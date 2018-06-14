Deja Vu is is a French expression meaning the feeling that the situation currently being experienced has already been experienced in the past. But could it be Deja Verkers Union.
Spartacus just stumbled across this article from the Los Angeles Times. It recounts the following story:
- The relevant regulatory authority (in this case the Los Angeles City Council) decided to increase the statutory minimum wage.
- Workers, both unionised and non unionised were pleased with the news that they would be getting a pay rise.
- Unfortunately, once implemented, the increased statutory minimum wage did not apply to unionised workers.
- Unionised employers were granted an exemption from the increase resulting in union members being paid less for doing the same job as non-union members.
Said Bill Martinez, long term union member:
That’s what really makes me mad. I just wanted to be treated equal. Don’t exempt us, because we’re the ones paying union dues.
According to Los Angeles Times analysis:
Critics see such provisions as a cynical collusion between politicians and big-city labor interests.
Oh and this:
By making unions the “low-cost option” for businesses seeking to avoid paying better wages, they assert, the exemptions are designed to drive up union membership — and revenue from dues — at the expense of workers.
Gee. Where has Spartacus heard this before?
Has the AWU or the SDA taken out a patent on this methodology? Are there any members of Parliament receiving royalties from such a patent?
Australian unions. Punching above their weight and punching down on their members.
Employers don’t necessarily avoid unions because of pay. More important is the loss of control to people who can, and will if it suits them, wreck your business.
Crony unionism? Whodathoughtit? Not me.
It’s outrageous to imply that Peanut Head would sell his own union’s members onto below award conditions just to increase the financial trough into which he and the other maaaates can stick their snouts.
There’s also the benefit of bigger union membership resulting in more Peanut Head controlled delegates at Labor conferences.
How’s does that old saying go? Power corrupts and…
It has always been a big cry of the Unions that non-Unionists should not enjoy a Pay Rise gained by the Unions. Now the Boot is on the other foot. they are still crying foul. Why is that.
I’m not sure that Australian unions can teach their US counterparts that much. US public service unions have got the vote Democrat – get pay rise – recycle cash to Democrats, rinse and repeat cycle down pat in many areas across the county. So much so that when combined with absurdly generous defined benefits retirement schemes they have managed to bankrupt a variety of counties and government authorities.