Liberty Quote
The riches of the rich are not the cause of the poverty of anybody; the process that makes some people rich is, on the contrary, the corollary of the process that improves many peoples want satisfaction. The entrepreneurs, the capitalists and the technologists prosper as far as they succeed in best supplying the consumers.— Ludwig von Mises
-
Recent Comments
- EvilElvis on Open Forum: June 16, 2018
- m0nty on Open Forum: June 16, 2018
- BorisG on Open Forum: June 16, 2018
- BorisG on Open Forum: June 16, 2018
- m0nty on Wednesday Forum: June 13, 2018
- OneWorldGovernment on Open Forum: June 16, 2018
- BorisG on Open Forum: June 16, 2018
- BorisG on Open Forum: June 16, 2018
- . on Open Forum: June 16, 2018
- Snoopy on Wednesday Forum: June 13, 2018
- JC on Open Forum: June 16, 2018
- BorisG on Open Forum: June 16, 2018
- BorisG on Open Forum: June 16, 2018
- m0nty on Wednesday Forum: June 13, 2018
- . on Cut the beer tax and win a landslide a la Ontario
- Steve trickler on Wednesday Forum: June 13, 2018
- classical_hero on Cut the beer tax and win a landslide a la Ontario
- JC on Open Forum: June 16, 2018
- JC on Open Forum: June 16, 2018
- C.L. on Open Forum: June 16, 2018
- Viva on Wednesday Forum: June 13, 2018
- . on Open Forum: June 16, 2018
- C.L. on Open Forum: June 16, 2018
- sdfc on Open Forum: June 16, 2018
- Leigh Lowe on Wednesday Forum: June 13, 2018
- JC on Wednesday Forum: June 13, 2018
- . on Open Forum: June 16, 2018
- . on Open Forum: June 16, 2018
- Fang on Racism
- Makka on Open Forum: June 16, 2018
-
Recent Posts
- Open Forum: June 16, 2018
- Seaward bound and unbound
- Cut the beer tax and win a landslide a la Ontario
- The best 4 sentences you’ll read in a long time
- Catallaxy Exclusive – Correcting Taxes Discriminating Against Australian Public Servants
- About the ABC
- Checks are needed to bring the ABC’s facts division to heel
- Deja Vu
- Peter Moron from the land of Fairfax
- Racism
- “Far right”: the left’s term for people with normal values and common sense
- The Halo Effect
- Let’s have gender neutral book burning
- You may not want Queensland, but Queensland wants you
- Kerry O’Brien say ABC journalists are not very good
- Wednesday Forum: June 13, 2018
- The right and the left on the ending of the Korean War
- Can this be true? Trump and Kim shake on a deal
- OMG! Prince George plays with (toy) guns
- The social cost of carbon
- Are you a NAB shareholder
- What is the difference between the Government and the State
- The Korean bottom line
- Who’s the real free trader around here?
- Q&A Forum: June 11, 2018
- Background to the Amy Wax story
- Misdiagonsis
- Monday Forum: June 11, 2018
- Don Aitkin on the benefits of Western civ.
- Which side are you on?
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Cryptoeconomics
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Open Forum: June 16, 2018
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
1
Second
The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops opened its spring meeting this week with a stern reproach of the Trump administration’s latest immigration policies, with the group’s president suggesting the new rules on asylum are a “right to life” issue.
Some bishops followed by urging protests, including “canonical penalties” for those who carry out the administration’s new rules.
Within minutes of opening the USCCB’s biannual meeting in Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday (June 13), Cardinal Daniel DiNardo, president of the USCCB and archbishop of Galveston-Houston, read aloud a statement deeply critical of Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ recent announcement regarding asylum qualifications.
“At its core, asylum is an instrument to preserve the right to life,” DiNardo said, reading from the statement. “The Attorney General’s recent decision elicits deep concern because it potentially strips asylum from many women who lack adequate protection.
“This decision negates decades of precedents that have provided protection to women fleeing domestic violence,” DiNardo continued. “We urge courts and policy makers to respect and enhance, not erode, the potential of our asylum system to preserve and protect the right to life.”
On Monday, Sessions reversed an immigration appeals court decision granting asylum to a Salvadoran woman who had claimed domestic abuse in her home country. His ruling effectively overturned an Obama administration practice of allowing women with credible claims of domestic abuse or those fleeing gang violence to seek asylum in the United States.
DiNardo also criticized the Trump administration’s “zero-tolerance” policy, announced in May, which calls for prosecuting all those who cross the border illegally and separating children immigrating with parents from their families.
“Our government has the discretion in our laws to ensure that young children are not separated from their parents and exposed to irreparable harm and trauma. Families are the foundational element of our society and they must be able to stay together,” DiNardo said.
“Separating babies from their mothers is not the answer and is immoral,” he added.
When he finished, DiNardo asked bishops to clap if they approved the statement. The room erupted in applause.
During a question-and-answer session about immigration issues later in the day, several bishops suggested bold strategies for countering the policies, including two from states along the U.S.-Mexico border.
Cardinal Joseph Tobin of Newark, N.J., proposed that a group of bishops be sent to the border to inspect the detention facilities where children are kept as a “sign of our pastoral concern and protest against the hardening of the American heart.” Bishop Oscar Cantú of Las Cruces, N.M., suggested “public gestures” such as prayer vigils in front of federal courthouses.
Bishop Edward Weisenburger of Tucson, Ariz., made a bolder suggestion, raising the possibility of implementing canonical penalties for Catholics “who are involved in this,” referring to children being separated from their families at the border. Canonical penalties can range from denial of sacraments to excommunication, though Weisenburger did not specify what he intended beyond referring to sanctions that already exist for “life issues.”
“Canonical penalties are there in place to heal,” Weisenburger said. “And therefore, for the salvation of these people’s souls, maybe it’s time for us to look at canonical penalties.”
The immigration policies have triggered widespread outcry from faith leaders across the religious spectrum, including Catholics. Sister Norma Pimentel, executive director of Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley who has been praised by Pope Francis for her work with migrants, told USA Today that separating families is “inhumane” and “cruel.”
The bishops are meeting in Fort Lauderdale through Thursday.
NEW SOUTHERN BAPTIST CONVENTION PRESIDENT URGES CULTURAL CHANGE, SUPPORTS WOMEN IN LEADERSHIP
The Southern Baptist Convention elected J.D. Greear as president Tuesday, signaling Southern Baptists’ willingness to embrace massive cultural changes.
Greear, at 45-years-old, is the youngest man to be elected president of the SBC in 37 years. He has spoken openly about abuse scandals that have recently rocked the Southern Baptist Convention and hailed them a sign from God of needed cultural change.
“God is stirring in the SBC. He has exposed a startling amount of sin in our midst. He has shaken many of our foundations. And I actually think that’s good news, because whom the Lord loves, he chastens,” Greear wrote after his election. “He is inviting us, I believe, into an era of unprecedented effectiveness for the Great Commission, if we repent.”
Greear recently called on his fellow Southern Baptists to embrace not a doctrinal change, but a cultural change with regard to their implementation of complementarianism, representation of minorities in church leadership, protection for the abused, and other changes that in many cases repudiated elements of culture that the recently disgraced Paige Patterson promoted.
White People Are Noticing Something New: Their Own Whiteness
Ottawa library faces court challenge over cancelled screening of controversial anti-Islamist film
The organizer claims the library’s decision to cancel ‘violated (her) constitutional right to free expression’ as well as the rights of the audience to see the film
U.S. blocked Canada’s abortion agenda at G7 negotiations
WASHINGTON, D.C. June 14 (C-Fam) – In the lead-up to this year’s G7 summit in Quebec, Canadian officials were explicit: women and children were going to be central, and an essential component of their health and empowerment is abortion. But when the final declarations were released, all language about “reproductive rights” was removed, and, according to Devex, “the U.S. delegation…was responsible for the softer official language.”
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, following the famous example of Sweden, has characterized his government and its foreign policy as “feminist.” He employs quotas to ensure that half his cabinet members are women and imposes regulations on his party to support only pro-abortion policies and candidates. For the first time, as G7 host, Canada established a Gender Equality Advisory Council which submitted its recommendations to integrate gender into the G7’s work. Other inputs included a statement from more than sixty feminists that included a call for an end to the “criminalization or restrictive regulation of abortion.”
Best place for it …
Hawking’s voice to be beamed into space.
As wanks go, this is cosmic.
don’t want to offend Dot, but this is why people like Leigh come across as smarter than you.
Leigh has argued that Trump is using mad dog Bolton to get a better deal out of Kim, whereas you deflect to Clinton.
I’m not sure what argument you are trying to make in your last comment.
He can do anything;
You deflected to the aims of the PNAC, which the Clinton’s supported.
Clintons, even
No I was referring to Bolton’s enthusiasm for war with Iran.
Hey, Dot.
sfdc is just projecting Hillary Clinton’s own views onto Bolton.
Risible, utterly risible.
You’re just trolling to get people into stupid arguments, anything to make Trump look bad.
You’re just too partisan give credit where it is due.
Lisa Wilkinson calls attention to the most important person in the Eurydice Dixon story: herself.
‘Instead of telling our girls not to walk through parks, we should be telling our boys not to rape them’: Lisa Wilkinson breaks down in tears.
I can’t get over this. Fox has written about it.
This insane. They’re encouraging women to risk being murdered and raped for their ideological purpose. They’re happy when these things occur.
Dot your panegyric to trump on the previous thread: was it toung in cheek?
How do you like the tariffs?
I checked about Pence and apparently he was strongly opposed to any reduction of sentences for drug offenses .
JC, Comeys theatrics helped trump. That is quite clear.
Hi Boris
The IG report was very damning about Comey. It totally undercuts any thoughts Mueller had on going after Trump on obstruction grounds.
Tariffs are only another tax.
Trump is wrong about this stuff, I’ve said this all along.
You need to tone down the hyperbole Boris.
Let’s be completely objective. Trump has had a great year and a half in office.
Could we do better? Yes, but Rand Paul will probably never be President.
Boris, you have been lied to.
From Reason (great article, BTW):
http://reason.com/archives/2017/12/18/the-myth-of-the-playground-pus
He stood up to the generally unscrupulous and unethical US district attorneys (ala Mike Nifong). He’s a good man.
Dot, maybe this is not he full story. Have a look at this:
,
https://indianapublicmedia.org/news/senators-marijuana-penalties-appease-governor-47265/Didn’t quite work, here it is
Glory be dot.
I don’t know how some have survived without having you around to argue with nor abuse. lol.
Dot, Pence is the most socially conservative VP for maybe a 100 years. Far more conservative than Trump, who has ridiculed his views. Libertarians are supposed to be economically conservative but socially liberal.
I know like you he loves guns but I think there similarity ends.
Ok but It didn’t say which side his behavior helped. It is clear it was trump. Probably unintentionally.
Comey’s conduct in the Hillary email investigation bears no relevance to Mueller’s forthcoming report on Trump committing obstruction of justice and then admitting to the crime on national television. You are flailing, JC.
Top 40. No doubt with some rehashed 80s tune spliced to shite rap music.