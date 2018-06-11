Liberty Quote
Unlike private enterprise which quickly modifies its actions to meet emergencies — unlike the shopkeeper who promptly finds the wherewith to satisfy a sudden demand — unlike the railway company which doubles its trains to carry a special influx of passengers; the law-made instrumentality lumbers on under all varieties of circumstances at its habitual rate. By its very nature it is fitted only for average requirements, and inevitably fails under unusual requirements.— Herbert Spencer
-
Recent Comments
- Rae on Monday Forum: June 11, 2018
- OldOzzie on Monday Forum: June 11, 2018
- Whalehunt Fun on Don Aitkin on the benefits of Western civ.
- woolfe on Monday Forum: June 11, 2018
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Open Forum: June 9, 2018
- OldOzzie on Monday Forum: June 11, 2018
- Speedbox on Monday Forum: June 11, 2018
- H B Bear on Open Forum: June 9, 2018
- C.L. on Open Forum: June 9, 2018
- mh on Monday Forum: June 11, 2018
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Monday Forum: June 11, 2018
- Rae on Monday Forum: June 11, 2018
- Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare on Open Forum: June 9, 2018
- calli on Open Forum: June 9, 2018
- Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare on Open Forum: June 9, 2018
- Farmer Gez on Open Forum: June 9, 2018
- GoTiges on Open Forum: June 9, 2018
- calli on Monday Forum: June 11, 2018
- Bruce of Newcastle on Monday Forum: June 11, 2018
- C.L. on Open Forum: June 9, 2018
- iain russell on Don Aitkin on the benefits of Western civ.
- Snoopy on Monday Forum: June 11, 2018
- calli on Which side are you on?
- Peter Castieau on Monday Forum: June 11, 2018
- Snoopy on Open Forum: June 9, 2018
- Dr Fred Lenin on Chutzpah – Labcrap
- calli on Open Forum: June 9, 2018
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Open Forum: June 9, 2018
- mh on Which side are you on?
- Faceache on Which side are you on?
-
Recent Posts
- Monday Forum: June 11, 2018
- Don Aitkin on the benefits of Western civ.
- Which side are you on?
- Why did the ABC employee cross the road
- Chutzpah – Labcrap
- Pericles in defence of democracy, tolerance and enterprise
- Power crisis in NSW. But who needs aluminium smelters?
- Gender inequality
- Uncivilised
- Welcome to the solar energy “duck curve”
- LaTingle: sucked in already
- Open Forum: June 9, 2018
- Claudio Veliz on our universities
- Catallaxy Exclusive – Labor Announces GST Gender Equalisation Policy
- David Leyonhjelm on the Senate crossbench
- Long Weekend Reading
- Catallaxy Exclusive – Unfair tax cuts preference tax payers over non-tax payers
- Energy policy, price escalation and the destruction of industry competitiveness
- Western Civ
- Minimum Wage Wars
- No more fat to cut
- You tell me, what is North Korea really up to?
- Why won’t anyone employ your graduates?
- Spare us the hypocrisy
- Swatting Leftists in 6 Easy Steps: Part 3 – Set the Table
- Don’t know if true, but a pretty good quote
- Cartel me this
- China cuts solar subsidies to reduce the cost of power
- Sparta-question
- Pardon me boy. Is that the cat that chewed your new shoes?
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Cryptoeconomics
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Monday Forum: June 11, 2018
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
1st
.
Hot locks.
Lock of Custer’s hair is sold at auction for more than $12G
That Alamo barber’s heirs missed out on some big money.
⛈
Not drownded yet!
A new fred. Fancy that.
Podium?
Let’s make this a good one.
Top 10.
ROSS FITZGERALD
Why Turnbull can beat Shorten, then lose his party’s soul
Call it the historian’s instinct but, based on more than 40 years’ professional interest in Australian elections, I am starting to think that the government is likelier than not to be returned, especially if Malcolm Turnbull as Prime Minister is pitted against Bill Shorten as Opposition Leader.
Sure, the government has lost 33 Newspolls in a row to Labor, has a majority of just one seat, has suffered an unfavourable redistribution in Victoria and will be out-spent and possibly out-campaigned by Labor, the Greens, GetUp! and the unions. Sure, it has been a divided, do-little government whose leader is loathed by many conservatively inclined Liberals as Labor-lite. But the one person whose negative net approval ratings have been consistently worse than Turnbull’s is Shorten, and every time the government echoes Labor policy on school funding, the banking royal commission or climate change, Shorten-led Labor promptly moves further to the left. It’s an utterly dispiriting choice between a poor government and an even worse opposition but — if it has to be made — voters will likely choose the lesser evil.
At least in their own polling, the Liberals and the Nationals are starting to pick up a sense that, for all its faults, the Coalition government represents stability while Labor, under Shorten, means another lurch into the unknown with thuggish union leaders calling the shots. Throughout the electorate there’s no great confidence in either party, but at least Turnbull has become the devil you know. Turnbull is disliked, often heartily, but Shorten is deeply feared because of what comes in his baggage.
Turnbull’s mini-revival could be snuffed out by poor results in the July 28 by-elections. So far, published polling has Labor behind in Braddon and Longman, with the Libs well behind in Mayo. Still, Mayo is a seat the Liberals don’t hold while Braddon and Longman are seats Labor must retain if it’s to remain credible. A Liberal victory in either — unprecedented in a federal by-election — will transform the political dynamic and even could lead to a general election this year.
During the past two years, Turnbull’s move to the left has infuriated much of the Liberal Party’s base, temporarily revived One Nation’s fortunes and spawned Cory Bernardi’s Australian Conservatives. But it hasn’t really hurt the government’s electoral prospects because Shorten, unlike the last successful Labor opposition leaders, Bob Hawke and Kevin Rudd, has tacked further to the left rather than back to the centre. Faced with a government that’s centre-left or an opposition that would be the worst Labor government in history, what are conservative voters to do but at least give Turnbull their preferences?
Meanwhile, a series of Liberal preselection contests in NSW shows the depth of party discontent. Before no recent federal election has more than one sitting NSW MP been challenged. This time, unless the challengers give up or are knocked out by candidate vetting, four sitting members are at risk. Local party members are challenging Ann Sudmalis in Gilmore and Jason Falinski in Mackellar. A former Christopher Pyne staff member is challenging John Alexander in Bennelong, despite Alexander’s recent by-election win. But the most significant challenge is NSW Liberal vice-president Kent Johns competing against Craig Kelly, the member for Hughes. It pits a Turnbull-supporting factional operative against a Tony Abbott-supporting grassroots conservative who has been an active local MP and a strong public advocate for small business and lower power prices.
Believe it or not, the Liberal Party in Hughes comprises just 250 members out of more 100,000 electors. Local party chieftains aligned with Johns have locked up most of the branches. On past form, these preselectors will do what they’re told — that is, decide Johns is the best candidate, even though Kelly has taken a 0.5 per cent margin to 9 per cent. Short of a factional peace deal to give him most of the central council delegates, Kelly is gone. But such a deal would require Turnbull’s blessing to save the most vocal partyroom critic of his energy policy.
This raises the big question: what sort of Liberal Party does the Prime Minister want, other than one that he leads? Plainly, Turnbull’s party is not the “economically liberal but socially conservative” party of John Howard’s characterisation. Turnbull’s party is economically interventionist and socially progressive, only not quite to the same extent as Labor. Is Turnbull’s preference to marginalise conservatives and to get rid of them when he can; or is it to preserve some semblance of Howard’s “broad church”?
How the Hughes preselection plays out will give the strongest clue since Turnbull first formed his cabinet. On form, you’d have to say that he won’t invest much authority to save an MP he doesn’t like. Kelly’s fate may not be central to the federal election result but it certainly will be a litmus test of where the party is going. A Kelly-less Liberal Party won’t win votes from minor parties on the right even if it still gets them back via preferences — so Turnbull could end up winning an election but, in the process, continuing to diminish the life and soul of his party.
Ross Fitzgerald is emeritus professor of politics and history at Griffith University. He is the author of the political satire So Far, So Good (Hybrid).
1o
Bill Shorten, where have you been? – Graham Richardson
The problem of sexual abuse of children as young as two in Aboriginal communities across the country has received widespread publicity over the last year or two. This is a healthy development, because too many of us knew of the problem and did nothing to fix it. Too many of us feared being dubbed “racist” or felt that our indigenous people should deal with the problem themselves. This conspiracy of silence simply meant that more and more children were subjected to the most vicious forms of abuse.
You would be entitled to believe that Labor leader Bill Shorten’s ears would have pricked up, particularly after the details of those horrific attacks in Tennant Creek were revealed.
Apparently one of the few people who missed all of this was the Opposition Leader. He claimed at the Barunga Festival this week that “whitefellas” who “come in paternalistic” have no business involving themselves in taking Aboriginal children away from their homes. He believes that indigenous Australians should be given “self-determination” on this issue. This is the solution which got us to where we are in the first place. Doesn’t Shorten realise that every year thousands of white or “non-Aboriginal” children are taken from their parents?
When I was Social Security Minister in 1991 I visited a group of children to whom the government was providing assistance to live away from home. I had been criticised by a number of Senators, including the highly conservative Brian Harradine, that I was destroying the concept of “family”. I was accused of keeping children away from their homes which were safe havens for them. Well-meaning the social conservatives may have been, but they were quite ignorant of the ugly world which existed away from their nice suburbs and white picket fences.
A 14-year-old girl in Melbourne had been so frequently sexually abused by her stepfather that she had run away and lived “rough” because she said that despite that lifestyle being inherently dangerous, it was far better than being raped at home on a regular basis. A 15-year-old in Sydney recounted how his mother had given him $2 when she dropped him off and told him not to come home because her new boyfriend didn’t want him around. There are plenty of happy homes but for some unfortunate kids their homes are houses of horror. How many more indigenous children will we leave in harm’s way? How many more times will the failure of State departments with responsibility for the welfare of children be hauled over the coals for failing to remove kids in danger from their home environment.
Drugs and alcohol affect adults and children in both indigenous and non-indigenous communities but there is no doubt those problems are far worse in remote communities where there is zero prospect of getting a job. Some “whitefellas” will have to be involved if we are ever to bridge the gap. That gap is too often determined by health, school attendance and completion or housing. These are all extremely important issues but they pale in comparison to the right of children to be free from violence or sexual abuse.
There may well be merit in the Treaty of which the Opposition Leader is talking about but the rights of those kids must come first. We don’t complain when a child at risk is taken from a home in suburbia and we need to be consistent in applying our outrage.
Mr best advice to Bill Shorten is to stop playing up to the audience he is addressing. Bill, other audiences hear and compare notes.
The banner pic. Is it a caption competition?