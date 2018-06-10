Why did the ABC employee cross the road? Why? To join the protests for increased taxes and increased public service and (by inference) ABC salaries.
Now Spartacus realises that this is his second rant on the subject this week, the other being here, but Lord Howe! Hayman.
Spartacus is a regular watcher of ABC Insiders as it provides that start of week gee-up to fight the good fight. But now that Spartacus has been made aware, by ABC senior management, that there is no more fat to cut, every sight of ABC indulgence and profligacy grates ever more.
To start with, in Barrie Cassidy’s introduction, the reference to “trickle down economics”. Hey Barrie. Do some research. Try something new. There is no bloody thing such as trickle down economics. You won’t find a serious economist mention it (other than perhaps Emma Alberici #justsaying) and you won’t find it in any serious economics text book or journal.
And then, as it seems happens every week, they wheel out a Huw Parkinson “mash-up” which somehow, every single time, manages to try to lampoon the conservative political proposition. This week’s effort being aimed at Donald Trump.
No more fat to cut. Yeah right.
How many people does the ABC employ just to read out the weather on TV? A job the news reader does on SBS. These people lack any degree of insight.
You’re watching the wrong show. You would enjoy the OUTSIDERS on Skynews far more.
This morning that two particularly interesting guests. (They always do)
Riccardo Bosi is exactly what this country needs in a parliamentarian.
And Kevin Donnely is what we need for a Minister of Education.
(If government must be involved in the upbringing and development of the child at all)
What about a cut of $ 1.2 billion a year for the next hundred and fifty years ? sounds about right
I once worked for a bloke whose job it was to watch every news show on all the channels and put together the mash-up at the start of insiders. That was all ! That was his job! His wife told me what he did,I think he was too embarrassed.
Trickle-down economics was invented by the left.
I can’t wait until the ABC’s promotion of communism results in an inability to fund it.
No ABC employee could cross the road without an adult holding their hand.
Looks like I was wrong. I thought it was to get away from their [email protected] contractor coming the other way.
Funding the ABC to produce the likes of Insiders is more akin to “tickle up” economics.