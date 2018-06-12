The Korean bottom line

Posted on 1:12 am, June 12, 2018 by Steve Kates

K-Day today.

  1. Iampeter
    #2734400, posted on June 12, 2018 at 1:22 am

    It’s happening!

    No one in the Trump administration had the wits stop this circus from proceeding.

    Those of us who supported Trump because we thought he couldn’t possibly have been worse than Hillary were oh so very wrong.

