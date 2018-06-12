OMG! Prince George plays with (toy) guns

The dopey lefty brigade are out in force today.
Young Prince George pulled the trigger on a social media storm after he was photographed playing with a toy gun.
The future king was with Kate Middleton and his sister Princess Charlotte at the Maserati Royal Charity Polo Trophy at Beaufort Polo Club on Sunday.
Prince George and a friend appeared to be more interested in pretending to shoot their toy weapons.
No! Really? Four year boy plays with toy gun. Hold the presses.
On my European safaris I like to visit castles and palaces and see how the nobelity etc. live and, on the continent, used to live. In the homes, castles, and palaces of extinct Royals one often sees magnificent art collections. While in the UK and the Windsor homes (where the public can visit) one tends to see weapons and suits of armour. So those Royal families who live in their home countries and are still considered ‘Royal’ tend to know something about weapons.
I often make this point in my public choice classes about the nature of power – even in a democracy. I usually refer individuals to recent Royal weddings and ask the students to tell me about the clothes they saw at the weddings. There is always someone who can talk about the dresses and hats and female attire. I then point out that what the females were wearing is not nearly so interesting as what the males were wearing and I ask the class if they can recall. Almost nobody ever recalls that Prince William had a choice of outfits to wear at his wedding but wore an Irish Guards Officer uniform (colonel I think). His brother wore a Captain’s Irish Guards uniform. His father wore a Royal Navy Admiral’s uniform. If I recall correctly his grandfather did too. We saw, more or less, the same thing at Prince Harry’s recent marriage.
So of course the boy plays with toy guns – soon he’ll be learning to shoot real ones. The Royal family are directly descended from a warlord. That is how their family gained power.
As Phil The Greek chortled knowing full well most of the fruit of the fruit of his loins has bin shot at.
Ignore the bloody whingers and virtue signallers! Don’t give them oxygen!
If anything, the royal family has to be prepared.
Socrates defined justice as minding your own business.
What an unjust society we tolerate, full of busybodies telling others how to live!
George and his little mates should have been tarting up Barbie dolls with designer labels as their parents debrief them from the giddy heights of the recent wedding. The Mrs Clooney outfit would take considerable patience, with the ever present danger that Barbie might get mangled in a fit of frustration.
What was it Mao said about power and guns? No problem back then from the cheer squad.
Modern leftists are just attenuated creeps and are for the most part Big Evil’s useful little acolytes.
Leftists are always good for a laugh. ABC comedians?
I’ve become cynical about these sorts of ‘reports.’
I read the Prince George story this morning and noted that, actually, there was no controversy about him playing with a toy gun. There were a few lunatics on Twitter who’d expressed varying degrees of ‘outrage’ about it and this ‘outrage’ was then ‘reported’ by News Corp and other media.
This is now a pretty hackneyed click-bait and ‘news’ generation tactic.
There is a reason I’ve likened journalists to poo joggers.
do we all need a scold’s bridle, or just some of us?
It will be interesting to see what happens if Wicked Prince George continues his obsession for weapons of kindergarten destruction. Or, Lord help us, if he ever chews a toastie into the shape of a gun.
Can’t wait till he guts his first rabbit. Great grandma has dropped a few deers and a bit of African bush junk as well. They’re all bred for it.
All my kids are firearm trained and absolutely competent at 12 yo.
Rigid safety protocols never to be broken are their’s for life
There is nothing like firearms to give a kid self confidence and responsibility.
Does that push the social engineering left to apoplectic rage?
I hope so.
MSM worried about a toy gun but not Islamic State?
What about the guns blazing shown in ya face in ya TV room on a daily basis by FollyWood?
So that would be Prince George, future King of England. Will most likely at some point serve in at least one branch of the armed forces, like his father, grandfather, great grand parents and great great grandfather, to eventually rise to the head of the combined British armed forces (even if it is only ceremonial).
Guns, really big ones too, will feature prominently throughout his life.
He’s actually pissed off with the trigger pull on his striker fired handgun. Look at his face.
We all are, son.
You can go Walther… as the best of a bad lot ….but no trigger beats a SA 1911 style handgun.
F**king DA blacksmith jobs.
If it was the little sister with a gun the media would be championing her “power”, her “authority”, her “strength”, etc.
Hopefully the Taliban will stick around to serve their rightful purpose as target practice for the British aristocracy.
I read it too and thought the same thing.
And this sort of beat up applies to many stories of a similar ilk.
There is no story until some leftie gets online and complains.
The Royal family deal with security and police and army all the time.
They shoot for sport and always have. They know the power of arms.
And they don’t object to them. All good.
Get your kids around firearms young.
You’ll watch them grow up beyond belief, quickly.
Never, ever point a barrel at anything you can’t kill. (Firearm unloaded matters not).
Never, ever assume a firearm is not loaded and ready to fire, even if it obviously isn’t.
Voila, no more firearm “accidents” in bogan land.
We do have to deal with the problem of legal ticky tacky storage.,
Most of the male members of Britain’s Royal family have served in the armed forces, many are combat veterans.
George’s Uncle Harry was offing Taliban from a multi million dollar Apache helicopter gunship not long ago and young George, like most boys, will grow up hero worshipping the military men in the family.
Good to see that the PC bullshit has not yet infected the royals.