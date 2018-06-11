Liberty Quote
Once politics become a tug-of-war for shares in the income pie, decent government is impossible.— Friedrich von Hayek
-
-
Q&A Forum: June 11, 2018
Q&A Forum: June 11, 2018
19 please.
Konbanwa all
Bidding is open
It’ll just be a big ad for Labor, won’t it?
5 for me , thanks Carpe.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Stackja 19
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Stackja 19
Vic in Prossy 5
I’m here. I’ve brought a bucket.
Hey Bill! You’ll love this vision.
61 please Carpe.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Stackja 19
Vic in Prossy 5
Cpt Seahawks 61
15, if you please, Carpe.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Stackja 19
Vic in Prossy 5
Cpt Seahawks 61
ZK2A 15
17 thanks.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Stackja 19
Vic in Prossy 5
Cpt Seahawks 61
ZK2A 15
Snoopy 17
22 please Carpe .
I know it’s a long weekend in Oz, so numbers should be light
Flying out to Kimbe next week – back to work unfortunately
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Stackja 19
Vic in Prossy 5
Cpt Seahawks 61
ZK2A 15
Snoopy 17
RobK 22
Russians!
Ok, time to suspend belief and put on ypoiur gladiator outfit;
And, llllleeeettttsssss get rrrreeeeaaaddddyyyyy to rrruuuummmbbbllleeee
Will someone ask Bill what happened to his big black mole?
For thiose in othrer time zones it is available on periscope, thats how i see it.
Bull shitten goes straight to the republic debate
Still a tosspot
not the most boring man on the planet, but he makes top 5
Bull shitten spruikes about the wukkas
Like the ones he ripped off
Bill has almost the same hair cut as Mathieus Corman on a bad day.
7 for me please. This will be a fellatio session with very few interruptions.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Stackja 19
Vic in Prossy 5
Cpt Seahawks 61
ZK2A 15
Snoopy 17
RobK 22
Classical Hero 7
Bull shitten wants more renewballs
FMD
Negartive gearing question
Bull shitten wants to tax the proles even more
The collapse of the rental market, what could possibly go wrong.
Shorten will not win net votes over negative gearing.
Is Shorten saying his policy will cause a drop in house prices along with an increase in houso’s?
Bull shitten blithely declares he will build more social housing.
Where and with what you frigging peanut.
He is rambling and lost, this makes no sense.
Bill just fucked up.
Bull shitten – building a new house employs 40 different trades and skills
Are you shitting me, you sawed off baka yaro
Policy lens is a type of PFD?
“Adani coal mine would make it impossible for us to have a safe climate in the future!” Says mouth breather.
Lambasted by the conservative media???? Who would that be.
Bull shitten commits to leaving pensioners in the dark and cold
Fucking asshat
He’s all over the place on coal.
They’ve found a down and out Pommie shop steward.
A museum piece.
Renewable Bill.
Charlie the union rep gets a gig
Wee bill gives him a blowjob
Now Bill’s ranting.
Ooo Bill you’re so butch.
Mr Chiquita Cleanevent doesn’t like casualisation.
If you checked the car park of the Holden plant it was full of Japanese cars.
“the Elizabeth plant had the best OH&S”
There is part of te problem
Bill’s sounding like a union rep.
Join the Army, darl.
Unemployed swampy can’t find work in unemployment central
Move house dickhead
What’s wrong with coal jobs, Bill?
Beaconsfield!
They’ll need a lot of solar panel washers by 2020.
What did RGR do to save the car industry?
Casual jobs suit uni students.
“No temporary worker should be here longer than it takes an Australian”
So when my wife worked in Oz you could just train an Australian to be fluent in Japanese, fully conversant with Japanese customs in business and private life and be available 24/7 to cater to their needs.
Fuck Off
Bill’s answering a diffent question.
I flicked the telly on and saw a ( my better half calls it my “yelling at the telly night ” )fireside chat with Bill about to start … turned it straight off … would rather read all your comments
Bill didn’t hear anything that bloke said.
Minimum wage is set by FWC. Just like penalty rates Bill.
Bull shitten likes when the minimum wage goes up
Pity about the lumpenprole that is denied a job because the employer can’t afford to employ people
If putting wages up boosts the economy, why not double the minimum wage?
Bill says pay everyone more. FMD.
Young questioner obviously doing his own work.
Fuck the minimum wage
Allow people to negotiate their own deal
I’ve been doing that for 20 years
Sometimes you get 4 figures in the early days, not fun
As you get experience you go to five figures, serious five figures because you have the experience and can bring something to a company.
Oh, God, this is depressing…
That kid is brilliant. He’s a total numpty, but he’s simply running the Labor line.
“… the inability to form a sensible policy on climate change…”
Yep, that about sums it up.
Oops, I’m late to the party, glad I haven’t missed anything of soaring intellect from the short one.
Bull Shitten , luurves da klimate change
Renewballs will drive down prices, the fuck they will you drooling cretin.
The climate wars. LOL
No point funding hospitals that are dark at night due to renewballs…
Bill wants to sort out the wages system which is the one he implemented.
Bill verbals Hansard.
Bull Shitten goes the full liar mode about aged care
An evil little twat
Could Bull have dementia?
It would explain a lot.
C’mon Bill promise a RC.
This is a struggle. A small glass of port is in order.
Goddamn, Carpe, I think that was an interruption!
Boom!
Onto the cashless welfare card
Fuck you sponge, you want the taxpayers money you have to jump through the hoop
Not waving, drowning.
I’m onto it Peter
🙂
Squirrel, incoming!
I just can’t believe that you lot are actually watching this. It’s depressing enough reading the comments.
Bill: To be fair I am more popular than herpes.
Bull shitten asked about his unpopularity
Spends his time licking his own nuts.
And Ebola, Syphilis, The Black Death, Gonorrhea.
Not one question that was slightly aggressive. Tony gave him an easy ride. No coincidence Bill today announced would restore funding to ABC.
Bill goes trickle down.
Ah …. zing … ?
You would never guess Bill spent years destroying penalty rates.
We take the punishment so you don’t have to
It’s a public duty.
Bakeries Bill!
More apprentice bakers needed so a hard working Labor politician can get a pie when he needs it.
Did anybody see breakdown of audience ? Questions certainly did not reflect the population but then again it is the ABC.
Squirm, squirm.
Bull Shitten doesn’t like people in Manus and Narau
Gets called on it and obfuscates
Sawn off little shitbag.
Trust nothing from TheirABC
We have a choice of this or Talkbull for PM…
We are truly fvcked.
The one regret in my professional life when I haven’t backed my own instinct.
Condescending Bill. I regret when ive listened to too much advice.
“Good job, Tony (payrise coming)”
I have moved offshore, and glad i did so.
You are right, leave before it’s too late brother.
That’s one advantage in living in Western Australia. I manage to drink myself out of the Memsahibs favor, reading the comments here, so by the time it comes on in Western Australia, I’m in bed with a good book. I haven’t seen an episode of Q and A for donkey’s years.
Ok Troops
interruptions came in at 5.
So we go to the jackpot round
I’m done
Oyasumi nasai
ZK2A,
Sat tv does time warp.
Thanks Carpe, ‘ nite all.
Zulu, Fortunately I too live in W.A. It has its advantages.
I applied for a job in Tassie in 2005. Withdrew upon reflection. Well, the missus didn’t want to move.
So a sandgroper it is
Closest. Reading this is bad enough.