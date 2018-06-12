The social cost of carbon

Interesting developments in the withdrawal from the war on CO2 in the US and some background on the work by Greenstone and Sunstein that resulted in the concept of the “the cost of carbon“.
The House GOP on Friday took a step forward in reining in the Obama administration’s method of assessing the cost of carbon dioxide pollution when developing regulations.
The House voted 212-201, along party lines, to include a rider blocking the use of the climate change cost metric to an energy and water spending bill.
The amendment offered by Texas Republican Rep. Louie Gohmert bars any and all funds from being used under the bill to “prepare, propose, or promulgate any regulation that relies on the Social Carbon analysis” devised under the Obama administration on how to value the cost of carbon.
In February 2009, a month after Barack Obama took office, two academics sat across from each other in the White House mess hall. Over a club sandwich, Michael Greenstone, a White House economist, and Cass Sunstein, Obama’s top regulatory officer, decided that the executive branch needed to figure out how to estimate the economic damage from climate change. With the recession in full swing, they were rightly skeptical about the chances that Congress would pass a nationwide cap-and-trade bill. Greenstone and Sunstein knew they needed a Plan B: a way to regulate carbon emissions without going through Congress.
Interesting, but the article author’s plan has a very big, unltimately futile flaw. Sure, a plan to require the government implement thesame discount rate of future impacts of climate change that applies to every other cost benefit analysis (making it 7% instead of the current joke 3%), reducing the number of years (say to the year 2050 instead of 2300) the impact is calculated, and reducing impacts from global impacts to USA only, are three rational adjustments, but it has one very central, dangerous flaw: it leaves the mechanism in place for later governments to ratchet back up again.
So sure, in the short term do those things, but failing the destruction of the mechanism altogether, also introduce laws that require these sort of values to require the approval of elected congress, the senate and the president. There has been enough setting of rules by the unelected bureaucracy.
