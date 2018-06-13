“Far right”: the left’s term for people with normal values and common sense

Found in the US on Powerline, but from our own ABC. Steve Hayward finds it funny, and cannot detect the anti-Trump vitriolic hatreds that lie behind it. In some ways it demonstrates that for those of us who line up behind the Trump agenda, his idiosyncracies don’t affect us even in the slightest. We are outcome-oriented. It is the combination of his values and ability to achieve ends we support that explain why nothing that the ABC and its dreary stupidity are able to overcome. But the ABC and its mates everywhere on the left never give up since there is no doubt that something like a quarter of the population remain wedded to policies that only do them harm because of the political fashion statements put out by the media.
A few months ago North Korea was developing nuclear weapons and a delivery system that could blow up a million people on a single venture into some nihilist political program. Now such a possibility is the remotest likelihood. What has changed? And who caused that change to happen? And odder than perhaps anything, Trump offered this communist tyrant a vision of a peaceful, prosperous, capitalist North Korea as the longer-term future for his nation. I don’t expect the media to get it. Their politically-driven mental derangement is almost certainly beyond cure, so they will simply have to stew in their bile. Meantime, videos such as the one produced by the ABC, may help a few of our citizens to cross into the far right, which is the left’s term for people with normal values and common sense.
The question is, what is Kim Jong-Un’s priority? His own position, or the longer-term future of his nation?
Something that seems to be common among tyrants the world over is that what’s good for their country or the common people is low down on their list of priorities.
Is there a link to connect this to the ABC?
The news from Trump’s America keeps getting better and better:
How about that little logo down in the lower right hand corner?
Why is the ordinary now called alt-right? Don Aitkin says about the Ramsay Western Civilization project, “to teach about this is divisive? To celebrate it is wrong? Heaven help us.” Idiots roool the rooost, rid the realm of their ratbaggery.
What are “populists”- far-right, alt-right or off the scale right?
Everyone in North Korea wants a decent hamburger.
South Korea imports kimchi from China.
Yet people are openly pushing the narrative that the nuclear deterrent is justified because muh security – for Kim.
Does Kim want to be a vassal state puppet ruler of an impoverished hermit kingdom, or does he want to be a kimchi baron, hanging out at Sky Garden and diggin’ K-pop?
Kim has been offered freedom, immortality and decent hamburgers for his people. It’s an offer he can’t refuse.
Marcus
#2736327, posted on June 13, 2018 at 8:23 pm
There’s always the possibility that Kim Jong-Un is just a figurehead, a puppet.
I would imagine there is a group of generals actually in charge, and Kim does what he is told.
hzhousewife
“populists” are people who support something the left fascists abhor. If they support something the left fascists favour, that is the immutable “will of the people”.
Fat Tony
There’s always the possibility that Kim Jong-Un is just a figurehead, a puppet.
I would imagine there is a group of generals actually in charge, and Kim does what he is told.
Kim has had some generals shot recently for such crimes as falling asleep during one of his speeches, or not clapping for long enough.
Eliminating the hard liners?