pm

    You are not allowed to build dams,you will drown the fish if you do ,and deprive vermin of water supply.its not on tovarishi!

  17. NB
    #2732860, posted on June 10, 2018 at 2:42 pm

    Excellent. Australia’s deindustrialisation continues apace. Soon we will be all living in small communities, growing our own organic food, following gardening hints and other directives from the ABC. And we won’t even have a refugee problem, except for those leaving. We will need a wall I guess.

  18. manalive
    #2732873, posted on June 10, 2018 at 3:09 pm

    Another huge coal breakdown — SEVENTH in past fortnight. This time sudden loss of 630MW at antiquated Vales Point Power Station. When will NSW Government begin to replace old coal with reliable 21st century reneables [sic] + storage? NSW way behind other states … (The Australia Institute).

    The only viable source of large scale storage at present would be pumped hydro that uses about 20% more electricity than it can generate.
    Even if feasible sites were available around the coast salt water would soon wreck the equipment so the only alternative would be damming existing watercourses, the same as traditional hydro, but apparently that’s OK with Richard Dennnisss and co.

  19. rickw
    #2732913, posted on June 10, 2018 at 3:43 pm

    De-industrialisation is underway.

    Yep.

