Which side are you on?

Trump blasts Canada’s Trudeau for ‘false statements’…

Rough talks sour G7 mood; Confrontations…

Trump refuses to back declaration calling for tariff reductions…

Holds rare solo news conference, defends bashing press…

Comes with this:

TRUMP APPROVAL TOPS OBAMA AND REAGAN AT SAME TIME IN PRESIDENCY…

I actually cannot understand why anyone with sense would have preferred Hillary to PDT but by now, if you are not completely persuaded that Trump is our last chance for the West to hold itself together, then your political judgement is good for nothing. Like this in particular:

“The EU understands that the only way with Trump is strength,” said one European official. “If you give in now, he will come back tomorrow for more.”

Hope things continue with his meeting with Kim (the other Kim) on Tuesday.