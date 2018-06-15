So yesterday Chris Berg and I had an op-ed in the AFR (ungated version here) talking about the ABC:
Let’s be blunt here: the ABC burns through $1 billion of taxpayers’ money every year. Not shareholder money, not a mogul’s money. Taxpayer money. The ABC is a not a blog run on a shoestring, or out of someone’s basement. To argue that being left-partisan is simply to compensate for right-partisanship in the commercial sector is to disfranchise all those coalition voters who pay for the ABC. Australians do not expect their government agencies – even nominally independent agencies – to exclude other Australians without excellent reason.
We also have a piece in the Spectator Australia:
That question invites us to speculate as to the rationale for the ABC. The ABC itself denies that it is a market failure broadcaster, while the notion of it being independent is difficult to pin down. Independent of whom? It is publicly funded and its management are required to appear before parliament and answer questions posed by politicians. True, the ABC is independent of the demands of commercial reality, but it is not independent of its political paymaster. Of course that undermines the argument that the ABC is a bulwark of democracy. A free press may well be a necessary condition of democracy but that does not necessarily imply that the government should subsidise the press. To the contrary, many non-democratic nations have maintained very high levels of government ownership and subsidy in the media. A further argument undermining the ABC’s claim relates to the large and obvious political bias in its reporting and news coverage. A 2013 survey revealed that ABC journalists are almost five times more likely to be Greens voters than the average voter and twice more likely to vote Greens than the average journalist.
Then this morning in the Australian Henry Ergas gives them a serve too:
As for the ABC’s self-proclaimed “fact” checking unit, its attack on the senator is a poorly executed beat-up at best, a politically driven abuse of taxpayer funds at worst. With its reputation for accuracy already in tatters, the ABC needs to get its own house in order. The “fact” checking unit would be a fine place to start.
For Sunday early birds I’ll be on Outsiders talking about Chris’ and my book.
I strongly reccomed a budget cut of $1,500,000,000,discrepancies between money given and $1.5 b to be paid by staff and board . Privatise it on ASX ,pay staff entitlements and pensions in scripting company pensions of politicians paid in the same shares . Lease offices studios equipment to company at commercial rates ,then Go for it comrades .
Their billion a year isn’t spent on their abc, it is invested in progressing their Bloodless Revolution.
Without their abc Warring Down the deplorables clinging to lives as puppets of capitalist old Australia,and helping the mass peasant welfare voteherds to think the right way, it is quite possible that blood would have been shed to topple Old Australia and hand over management of the masses to our Better Type of transnational looting warlords.
Their creeping victories of their irredeemably debt financed abc however are so soul-destroyingly final as they ratchet ever left, that the worn down and warred out self-funding running dog lackies of capitalism will be too tired to rise up when their Revolutionary Big Push hits critical mass.
The billion odd dollars a year for their abc isn’t real money, because it is only borrowed until the time of the Revolution, and after their Revolution the whole point is that the left will never have any liability for the debt of the previous Nazi regimes.
Comrades.
“Independent government body” is an oxymoron.
If you are paid by the tax-payers then you are accountable to them. I think this should apply to all ‘IGBs’ – if you can’t be accountable then go find your own funds.
The growth of government paid people is breath-taking.
I’ve said it before: the ABC’s net value as an ongoing business concern is $0.20.
My offer to purchase the ABC at that price still stands.
That is disingenuous from the ABC too.
The commercial channels are centre-left, which reflects the view of their journalists.
That is clear from their political reporters like Mike Amor and of course Chris Uhlmann.
Journalism courses in Australia are solidly controlled by the left and indoctrinate their students.
Graduates only get one of the few plum jobs in commercial channels if they are distinction plus.
And no right wing student will ever get such a mark unless they are a very good liar.
If the federal government has any interest whatsoever in what is in the best interests of taxpayers then they will CLOSE DOWN THE ABC. If the lunatic lefties want their own media organisation then let them pay for it.
So do I understand this correctly, as an ABC journalist is five times more likely to vote Greens than the average voter it follows that the average journalist is therefore 2.5 times more likely to vote Greens than the average voter. So the journalists do NOT reflect or represent the average population in their politics. Who’d have thunk that? I would never have believed that such things could happen in a democracy, only in a DINO (Democracy In Name Only), and is DINO not a common name for a Dinosaur, a lumbering giant crushing and devouring all before it.
Compared to SBS News the ABC is unbiased. As SBS already partly relies on advertising revenue let’s go for the low-hanging fruit and cut all taxpayer funding to SBS. The internet has made SBS redundant. It’s now simply a sheltered workshop for Green Left ethnics and homos.
I just opened this thread after watching the ABC’s mealy mouthed ‘apology’ for yet another example of hate-filled bigoted Christophobia. This time it was for broadcasting some SJWoofer’s rant claiming Peter Hollingworth was a ‘protected sex offender’, subject to or involved in four enquiries. Écrasez l’infâme!! Shut the ABC down now!
Sorta O/T but outrage over the horrific rape murder in
Melbourne: https://www.news.com.au/lifestyle/real-life/news-life/the-post-about-eurydicedixon-australian-women-are-sharing-on-social-media/news-story/5131bf8ff310bd2fd0fe600c888e5295, but none over: https://www.news.com.au/national/nsw-act/news/sydney-woman-charged-over-fatal-house-fire/news-story/144ce2f24a6c95d682cdaaf1812c5f72. Let’s stop women from being out at night as well, FemiFascisti, OK?
The abc issue is simple. There’s no competent managers of content at senior levels. The ceo is clearly out of her depth and is surrounded by office politicians. Fifield has filled the board with people who the Libs want to reward or those like the chairman who thinks it’s about tech.
To argue that being left-partisan is simply to compensate for right-partisanship in the commercial sector is to disfranchise all those coalition voters who pay for the ABC.
What right-partisanship in the commercial FTA sector?
They are generally just as Left-leaning as the ABC, which is why I no longer watch them.
Back to the ABC, the editor in chief Ms Guthrie is paid close to $1m per annum but refuses to take editorial responsibility. What does she do…manage the budget? That could be outsourced for much less.
“No more fat to trim”, my arse.
And another thing, if we must have the ABC could they please employ at least one economics commentator who understands that a tax cut is not a hand out.
Commercial meeja’s near as left-leaning as the ABC/SBS agitprop factories, Ch 10’s possibly even more lunar. Which is why they’re all going broke. And a bloody good thing too. The Oz is portrayed as a local Völkischer Beobachter (which illustrates the pig ignorance of the left as it was a socialist rag), and at best it was a middle-of-the-road fish wrap, which has editorially veered left over the last few years. Bill Leak croaking was the final straw for me, I kept it coming until I moved, and haven’t bothered since.
So which branch of the UniParty is going to take the axe to the ALPBC?
And there’s your problem.
None of the talk about the cost of the ABC factors in the incredible economic damage the corporation has caused with its trumpeting of its pet causes.
Remember it apparently only take 40 (or 30 for ‘fugee issues) to ensure screen time where the ABC will happily let you make any allegation you like under the guise of “just reporting”.
From the Franklin dam, through live export, LGBT issues & any left wing cause the process is the same. A steady drum beat of “just reporting” from one side, with unrepresentative swill being blown up into major crusades, all coincidentally left leaning.
1.4 billion in damage when they shut down live cattle is a drop in the bucket compared to their lifelong cost to this country.
I absolutely agree about the ABC bias but primarily wonder why, in 2018, we need it? As pointed out in the opening text, the ABC is not some blog site – it costs a bomb, has vastly exceeded its original purpose and is now a collossus that operates in every area that a media organisation can operate. No commercial network is allowed the coverage under the media ownership rules yet the ABC carries on regardless.
I don’t understand why it isn’t substantially pruned back and forced to divest itself of various radio and television assets – actually, yes I do. And so does everybody else. It is too valuable an instrument for the Left and the Right are too gutless to even suggest it.
Public broadcasters are obsolete, more if we have a government owned, cable broadband internet network.
The ABC and SBS ought to go the way of typewriters and copper washing kettles.
Welcome back dot you have been missed for your valuable contributions . Been in a socialist re education facility have you ? Learning “fairness” , ethnic superiority,and globalist theory ?.o
Funnily enough the Brits have the same problem with the BBC but at least there they have a dedicated web site to show up the garbage.Readers here should have a look at …..biased bbc.
Ron
Have you seen ABC Watch or XYZ.net?
I absolutely agree about the ABC bias but primarily wonder why, in 2018, we need it?
We don’t, of course, it’s an anachronism, like an icebox in the age of the refrigerator.
The trouble is we have it, so what to do?
If the L/NP don’t have the guts to shut it down, they should at least be more aggressive in both holding it to account and paring it back.
The ABC is obsolete. Almost everyone has access to a range of media thanks to Internet.
I resent being forced to pay for biased opinion pieces instead of news.
In case you thought Albericiism was confined to the ABC:
https://www.news.com.au/finance/work/are-australians-entitled-to-whinge-about-low-wage-growth/news-story/9157ab6c41db806396bb374e0fcc7c97
Ergas article can be found here: https://i.imgur.com/2zaGKnH.jpg
I’m not sure what’s meant here, in the case of the staff presumably only the licence to broadcast.
If it is meant the whole joint fixed assets etc. what’s to stop the 4,500 or so employees, or even including past staff, selling the lot, lock, stock. and barrel and walking away with an overnight windfall?
Nothing. But they would still have to pay capital gains tax.
If it is meant the whole joint fixed assets etc. what’s to stop the 4,500 or so employees, or even including past staff, selling the lot, lock, stock. and barrel and walking away with an overnight windfall?
The only way the ABC could be worth more than Rohan’s A$0.20 bid price is if the purchaser were permitted to launch an immediate and massive downsizing of staff and slashing of benefits to those who remain. Just think of the share windfall to the staff as a kind of redundancy benefit.
They rely on a verbal dodge, confounding impartiality and independence. The latter was supposed to guarantee the former – placing beyond the influence of governments of the day.
They have instead used their editorial independence to be very much not impartial.
The impartiality requirement is set out in legislation and the guidelines their charter obliges them to follow. The independence part was more an obligation on the government.
If they were intellectually diverse then the excesses of any opinion would be called out and restrained by everyone else. Instead they have managed to make filter out all but undergraduate level leftism – utterly unrestrained by contrary voices.
I would not trust a single person there above the cleaners and the lowest techies to not be running with an agenda.
Judging from this morning’s Radio National Breakfast. On the day the DOJ IG’s report on Comey/Clinton was released, this got a two line mention several items down in the 7am bulletin, and only to mention that it exonerated Comey of any bias. While fulsome and repeated coverage, including in AM was given to the bogus NY Attorney General’s civil suit against the Trump Foundation, a story that was only cooked up in order to be released on the same day as the IG’s report. Can someone get Michelle Guthrie at Senate Estimates and ask her about this?
But at least the BBC produces some of the world’s best TV and Radio dramas, comedies and documentaries.
If it could only get out of news and current affairs it would be worth the money it costs
The up-coming mergers/take-overs by the likes of Google of mainstream media, spells doom for the free to air networks.
But does it really matter? Sadly no-one wants the ABC BBC so they will be left to spout the Socialist bias and agenda ( to quote the ABC Promos)
manalive at 1450
If it is meant the whole joint fixed assets etc. what’s to stop the 4,500 or so employees, or even including past staff, selling the lot, lock, stock. and barrel and walking away with an overnight windfall?
Far cheaper than continuing to pay $1.2 billion pa ad infinitum.
True, and the moral cost is even greater. Media Watch, Fact Check and the weekly 65 Minutes Hate on QandA are key contributors to the cultural terror against conservative, small-government and libertarian opinion.
The ABC not only promotes money-wasting schemes, welfarism, high taxes, punitive regulation, green energy madness and myriad environmental bugaboos, they also shoot the heads off anyone who gets in the way, and denigrate anyone who adds value in the real economy.
Nobody stops you from becoming a journalist or starting your own newspaper for that matter. ABC however is taxpayer funded, and that needs to be corrected.
Rather than zap the ABC straight away, it would be much more fun to:
a/ institute an outside board to examine hiring procedures, with a particular eye for nepotism (gay and straight)
b/ publish everyone’s salaries and expenses, right down to tram tickets, as does the BBC
c/ institute an outside board to handle and inestigate viewer complaints
d/ impose open and competitive bidding so that the ABC can’t slip Red Kerry a lovely, seven-figure sum to chat with Keating and then refuse to say how much it paid his production company (which it did).
e/ stack the board with antipodean Scott Pruits. What could be sweeter than the howls outrage upon the news that the Doomlord, Berg, Rowan Dean, Tim Blair and, say, David Flint were causing trouble at the top.
Do all that and the ABC would self-destruct. Killing it after that would not raise a peep of protest.
You’re right. The BBC drama stuff (at times) is getting very good in recent years.
Our ABC produces utter drivel.
The fact is the ABC and SBS ought to chucked out on bin night like your “athletic” parachute pants from 1995 you used to wear going for a run on Thursday night before you did you stats tute questions.