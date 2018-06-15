Checks are needed to bring the ABC’s facts division to heel
Well, that will teach senator Fraser Anning a lesson. And it should be a warning to us all. If you thought the ABC’s Fact Check was about checking facts, think again.
Henry Ergas AO is a columnist for The Australian. From 2009 to 2015 he was Senior Economic Adviser to Deloitte Australia and from 2009 to 2017 was Professor of Infrastructure Economics at the University of Wollongong’s SMART Infrastructure Facility. He joined SMART and Deloitte after working as a consultant economist at NECG, CRA International and Concept Economics. Prior to that, he was an economist at the OECD in Paris from the late 1970s until the early 1990s. At the OECD, he headed the Secretary-General’s Task Force on Structural Adjustment (1984-1987), which concentrated on improving the efficiency of government policies in a wide range of areas, and was subsequently Counsellor for Structural Policy in the Economics Department. He has taught at a range of universities, undertaken a number of government inquiries and served as a Lay Member of the New Zealand High Court. In 2016, he was made an Officer in the Order of Australia.
Very informative, for those that subscribe to the Oz.
Lucky work has a copy. The thing is, either the ABC never thought it would be pulled up on its duplicity; or it wasn’t duplicitous, as it didn’t understand the stats it was looking at, it was all the feelz.
Better still all cheques need to be withheld from the ABC.
We can only dream Crossie. Must be a nightmare trying to deal with the feral senate, not that Turnbull would seriously slash the ABC budget.
On the straight news on Melb 774 “the IG report found “Comey cited as insubordinate in relation to the reopening of the Clinton email investigation”……
In old Soviet union this Peoples would be sent to very cold place for very long time .
To count trees, Fred?
To cut trees is need wood to keep warm and make mushroom soups is nice with stale bread every day and sell wood to capitalist Japanese . Is nice in Kolyma this time of year with plenty biting midges
To update Mark Twain:
Lies, damn lies, and ABC fact checking.
What sentient adult would think that the ABC ‘Fact Check’ propaganda unit was about ‘fact checking’?
It’s about paying a six-figure sling to Trollopini’s handbag.
Who puts the fat into fatuous.
Their Orwellian Fact Check arm of their Orwellian Department of Truth is simply a State funded cell of revolutionary freedom fighters, out to harass and snipe at any of their enemies that they can Gotcha for a showtrial.
Comrades.
The article can be found here: https://i.imgur.com/2zaGKnH.jpg