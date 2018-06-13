The Halo Effect

Imagine if you will, a large Australian organisation with the following characteristics.
- The Chairman and Deputy Chairman are both executives of the organisation, contrary to all the claims about best practice governance necessitating the separation of roles of Chairman and CEO.
- One other member of the board (of 9 members) of this organisation is appointed by the principal owner of the the organisation.
- The principal organising purpose of this organisation is to use all tools and means available to it to manipulate markets; and in manipulating markets, this organisation has historically generated large profits and paid large dividends to its owner.
- A key consequence of the market manipulation of this organisation is that Australian savers have lost millions.
- Although one of the purposes of this organisation is to participate in and manipulate markets, this organisation does not have a financial services licence and it has never been investigated by ASIC or any other regulator.
- A wholly owned subsidiary of this organisation, a subsidiary set up for the purpose of international sales, has been caught engaging in foreign corrupt practices yet no member of the board of this organisation has ever been held to account.
- Employees of this organisation are recruited very early in their career and indoctrinated in the ways of the organisation, with very few if none, having career experience outside this organisation or within that of its owner. A cult culture of sorts.
- The media, when discussing this organisation seldom questions its means or methods and almost always ascribes to it uncritical and virtuous intentions.
What would you say about such an organisation? Perhaps worthy of a royal commission?
Well the organisation described above is the Reserve Bank of Australia.
Think about that.
And parliaments?
This could almost apply to the union movement.
Who owns the Reserve Bank?
The Australian government.
A girl I did my B Ec with joined the Reserve Bank on their graduate program in the late 80s. She is sill there nearly 30 years later. Perhaps I should look her up, stage an intervention and get her deprogrammed?
Well it has the full support of the major Parties, whatever their reasons are I wonder, so no chance of a Royal Commission.
“Since formation of the Bank of England in 1694, central banks have purchased government debt.
This was part of the original quid pro quo.
The government gave the central bankers monopoly status in issuing or controlling the nation’s currency. In exchange, the central bank guaranteed that it would be a lender to the government.
Government debt created a stream of income for the central bank, which was nice, since the bank created the money out of nothing. The government got a buyer for its debt without having to raise interest rates in order to attract private, non-bank purchasers.”
Gary North
Did you see that in Switzerland a referendum a few days ago stopped their reserve bank from printing money or limiting the operation of Swiss banks which have operated freely for hundreds of years.