The social cost of carbon

Posted on 4:43 pm, June 12, 2018 by Rafe Champion

Interesting developments in the withdrawal from the war on CO2 in the US and some background on the work by Greenstone and Sunstein that resulted in the concept of the “the cost of carbon“.

The House GOP on Friday took a step forward in reining in the Obama administration’s method of assessing the cost of carbon dioxide pollution when developing regulations.

The House voted 212-201, along party lines, to include a rider blocking the use of the climate change cost metric to an energy and water spending bill.

The amendment offered by Texas Republican Rep. Louie Gohmert bars any and all funds from being used under the bill to “prepare, propose, or promulgate any regulation that relies on the Social Carbon analysis” devised under the Obama administration on how to value the cost of carbon.

In February 2009, a month after Barack Obama took office, two academics sat across from each other in the White House mess hall. Over a club sandwich, Michael Greenstone, a White House economist, and Cass Sunstein, Obama’s top regulatory officer, decided that the executive branch needed to figure out how to estimate the economic damage from climate change. With the recession in full swing, they were rightly skeptical about the chances that Congress would pass a nationwide cap-and-trade bill. Greenstone and Sunstein knew they needed a Plan B: a way to regulate carbon emissions without going through Congress.

This entry was posted in Global warming and climate change policy, Rafe. Bookmark the permalink.

9 Responses to The social cost of carbon

  1. H B Bear
    #2735045, posted on June 12, 2018 at 4:50 pm

    Has carbon (sic) lost its social licence?

  3. bemused
    #2735052, posted on June 12, 2018 at 4:54 pm

    Given that the last decade or so, if it didn’t create, certainly cemented the concept of the Social Justice Warrior; the ‘social’ cost of anything and everything naturally became the tool of the Left (and the scientifically illiterate)

  4. Baldrick
    #2735063, posted on June 12, 2018 at 4:58 pm

    Leftards are hypocrites when it comes to carbon. From today’s Queensland budget:

    The Australian ✔ @australian
    Queensland Treasurer Jackie Trad will bank on a $3.7bn boost in coal royalties to fund a spending spree

    All the while spruiking for a 50% RET

  5. Karabar
    #2735086, posted on June 12, 2018 at 5:09 pm

    Can the same Obama formula be used to calculate the cost of other superstitions and fiction? Perhaps the social cost of werewolves. Or the social cost of mermaids?

  6. manalive
    #2735131, posted on June 12, 2018 at 5:41 pm

    The purpose of the “social cost of carbon” (SCC) estimates presented here is to allow agencies …

    Referring to a concept by its acronym, e.g. “social cost of carbon” (SCC), gives it an authority as an established quality no matter how dodgy.

  7. Tel
    #2735139, posted on June 12, 2018 at 5:47 pm

    The Socialist cost of Carbon… whatever the ruling committee says it is.

  8. Entropy
    #2735148, posted on June 12, 2018 at 5:59 pm

    Interesting, but the article author’s plan has a very big, unltimately futile flaw. Sure, a plan to require the government implement thesame discount rate of future impacts of climate change that applies to every other cost benefit analysis (making it 7% instead of the current joke 3%), reducing the number of years (say to the year 2050 instead of 2300) the impact is calculated, and reducing impacts from global impacts to USA only, are three rational adjustments, but it has one very central, dangerous flaw: it leaves the mechanism in place for later governments to ratchet back up again.

    So sure, in the short term do those things, but failing the destruction of the mechanism altogether, also introduce laws that require these sort of values to require the approval of elected congress, the senate and the president. There has been enough setting of rules by the unelected bureaucracy.

  9. RobK
    #2735149, posted on June 12, 2018 at 5:59 pm

    SCC: Obama regime flummoxed by theit own acronyms, it doesn’t make sense. They were drifting further from reality by the day.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.