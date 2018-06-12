What is the difference between the Government and the State

Perhaps this is a nuanced question, but it is of fundamental importance in a liberal democracy.
A government is the administrative tool of the state. They are not the same, but in certain situations they can converge. For example in a totalitarian dictatorship.
With this in mind, consider the following statement from a Minister of the Commonwealth of Australia, and member of the Liberal National Coalition Government:
By 2025 Australia will be one of the top three digital governments in world.
And who said this? The Hon Michael Keenan MP, Minister for Human Services and Minister Assisting the Prime Minister for Digital Transformation.
It is unlikely that Mr Keenan came up with those words by himself. Possible but unlikely. Most likely it was fed to him by a departmental staffer. But here are the problems:
- That Mr Keenan’s political and philosophical radar did not warn him off such a combination of words is most concerning;
- If it was a departmental staffer, that they saw no problem in conjoining state and government; and
- A Liberal government projects that the size of the Australian government will be so great by 2025 that it will warrant the investment to ensure that it is “one of the top three digital governments in world”.
Depressing it is.
Yeah, he should pull his finger out.
All politicians seem to take bribes political donations are bribes the money is not donated in a spirit of altruism ,they want something in return so therefore any politicaldonation is a bribe .
It seems to be international where career politicians exist,some go full bore like the clinton gang ,or our union mafia ,we help your career, we expect you to make our renewable investments safe and profitable so legistlation accordingly .
The arch global criminal soros “donating” over a billion he stole from punters to frustrate the will of the US voters and instal a global communist decromat regime that will do his bidding . There ought to be a warrant out for his arrest and trial by tribunal for international criminal conspiracy .
Even most party subscriptions are made for self enhancement in many cases to gain a favour for themselves . Abolish career politics and political donations , for a cleaner better smelling world get rid of rancid politicians .
The worst thing, but also the funniest, is that the current digital services of Centrelink etc don’t work properly. Even as I type this it is impossible to get into the Centrelink site via MyGov. Top three? Bahahaha.
Excellent distinction that your public average servant wouldn’t immediately be aware of, unconscious bias I’d say.
Whoops … “average public servant”.
Perhaps an even greater concern is the growth of wholly taxpayer funded entities that lie completely outside the control of the “relevant Minister”. The ALPBC, the HRC, every ombudsman and their offices. Most operate with minimal or any government control and are invariably captured by the Left.
Every one of them is an affront to the Westminster style of representative democracy, which itself is more honoured in the breach anyway.