Kerry O’Brien say ABC journalists are not very good

In a standard ABC programmatic love-in-oscopy, resident ABC Communist Phillip Adams interviewed retired ABC journalist Kerry O’Brien on the need for public broadcasting. Oh and O’Brien joined the program via telephone from his home in, drum roll please, Byron Bay.
The interview proceeded like one would expect 2 bank robbers discussing the need to decriminalize bank robbery and to have the Certificate III in Bank Robbery provided free of charge at TAFEs. But then it got interesting. Around 11.20 into the interview, O’Brien said this:
I think that if a journalist is showing a particular bias, then they are simply not a good journalist.
Talk about insulting the institution that pays his defined benefit pension. But does it get any more honest than that with O’Brien admitting that the journalists at the ABC are not very good.
What better case is there to materially reduce the ABC’s funding.
Come on Minister Fifield. If Kerry O’Brien says so, it must be so. De-fund the the ABC now.
Defund Their ABC? Shorten has already promised to boost Their ABC funding.
You have the syllogism wrong.
If a journalist is showing a particular bias, he is not a very good journalist.
The ABC has very good journalists.
Therefore, ABC journalists do not show any particular bias.
Bwahahaa Phatty Adams interviewing Red Kezza in Byron Bay before returning to his Hunter Valley farm for the weekend. Quentin Dumpster will be quite miffed to not be invited to phone in from his defined benefit superannuated retirement in rural Tasmania.
But not an ounce of fat to be cut. Life is good at the staff co-op. Unsurprisingly.
Am I the only reader on this site who very much values the ABC while still controlling the OFF and MUTE controls, regardless of the broadcaster?
Yes, I find both O’Brien and Adams tiresome – I avoid them most of the time. But for news, especially local news, the ABC is my first preference. On the negative side, ABC newsreaders increasingly wander off script, apparently convinced that their opinions and waffling is more valued than the job that they are paid to do. This applies equally to many of the commercial “readers” who become “pontificators”.
Every broadcaster, public and private, frequently blurs the line between opinion and fact, often accompanied by shallow, valueless chatter between the panel members.
The same can be said of dead tree news sources, of course – it’s not only the ABC.
‘Certificate III in Bank Robbery provided free of charge at TAFEs’
What rubbish. You mean a degree and PhD program, leading quickly to tenured professorship.
Red Kezza’s moment of programmatic specificity?
‘I think that if a journalist is showing a particular bias, then they are simply not a good journalist.’
No. You misunderstand. The emphasis is not on the possession of bias, but on showing it. And that does not mean not to express the bias, but, rather, to successfully integrate it with the jungle of bias in the media more generally.
Apart from the usual suspects, I expect so. Commercial news is rubbish with the likes of Shit Happens and Bungjourno as bad, if not worse, as their ALPBC equivalents. I normally watch the first 5 minutes of Channel Stokes news and then go off and find something better to do with my time. It isn’t hard.
The MSM is on a rapidly accelerating descent to irrelevancy.
Pretty much.
That’s being quite generous. I thought that the MSM had already become irrelevant, the TV versions especially.
No. Spartacus values it too. Some proportion of Sparta-Posts are based on mocking the ABC.
But there is an issue of semantics here. We all pay for the ABC. The question is, if payment for the ABC were voluntary, who would then pay. That is the true test of value.
Singleton Engineer
The same can be said of dead tree news sources, of course – it’s not only the ABC.
But it is only the ABC which you are compelled to fund.
I wonder what Red Kezza would make of this piece on the supposed flagship radio current affairs program The Green-Left Weekly Radio (now) Half Hour formerly known as AM in which host frightbat Sabra Lane describes the “vague deal” signed in Singapore before “Washington Bureau Chief” Zoe Daniel goes on to initially describe the President as “… the former reality TV star …”.
Custard has an interesting Tweet on his page of a letter to Teh Worst (I think) saying if the ALPBC didn’t already exist, which political party would advocate the creation of this billion dollar taxpayer funded multi-media behemoth in today’s media environment?
It’s a steam meeja relic.
ABC since Moses, downward spiral.
Their A.L.P.B.C. is now into public broadcasting?
Gee, who knew?
I thought the pricks were more into “pubic” broadcasting.
Byron used to be a nice place until it was infested with southern blow-in superannuated marxist hippies hoovering roubles through public-funded defined benefit rackets. Of course they then took over local government, emptying their multiple container-loads of idiot baggage on unsuspecting locals. There’s a lot of places that could really do with a local Sawyer family.
Am I the only reader on this site who very much values the ABC while still controlling the OFF and MUTE controls, regardless of the broadcaster?
No, the resident trot trolls lurve their free Pravda. The rest of us would crack a rare smile if Ultimo was invaded by flesh-eating bacteria.
And THAT is how we crossed Habib’s name off the list for ‘First against the wall come the revolution’ . No greater praise.
The stat that doesn’t compute for me is that the ABC is the largest employer of journalists in the country. Presumably soon to be one of if not the only employer of journalists.
“Am I the only reader on this site who very much values the ABC”
But do you?
If one “valued” the ABC then one would pay for it to the tune of its cost and not have their indulgences subsidised at gunpoint by their fellow, unwilling taxpayers.
I am only too happy for the ABC to exist as a subscription service to the nation’s cerebrally challenged (let’s call it a “stupidity” tax).
The real question is, once the “public service” is pruned to sustainable levels, will the tax-moochers volunteer any of their dole money to “the cause”?
‘Commercial news is rubbish with the likes of Shit Happens and Bungjourno as bad, if not worse, as their ALPBC equivalents.’
I’m no fan for the ABC, but I have to agree that commercial television news is actually worse; same underpinning folk-Marxist narratives but far less professional in terms of presentation. Ten News is one long sub-cerebral leftist/populist op-ed.
Speaking of Kezza, remember when sone femobint called him ‘the thinking woman’s crumpet’?. Apart from being a sort of adolescent and self-conscious attempt at being one of the girls, the comment struck me as odd, given that Kezzza, in the flesh, had a scrawny neck and a big swag belly; the latter the ABC camera crews were presumably ordered to keep out of sight on screen, a duty which they occasionally failed to carry out.
Kezza does look like an old daphne so it’s probably a reasonable statement. All FTA is crap, if it wasn’t for the odd rugby test and an occasional revisit of Simpsons repeats (nothing from the decade just gone though, preachier than Senator Two Fathers on methedrine) I’d never move my source cursor from HDMA. Who the fuck watches any of that illiterate, cretinous bollocks?