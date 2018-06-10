Why did the ABC employee cross the road? Why? To join the protests for increased taxes and increased public service and (by inference) ABC salaries.

Now Spartacus realises that this is his second rant on the subject this week, the other being here, but Lord Howe! Hayman.

Spartacus is a regular watcher of ABC Insiders as it provides that start of week gee-up to fight the good fight. But now that Spartacus has been made aware, by ABC senior management, that there is no more fat to cut, every sight of ABC indulgence and profligacy grates ever more.

To start with, in Barrie Cassidy’s introduction, the reference to “trickle down economics”. Hey Barrie. Do some research. Try something new. There is no bloody thing such as trickle down economics. You won’t find a serious economist mention it (other than perhaps Emma Alberici #justsaying) and you won’t find it in any serious economics text book or journal.

And then, as it seems happens every week, they wheel out a Huw Parkinson “mash-up” which somehow, every single time, manages to try to lampoon the conservative political proposition. This week’s effort being aimed at Donald Trump.

No more fat to cut. Yeah right.

