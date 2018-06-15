Cut the beer tax and win a landslide a la Ontario

Creativity and sex have long been linked, as has art with the contravention of bourgeois values. Long may it be so. By the way, what is wrong with bourgeois values?
On a main topic, apparently James Allen has a super post in The Spectator this week. Mine has not arrived but it looks as though the whole thing is posted on Facebook The Australian Climate Skeptics Group. The word has been around for a few days that the left liberals in Ontario Canada were recently wiped out by the Conservatives. This is the winning platform.
1/ Repeal the existing climate change policy that instituted a cap-and-trade system as well as opposing a minimum price on carbon emissions and any sort of carbon tax.
2/ Repeal the existing Green Energy Act.
3/ Scrap a planned hike of the minimum wage.
4/ Cut corporate taxes by almost 20 per cent as well as cutting middle-class income taxes by precisely 20 per cent for those earning between $42,960 and $85,923 per annum.
5/ Cut petrol taxes at the pump by 10 cents a litre by ending the 4.3 cent a litre carbon tax.
6/ Scrap an existing ideological sex education curriculum and replace it with one after real consultation with parents.
7/ Get rid of the new age methods of teaching maths and bring back old-fashioned, proven methods of teaching.
8/ Change the laws and taxes so that beer can be sold at pre-2008 prices.
Obviously it was the beer tax that did it, a record turnout despite non-compulsory voting.
And this left-wing Liberal Party that espoused every fashionable global warming cliché going and which had closed gas-fired electricity plants and driven power prices through the roof was slaughtered. There is no other word for it. In the post election legislature (now increased from 103 to 124 spots) it won 7 seats. Yes, 7 – the fourth prime number. That’s 7 out of 124, a total so low that the Liberals lost official party status. Indeed, it was the worst wipeout result in Ontario electoral history.
Meanwhile the Conservatives or Tories made all of the pledges I listed above, all of them, and won 76 of the 124 seats on offer – a massive majority. Of the remainder, a hard-left union party won 40 (becoming the official opposition) and the Greens took the final seat. Oh, and in this jurisdiction of non-compulsory voting it was the biggest voter turnout in 20 years. I suppose one thing you could say is that the Tories in Ontario were lucky not to be taking advice from Mark Textor and actually opted to put a Grand Canyon-sized gap between their policies and those of the lefties.
So much for Hotelling’s Law.
I’d vote for that!
Was very pleased to see this result Rafe,just shows that we extreme right wing non progressives have not been eliminated yet no matter how much the u.n.communist fascists wish we were gone . Be interesting to see if Populist feeling gives all threewings of the socialists from the extreme left gangrenes ,left left left alp and left left turnbullites mgive them the shock of their miserable lives . Love to see lots of sitting members get destroyed by the voters show the bastards who is actually the BOSS. Well done Ontario !
Who wouldn’t vote for cheaper beer?
(Only wizened Lefty latter day suffragettes, I’d wager.)
In Australia, their turnbull election winning machine increase beer tax, and costs of production of beer, because it is for the good of the proles to have to choose between hunger relief, relief from cold and relief from the stress of coping with a Stalinist-quisling government.
What a brilliant idea Julie bishop.
I can only assume new age math consists of learning to use a scientific calculator?
Only in a world where 2 + 5 x 2 = 14 can ‘new math’ ever replace mathematics!
Thanks for your initial comment Rafe. Comments don’t seem to be working on the previous post.
Bourgeois values like not having sex with children; like telling the truth; like not writing gratuitous slanders; like not being a slave to booze?
Re: previous post. Comments off, huh? Well, they would be, if enabled. David Walsh is currently holding yet another festival of the freely thinking. It is like the circus came to town but won’t leave. Message to one and all, children are not fodder for adults.
6/ Scrap an existing ideological sex education curriculum
and replace it with one after real consultation with parents.The state has no business imposing is morality on other people’s children.
LDP policy would have the same outcomes. Get the Government out of your wallet, bedroom and your kid’s school.
Give the people what they want The Kinks
Its depressing to read about the Ontario conservative victory and realise there is almost no-one in the current Liberal-National coalition who could implement those sort of policies here. Abbott has failed to act given the power he holds with the slim majority of Turnbull in the lower house. Any politician who proposed such practical policies is decried as “populist” for whatever that means.
Any politician who proposed such practical policies is decried as “populist” for whatever that means.
Populist means favouring policies that the left abhors.
If you favour policies that the left favours, then you are reflecting the will of the people.
‘sactly. It is just legalised theft under the guise of “participatory democracy”.
None,
it is possible to have a non ideologically bound sex ed classes which is based on pure biological concepts and not the social sciences that produce gender fluidity crap.
Sex ed should teach about how sex works in a physiological way and how reproduction works along with contraception as a whole. Have seen far too many ignorant people not know what menstruation is and what it’s purpose in the cycle is.
Teaching about homosexuality should be included but as a very minor focus due to the minimal numbers of gays in society with the option for those who are predisposed, to actually follow up with external supports to guide them into a safe sexual lifestyle.
Tator;
Why?
We’ve been given a very eye opening lesson in the tolerance of the Gaystapo to alternate lifestyles. Had the Gay minority decided to live and let live, all would have been well. They would have found a niche in society where they could have prospered, but when they started suing bakers, invading the education curriculum, demanding their own segregated areas, demanding preferential treatment and laws to promote their lifestyle, then they stuffed it up good and proper.
No, bugger ’em. They had their chance and blew it.
LDP policy would have the same outcomes. Get the Government out of your…bedroom…
How does that square with LDP support for same sex marriage, a massive extension of government authority?
So Ontario has a party that has finally seen the light.
Bugger me!
It wasn’t that hard.
Alas, Oz appears bereft of any such major party. Liberal or Labor, both the same, the only difference appears to be which one will bankrupt us first with their insane policies.
The only alternatives appear to be the ACP, LDP, or perhaps a split in the coalition ranks with Abbott and his cohorts. Now wouldn’t that put the cat amongst the pigeons!
But as we see with almost all ‘conservative’ governments around the world, are they just dog-whistling to con people into voting for them, after which they’ll do absolutely nothing and the Left will continue to set and control the political agenda.
The right won because the left was divided. They split up the vote and this even though th left got more votes than the right, it lost out due to the split between the far left and the extreme left.