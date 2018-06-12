Can this be true? Trump and Kim shake on a deal

SINGAPORE (AP) — Clasping hands and forecasting future peace, President Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un committed Tuesday to “complete denuclearization” of the Korean Peninsula during the first meeting in history between a sitting U.S. president and a North Korean leader. Yet as Trump toasted the summit’s results, he faced mounting questions about whether he got too little and gave away too much — including an agreement to halt U.S. military exercises with treaty ally South Korea.
I am loving the deconstruction of the “handshake” .. the biscuits… the smiles ….. My god ..the closest contact of the past 50 plus years… the Meeja don’t know how to handle it .. Loving it.. thanks Don . X
The details released so far suggest Trump got played.
NK got the meeting. Plus suspending war games between USA and SK.
Trump got the same vague promise that NK already gave a decade ago.
Let’s hope next weeks meetings yield a little more…
Yesterday I heard a very insightful interview by Andrei Lankov, a Russian born Australian expert on Korea, who currently teaches a pin South Korea (imagine, Koreans invited a foreigner to teach Korean history)
He said Kim will never ever give up nukes as they are an insurance of the regime survival. Americans will give him security guarantees? They gave these to the Ukraine. Said the interviewer: you are a passimist! Lankov replied: no, I am an optimist. Kim won’t give up nukes. But I do not want them to give up nukes. If they did, they will feel more insecure, and may spark a conflict. Or a revolution. And a conflict will be such that Syria will look peaceful by comparison.
So Kim got to swan around as an equal with POTUS, plus a halting of war games he saw as a threat and Trump got… um…
Trump did an amazing job. Good work!
Who needs war games when you can press a button in the US and nuke the place from orbit. I’m sure Un and his generals know this.
I happen to agree 100% with all of that. But it doesn’t matter. The consequences of this photo-op won’t be played out for years. Trump just has to get re-elected. This will help him beat the Dems. We don’t want another Far Left freak show running the White House!
Yesi always wondered why they needed those war games. It all in part a real exercise and part show of force. Symbolism is important.
In he scale of Trump’s blunders this one is pretty close to the top.
So his voters are fools, right?
Not at all. Trump’s voters are very smart people. If doing a deal with Rocketman helps Trump win re-election, then fine. It will not harm the United States if the deal is shit, because every deal with North Korea usually turns out shit, and if the Norks cheat again then the US can just ramp up the war games and the sanctions, etc. No problem.
For the record, Lankov was actually positive about the summit. He says that this can result in some sort of ‘detante’, economic cooperation in exchange for suspension of tests, South Korean visits etc. etc. Better than fire and fury which can lead to war.
It won’t.
Fisk I am confused. please explain who will more likely to vote Trump specifically because of this summit?
It’s not like there will be young Korean males blowing up airports over the nuke deal going sour or anything. There is no equivalence with Iran at all. The risks from trying this out are very low. Let’s see what happens with Rocketman, and if it turns out he’s gypping us again, then fine, just blockade his stupid country and threaten to nuke him.
But why do you need summit for this? We were here many times before.
People will look at Trump being Presidential and trying to bring World Peace and shit. And they’ll see the Dems going nuts and saying that the Norks are really just lying and how nuclear war is imminent, etc etc.
Trump will seem reasonable and statesmanlike and his opponents will appear unhinged. The voters who are scared of Trump being the next Hitler can rest easy, because it’s not very Hitler-like to be making peace with implacable enemies.
In any case, this just needs to get Trump through 2020.
Molotov–Ribbentrop Pact says what?
But seriously, Trump doesn’t get credit for de-escalating with NK when he was the main antagonist in escalating with them six months ago.
Trump had to threaten total destruction on Rocketman to get him to negotiate. That’s not hard to comprehend at all. But no one will know if this deal is genuine or not before 2020. Until then all the proles can see is Trump being presidential and a bunch of non-white celebrities singing his praises.
Nah. Trump didn’t “get played” Felix. Trump knows that Kim can lie if he wants to. That he can promise the world, but not deliver. Trump is from the Private sector, he knows that money for empty promises is a bad deal. However, Trump can also renege on his deal if Kim plays up. Trump wont give Kim’s regime money without concrete results, Trump probably even sees the military exercises being halted as a savings and not as a concession. No, there’s more to it than the same old negotiations being peddled around the table this time round.
Kim is a third generation hereditary leader…. and probably the last. His regime is failing, his family name is flagging, there’s been dissent among the relatives and there has been executions and assassinations, his industry doesn’t have the technology to successfully miniaturize and mass produce the components for practical sized nuclear weapons, so his regime doesn’t really possess a “Nuclear Deterrent” beyond what the media hysterically portrays. Kim is not a stupid man, he knows North Korea is not a nation anyone can be proud of… it offers absolutely nothing, even to it’s elite.
Kim Jong Un wants to join the real world… He understands that his family’s hereditary rule is at an end… and Trump knows it too.
We’ll just have to wait and see how it all matures. I wouldn’t be at all surprised if Kim has a “sleeping accident” and is found dead in bed in the next year or so. But if he avoids that…. who knows how swift change will happen. Happened fast for East and West Germany once it started.
Anyway, that’s my two bobs worth.
Listen to yourself Fisky, you are making no sense at all.
If you think Dennis Rodman and Zombie Muhammad Ali are going to swing the black vote to Trump, you’re just delusional.
JH, North Korean regime is collapsing? Read this, it may open your eyes:
https://www.fpri.org/article/2018/06/north-korea-under-kim-jong-un-reforms-without-openness/
I forgot to say that it was eye opening for me. Doubt that trump knows about this (but he might).
We can’t predict the future but what we have just witnessed is trump giving a huge unbelievable boost to Kim, and especially to his domestic and regional standing, transforming a little rocket man and butcher tyrant into a talented statesman who can stand tall alongside the leader of the free world.
Who next will come begging for a meeting with Trump?….Merkel?.., Justin?.., I’m still not sick of winning.
BorisG… In asia concession is not a dirty word. Letting a man walk away from any deal , with honour is a good deal. You Caucasians should learn this.
Boris, Monty.
You are wasting your breath here. You are basically saying what a bright spark predicted weeks ago.
‘If it’s failure, then trump blew it, if a success, then it was in the pipeline well before Trump, so he can’t claim credit.’
He was right, no matter what happens, peace or war breaks out, either it has nothing to with Trump or it was his fault.
The man can’t win.
Hi trader, what is your point? Kims tried to trick US presidents into meeting with them at least since 2000, but clinton, Bush, and obama saw the rat and avoided the ambarassment. The snowman in chief fell for it. And according to Fisk, his voters will love it. A win-win. LOL.
I will speak for myself. I never said it will going to be a failure. I was cautiously optimistic and hoped Pompeo has made sufficient preparations and know what they are going to be signing.
And if he succeeded I would be first to give him credit, just like I gave him over Jerusalem. Without qualification, this was a brilliant and courageous step. So I give credit where it is due.
By the way I may still be wrong. Maybe Kim is a Gorbachev who is desperate to open up and give up nukes.if he does, I will be first to give Trump credit. But the signs are not good.
Yes he can:
Jerusalem embassy
Iran deal
Paris
Tax cuts (but need to cut spending)
Open areas for oil exploration
Pipeline
Steps towards deregulation (far more modest than he claims but still positive)
Oh but sure, they were so well prepared.
Which they started before thr summit, so no new commitment there.
Andrei Lankov after the summit:
But while Trump had read him the riot act.
The morons of the left conveniently forget the recent nuclear threats by NK and Trump’s response.
They have to so they can call this all a bullshit show.
NK were confronted by a different USA this time.
One unafraid to throw it’s superior weight around.
We’ll notice the TDS sufferers and the MSM won’t be bringing this little piece of recent history up.
Sad losers all.
Anyone who doesn’t get who is wearing the pants here and who got his little asian arse threatened very recently and therefore thought twice about playing up, willingly forgets recent history as their TDS requires them to do.
struth
#2735690, posted on June 13, 2018 at 1:46 am
Forget it struth, as was predicted weeks ago, it makes no difference as to the outcome, good bad or indifferent, Trump can’t win
Simples, either it’s due to someone else if good, or it’s his fault if not.
The best he can hope for is; “it was meaningless”
Just read the comments from the usual suspects.
I wish you were right. Please tell us your prediction so we can check in 6 to 12 to 24 months time.
I predict that no verified disarmament will occur. Will be happy to be wrong.
Mark A you are being dishonest. Above I listed areas where Trump wins.
I was talking of this particular matter ie the meeting.
And you promptly quoted Andrei Lankov
and ” he got North Korea to commit to destroying a major missile testing site
Which they started before thr summit, so no new commitment there.”
Proving that no matter what happens it had nothing to do with him unless it fails and then it’s his fault entirely.
I give up, there is no point.
I make no prediction and feel no need to do so.
The facts of what we have seen so far I have stated above.
So far it’s the best outcome we could have hoped for.
TDS sufferers all of a sudden require a cherry on top because Trump.
All of a sudden if the whole world isn’t sitting cross legged around a campfire singing kumbaya Trump has failed.
Infantile if not insane.
Mark A
I well understand TDS and the left.
I actually find a sublime warm happiness, in reminding them of their sad affliction.
After all it is self inflicted on their part so no sympathy required.
Go in boots and all……..no quarter given.