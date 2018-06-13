Liberty Quote
Acts of Parliament do not simply fail; they frequently make worse.— Herbert Spencer
-
-
Wednesday Forum: June 13, 2018
Donald J. Trump
@realDonaldTrump
2h
…realize the economy is the best it’s ever been with employment being at an all time high, and many companies pouring back into our country. Wake up Punchy!
9.1K
11.4K
50K
Donald J. Trump
Donald J. Trump
@realDonaldTrump
2h
Robert De Niro, a very Low IQ individual, has received to many shots to the head by real boxers in movies. I watched him last night and truly believe he may be “punch-drunk.” I guess he doesn’t…
21.8K
17.7K
63.7K
The rules of conduct, the maxims of action, and the tactical instincts that serve to gain small victories may always be expanded into the winning of great ones with suitable opportunity; because in human affairs the sources of success are ever to be found in the fountains of quick resolve and swift stroke; and it seems to be a law inflexible and inexorable that he who will not risk cannot win.
John Paul Jones.
DT winning.
A Great Summation by Martin Brundle for Cat Petrol Heads
Martin Brundle reflects on the Canadian GP and what we can expect from the rest of 2018
As long as the media keeps trashing Trump we’ll know he’s on the right track.
It says a lot when a Totalitarian Communist despot is more willing to negotiate with Fatty Trump than the U.S. Leftard Democrats.
Top ten!
How can you not like Trump?
JUDITH SLOAN
Queensland budget: Jackie Trad doesn’t have a clue
Queensland Treasurer and Deputy Premier Jackie Trad knows as much about economics as I know about astrophysics.
But what she lacks in economic expertise — at least, the bloke she ousted had half a clue — she more than makes up for with hypocrisy.
She gets an A+ for her double standards: she is more than happy to spend the surging royalties from mining in her state (more than $800 million in additional royalties over the forward estimates), while actively white-anting the Adani coal project and bagging the resources industry more generally.
“We can’t just be a quarry”, she declares. Oh please.
And does anyone remember Annastacia Palaszczuk’s pledge to pay down government debt when Labor ran for office against Campbell Newman? She even had a name for it: the Debt Action Plan.
Well, the Debt Action Plan is going so well that public-sector debt will soar by $13 billion, or nearly 20 per cent, over the next four years.
There is absolutely no chance that Queensland will regain its AAA credit rating, lost by a Labor government in 2009. Indeed, there is a good chance the state could be marked down a notch or two in the future.
But Jackie has things to do, like half-build a replicated rail line to the Sunshine Coast and construct new classrooms because she claims that Queensland’s population is growing very quickly, which it isn’t — just check out Victoria, Jackie.
But the main aim of the budget, apart from putting the citizens of Queensland further into debt (and to a much greater extent than the other states, with the exception of Western Australia) is to recruit more Labor voters by bolstering the size of the unionised public service.
More teachers, more nurses, more midwives, more ambos, more media advisers — just where would we be without the latter?
Take a look at the growth of employee expenses, a key parameter when it comes to assessing any state government budget. Last year, the Queensland government expected employee expenses to be at least $400m below what it now expects.
By 2020-21, the gap between what was projected in last year’s budget and this year’s is close to $1bn.
Unable to escape its runaway spending on public servants, it is at least conceded in this year’s budget papers that “the average growth in employee expenses over the five years to 2021-22 is 4.5 per cent per annum, reflecting growth in full-time equivalents (FTEs) and the government’s wages policy”.
But let’s consider just how Jackie, the premier-in-waiting, can get away with this profligacy. There is only one reason — the surging flow of cash from minerals royalties; mainly coal, but also LNG.
She must hope that the stand-off between rail operator Aurizon and the coal companies doesn’t lead to lower coal production and hence lower royalties.
Mind you, this is what happens when you make an inappropriate political appointment to a state regulatory body.
Expect to hear Comrade Trad bang on about her government creating jobs, while forecasting unemployment to remain at 6 per cent over the next four years and higher again in the regions.
She has also stated that she would rather put the state even further into the red to build infrastructure of dubious worth than repair the budget. I told you she doesn’t know anything about economics.
Easy to tell the Left from the Right this morning as various individuals offer their “opinion” of the Trump/Kim meeting.
The Left are almost begging for the deal to fail. (If Obama had done what Trump has done, Obama would have been a lock for the Nobel prize every year for the next decade). But I think this meeting and the consequent outcome could be as significant as Reagan’s “tear down this wall” speech – which coincidentally also occured on June 12th (1987).
Sure, Kim could pull back but the West (Trump) has lost nothing. The sanctions remain and the screws are turned tighter. China will not save NK as the blowback risks from the US and other western nations in terms of trade (read: money) is substantial. Plus, too many big US/China or China/rest-of-the-world issues.
Meanwhile, US employment figures show 220,000 new jobs for May with an unemployment rate now seen since 1969. Remember 1969? The Vietnam War was full on and the Beatles were still singing together.
Mornin’ all.
Slides in early, covered in grass stains and lipstick and reeking of Bombay Blue Sapphire and Chanel No. 5.
From the Oz. Does this mean the mendicant States will have their share of the G.S.T. reduced? I won’t hold my breath!
made it
TheirABC just can’t get the Trump/Hitler meme out of its collective ‘head.’ It seems to be the only historical reference point they have ever heard of.
For a bit of variety, this morning one of the deranged and bewildered ones flocking around the water cooler compared Trump to – Neville Chamberlain!
Yep, Trump apparently gave carte blanche for Kim to invade a few neighbouring territories yesterday. Who knew?
Of at least equal import is avalanche infrastructure projects to provide work for Trad’s besties in the CFMEU. Just watch the budget on those beauties blow out.
Look, I’m sure our tenacious journalists will be hounding Bill non-stop to reveal the losers before the Super Saturday by-elections.
I heard a person on radio this morning saying that it could take up to ten years for all of the NK nuclear bombs to be dismantled. I don’t know if that is true but my simple brain says that the physical dismantling must (presumably) have stages and at some point, the weapon is irreversably compromised. In other words the actual dismantling would continue but the weapon is f*cked, as a weapon.
Any Cats able to shed light on the subject of dismantling nuclear weapons?
The CFMEU are the most successful criminal organisation in Australia. I guess it helps if you are in government in two States.
Top twenny
I feel that Bobby DeNiro deep, deep down has a longing to be loved by Trump.
Trump plays it perfectly with some good- natured fatherly banter, a verbal cuff or two.
Poor old Punchy will be troubled by some disturbing and conflicting emotions right now.
Here’s a story waiting to come out
Any bets on when Lotto winnings will also attract a “tax”?
Speedbox as I understand the situation it’s not that the nukes themselves take so long to be dismantled. That’s the easy part.
It’s the process/production line used to create the fissionable material for them that takes time to completely disassemble. However, after the first 25% or so it’s not feasible to reverse the disarming process.
That’s my understanding of what the “experts” were saying last night so happy to be corrected if anyone knows more.
Of course, the above may or may not contain any factual material.
Hey Joanna/I’ll match their ABC Chamberlain reference with a Reagan reference that is more historically relevant.
On this day in 1987, in one of his most famous Cold War speeches, President Ronald Reagan challenges Soviet Leader Mikhail Gorbachev to “tear down” the Berlin Wall, a symbol of the repressive Communist era in a divided Germany.
In 1945, following Germany’s defeat in World War II, the nation’s capital, Berlin, was divided into four sections, with the Americans, British and French controlling the western region and the Soviets gaining power in the eastern region.
With the wall as a backdrop, President Reagan declared to a West Berlin crowd in 1987, “There is one sign the Soviets can make that would be unmistakable, that would advance dramatically the cause of freedom and peace.” He then called upon his Soviet counterpart: “Secretary General Gorbachev, if you seek peace–if you seek prosperity for the Soviet Union and Eastern Europe–if you seek liberalization: come here, to this gate. Mr. Gorbachev, open this gate. Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall.”
Reagan then went on to ask Gorbachev to undertake serious arms reduction talks with the United States.
Most listeners at the time viewed Reagan’s speech as a dramatic appeal to Gorbachev to renew negotiations on nuclear arms reductions. It was also a reminder that despite the Soviet leader’s public statements about a new relationship with the West, the U.S. wanted to see action taken to lessen Cold War tensions.
Happily for Berliners, though, the speech also foreshadowed events to come: Two years later, on November 9, 1989, joyful East and West Germans did break down the infamous barrier between East and West Berlin. Germany was officially reunited on October 3, 1990.
Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s report is to be released on Trump’s birthday, this Thursday US time.
It hasn’t been a good week for the poo blogger.
And it’s about to get a whole lot worse!
Sad.
Some of Trump’s foes are being exposed this week. No more hiding under Mueller’s skirts, Monty
Our diplomatic guru, Julie Bishop, has declared that it will take years to disarm NK and the talks were scant on detail.
Should be wrapped up by Christmas then.
Elon Musk sacks thousands of workers, Tesla stocks jump to 3-month high
Tesla cuts thousands of jobs
Even shares in Tesla jumped 3.2 per cent to a three-month high of $US342.77 — after its chief executive Elon Musk announced the company would slash thousands of jobs, or 9 per cent of its workforce.
The electric car maker is trying to cut costs and become profitable, without endangering the production ramp-up for its Model 3 sedans.
These job losses will mainly be in salaried positions, which leaves factory workers, who are paid by the hour, safe from this round of job cuts.
In a staff-wide email, Mr Musk said the cuts were part of a simplification of Tesla’s management structure, which he previously flagged in May.
“As part of this effort, and the need to reduce costs and become profitable, we have made the difficult decision to let go of approximately 9 per cent of our colleagues across the company,” Mr Musk wrote.
Tesla said it began notifying affected workers on Tuesday and would continue to do so throughout the week.
A spokesman said it would reduce overall employment back to around 37,000 — roughly in line with numbers at the end of last year.
The company has been trying to hit a 5,000 per week production target of its Model 3 sedans after facing initial production hiccups.
Last week, Mr Musk said the carmaker should achieve its target by the end of June.
Tesla has been burning through cash as it continues to spend on its assembly line and prepares for new investments on projects such as the Model Y crossover and its Gigafactory.
Several Wall Street analysts anticipate a capital raising this year — despite Mr Musk’s previous statements that it will not be necessary due to profitability and positive cash flow in the third or fourth quarters.
A Great Summation by Martin Brundle for Cat Petrol Heads
Martin Brundle reflects on the Canadian GP and what we can expect from the rest of 2018
Thanks
Who is a veteran of the Knox Grammar Cadet Corps.
Ahahahahahaha.
Spare a thought for Julie. Every day sees her dreams of a lucrative post politics sinecure with the Clinton Foundation steadily fading away.
Cheer up Julie, there’s still the prospect of volunteer prison visitor in play.
The Assistant Inspector-General of the Defence Force, reservist Major General Paul Brereton …
Who is a veteran of the Knox Grammar Cadet Corps
He may have had to fight off a child molester.
Punchy is such a great nickname.
Not only does it mean you remember all his great roles were as a thug, but also how humiliating a decline he has been in since.
I really hope it sticks.
The US opens an unofficial embassy in Taiwan. I support Trump on this. Great move. Chinese are protesting. Great!
The most permanent and environmentally friendly way is to cook them off.
I believe Pantex just removes the fusing bits and stores the rest.
Bill Shorten pledges to ensure WA’s share of GST never falls below 70 per cent
https://twitter.com/PeterCastieau/status/1006659501951471626
ABfuckingC … again:
RTWT … if your stomach is strong enough.
Fatty Trump keeping those lefty heads exploding:
She is a professional politician trained as a lawyer.
The webbing of her brain would be physically incapable of forming any synapses at all of it being different.
In fact, as a politician and lawyer, the thought of all the meetings, conferences, memoranda, byzantine texts, clarifications, requests for clarifications, requests for clarifications of requests for clarifications etc…she was likely speaking with sincere approving.
In fact, the only question would be how to ensure that discussions about North Korean nukes are held in Paris, Milan, Cancun etc.
Kim, Phatty, Rodman and Kanye to release a music video:
GangnamGangsta Style?
As our ABC scours the world to find “expert commentators” ready to reinforce their anti-Trump narrative
I am left to ponder the big questions in life , as opposed to thermo nuclear war.
Now slime is very popular among the young people. I have bought bought black oil slime, unicorn poo and now mermaid rainbow poo.
The question I am struggling to answer is:
Dad, how do mermaids do a poo, because they have a tail you know. Like where does it come out?
Kiddie, there’s this saying, “Tighter than a fish’s a-hole” … and you need to remember that when you meet a mermaid, or a banker.
OK.
Musk-rat has unloaded 9% of his workforce, but all from salaried positions – none from the shop floor.
WTF?
How many salaried hangers on did he start with if he can unload 9% of his entire workforce from the white-collars with no detrimental impact.
Sounds like Musk-rat needs to ditch the “dreamers” and appoint some hard-arses.
Khrushchev met JFK in Vienna, the Berlin Wall soon followed.
“So what?” Asks Germany, Japan and Italy.
Sly grog tycoons make bad diplomats?
Tesla has mostly been a public relations exercise from day one, so you would have advertising staff, marketing department, probably a few social media managers, professional thought leaders, various government liaison teams, a jingle writer, couple of graphic artists, voice-over man, all of those would have office support staff, someone to make the perfect latte is also important.
And JFK advisers?
Upgrade.
“As part of this effort, and the need to reduce costs and become profitable, we have made the difficult decision to let go of approximately 9 per cent of our colleagues across the company,” Mr Musk wrote.
The taxpayers money is running out kids.
Time to diversify and move into more lucrative revenue streams like flamethrowers.
You left out …
– inclusion and diversity managers;
– corporate social responsibility managers;
– yoga instructors;
– colour consultants;
– feng shui advisors;
– sustainability analysts;
– office ergonomists;
– focus group facilitators to ask randomly selected members of the public if Elon was totally awesome or merely fabulous.
johanna
Beat me to it with that one.
Jaw dropping stuff from their ABC, playing Chamberlain and his “Peace in our time” speech.
Never mind Chamberlain was dealing with facts on the ground, which were the UK had badly misread the world situation for a decade before Munich and was in no condition to fight a war.
http://www.slate.com/articles/news_and_politics/foreigners/2013/09/neville_chamberlain_was_right_to_cede_czechoslovakia_to_adolf_hitler_seventy.html
But among historians, that view changed in the late 1950s, when the British government began making Chamberlain-era records available to researchers. “The result of this was the discovery of all sorts of factors that narrowed the options of the British government in general and narrowed the options of Neville Chamberlain in particular,” explains David Dutton, a British historian who wrote a recent biography of the prime minister. “The evidence was so overwhelming,” he says, that many historians came to believe that Chamberlain “couldn’t do anything other than what he did” at Munich.
If war had broken out over the Czechoslovak crisis, Britain would only have been able to send two divisions to the continent—and ill-equipped divisions, at that. Between 1919 and March 1932, Britain had based its military planning on a “10-year rule,” which assumed Britain would face no major war in the next decade. Rearmament only began in 1934—and only on a limited basis. The British army, as it existed in September 1938, was simply not intended for continental warfare. Nor was the rearmament of the Navy or the Royal Air Force complete. British naval rearmament had recommenced in 1936 as part of a five-year program. And although Hitler’s Luftwaffe had repeatedly doubled in size in the late 1930s, it wasn’t until April 1938 that the British government decided that its air force could purchase as many aircraft as could be produced.
Question for the military Cats…
What is the real name for the march “we’re a pack of bastards, bastards are we” ?
Has Aunty reached peak hyperbowl, yet?
Donald J. Trump ✔ @realDonaldTrump
Robert De Niro, a very Low IQ individual, has received too many shots to the head by real boxers in movies. I watched him last night and truly believe he may be “punch-drunk.” I guess he doesn’t realize the economy is the best it’s ever been with employment being at an all time high, and many companies pouring back into our country. Wake up Punchy!
Didn’t De Niro know what was about to happen in Singapore? Considering the geo-political issues that have surrounded NK for decades, it is an exceptionally historic outcome that Trump was able to get Kim to the negotiating table at all.
But for some, it is blind tribal devotion to the Left regardless of the good, or harm, their comments may cause.
Just a few days ago on HBO, Bill Maher said on his show ‘Real Time with Bill Maher’ that he hopes that the US economy crashes to get rid of Trump.
“I think one way you get rid of Trump is crashing the economy. So, please bring on a recession. Sorry if that hurts people”. Maher has a personal net worth in the tens of millions.
Sorry if that hurts people. Really? FMD. Millions of jobs lost, homes repossessed, family breakups, increased suicides……. but its ok because Bill Maher is sorry – although insulated because of his wealth.
The Left’s hatred of Trump is beyond any rationality. Bill Maher, for example, would throw his fellow citizens under the proverbial bus to dislodge a President who was democratically elected. On the old thread, some Cats would recall my post of yesterday about a verbal exchange I had with a feminazi who thought Trump should be killed. These people are deranged.
This is possibly the most vile thing you will read all year.
Ill post the excerpt, then see if you can guess what the gruinaid sees as the likely “problem” from this.
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2018/jun/12/islamo-hooligan-medine-bataclan-extremists
Since the attack on the satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo three years ago, the debate about censorship and the limits of freedom of speech has rumbled on in France. It took a new turn this week with the revelation that the controversial rapper Médine will perform two shows in October at the Bataclan concert hall, where gunmen killed 90 people on 13 November 2015.
The 35-year French-Algerian Muslim, who describes himself as an “Islamo-racaille” (which can be loosely translated as “Islamo-hooligan”), is known for his provocative songs about Islam and France’s brand of secularism (laïcité). The controversy stems from his 2005 album Jihad, the Greatest Battle Is Against Oneself, which includes calls to “crucify secularists like in Golgotha” and statements such as: “I launch fatwas on the heads of idiots”.
What the Bataclan was thinking when it took the decision to allow him to perform at the venue is open to question. From a PR perspective, it is an astonishingly foolish move. It has already angered the families of several of the victims, with two lawyers representing them threatening to take legal action to get the shows cancelled.
So to sum up a self professed Jihadi rapper is booking the Bataclan theater where 3 self professed jihadis slaughtered dozens of people for a concert.
What is the pressing problem the bain dead slug fellating beagle buggering bull molesters on the left see as the problem?
Oh and as a reminder of the theaters capitulation.
All legal questions aside, the Bataclan has no obligation to host Médine. Its management previously turned away Eagles of the Death Metal – the band playing on the night of the 2015 attack – from its reopening concert, after lead singer Jesse Hughes suggested the venue’s Muslim staff were involved in the massacre.
Google search:
Speedbox at 0945
Any Cats able to shed light on the subject of dismantling nuclear weapons?
Remove the fissile core, remove the HE and its detonators?
I could re-write that paragraph about nearly any country I liked with a few slight amendments …
Replace “six decades” with “seven decades” and “Communist” with either “Nazi”, “Fascist” or “Imperialist” and you’ve got Germany, Japan and Italy covered for starters.
Imagine if Trump had said “I am not negotiating with someone we were at war with in the 1950’s”.
Their ABC serving up re-heated dog vomit again.
Julian Burnside says Australia worst in the West for asylum-seekers = Rachel Baxendale
Human Rights lawyer Julian Burnside says Australia treats asylum seekers worse than any other Western country, and could learn from Jordan, which is “doing it best”.
Promoting his documentary Border Politics — which shows him travelling the world investigating Western countries’ treatment of refugees and features commentary from former human rights commissioner Gillian Triggs — Mr Burnside said his overarching point that was refugees who end up in Australia are human beings and they should be treated properly.
“It’s ultimately, I think, a question of what sort of people we are,” Mr Burnside told ABC radio.
“We get a very tiny number of boat people turning up in Australia, until we started pushing them off to Manus and Nauru, and the question is well, if someone falls at your feet asking for help do you kick them in the head or do you treat them decently.”
Mr Burnside said he had been impressed during a visit to the Zaatari refugee camp on Jordan’s border with Syria.
“I think what I took away from it is that compared to other Western countries Australia is probably doing it worse than anyone else, and the country that struck me as doing it best was Jordan which has not even signed the refugees convention, but they seem to be honouring the spirit of it in a way that we aren’t,” he said.
“Jordan has very challenging geography, with Israel on the west and Iraq on the east and Syria on the north.
“Depending on what’s happening in world politics they get a lot of people simply walking across the border asking for help, and when I was there they had about a million Syrian refugees living in the community, allowed to work, people who’ve simply walked into Jordan saying ‘please help us’, and of course it’s part of the Middle Eastern spirit of hospitality that you don’t turn people away when they come like that.
“Now compare that with Australia’s position. In Australia I think the largest number of boat people who ever arrived in Australia was 25,000 in one year, and yet our response to them was one of unrestrained hostility and aggression. It’s quite astonishing.”
Asked whether Australia had a different view of sovereignty to countries with land borders given our island status, Mr Burnside said that had been the “pitch, politically”.
“The notions of sovereignty were injected largely by politicians. I don’t think the average man in the street in Australia wanders around thinking about sovereignty,” he said.
“In fact the interesting thing is that if you wander around Australia and speak to ordinary people, whatever their initial view about boat people is, once they meet a refugee they are willing to treat them as human beings. It’s really, really interesting to see that. A lot of the people who are hostile to refugees in Australia have never actually met one.”
Mr Burnside said he was disappointed that attitudes towards refugees in Europe were hardening as the scale of people trying to cross the continent’s borders grew
“It’s disappointing that attitudes have shifted in Europe, because many European countries have done extremely well,” he said.
“People are often saying there’s more refugees now than since the end of the Second World War.
“Well the population of the world is three times greater than it was at the end of the Second World War. We coped then. We can probably cope now.
Mr Burnside claimed the pattern of boat arrivals in Australia was linked to global refugee movements, making no mention of Labor’s reversal of former prime minister John Howard’s border policy, which saw 50,000 people arrive on 800 boats and 1200 drowned at sea.
“Australians get terribly excited because boat people start arriving, and if you look at the pattern of arrival of boat people it tracks in parallel with global refugee movements,” Mr Burnside said.
“It’s a tiny, tiny percentage, but when the numbers increase it is because the number of people on the move has increased.”
Mr Burnside conceded that part of the change in attitudes in Europe had been caused by the fact that economic migrants, as well as refugees, had been trying to move there.
“I don’t know what the actual numbers are, but yes I believe that part of the shift in attitudes has been because they’re not just helping people who are fleeing persecution, they’re helping people who are simply moving on, and I can understand that attitude,” Mr Burnside said.
“Famously, notoriously, at the end of 2001, John Howard went to the polls under the mantra, ‘we will decide who comes to this country and the circumstances in which they come’.
“Now if that’s an expression of migration policy, it’s impeccable. If it’s an expression of refugee policy it’s completely wrong, and I think that the Europeans understand that distinction fairly well.
“Now if I can illustrate that with the domestic instance, I can say, ‘I will decide who comes to my house and the circumstance in which they come’, and that would be fair enough, and if I’m sick of having visitors and I say, ‘I don’t want any visitors until Thursday week’, that would also be fair enough. A little unfriendly, but it’s fair enough.
“Now what happens if the next morning a little kid comes to the door and says, ‘please help me, there’s a man with a knife chasing me’. I could say, ‘come back on Thursday week’. I’d be within my rights to do that, but it would be unthinkable.
“What you do, is you bring her in, sit her down, check her story, and if she’s telling the truth protect her, and if she’s not telling the truth send her away, send her back home.
“Now that’s refugee policy, and especially since the end of the Second World War, when the world collectively decided that it was not right that the movement of people in trouble should be borne by adjacent countries, that’s when we all agreed that we would share the burden.”
Mr Burnside said Australia had “turned its back” on the idea of sharing the burden.
“The way we treat our refugees, if only people knew, if only Australians generally knew the way refugees, boat people are treated in Australia, they’d be horrified,” he said.
“We spend vast amounts of money making their lives miserable, and all of this is explicitly as a deterrent so they will not come looking for protection from persecution.”
In 2015-16 Australia accepted 17,555 refugees.
We accept more refugees per capita through the office of the UNHCR than any other country in the world and the UNHCR has praised our resettlement program as one of the best in the world.
However, fewer than one per cent of the world’s 60 million refugees are handled through the UNHCR resettlement program..
From the Comments
– How many boat people do Burnside and Triggs have staying with them in their homes ?
– If we treat these people so badly why are they queuing up to come here? Let them go to Jordan, most of them will fit in much better there.
– How can Julian claim that we get a tiny number when human traffickers tried to land 50,000 in several years on our shores? We take close to 20,000 each year, Burnside fails to recognise that the orderly conduct and management of our borders is essential.
– Japan? The other, probably more pertinent question that needs to be asked, in the context of refugee intakes is what are the wealthy middle eastern countries such as Saudi Arabia, The Emirates, Bahrain and Qatar doing?
– Burnside will never have to deal with the consequences of immigration – he should shut up!
It has wrecked Britain and now is wrecking Europe – Australia is not far behind.
An interesting link, indeed, tfm, thank you.
FWIW, I think it was Alan “Tommy” Lasalles, Principal Private Secretary to the King, who noted in his diary that “The Dominions wouldn’t have fought in 1938.”
Stackja,
I know the words, I am trying to identify the tune. We have a few reservists at work who have never heard of it. I do not want to sing it them, trying to find a band version.
it could take up to ten years for all of the NK nuclear bombs to be dismantled.
Take the trigger mechanism off any nuclear weapon, and pound it into bits, is a good start.
Then remove the ability of the country to get hold of weapons-grade fissile material could come next.
NK’s ability to use nukes is somewhat confused by the fact your average journo seems to not know what they are talking about.
NK has NEVER demonstrated the ability to get a nuclear bomb to a target. They have the ability to fire rockets at targets, and likely get them there.
Putting a nuclear weapon on the end of a rocket, firing it successfully, getting it to the target, and having the nuclear weapon detonate within effective range, eg: ground zero, is something they have NEVER done.
I am sure he will not mind me wandering into his palatial digs, and setting up in his bedroom then
Usual ABC history lacking.
He’s hysterically funny.
One sheet music linky
What an irrelevant twerp he has become.
I don’t mean he has become merely a twerp, but that times have moved on and he has been reduced to barking in the wilderness.
A one trick pony left behind when the circus moved on.
His only hope is not that people rally around the cause of country shoppers, but that one of the political parties is sufficiently duplicitous to lie about keeping the borders secure until they get in.
Right, Kevin?
It is Our Director.
Burnside has an agenda.
it can’t be more obvious.
He is a traitor to the west and in times past would have been put up against a wall and shot.
Yeah, it is not their fault that they end up ringing on the Australian doorbell.
Anybody leaving Iran would naturally fall toward Australia.
Hey Julian, the ocean called; they’re running out of “asylum seekers.”
“What you do, is you bring her in, sit her down, check her story, and if she’s telling the truth protect her, and if she’s not telling the truth send her away, send her back home.
JB, QC, AO and his ilk are willing to spend any amount of OPM making sure that none are sent back home.
See AAT et al.
Our Director is the Regimental March of the Third Battalion, Royal Australian Regiment (3RAR).
My Uncle harry was in 3RAR in Korea and taught me the filthy version of the march when I was but a wee little sprog.
Let’s see what the howler monkeys of the A.B.C. make of that one.
To pass through a safe country to a country of choice immediately disqualifies you from refugee status.
After that you are an illegal queue jumping invader.
I don’t read ABC articles, so can someone tell me what the alleged similarities between the Chamberlain/Daladier/Mussolini/Hitler meeting and the Trump/Kim meeting are?
Also…..is it Kim or Trump playing the Hitler role? Thanks.
Sheet music image linky
Exactly. There is no international law enabling people to move to a country of their choice. People are required to seek asylum in the first country they reach where it is safe to do so.
My guess, ABC says DT is Hitler.
Spread the word, Julian. Make sure everyone knows. Thanks.
The left don’t get it.
Trump has set himself up for months and months of good stuff.
The return of the war dead.
Reciprocal visits to each other’s capitals.
Dismantling of weapons.
Maybe he hasn’t used trade with China as leverage to solve North Korea.
Just maybe he has solved North Korea and can leverage that in trade.
Better start playing nice boys. Soon we might have access to the whole Korean peninsula.
stackja (11.58am) If that’s the case it makes no sense whatsoever since the implication would be that Kim’s been dudded like Chamberlain was dudded by Adolf. Or else that the US will soon be invading Nth Korea like Hitler was soon invading France and then trying it on with Britain. On the other hand…..
If it’s KIm who’s Hitler then it also makes no sense since Kim is the far weaker easily-defeated one like France/England would’ve been in 1938 or so.
I really can’t make head nor tail of the comparison.
ABC being nonsensical, as usual.
Chuckle. I must be prescient or sumpin. Made a tongue in cheek reference to Chamberlain and his little piece of paper yesterday.
Who’d have thought the original, highly paid minds at the ABC would latch onto it? 🙂
This is what surrender looks like:
From Steyn.
Wake up Punchy!
So here you have the awesome spectacle of witnessing one of Hollywoods greatest tough guys for decades having his image completely destroyed in a single tweet.
Honestly we are just lucky to have him folks.
I don’t generally think about hoping I don’t starve because I don’t ever go hungry. There is no reason.
I don’t think about being attacked by a leopard, about being crushed by a meteor, or the building I am in collapsing. Remote possibilities.
We don’t think about things until they become more proximate.
No one though about sovereignty when it was enforced. They noticed when it wasn’t.
It was one of the only times our politicians have shown any insight as to how people think, and they were very reluctant to admit it at that because it meant change and committing to an opinion.
Every day I go into the cities now and see peace-bollards. We didn’t go looking for things to worry about, Julian – they intruded themselves.
With your help.
Think about this, senor’es anda senoritas
You are a country that (we are told) has terrible domestic violence issues.
Apparently this is a good enough reason to claim asylum in the states.
Trump’s trying to stop this.
You could have all claimed domestic violence abuse once your holiday to Disneyland was over and just stayed.
except of course, you are white and western so , well, you’d be laughed at
Adios………………………..
jupes
See up above, in France the Bataclan theater which was the site of jihadi slaughter is going to host a concert by a self professed jihadi rapper.
Not too long before the stupid times turn back into the burning times i fear.
On the one hand we have the left denigrating the values of Western civilization but on the other,demanding things of the West because of those values?
The typical rebuttal to that is to argue that some countries don’t give them special treatment, don’t enrol them as citizens, that they can’t get lucrative jobs* etc.
They have had to create new rights so all the safe countries are actually persecuting them too.
Of course, our experience is that they are not after lucrative jobs, but lucrative welfare.
Punchy was just playing to the audience. He isn’t a particularly brave man, just a silly, sicophantic one.
Amusing that Judy knocked him flying using a little blue bird.
I don’t think you asked the average man in the street in 1942.
Hows the hotline going since the Korean visit?
The US president seemed to identify with Kim Jong-un’s backstory, taking over the family business at a young age
Trump has damaged these people beyond hope.
Room 101 awaits.
Made a similar reference in the NK thread last night too, calli… and mUnty jumped all over it using the very same talking points the ABC is using now…
The memo must have gone out around 11pm last night methinks
Now stand in front of a bunch of Marines and say the same thing, De Niro.
You’re a piece of yellow, art world, thespian crap.
FOAD
More from Steyn:
can someone tell me what the alleged similarities between the Chamberlain/Daladier/Mussolini/Hitler meeting and the Trump/Kim meeting are?
Similarities:
– both meetings involved getting there by aircraft by most of the participants
– all, well most, participants were sexually aggressive
Differences:
– moustaches in the 1930s one; none in the present one
– interesting nightlife in the first meeting; boring in the second.
You’re welcome.
WTF would Burnside know about the man in the street?
This sounds like the entire HR dept of any Qld State Givt dept.
It would have been a hundred percent in all those countries except the remaining percentages are muslim.
Mmmmyes, because Obummer ALWAYS let Acosta into the room during sensitive meetings…. like that time during the meetings over the Iran deal…
Scary stuff here:
https://www.facebook.com/657015324686799/videos/775931062795224/
From the Oz:
…courses at the University of Melbourne include “Pirates and Their Enemies”, including the “personal, social and sexual strategies that pirates adopted”. Students also can study “A History of Sexualities”, “Witch-Hunting in European Societies” and “Global Histories of Indigenous Activism”. Under the heading “Middle Eastern Wars: Jihad & Resistance”, students are told the meaning of jihad “is to achieve a positive goal” and that they will study “concepts of pre-colonial resistance, wars of liberation and the clash of civilisations”.
LOL.
The two Bobs, Mueller and DeNiro. Which is the dumbest? Too close to call.
Prepare for tears ‘n hugs again in Pariament …
Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull will deliver a national apology to victims of institutional child sexual abuse on October 22 this year.
Why?
Why does the “nation” (that is, us) have to apologise?
Apologise for what?
That he does not deserve to feel safe in the street if there is a chance Julian can get more legal aid money being underhanded before the uninterested on behalf of the undeserving that see us merely as prey.
That a man so mercenary can be feted as high minded is yet another mark against our witless, feckless and arrogant media.
Ben Rhodes on MSNBC just said how important it is to make sure you get inspections in any nuclear deal…
I shit you not.
You know, just like the inspections he insisted on being included in the deal he negotiated with Iran for Obummer…
The hypocrisy is stunning, but moreso is the utter lack of self-awareness…
Slayer at 1227
Made a similar reference in the NK thread last night too, calli… and mUnty jumped all over it using the very same talking points the ABC is using now…
If the daily talking points were not sent out, would any of the left fascists have anything to say? Are they capable of independent thought?
As I recall the pallet-o-cash from Obama was around the time the Iranians ‘released’ the navy personnel who so meekly surrendered to the mullah-flotilla. At the time I recall people were saying the money was effectively ransom.
Remembering the days of Bambi is like remembering careening out of control down a rugged hillside with one of the wheels wobbling, getting out at the bottom and seeing the wheel was held on by a by the tiniest sliver of metal. As terrifying as the experience was, it is amplified when you see how close you came to a far greater catastrophe.
In Venezuela, the End Is Near
We have chronicled the accelerating destruction of Venezuela, once one of the world’s more prosperous countries, by socialism. The most recent news from that country is chilling:
* According to Gallup, Venezuela is now the least safe place the world, having tumbled below Afghanistan in the rankings. Only 17% of Venezuelans say they feel safe walking alone at night.
* Polio has re-emerged in Venezuela, 30 years after it was declared extinct there. The country’s health care system is verging on non-existent, as hospitals not only have run out of medicines, in some instances they don’t even have running water.
* Venezuela is said to have more proven oil reserves than any other country, but its socialist government can’t keep the petroleum flowing, as pretty much everyone who is competent enough to do so has left the country. As a result, Venezuela’s oil exports are heading toward zero.
A more informed comment on Ben Rhodes.
As I noted last night, mUnty’s fantasy footy website is merely a rehash of other people’s ideas and efforts….
..so, no.
Turnbull government legislating to arrest priests who don’t report penitents’ sins to police.
I have always said that hypocrisy is born of a lack of self awareness.
It has to be.
But to understand why the left suffer from this is , I believe, due to their collectivist thought patterns.
They are not individually responsible for their actions and group think is therefore absolutely OK.
Uttering any bullshit the leaders of their tribe spew forth is fine and no one ever has to judge themselves or hold themselves accountable.
Monty is a prime example.
When it comes to telling him about himself and his many faults, it doesn’t even register.
He does not for one second sit back and take a good hard long look at himself.
He’s not being stubborn.
He can’t do it.
They are a primitive tribe working each other up to a frenzy, and like all tribal people they need leading.
Their actually shit scared of individual responsibility.
There will never be the slightest self reflection, awareness or such.
There can’t be.
That is absolutely imperative to the collectivist , leftist existence.
There is another possibility, though only in a few.
Pure, calculated evil in which any means, however deceptive and cruel, justify the end.
You are right.
Their leaders.
are justified by the end
But you knew that.
Ben Rhodes Reacts to Singapore Summit
Keep it going, you low-talent has been.
Why, even Squalid Wally has woken up to the fact that De Niro, Amy Schumer, Kathy Griffin and Bill Maher are writing Trump’s re-election adverts for nothing.
What about psychiatrists and lawyers (who are meant to aid clients confronting the law, not evading it)?
Hell, what about TV producers and Art Luvvies?
Wow, top 150 or thereabouts!
C.L.
#2735979, posted on June 13, 2018 at 1:05 pm
Turnbull government legislating to arrest priests who don’t report penitents’ sins to police.
And journalists who interview p3d0ph1les on iar? And lawyers who pick up things from their clients?
LOL, I must be joking!
Cory Bernadi’s weekly dose:
Over the long weekend, a visitor to our home spoke of an incident that highlights the very worst of the nanny state.
Mum, Dad and their 18-year-old daughter visited their local liquor store to purchase a couple of bottles of wine to bring to our place for dinner.
When going to pay, the parents were refused service unless their daughter provided proof of age identification.
The parents politely explained that the wine was for them and their daughter had nothing to do with the purchase.
The store attendant (equally politely) explained that because the young lady looked under 25 it was ‘the law’ she had to provide ID even if the purchase wasn’t for her.
I have no idea if it is the law or not but if it is, it only serves to demonstrate how stupid government has become.
Let’s break this stupidity down to its essence.
In this case, two adults (parents) weren’t able to purchase a legal product because they were accompanied by their daughter, who also happened to be an adult, but didn’t have identification to prove it.
The fact that this individual was not involved in the purchase at all (aside from being with her parents) meant nothing.
When the father suggested his wife and daughter leave the premises and he would buy the products, this was again refused because ‘the cameras would identify it as a ruse to break the law’.
So let’s be very clear what this means. An adult is not able to purchase a legal product if they happen to have another person with them who doesn’t meet some predetermined criteria.
It would logically mean that an adult cannot purchase cigarettes or alcohol if they have their infant child with them. I guess the government thinks it would be better to leave them in the car, or alone on the street rather than be with a parent in a store.
Perhaps a pharmacist would be required to limit the sale of medication if anyone other than the prescription holder was in attendance when paying at the counter.
Such an idiotic approach could be applied to any age or some other criteria limiting the sale of a product. Surely no government could be that stupid…or could they?
Worse still, government over-regulation is infantilising Australians. By playing to the lowest common denominator, we are dumbing down Australians. Personal responsibility – a key maxim of the Conservative Party – goes out of the window. The minute something goes wrong, people want to blame (if not sue) the government, a business – anyone but themselves, for not protecting them from themselves.
In an effort to apply their legislative power to cover every scenario and to protect people from themselves, we have seen government over-reach many times.
At some point they thought it a good idea to force companies to put calorie displays on mass produced food products to help combat obesity. As if any consumer – who supposedly doesn’t know eating takeaway every day is bad for them – will be dissuaded by being told it’s also highly calorific.
It is the same in a bunch of other areas. The real question is: where will it all end?
Human nature will never change. People will always make poor decisions and some people will always break whatever laws are enacted.
Limiting the individual freedoms of the overwhelming majority of people to protect the dumb or deliberate decisions of the few is not good government.
I hope that on this occasion my friends encountered an over-zealous sales assistant, not a ridiculous law.
If that is the case then we should be encouraging Wesfarmers-owned Vintage Cellars to allow their staff to apply more common sense rather than ridiculous over-reach.
struth,
Talking with mUnty (and the other Leftists here… they know who they are), always reminds me of this Family Guy sketch…
Out of touch elitists will go down well in the rust belt.
From 1 September 2017 all Territorians and visitors to the Northern Territory will need to show photo ID to buy takeaway alcohol. This change is part of the Banned Drinker Register (BDR) program.
Truth
Even former Obama White House staffer Barbara Heineback was embarrassed by Their ABC’s TDS on last night’s Teh Dumb.
I hope that on this occasion my friends encountered an over-zealous sales assistant, not a ridiculous law.
I’m afraid it was, and is, a ridiculous law, Cory.
Meanwhile, yesterday it was reported that a WA man copped a fine for drinking a beer whilst fishing.
Progressive, bureaucrats and politicians (a Venn diagram representing this would still 99% resemble a single circle) believe it is their role pull the right levers, push the right buttons, close the right valves, throw the right switches, and precisely fix the throttle to make all the rest of us hum along like a perfect machine.
It is the machine that counts, not us.
The geniuses do not reflect (or do but don’t care) that if they don’t want to be mechanically regulated, then perhaps neither do we.
Jordan Peterson made the point to that ABC fop about the sheer fatuousness of all those people who think it their job to ‘fix’ society. As he pointed out, society is far more complicated than a cruise ship. Would they consider themselves capable of repairing a cruise ship?
Of course, the answer is ‘Yes’. All they need do is find the representative diversity levels of gender, culture and sexual orientation of the ships parts.
Prime case in point
MeToo: Democratic Party leader Eric Holder is looking for new Weinsteins to defend
By Monica Showalter
https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2018/06/metoo_democratic_party_leader_eric_holder_is_looking_for_new_weinsteins_to_defend.html
AND from the above
Eric Holder primed to profit off #MeToo allegations in Hollywood
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/eric-holder-primed-to-profit-off-metoo-allegations-in-hollywood
As Monica says in here article it is all about defending Democrat donors.
Even former
ObamaCarter White House staffer Barbara Heineback…
If it’s KIm who’s Hitler then it also makes no sense since Kim is the far weaker easily-defeated one like France/England would’ve been in 1938 or so.
Actually the Hun were in a precarious position, they were vastly outnumbered in ’38 in about every area, especially armour and aircraft. Their armour was unreliable as well, even the Frog gear was superior. Their aircraft were marginally superior, but they had numbers still in Spain, and were hugely outnumbered. Both the Hurricane and MS406 could hold their own against the early ME109. Had the French and Poms opened a 2nd front upon the invasion of Poland it would’ve made the 6 day war seem like the War of the Roses. Hindsight’s a wonderful thing.
It is however the case that sometimes an overwhelming deployment of force in the first instance is a winning tactic and strategy.
Habib
At the risk of milliblogging I think it was too much to ask the Frogs and Poms to commit to another Euro war based on a territorial dispute in the east.
Theres also a fascinating “what if” about the Poms/France possibly being at war with Russia and Germany at the same time if Sweden had allowed troops through their nation. (in support of Finland)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Franco-British_plans_for_intervention_in_the_Winter_War
Would almost certainly have been a disaster.
The IG’s 500page report lands Thursday US time (3pm public release is the word), and already the guilty parties are desperately trying to spin the narrative…
Yes, Andy McCabe lied 4 times under oath (and that’s just to the various Congressional committees he fronted, let alone what he said to the IG investigators), and he’s blaming it on Trump….
On local TV at the moment the government is running a fatuous series of ads (presumably crafted by someone with no knowledge of either chemistry or booze) with the slogan ”water and alcohol don’t mix.” The message is that if you are swimming, boating, fishing or just walking along the shore or riverbank your blood alcohol level had better be zero, or you will die.
Want to bring a bottle of wine to a waterside picnic? Fuggedaboudit. Want to have a beer or three while fishing? You are practically a criminal.
These pecksniffs will never be satisfied – bit by bit, little by little, they chip away at ordinary human enjoyment of nature and life in general. Worst of all, our taxes are paying for it.
I am linking to this twitter video of Malcolm Turnbull’s, not because I think the the subject is interesting to any but the Cat’s rural denizens, but because of what it says about Australia and how even toffy types like lord Wentworth can get on and actually be interested in stuff. I can’t imagine any other national leader doing this, this is a feature of Australian PMs. It’s only a minute or so.
Malcolm Turnbull talking drought resilience and Mitchell grass with rick Britten and dpi
In other Liberal party news, the NSW government is going to tax online gambling winnings.
OWG, would that be the same Eric Holder who is the ONLY Federal Attorney-General (indeed, the ONLY Cabinet Member of the US Government) to EVER be found in Contempt of Congress, and by an OVER-WHELMING MAJORITY (255-67)?
Look, I don’t blame those guys for waving the white flag. Their rules of engagement under Obumbi would have dictated that even the mildest defensive action was out of bounds. Note the change of attitude when Trump took power. The boldness disappeared from forces in the mid-East, knowing they were now going to be met with ‘great vengeance and furious anger’ if they pulled shit like that.
After all the people prosecuted for process crimes it is fun to see how the perpetrators of these injustices are so thoroughly taken aback and left blinking with non-comprehension that it could happen to them too.
Oh, I didn’t mean the meekness was their idea. As you say – they have these decisions made for regardless of their own instincts.
Obama had absolutely no regard for the prestige of the American forces, apparently believing they were an unnecessary evil until the advent of accession of his august self. Once he had arrived they could be dispensed with.
How awesome is Trump’s nickname for Robert De Niro – Punchy! LOL
Or denial; the PC mask of the Left is very thin, particularly if minorities get too uppity.
It is tragic to see a once-fine artist mentally degenerate in the way Punchy has, though. He gets up on stage, knuckles a-dragging behind him, goes to the podium – duuuuuuh fuck Trump! (oh they’re cheering) umm yeah! Yeah! Fuck Trump!
Where am I?
That law regarding getting your licence out everytime you buy a drink has been in place for years in various places at one time or another.
Especially Alice and Tennant Creek.
Also very stupid hours relating to what can be sold at what time of the day.
I’ve seen international tourists blow their cool over this, and become very upset.
Australians just bend over and take it.
We deserve all we get, good and hard.
By the way, if you are enjoying a motoring holiday in the outback and you wish to drop into Alice Springs for supplies, which may include alcohol, make sure you know what time of the day you can get what, even if the shops are open, and have a photo ID on hand.
Just as many welfare dependant drunks ready to bash you as there always was.
And just as drunk, if not more so.
Tourist friendly,…….my arse.
Obama had absolutely no regard for the prestige of the American forces, apparently believing they were an unnecessary evil until the advent of accession of his august self.
The Kenyan was raised, schooled and mentored by moslems and Communists whose world view is that The Great Satan USA was the cause of most of the world’s ill, particularly in the developing world. US expansionism, interference and manipulation made life miserable for brown people. He HATED the USA and especially her Armed Forces. Then he became POTUS and the rest is history.
D’Sousa had Obama pegged from the get go.
On the topic of stupid fines….. In the local paper it was reported recently that the cops fined a motorcyclist for a loose helmet strap (that he only loosened after being pulled over) for another infringement.
FMD!
Uh-huh.
Three things.
(1) That is a de facto admission of lying under oath. He’s gone. Criminally gone.
(2) I’ll bet Manafort, Paige, Flynn and co would be interested to see how that defence goes, given they were “under siege” with threats to jail and/or ruin family and friends.
(3) It must be comforting for the American people to know that the top layers of the FBI are likely to melt under pressure.
How can the apparent law regarding the young girl who wasn’t actually purchasing alcohol stand up in court?
I am always weary of these “it’s law” claims, as I have been told that many times, even by police, who have actually come up to me later to say, no, they were wrong, it wasn’t law at all.
This goes back to our constitution.
There is a correct way, and the only way to make laws, and they must be signed off, etc.
Challenge the law affecting you, and sometimes in this shithole of a country, it’s no more than hearsay, and definitely not law.
De Niro shows the level of intelligence most thespians possess when they foolishly decide to ad-lib, or work without a script.
Overpaid props.
Leigh,
4) Over 20 high ranking FBI operatives are asking to be subpoenaed in order to testify before the IG and/or Huber regarding FBI wrongdoing during the Comey years.
Further on McCabe.
It looks like his request for ‘diplomatic immunity’ before testifying to Congress has fallen on deaf ears, hence the plea for mercy.
I understand that he has a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds for legals.
It is sobering to note that, if he was a Republican and this happened under Obumbi, the IRS and DoJ would be all over the GoFundMe donors like a rash.
Rest easy, everyone. Barb Deh Neero and his artiste buddies are tirelessly working to rectify all of Trump’s “damage”. Having stayed up one night studying trading data for G7 nations, Barb was obviously unimpressed by the treatment meted out by Trump at the G7 gathering. Barb, again, had to take it upon himself to apologize to G7 nations and Justine Trudeau in particular for Trump’s reckless conduct.
Here’s another of the “superiors”, Amy Shoomer, also from the Social Engineering Department of the Screen Actors Guild, hard at work informing her “we’re-going-to-fix-up-the-world” opinions:
https://imgur.com/g7c96zn
BEEP! BEEP! BEEP!
WARNING
– Do NOT view within 1 hour of meals.
– May cause temporary blindness.
– Possible dizziness and revulsion.
– Nightmares may persist for several days after viewing.
– May result in ongoing psychotherapy.
These dumb over the top fines by cops are not valid fines and would be thrown out of a court if challenged.
They make enough money out of dumb bastards just paying them, or because people can’t get to court, to keep the practice up, even when a few catch them out.
As a truck driver, this shit was pulled on me time and again, and it’s surprising what happens when you ask them if they are sure it’s law, with the camera going.
That tells you that nobody needs to do deals.
They’ve got witnesses coming out of the woodwork.
There is nothing which burns in the guts like having worked on a case for months only some holier-than-thou prick like Comey or McCabe drop it down the back of the filing cabinet (knowing the investigation subject was Crimton connected).
BTW the fine was $550
Monty, get here and explain why Kelly, Page and Manafort can’t argue in their defence that they were under seige from the FBI. After all, you boasted numerous times that was the case.
I don’t rate him as an actor.
Every time they run a montage of his finest moments it consists of …
“you talkin’ to me? … you talkin’ to me? .. YOU TALKING’ TO ME?”
That’s it.
He always has been a wooden one-trick-pony, as his forays into “comedy” have illustrated.
Truth is, he is 74 years old, without a half decent movie credit since 1985, reduced to advertising coffee.
He sees Trump, two years younger and at the height of his powers.
Punchy is just an impotent old man shouting at the sky.
He is probably 6 months out from a confirmation of dementia.
Here’s another of the “superiors”, Amy Shoomer, also from the Social Engineering Department of the Screen Actors Guild, hard at work informing her “we’re-going-to-fix-up-the-world” opinions:
https://imgur.com/g7c96zn</i?
Is that the prequel to the Inside Amy Schumer show?
AKA the dog ate his homework.
http://www.abc.net.au/news/2018-06-07/perth-motorcyclist-fined-for-loosening-helmet-strap/9845200
Linky
OK De Niro, say that within arms length of Clint Eastwood.
Go ahead punk, make my day.
Charanpreet Singh Lall was part of the Queen’s birthday festivities in London this weekend as part of his duties in the British Army.
While one of about a thousand soldiers, the 22-year-old Coldstream Guards soldier stood out during the Trooping the Colour ceremony because of his headwear: a turban.
The India-born Sikh became the first guardsman to wear a turban during the parade. His fellow soldiers sported furry bearskin hats.
Because, if you get upset, you probably will not get what you want, and may have store security or the cops called on you. For deadbeats, it is no big deal but, if you have a responsible job, in a smallish city, it can be a big problem.
Agreed. The NT law is fairly clear but coppers also have some latitude in how they can respond.
Ultimately, there is little evidence that the NT BDR has any effect at all on the problems it is supposed to reduce. An investigation was done in 2014 by ABC Fact Check:
Nonetheless, it was an ALP election campaign promise and the ALP won.
I am sure I have mentioned it before but I have dearth of worthy anecdotes and must recycle.
There is a pub in Orange called the Canobolas. I went in one evening for a quick scotch. When asked what I wanted with it I said I just wanted it neat. The bartender told me I couldn’t. It had to have a mixer.
Not only had I had it neat in that very bar before (which he will not have seen anyway), but the pub has an attached Whisky Bar on the first floor where they will serve it neat.
Not wanting to cause a ruckus I decided to change to a Little Creatures. And coke.
Corey Bernardi, Doofus.
You don’t know if this is the law? Easily checked.
If it is the law, you got a point Corey.
If it ain’t the law, then it ain’t a demonstration of how stupid the government has become.
Merely of how stupid the bottleshop attendant may be.
AKA … I am sooooo fucked.
I just had a quick look at Zatara’s link above at 1:14, which rolled on to election night coverage.
I would love to have been a fly on the wall watching Clapper, Comey and McCabe & co as the results rolled in. They must have been shitting bricks. They deliberately didn’t cover their tracks because they needed the incoming President Hillary to see their loyalty laid bare … Oh Fuck!!! It’s Trump!!! Fuckety Fuck Fuck.
Germany’s Migrant [email protected] Crisis: “Failure of the State”
Germany: Migrant S3x Crimes Double in One Year
Researchers find IQ scores dropping since the 1970s
A pair of researchers with the Ragnar Frisch Centre for Economic Research in Norway has found that IQ test scores have been slowly dropping over the past several decades. In their paper published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, Bernt Bratsberg and Ole Rogeberg describe their study and the results they found. They also offer some possible explanations for their findings.
Prior studies have shown that people grew smarter over the first part of last century, as measured by the intelligence quotient—a trend that was dubbed the Flynn effect. Various theories have been proposed to explain this apparent brightening of the human mind, such as better nutrition, health care, education, etc, all factors that might help people grow into smarter adults than they would have otherwise. But, now, according to the researchers in Norway, that trend has ended. Instead of getting smarter, humans have started getting dumber.
The study by the team consisted of analyzing IQ test results from young men entering Norway’s national service (compulsory military duty) during the years 1970 to 2009. In all, 730,000 test results were accounted for. In studying the data, the researchers found that scores declined by an average of seven points per generation, a clear reversal of test results going back approximately 70 years.
But it was not all bad news. The researchers also found some differences between family groups, suggesting that some of the decline might be due to environmental factors. But they also suggest that lifestyle changes could account for some of the decline, as well, such as changes in the education system and children reading less and playing video games more. Sadly, other researchers have found similar results. A British team recently found IQ score results falling by 2.5 to 4.3 points every decade since approximately the end of the second world war. And this past December, another group from the U.S. found that children who grew up eating a lot of fish tended to have higher IQs—and they slept better, too, which is another factor involved in adult intelligence levels. Notably, children in many countries in the modern era eat very little fish.
What time of day was it?
In parts (perhaps all) of NSW spirts must be served with a mixer after a certain time – usually midnight.
This may vary depending upon local liquor accord agreements or by the particular licence conditions imposed upon a venue.
Being Black in America Can Be Hazardous to Your Health
In Baltimore and other segregated cities, the life-expectancy gap between African Americans and whites is as much as 20 years. One young woman’s struggle shows why.
One morning this past September, Kiarra Boulware boarded the 26 bus to Baltimore’s Bon Secours Hospital, where she would seek help for the most urgent problem in her life: the 200-some excess pounds she carried on her 5-foot-2-inch frame.
“I don’t want to be fat,” she added, “but I don’t know how to not be fat.”
Pop quiz! Which city in which state?
The capital of mainland Tasmania, of course.
No it isn’t.
Yes, it is illegal to sell liquor to a person under 18.
If the person making payment is of age and they take delivery of the booze it is fine.
And a minor can be on licensed premises in the company of a parent or guardian.
Unless it is apparent that the adult is buying the booze for a minor, the officious little shit can just STFU and complete the transaction.
Of course, he has probably done a Cert IV in RSA, run by some bulldyke scold who has invented this technicality.
BTW, there is no law about “looking under 25” … that is just a company guideline.
Erdogan denounces Austrian decision to close mosques
ISTANBUL (AFP) –
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday strongly criticised Austria’s move to close mosques and expel Turkish-funded imams, slamming the decision as anti-Islamic and promising a response.
“These measures taken by the Austrian prime minister are, I fear, leading the world towards a war between the cross and the crescent,” Erdogan said in a speech in Istanbul.
The store attendant (equally politely) explained that because the young lady looked under 25 it was ‘the law’ she had to provide ID even if the purchase wasn’t for her.
Goddammit!
This is what happens when you let f$cking W$ps into the country.
They start buying p$ss to let their kids get drunk at an early age and before you know it
“Badda Boom Badda Bing! ”
we have these ridiculous f$cking laws that ruin it for everyone.
Just outrageous.
As I said, Peter, the road safety commission cannot make laws.
Laws must go though parliament.
I am not going into it, but my first objective if I was the motorcycle rider is to see the exact wording of the actual law.
The offence written by police states a wishy washy statement by the cop which may have well stated “I didn’t like the way he’s did his strap and he looks like a bikie.
There are road laws for every state, and most are the same, with only slight differences (Vic, turning right inner city tram areas etc) and are easily found.
They are the only rules that need to be adhered to and if the WA safety commission don’t like what you are doing, well it’s stiff bikkies.
You would never have this issue with Muslims, would you?
Teaching Boss Slams School Reading Lists: Not Interested in ‘Conservative’ Shakespeare, ‘Dead White Men’
The head of the UK’s largest teaching union has warned that plans to move towards a ‘knowledge-based’ curriculum risks “hurtling” England into the past.
Dismissing plans for a traditional, academic curriculum as outdated, National Education Union (NEU) joint general secretary Mary Bousted argued the importance of including “identity”-focused figures to inspire people from minority groups.
Delivering a speech at Bryanston Education Summit, she said: “As an English teacher, I have no problem with Shakespeare, with Pope, with Dryden, with Shelley.
“But I knew in a school where there are 38 first languages taught other than English that I had to have Afro-Caribbean writers in that curriculum, I had to have Indian writers, I had to have Chinese writers to enable pupils to foreshadow their lives in the curriculum.”
According to Bousted, whose union represents more than 500,000 education workers, teachers should be focused on developing skills like “resilience” in pupils rather than engaging them with great works of literature, because the literary canon is conservative and too white.
“If a powerful knowledge curriculum means recreating the best that has been thought by dead, white men — then I’m not very interested in it,” the Times Educational Supplement reported her saying.
While 2014 curriculum reforms ensure that pupils must study at least one Shakespeare play before they finish school, as well as a 19th-century novel, Bousted suggested that canonical texts should come packaged with warnings they are out-of-date, privilege-tainted and inherently oppressive.
“It is important for students to know some of ‘the best that has been thought and said’ but it is also important for them to know that it was a choice that was made and a choice made by the powerful.
“So you can have an uncomplicated reading of Shakespeare which is ‘it’s just about society’. Actually, Shakespeare was an intensely conservative writer who wrote a lot of time to bolster the divine right of kings – so you need different voices in that.”
Moving to emphasise content and knowledge in schools was creating a curriculum “not fit for the world in 2018”, Bousted told the event, insisting that “skills need to be fostered, nurtured and evaluated”.
Colleges and universities in Britain have increasingly come under attack in recent years as supposedly “white spaces, in which whiteness – and white privilege – dominates”, with left-wing academics and students demanding educational institutions “address the toxic Eurocentricity entrenched in every nook, cranny and crease”.
Seeking to replace writers, scientists, philosophers, and mathematicians in university curriculums with thinkers from the global South — with growing success — the movement’s advocates claim they are “decolonising” British institutions, despite the fact that white people are indigenous to the British Isles.
Sir Elton John has called for a boycott of social media giants to force them to tackle homophobic hate speech.
Funny, Marx is what?
The truth comes out. No wonder Barb Deh Neero is upset. Trump has stolen his thunder.
It turns out that Barb and his buddies from the Crisis Team of the Screen Actors Guild had been working for the last few years to get Kim the Korean to the negotiating table [Barb had himself infiltrated North Korea on a number of occasions to single-handedly disarm nuclear weapons]. And then Trump just messed it all up.
The truth comes out. No wonder Barb Deh Neero is upset. Trump has stolen his thunder.
It turns out that Barb and his buddies from the Crisis Team of the Screen Actors Guild had been working for the last few years to get Kim the Korean to the negotiating table [Barb had himself infiltrated North Korea on a number of occasions to single-handedly disarm nuclear weapons]. And then Trump just messed it all up.
Trump has yet to understand the chain of command. Any thoughts on policy, the POTUS must first run them by the Screen Actors Guild for approval.
Haven’t dead white women also contributed to Western culture.?
Or, borrowing from Team America, the Film Actors Guild … FAG.
You could start by giving the shockers and springs on the bus a rest and waddling to the hospital, barge-arse.
One word – Keto.
The other word – exercise.
Week day, mid evening. Maybe about 8:00. Certainly before 9:00.
I was curious as to whether it was a policy of the bar itself, which would have made some sense.
And it was only Chivas!
But it certainly wasn’t a law.
Italy says no
So Bertie Wooster was right about the source of Jeeves’ genius? Eating lots of fish?
Gosh, the Esquimaux and Pacific Islanders must be geniuses, then.
The fixation of some people on IQ is generally confined to those who have high opinions of their own.
No doubt the vast majority of Cats (and especially kittehs) have high IQs. But, so do the inhabitants of those SJW paradises called universities.
Your point is?
Further evidence to support my theory of devolution.
[Barb had himself infiltrated North Korea on a number of occasions to single-handedly disarm nuclear weapons]
On these “covert ops” Barb was accompanied by only a cameraman, sound technician, and make-up artist…. and hair stylist…. and wardrobe manager…. and Giorgio the personal trainer.
Anytime you think IQ matters, attend a Mensa gathering. You’ll be left with a healthy contempt for “IQ”
Notably, children in many countries in the modern era eat very little fish.
Include impecunious adults as well. When fillets of the common flathead hit $60 a kg. one just stares at the merchandise in bewilderment.