Misdiagonsis

This story caught my eye in the WSJ:
I recently resigned as a trustee of the University of Pennsylvania and an overseer of its law school to protest the shameful treatment of law professor Amy Wax. Her career-threatening offense was to state that in her experience with black students over 17 years at Penn, few had performed in the top half of their class. Penn Law’s dean, Ted Ruger, declared her in error but refused to provide evidence. For dissenting from politically correct orthodoxy, Mr. Ruger forbade Ms. Wax to teach her much-admired first-year course in civil procedure—for which the university gave her an award in 2015.
This oped is the only information I have about this particular incident.
Now I’m happy to believe that there is a lot of PC silliness at universities and that university administrators are craven etc. etc. etc.
In this instance, however, I have a lot of sympathy for the law dean. Even if what Amy Wax said was true. I don’t know the racial distribution of grades in her class – it’s not something I ever think about.
Here is the thing – universities provide credentialing services. By signalling that few black students perform well in her class she has undermined the credential her employer provides to the market. She has also condemned all the blacks students from her law school to the perception of mediocrity. If an employee in the private sector went around dissing their company product they would quickly get sacked.
Professor Wax’s problem isn’t that she dissented from politically correct orthodoxy but rather that she undermined the university business model and degraded the qualifications of its graduates.
There is only one question: is she speaking the Truth?
If she is , f**k off.
yes, why is she even classifying kids on that basis? losing strategy all round.
USA universities have created a credibility crisis over many years. This could just be the latest.
It is the business model that has ruined universities.
Amy Wax would not have encountered this problem in Science or Commerce at Melbourne Uni. Asians would rank in the top half, and the bottom half. The enrolment of others is insignificant.
Profit before truth / reputation before statistics.
A materialist and a humanist walk into a bar….
Yet I suspect that was not the Dean’s first thought in response.
Didn’t Stalin purge those who threatened his business model too?
Pilloried for stating the bleeding obvious.
If she’s any decent sort of academic – and so many of them are not then she would have been recalling her memories of the composition of the alumni at their graduation ceremony. She obviously noticed very few blacks succeeding each year in those graduating classes.
This bullshit has to stop. I’m a believer in merit, not unfair treatment.
Thomas Sowell has stated a few things about that.
“When people get used to preferential treatment, equal treatment seems like discrimination.”
The great Thomas Sowell, let it be noted.
I had noted it, Rog.
The Dean has potentially hurt black students – by reacting so strongly to the observation that black students are not performing as well as other races, he has precluded any discussion of why that might be and what might be done to rectify the situation, if rectification was seen as desirable. Much like the subject of Aboriginal child abuse in Australia.
If those students were there because of an affirmative action quota then the business model deserved to be dissed.
This makes no sense, Sinc. Blacks are, what, about 20% of the population. If they make up the same percentage os the student body, it’s because of “affirmative action,” action affirming the racism of low expectations. Amy Wax points out that her black students don’t do so well. That tells observers that the overall academic performance of the 80% of non-black students is being dragged down by the under-performing blacks. Observers will then rate the 80% more highly than the overall measures indicate. If this results, as is equally likely, in a perceived performance for the 80% that is higher than it would be without the 20%, bonza! Even if it goes the other way, the 80% will still benefit. That will attract more of the 80% students, with more fierce competition for the places, and a consequent overall raising of the academic level.
The fly in this ointment is that 20% students may not want to apply, leaving their places to more and more dud students whose enrolments are supported by more and more frantic “affirmative actions.” Even so, the increased competition among the 80% enrolees should more than compensate for the affirmative lead in the saddlebags.
What’s the problem?