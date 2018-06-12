OMG! Prince George plays with (toy) guns

The dopey lefty brigade are out in force today.

Young Prince George pulled the trigger on a social media storm after he was photographed playing with a toy gun.

The future king was with Kate Middleton and his sister Princess Charlotte at the Maserati Royal Charity Polo Trophy at Beaufort Polo Club on Sunday. Prince George plays with a toy gun. Picture: Mega Prince George and a friend appeared to be more interested in pretending to shoot their toy weapons.

No! Really? Four year boy plays with toy gun. Hold the presses.

On my European safaris I like to visit castles and palaces and see how the nobelity etc. live and, on the continent, used to live. In the homes, castles, and palaces of extinct Royals one often sees magnificent art collections. While in the UK and the Windsor homes (where the public can visit) one tends to see weapons and suits of armour. So those Royal families who live in their home countries and are still considered ‘Royal’ tend to know something about weapons.

I often make this point in my public choice classes about the nature of power – even in a democracy. I usually refer individuals to recent Royal weddings and ask the students to tell me about the clothes they saw at the weddings. There is always someone who can talk about the dresses and hats and female attire. I then point out that what the females were wearing is not nearly so interesting as what the males were wearing and I ask the class if they can recall. Almost nobody ever recalls that Prince William had a choice of outfits to wear at his wedding but wore an Irish Guards Officer uniform (colonel I think). His brother wore a Captain’s Irish Guards uniform. His father wore a Royal Navy Admiral’s uniform. If I recall correctly his grandfather did too. We saw, more or less, the same thing at Prince Harry’s recent marriage.

So of course the boy plays with toy guns – soon he’ll be learning to shoot real ones. The Royal family are directly descended from a warlord. That is how their family gained power.