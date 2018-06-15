Seaward bound and unbound

Let’s first define seaward: “the direction or side away from land and toward the open sea”. Seems pretty innocuous, yet there has been quite a disturbance in the force over the use of just this word the other day. And it is being commented on very sharply at Powerline, here under the heading, Ammo Grrrll finds no limits in THE THIRD RAIL. Read it all since the scum on the left know no bounds to their vile subnormal behaviour. For some idea of what you will find at the link, I will just quote this and let you see for yourself what comes before and after.
The late, psychotic, plug-ugly dwarf Charles Manson shared his secret formula for getting a sizable harem of young women to do his bidding. Make them perform humiliating and deviant sex acts that break down all inhibitions and violate civilized norms. In no time, you will have a cult of lost, broken souls who are capable of slaughtering a 9-months pregnant woman. Yes, yes, I know that one person’s “deviant” act is another’s pleasure. I’m not talking about a wide range of “normal.” I’m talking about violating all borders and boundaries of human decency.
Women publicly calling another woman vile names and men tittering about it instead of defending the slandered woman as a gentleman would is a marker on the steep slide to Perdition, a breakdown of civilized norms.
People who fret over the effect on “Gaia” Mother Earth from SUVs do not think for a minute about how fragile “civilization” can be. Civilizations have come and gone. If you separate sex not only from procreation but even from loving intimacy, you have one ingredient for disaster. Demonizing normal, robust masculinity as “toxic” while unleashing enraged, unhinged, unfeminine women, immune to any criticism, is another way to hasten societal collapse.
The American left have gone insane. And if you have never heard the story of Andrew Jackson and the duel he fought, this is the place to find out. There are many reasons to compare PDT to AJ, this being just one.
Steve, you confused me completely. It was the definition that did it.
And now for something…
The Oz published a piece of unmitigated drivel from The Economist about the photo from which the banner above is taken. Merkel-Trump stare-off picture is a masterpiece to rival Caravaggio is the headline, but the illustration shows Artemesia Gentileschi’s Judith Slaying Holofernes. That the editors saw fit to reproduce such a vile (not to mention completely false) meditation on the “slaying” of a leader by a woman says a lot about the depths to which the Oz has sunk. How do you put it?
Tonight I broke my habit and watched the ABC. They had a woman talking about the murder of Euridyce Dixon.
This person told Australia that a woman was not most in danger walking home from work. She is most in danger at home with her partner.
I read murder statistics, and I know the difference between risk reporting and slander of decent men. I am sorry, but I do not believe that I or my workmate or my brother or my father were most likely to murder the women we love.
I am sorry, but the values being taught by the ABC and our universities are not honest. They pretend falsehoods are true for political reasons. I urge all Australians to look at what the ABC and all publicly-funded or subsidised organisations teach. And when you find they teach you a falsehood for political reasons, I urge you to remove public subsidy from that organisation.
The ABC cannot be trusted. They despise ordinary people and they despise our experience and denigrate our values.
Its time we removed public subsidy from this untrustworthy indoctrinator.
The nation’s feminist lunatics – meaning its garden variety feminists – today launched a full-fledged reprisal of their revolting vulture routine following the murder of Jill Meagher. Common-sense warnings by police about adult “situational awareness” (not being alone in isolated settings) in the wake of Eurydice Dixon’s rape and murder (at the hands of a mentally retarded teenager) were, of course, swooped upon by the usual androphobes.
Indeed.
2015: #ShoutYourAbortion: Women share experiences of abortion to break stigma.
Until Australian feminism abandons its doctrinal insistence on the most common and cowardly form of violence there is, nobody needs to take anything its noisy principals say about men seriously.
Feminism is cancer.
She just doesn’t get it.
This just in from Germany, where a member of the Bundestag called for a minute’s silence for a 14 year-old J-wish girl who was viciously r-aped and murdered by a Muslim “refugee”.
Angry leftist MPs – led by a truly revolting feminist slob – disrupt and troll the silence.