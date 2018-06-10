Which side are you on?

Trump blasts Canada’s Trudeau for ‘false statements’…
Rough talks sour G7 mood; Confrontations…
Trump refuses to back declaration calling for tariff reductions…
Holds rare solo news conference, defends bashing press…
TRUMP APPROVAL TOPS OBAMA AND REAGAN AT SAME TIME IN PRESIDENCY…
I actually cannot understand why anyone with sense would have preferred Hillary to PDT but by now, if you are not completely persuaded that Trump is our last chance for the West to hold itself together, then your political judgement is good for nothing. Like this in particular:
“The EU understands that the only way with Trump is strength,” said one European official. “If you give in now, he will come back tomorrow for more.”
Hope things continue with his meeting with Kim (the other Kim) on Tuesday.
The memes have started: https://twitter.com/PrisonPlanet/status/1005497867585380352/photo/1
Look at Abe!
Make me a Sammich, Frau!
The vast majority of “libertarians” are on Merkel’s side!
From the Reuters story.
You d’ man!
We haven’t seen a smart, impenetrably confident, clear thinking, policy driving, patriot operator like Trump. Ever.
Best to get over his NY city cab driver personality.
Remember the cloudy captured guilty drivel from US Presidents past.
The EU, Canada, China just can’t believe the era of anything other than reciprocal trade is over.
Wakey, wakey.
Trump in a landslide 2020.
The ‘make Iranian mullahs great’ crowd of the Europeans, have realised that their piggy snouts in the trough of US govt for sale are being sliced off.
It’s ending under Trump, and they are squealing.
Same for the rhinos who hate Trump for ending their troughs of cash.
He assumed it meant the Merkel lass would bring his breakfast in bed.
Their merkel hopes gender equality means she gets to watch Shark Week with Stormy as well.
Unlikely. The NKs probably think Trump will go for any deal at all. The G7 theatre is about showing Kim might be mistaken.
Great to see the geopolitical realignment captured on film.
The Western European filth are yesterday’s trash.
Wow, you really are dumb!
Yep. He is 100% on Trump’s side.
The geopolitical landscape has completely changed.
Well done Don.
USA expended great effort in the past. For what purpose?
Jeez I love Trump. The next 6.5 years of world political realignment are going to be glorious. The countries that catch on the fastest will be the biggest benefactors. Who do we have to push us to the front?
I hope the NK/Trump meeting goes well and they basically form an agreement.
To see them shake hands will be totally awesome.
The Western European filth are yesterday’s trash.
Merkel, Macaroon, May, Juncker et al are truly loathsome.
oh yeah and wannabe Trumble is too.
This (selective) quote summarises Trump perfectly. And I am grateful for him every day.
Trump was late to a breakfast session on gender equality.
The Donald should be impeached for turning up at all.