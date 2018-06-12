Are you a NAB shareholder

If you are a shareholder of the NAB, consider this.

Your Chairman is Dr Ken Henry AC. Dr Henry, not that long ago was the Secretary of the Commonwealth Treasury. He was the lead Treasury official during 1st Government of Kevin Rudd. It is Dr Henry that coined the expression:

the expression that provide the cover for the Rudd government to put the Australian government on its current path of run away government spending and debt.

But appearing today in a Victorian Court looking at the cancellation of the home insulation (pink batts) scheme, Dr Henry said this:

I did raise concerns (to a special budget committee set up in response to the global financial crisis) I had two concerns; were there sufficient insulation materials needed for the scheme? And where there enough staff in Australia available to undertake the program?

FMD. These were his concerns! Sufficient material and labour!

How about whether the program was an appropriate use of tax payer resources? How about why the hell is the government doing this? How about what are these people drinking and smoking to even entertain such a program?

If this is the quality of questions that come from the Secretary of the Treasury, one must equally wonder about the quality of the questions that come from the Chairman of NAB, one of Australia’s largest company’s and 4th largest bank.

God help us all.

