Q&A Forum: June 11, 2018

Posted on 9:00 pm, June 11, 2018 by Sinclair Davidson
114 Responses to Q&A Forum: June 11, 2018

  1. stackja
    #2734171, posted on June 11, 2018 at 9:02 pm

    Panellist: Bill Shorten, Leader of the Opposition.

    19 please.

  2. stackja
    #2734172, posted on June 11, 2018 at 9:03 pm

    As secretary of the Australian Workers’ Union he was a major player in the national industrial relations debate and gained widespread prominence for his role on the scene of the Beaconsfield mine disaster in Tasmania in 2006.

  4. Vic in Prossy
    #2734180, posted on June 11, 2018 at 9:14 pm

    It’ll just be a big ad for Labor, won’t it?
    5 for me , thanks Carpe.

  5. Carpe Jugulum
    #2734182, posted on June 11, 2018 at 9:15 pm

  6. Carpe Jugulum
    #2734183, posted on June 11, 2018 at 9:16 pm

  7. Shy Ted
    #2734185, posted on June 11, 2018 at 9:17 pm

    I’m here. I’ve brought a bucket.

  8. Steve trickler
    #2734186, posted on June 11, 2018 at 9:17 pm

    Hey Bill! You’ll love this vision.



  9. Cpt Seahawks
    #2734188, posted on June 11, 2018 at 9:18 pm

    61 please Carpe.

  10. Carpe Jugulum
    #2734192, posted on June 11, 2018 at 9:19 pm

  11. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2734194, posted on June 11, 2018 at 9:20 pm

    15, if you please, Carpe.

  12. Carpe Jugulum
    #2734197, posted on June 11, 2018 at 9:23 pm

  14. Carpe Jugulum
    #2734203, posted on June 11, 2018 at 9:30 pm

  16. Carpe Jugulum
    #2734206, posted on June 11, 2018 at 9:33 pm

    I know it’s a long weekend in Oz, so numbers should be light

  17. Carpe Jugulum
    #2734209, posted on June 11, 2018 at 9:34 pm

    Flying out to Kimbe next week – back to work unfortunately

  18. Carpe Jugulum
    #2734210, posted on June 11, 2018 at 9:35 pm

  20. Carpe Jugulum
    #2734213, posted on June 11, 2018 at 9:37 pm

    Ok, time to suspend belief and put on ypoiur gladiator outfit;

    And, llllleeeettttsssss get rrrreeeeaaaddddyyyyy to rrruuuummmbbbllleeee

  21. Snoopy
    #2734215, posted on June 11, 2018 at 9:38 pm

    Will someone ask Bill what happened to his big black mole?

  22. Carpe Jugulum
    #2734216, posted on June 11, 2018 at 9:38 pm

    For thiose in othrer time zones it is available on periscope, thats how i see it.

  23. Carpe Jugulum
    #2734219, posted on June 11, 2018 at 9:40 pm

    Bull shitten goes straight to the republic debate

    Still a tosspot

  24. Carpe Jugulum
    #2734222, posted on June 11, 2018 at 9:44 pm

    not the most boring man on the planet, but he makes top 5

  25. Carpe Jugulum
    #2734224, posted on June 11, 2018 at 9:45 pm

    Bull shitten spruikes about the wukkas

    Like the ones he ripped off

  26. RobK
    #2734225, posted on June 11, 2018 at 9:45 pm

    Bill has almost the same hair cut as Mathieus Corman on a bad day.

  27. classical_hero
    #2734226, posted on June 11, 2018 at 9:46 pm

    7 for me please. This will be a fellatio session with very few interruptions.

  28. Carpe Jugulum
    #2734230, posted on June 11, 2018 at 9:50 pm

  29. Carpe Jugulum
    #2734231, posted on June 11, 2018 at 9:51 pm

    Bull shitten wants more renewballs

    FMD

  31. Carpe Jugulum
    #2734234, posted on June 11, 2018 at 9:53 pm

    Bull shitten wants to tax the proles even more

    The collapse of the rental market, what could possibly go wrong.

  32. Cpt Seahawks
    #2734235, posted on June 11, 2018 at 9:54 pm

    Shorten will not win net votes over negative gearing.

  33. Cpt Seahawks
    #2734236, posted on June 11, 2018 at 9:56 pm

    Is Shorten saying his policy will cause a drop in house prices along with an increase in houso’s?

  34. Carpe Jugulum
    #2734238, posted on June 11, 2018 at 9:56 pm

    Bull shitten blithely declares he will build more social housing.

    Where and with what you frigging peanut.

  35. Cpt Seahawks
    #2734239, posted on June 11, 2018 at 9:57 pm

    He is rambling and lost, this makes no sense.

  37. Carpe Jugulum
    #2734242, posted on June 11, 2018 at 9:58 pm

    Bull shitten – building a new house employs 40 different trades and skills

    Are you shitting me, you sawed off baka yaro

  38. Snoopy
    #2734243, posted on June 11, 2018 at 9:58 pm

    Policy lens is a type of PFD?

  39. Cpt Seahawks
    #2734246, posted on June 11, 2018 at 9:59 pm

    “Adani coal mine would make it impossible for us to have a safe climate in the future!” Says mouth breather.

  40. Spider
    #2734247, posted on June 11, 2018 at 10:00 pm

    Lambasted by the conservative media???? Who would that be.

  41. Carpe Jugulum
    #2734248, posted on June 11, 2018 at 10:00 pm

    Bull shitten commits to leaving pensioners in the dark and cold

    Fucking asshat

  42. Snoopy
    #2734249, posted on June 11, 2018 at 10:01 pm

    He’s all over the place on coal.

  43. Farmer Gez
    #2734250, posted on June 11, 2018 at 10:02 pm

    They’ve found a down and out Pommie shop steward.
    A museum piece.

  45. Carpe Jugulum
    #2734252, posted on June 11, 2018 at 10:03 pm

    Charlie the union rep gets a gig

    Wee bill gives him a blowjob

  47. Farmer Gez
    #2734254, posted on June 11, 2018 at 10:04 pm

    Ooo Bill you’re so butch.

  48. Snoopy
    #2734255, posted on June 11, 2018 at 10:04 pm

    Mr Chiquita Cleanevent doesn’t like casualisation.

  49. Spider
    #2734256, posted on June 11, 2018 at 10:05 pm

    If you checked the car park of the Holden plant it was full of Japanese cars.

  50. Carpe Jugulum
    #2734257, posted on June 11, 2018 at 10:05 pm

    “the Elizabeth plant had the best OH&S”

    There is part of te problem

  51. RobK
    #2734258, posted on June 11, 2018 at 10:05 pm

    Bill’s sounding like a union rep.

  53. Carpe Jugulum
    #2734261, posted on June 11, 2018 at 10:07 pm

    Unemployed swampy can’t find work in unemployment central

    Move house dickhead

  54. Snoopy
    #2734262, posted on June 11, 2018 at 10:08 pm

    What’s wrong with coal jobs, Bill?

  56. RobK
    #2734265, posted on June 11, 2018 at 10:10 pm

    They’ll need a lot of solar panel washers by 2020.

  57. Snoopy
    #2734266, posted on June 11, 2018 at 10:10 pm

    What did RGR do to save the car industry?

  58. Snoopy
    #2734267, posted on June 11, 2018 at 10:11 pm

    Casual jobs suit uni students.

  59. Carpe Jugulum
    #2734268, posted on June 11, 2018 at 10:12 pm

    “No temporary worker should be here longer than it takes an Australian”

    So when my wife worked in Oz you could just train an Australian to be fluent in Japanese, fully conversant with Japanese customs in business and private life and be available 24/7 to cater to their needs.

    Fuck Off

  60. RobK
    #2734271, posted on June 11, 2018 at 10:13 pm

    Bill’s answering a diffent question.

  61. the not very bright Marcus
    #2734272, posted on June 11, 2018 at 10:13 pm

    I flicked the telly on and saw a ( my better half calls it my “yelling at the telly night ” )fireside chat with Bill about to start … turned it straight off … would rather read all your comments

  62. Snoopy
    #2734274, posted on June 11, 2018 at 10:14 pm

    Bill didn’t hear anything that bloke said.

  63. Spider
    #2734276, posted on June 11, 2018 at 10:14 pm

    Minimum wage is set by FWC. Just like penalty rates Bill.

  64. Carpe Jugulum
    #2734277, posted on June 11, 2018 at 10:15 pm

    Bull shitten likes when the minimum wage goes up

    Pity about the lumpenprole that is denied a job because the employer can’t afford to employ people

  65. Snoopy
    #2734280, posted on June 11, 2018 at 10:17 pm

    If putting wages up boosts the economy, why not double the minimum wage?

  66. RobK
    #2734281, posted on June 11, 2018 at 10:17 pm

    Bill says pay everyone more. FMD.

  67. RobK
    #2734282, posted on June 11, 2018 at 10:18 pm

    Young questioner obviously doing his own work.

  68. Carpe Jugulum
    #2734283, posted on June 11, 2018 at 10:19 pm

    Fuck the minimum wage

    Allow people to negotiate their own deal

    I’ve been doing that for 20 years

    Sometimes you get 4 figures in the early days, not fun

    As you get experience you go to five figures, serious five figures because you have the experience and can bring something to a company.

  69. Peter Campion
    #2734284, posted on June 11, 2018 at 10:20 pm

    Oh, God, this is depressing…

  70. Snoopy
    #2734285, posted on June 11, 2018 at 10:21 pm

    That kid is brilliant. He’s a total numpty, but he’s simply running the Labor line.

  71. Peter Campion
    #2734286, posted on June 11, 2018 at 10:21 pm

    “… the inability to form a sensible policy on climate change…”

    Yep, that about sums it up.

  72. Bushkid
    #2734287, posted on June 11, 2018 at 10:21 pm

    Oops, I’m late to the party, glad I haven’t missed anything of soaring intellect from the short one.

  73. Carpe Jugulum
    #2734289, posted on June 11, 2018 at 10:22 pm

    Bull Shitten , luurves da klimate change

    Renewballs will drive down prices, the fuck they will you drooling cretin.

  75. Peter Campion
    #2734291, posted on June 11, 2018 at 10:22 pm

    No point funding hospitals that are dark at night due to renewballs…

  76. Snoopy
    #2734292, posted on June 11, 2018 at 10:23 pm

    Bill wants to sort out the wages system which is the one he implemented.

  78. Carpe Jugulum
    #2734294, posted on June 11, 2018 at 10:24 pm

    Bull Shitten goes the full liar mode about aged care

    An evil little twat

  79. Peter Campion
    #2734295, posted on June 11, 2018 at 10:24 pm

    Could Bull have dementia?

    It would explain a lot.

  80. Snoopy
    #2734298, posted on June 11, 2018 at 10:26 pm

    C’mon Bill promise a RC.

  81. RobK
    #2734299, posted on June 11, 2018 at 10:26 pm

    This is a struggle. A small glass of port is in order.

  82. Peter Campion
    #2734300, posted on June 11, 2018 at 10:26 pm

    Goddamn, Carpe, I think that was an interruption!

  84. Carpe Jugulum
    #2734303, posted on June 11, 2018 at 10:28 pm

    Onto the cashless welfare card

    Fuck you sponge, you want the taxpayers money you have to jump through the hoop

  86. Carpe Jugulum
    #2734305, posted on June 11, 2018 at 10:29 pm

    Goddamn, Carpe, I think that was an interruption!

    I’m onto it Peter

    🙂

  88. Jo Smyth
    #2734308, posted on June 11, 2018 at 10:31 pm

    I just can’t believe that you lot are actually watching this. It’s depressing enough reading the comments.

  89. Snoopy
    #2734309, posted on June 11, 2018 at 10:32 pm

    Bill: To be fair I am more popular than herpes.

  90. Carpe Jugulum
    #2734310, posted on June 11, 2018 at 10:32 pm

    Bull shitten asked about his unpopularity

    Spends his time licking his own nuts.

  91. Carpe Jugulum
    #2734312, posted on June 11, 2018 at 10:34 pm

    Bill: To be fair I am more popular than herpes.

    And Ebola, Syphilis, The Black Death, Gonorrhea.

  92. BrettW
    #2734313, posted on June 11, 2018 at 10:35 pm

    Not one question that was slightly aggressive. Tony gave him an easy ride. No coincidence Bill today announced would restore funding to ABC.

  94. Peter Campion
    #2734316, posted on June 11, 2018 at 10:36 pm

    Ah …. zing … ?

  95. Snoopy
    #2734317, posted on June 11, 2018 at 10:36 pm

    You would never guess Bill spent years destroying penalty rates.

  96. Carpe Jugulum
    #2734318, posted on June 11, 2018 at 10:36 pm

    I just can’t believe that you lot are actually watching this. It’s depressing enough reading the comments.

    We take the punishment so you don’t have to

    It’s a public duty.

  97. Farmer Gez
    #2734319, posted on June 11, 2018 at 10:36 pm

    Bakeries Bill!
    More apprentice bakers needed so a hard working Labor politician can get a pie when he needs it.

  98. BrettW
    #2734320, posted on June 11, 2018 at 10:37 pm

    Did anybody see breakdown of audience ? Questions certainly did not reflect the population but then again it is the ABC.

  100. Carpe Jugulum
    #2734322, posted on June 11, 2018 at 10:39 pm

    Bull Shitten doesn’t like people in Manus and Narau

    Gets called on it and obfuscates

    Sawn off little shitbag.

  101. Peter Campion
    #2734323, posted on June 11, 2018 at 10:39 pm

    Did anybody see breakdown of audience?

    Trust nothing from TheirABC

  102. Peter Campion
    #2734324, posted on June 11, 2018 at 10:40 pm

    We have a choice of this or Talkbull for PM…

    We are truly fvcked.

  103. Snoopy
    #2734325, posted on June 11, 2018 at 10:42 pm

    The one regret in my professional life when I haven’t backed my own instinct.

  104. RobK
    #2734326, posted on June 11, 2018 at 10:42 pm

    Condescending Bill. I regret when ive listened to too much advice.

  105. Peter Campion
    #2734327, posted on June 11, 2018 at 10:43 pm

    “Good job, Tony (payrise coming)”

  106. Carpe Jugulum
    #2734328, posted on June 11, 2018 at 10:44 pm

    Peter Campion
    #2734324, posted on June 11, 2018 at 10:40 pm

    We have a choice of this or Talkbull for PM…

    We are truly fvcked.

    I have moved offshore, and glad i did so.

    You are right, leave before it’s too late brother.

  107. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2734329, posted on June 11, 2018 at 10:44 pm

    I just can’t believe that you lot are actually watching this. It’s depressing enough reading the comments.

    That’s one advantage in living in Western Australia. I manage to drink myself out of the Memsahibs favor, reading the comments here, so by the time it comes on in Western Australia, I’m in bed with a good book. I haven’t seen an episode of Q and A for donkey’s years.

  108. Carpe Jugulum
    #2734331, posted on June 11, 2018 at 10:46 pm

    Ok Troops

    interruptions came in at 5.

    So we go to the jackpot round

    I’m done

    Oyasumi nasai

  109. RobK
    #2734332, posted on June 11, 2018 at 10:46 pm

    ZK2A,
    Sat tv does time warp.

  110. RobK
    #2734333, posted on June 11, 2018 at 10:48 pm

    Thanks Carpe, ‘ nite all.

  111. Jo Smyth
    #2734340, posted on June 11, 2018 at 11:01 pm

    Zulu, Fortunately I too live in W.A. It has its advantages.

  112. Pete of Perth
    #2734364, posted on June 11, 2018 at 11:51 pm

    I applied for a job in Tassie in 2005. Withdrew upon reflection. Well, the missus didn’t want to move.

  113. Pete of Perth
    #2734365, posted on June 11, 2018 at 11:52 pm

    So a sandgroper it is

  114. classical_hero
    #2734390, posted on June 12, 2018 at 12:31 am

    Closest. Reading this is bad enough.

