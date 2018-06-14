Deja Vu is is a French expression meaning the feeling that the situation currently being experienced has already been experienced in the past. But could it be Deja Verkers Union.

Spartacus just stumbled across this article from the Los Angeles Times. It recounts the following story:

The relevant regulatory authority (in this case the Los Angeles City Council) decided to increase the statutory minimum wage.

Workers, both unionised and non unionised were pleased with the news that they would be getting a pay rise.

Unfortunately, once implemented, the increased statutory minimum wage did not apply to unionised workers.

apply to unionised workers. Unionised employers were granted an exemption from the increase resulting in union members being paid less for doing the same job as non-union members.

Said Bill Martinez, long term union member:

According to Los Angeles Times analysis:

Critics see such provisions as a cynical collusion between politicians and big-city labor interests.

Oh and this:

By making unions the “low-cost option” for businesses seeking to avoid paying better wages, they assert, the exemptions are designed to drive up union membership — and revenue from dues — at the expense of workers.

Gee. Where has Spartacus heard this before?

Has the AWU or the SDA taken out a patent on this methodology? Are there any members of Parliament receiving royalties from such a patent?

Australian unions. Punching above their weight and punching down on their members.

