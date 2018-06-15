The best 4 sentences you’ll read in a long time

Posted on 4:05 pm, June 15, 2018 by Sinclair Davidson

Creativity and sex have long been linked, as has art with the contravention of bourgeois values. Long may it be so.

But too many perverts have taken cover in art for too long. Too many artists have callously used their non-conformity to justify grubby behaviour.

  Jacqueline Maley

