Who’s the real free trader around here?

From America: A Prisoner of Our ‘Allies’. Hits the nail right on the head over tariffs, and much else beside.
The political class is screaming bloody murder over Trump’s performance at the G-7 meeting in Canada, where he reportedly spent most of the time detailing how much the US was paying for the defense of our vaunted “allies,” not to mention the high tariffs imposed on American goods. He then proposed a “free trade zone” in which member countries would drop all tariffs, subsidies, and other barriers to trade: the “allies” didn’t like that much, either. Nor did the alleged advocates of free trade here in the US give him any credit for ostensibly coming around to their point of view. Which reminds me of something Murray Rothbard said about this issue: “If authentic free trade ever looms on the policy horizon, there’ll be one sure way to tell. The government/media/big-business complex will oppose it tooth and nail.”
PDT is a specialist in uncovering hypocrisy and there’s plenty of it around.
[My thanks to Max for posting this in the comments on a previous thread.]
There’s no question; Trump has taken control of the dialogue, along with almost everything else. Leadership like no other in recent times. Refreshing. I wish him well.
Hopefully Trump will withdraw the USA from attending G7 communist meetings.
sure he did. By shouting, bullying and insults.
LOL. street bullying is not leadership.
Maybe. It will make no difference. it is just a talking shop.
No he is just a political amteur surrounded by incompetent advisors from the republican party that are as inept as Trump is inexperienced and so his proposals ar econstant, random mess of contradictions.
This is not something you celebrate like you seem to be doing, lol.
The European citizenry are beginning to rebel against their political class over Immigration. On top of that, ecofascism and the welfare state is driving the EU broke, it’s energy policy is anti business, anti production and a subsidy pyramid scheme reeking of cronyism….. and Trump is telling the European political class and America’s own political class, that they have to change…. and they all hate him for it. Because he is right.