Let’s have gender neutral book burning

In a wonderful article in the Spectator Australia, the IPA’s Dr Bella d’ Abrera writes about the proposal by Manningham and Melbourne City Councils:
to remove from their respective kindergartens, schools and libraries all books and toys deemed to enforce gender stereotypes.
Basically a standard and good old fashioned book burning in the Democratic Republic of Victoristan.
Amusingly Dr d’Abrera noted that Melbourne City Council had issued a denial (in reply to the original story in the Herald Sun that is). But what about Manningham City Council? Are they going to have their book burning on Invasion Day? Be sure to read Dr d’Abrera full article for the not surprising link to ANU, but moving on.
Spartacus has an old friend who is a barrister, an SC in NSW now. This barrister once said about the art of examining a witness that, the easiest thing to do on the stand is to tell the truth. Telling a lie is so much more complicated with all the side stories that need to be reconciled and i’s dotted and t’s crossed. And telling a lie is hard to sustain under the light of investigation. Hard, but not impossible.
Spartacus tells this story because this is where the rubber hits the road.
Why then, if it is inner city lefty dogma that gender stereotypes should not be enforced and that gender “is a social construct”, why is gender balance in parliament, on company boards, in senior executive ranks so paramount?
Either gender is important or it is not. Which is it? Can you please make up your minds as we are all confused. Or is it just the case that gender balance is important for already successful women to accelerate already successful careers.
Sparty dunno.
Manningham and Melbourne City Councils have certainly come a long way from collecting rubbish and and maintaining footpaths. Now they’re educators and SJWs. What next? Fair trade brain surgery?
Two sexes = Not Diverse.
One sex = Diverse.
I see “The Goose” is still in charge of arithmetic at the world’s only political Party too dumb to spell its own name correctly.
Labor(sic) – They have no place for “U”.
Bigger problem is that this crap is being taught in schools. Kids are learning that it is now normal behaviour for a deviant bloke to get his tawazzar hacked off , grow a set of tits and call himself a shiela.
It’s only confusing if you’re not of the Left, though some young minds struggle when confronted with these contradictions: https://youtu.be/_iMaR5IEcnE
If gender-neutral book burning is a reasonable response to a policy of removing “from their respective kindergartens, schools and libraries all books and toys deemed to enforce gender stereotypes”, what action might be considered reasonable if the policy became more focussed on its real objective- that there should be no person who matches a gender stereotype?
And some people wonder why our birthrate is below replacement. It is a condition of a species becomming extinct. Dont be alarmed, we will leave the world a better place; we are told. This is not the way to build prosperity.
dear me; what about that wooden sword and shield I made for 4 y.o.grandson in May? At his request.
Gender equality is a no-brainer. We don’t need quotas at all, but just enough male corporate board members, parliamentarians and Carey Grammar students to merely identify as female.
Wasn’t it the SJW, ANU graduate and tenth cousin, twice removed, of Descartes who famously uttered “I think I am, therefore I am”?
These muppets will be due for a serious life change when they fill our country with islamofascist invaders. The female councillors will be wearing full postbox robes andslaving for some illiterate peasant pregnant all the time if they are able to have kids ,and a lot of the males will be having flying lessons from tall bouildings assisted by their muslim comrades , plenty of suitable flying lessons buildings in Melbourne city. All wondering what went wrong with their cunning plans ,they will then know what it feels like to be a Real Victim .
“When I use a word,” Humpty Dumpty said, in rather a scornful tone, “it means just what I choose it to mean—neither more nor less.” “The question is,” said Alice, “whether you can make words mean so many different things.” “The question is,” said Humpty Dumpty, “which is to be master—that’s all.”
Spartacus
Be interesting to know what is the “gender” balance of council employees.
Hasn’t the Qwerty schools advocate, Roz Ward, lost their marbles?