32 Responses to Open Forum: June 16, 2018

  5. zyconoclast
    #2738177, posted on June 16, 2018 at 12:06 am

    The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops opened its spring meeting this week with a stern reproach of the Trump administration’s latest immigration policies, with the group’s president suggesting the new rules on asylum are a “right to life” issue.

    Some bishops followed by urging protests, including “canonical penalties” for those who carry out the administration’s new rules.

    Within minutes of opening the USCCB’s biannual meeting in Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday (June 13), Cardinal Daniel DiNardo, president of the USCCB and archbishop of Galveston-Houston, read aloud a statement deeply critical of Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ recent announcement regarding asylum qualifications.

    “At its core, asylum is an instrument to preserve the right to life,” DiNardo said, reading from the statement. “The Attorney General’s recent decision elicits deep concern because it potentially strips asylum from many women who lack adequate protection.

    “This decision negates decades of precedents that have provided protection to women fleeing domestic violence,” DiNardo continued. “We urge courts and policy makers to respect and enhance, not erode, the potential of our asylum system to preserve and protect the right to life.”

    On Monday, Sessions reversed an immigration appeals court decision granting asylum to a Salvadoran woman who had claimed domestic abuse in her home country. His ruling effectively overturned an Obama administration practice of allowing women with credible claims of domestic abuse or those fleeing gang violence to seek asylum in the United States.

    DiNardo also criticized the Trump administration’s “zero-tolerance” policy, announced in May, which calls for prosecuting all those who cross the border illegally and separating children immigrating with parents from their families.

    “Our government has the discretion in our laws to ensure that young children are not separated from their parents and exposed to irreparable harm and trauma. Families are the foundational element of our society and they must be able to stay together,” DiNardo said.

    “Separating babies from their mothers is not the answer and is immoral,” he added.

    When he finished, DiNardo asked bishops to clap if they approved the statement. The room erupted in applause.

    During a question-and-answer session about immigration issues later in the day, several bishops suggested bold strategies for countering the policies, including two from states along the U.S.-Mexico border.

    Cardinal Joseph Tobin of Newark, N.J., proposed that a group of bishops be sent to the border to inspect the detention facilities where children are kept as a “sign of our pastoral concern and protest against the hardening of the American heart.” Bishop Oscar Cantú of Las Cruces, N.M., suggested “public gestures” such as prayer vigils in front of federal courthouses.

    Bishop Edward Weisenburger of Tucson, Ariz., made a bolder suggestion, raising the possibility of implementing canonical penalties for Catholics “who are involved in this,” referring to children being separated from their families at the border. Canonical penalties can range from denial of sacraments to excommunication, though Weisenburger did not specify what he intended beyond referring to sanctions that already exist for “life issues.”

    “Canonical penalties are there in place to heal,” Weisenburger said. “And therefore, for the salvation of these people’s souls, maybe it’s time for us to look at canonical penalties.”

    The immigration policies have triggered widespread outcry from faith leaders across the religious spectrum, including Catholics. Sister Norma Pimentel, executive director of Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley who has been praised by Pope Francis for her work with migrants, told USA Today that separating families is “inhumane” and “cruel.”

    The bishops are meeting in Fort Lauderdale through Thursday.

  6. zyconoclast
    #2738181, posted on June 16, 2018 at 12:09 am

    NEW SOUTHERN BAPTIST CONVENTION PRESIDENT URGES CULTURAL CHANGE, SUPPORTS WOMEN IN LEADERSHIP

    The Southern Baptist Convention elected J.D. Greear as president Tuesday, signaling Southern Baptists’ willingness to embrace massive cultural changes.

    Greear, at 45-years-old, is the youngest man to be elected president of the SBC in 37 years. He has spoken openly about abuse scandals that have recently rocked the Southern Baptist Convention and hailed them a sign from God of needed cultural change.

    “God is stirring in the SBC. He has exposed a startling amount of sin in our midst. He has shaken many of our foundations. And I actually think that’s good news, because whom the Lord loves, he chastens,” Greear wrote after his election. “He is inviting us, I believe, into an era of unprecedented effectiveness for the Great Commission, if we repent.”

    Greear recently called on his fellow Southern Baptists to embrace not a doctrinal change, but a cultural change with regard to their implementation of complementarianism, representation of minorities in church leadership, protection for the abused, and other changes that in many cases repudiated elements of culture that the recently disgraced Paige Patterson promoted.

  8. zyconoclast
    #2738188, posted on June 16, 2018 at 12:14 am

    Ottawa library faces court challenge over cancelled screening of controversial anti-Islamist film
    The organizer claims the library’s decision to cancel ‘violated (her) constitutional right to free expression’ as well as the rights of the audience to see the film

  9. zyconoclast
    #2738192, posted on June 16, 2018 at 12:18 am

    U.S. blocked Canada’s abortion agenda at G7 negotiations

    WASHINGTON, D.C. June 14 (C-Fam) – In the lead-up to this year’s G7 summit in Quebec, Canadian officials were explicit: women and children were going to be central, and an essential component of their health and empowerment is abortion. But when the final declarations were released, all language about “reproductive rights” was removed, and, according to Devex, “the U.S. delegation…was responsible for the softer official language.”

    Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, following the famous example of Sweden, has characterized his government and its foreign policy as “feminist.” He employs quotas to ensure that half his cabinet members are women and imposes regulations on his party to support only pro-abortion policies and candidates. For the first time, as G7 host, Canada established a Gender Equality Advisory Council which submitted its recommendations to integrate gender into the G7’s work. Other inputs included a statement from more than sixty feminists that included a call for an end to the “criminalization or restrictive regulation of abortion.”

  11. C.L.
    #2738195, posted on June 16, 2018 at 12:24 am

    His ashes will be interred between major British scientific figures Isaac Newton and Charles Darwin at Westminster Abbey, a location made famous worldwide for generations of royal coronations, weddings and funerals.

    Members of the public from over 100 countries, selected by a ballot, will join friends and family for the service which will include a reading from actor Benedict Cumberbatch, who played Hawking in a 2004 BBC film.

    The physicist’s voice set to a piece by Greek electronic music composer Vangelis will be broadcast by the European Space Agency later on Friday.

    “The broadcast will be beamed towards the nearest black hole, 1A 0620-00, which lives in a binary system with a fairly ordinary orange dwarf star,” his daughter Lucy Hawking said in a statement.

    “It is a message of peace and hope, about unity and the need for us to live together in harmony on this planet.”

    As wanks go, this is cosmic.

  12. sdfc
    #2738196, posted on June 16, 2018 at 12:29 am

    don’t want to offend Dot, but this is why people like Leigh come across as smarter than you.

    Leigh has argued that Trump is using mad dog Bolton to get a better deal out of Kim, whereas you deflect to Clinton.

    I’m not sure what argument you are trying to make in your last comment.

  13. Makka
    #2738197, posted on June 16, 2018 at 12:30 am

    He can do anything;

    Donald J. Trump

    Verified account

    @realDonaldTrump
    Following Following @realDonaldTrump
    More
    Thank you for all of the compliments on getting the World Cup to come to the U.S.A., Mexico and Canada. I worked hard on this, along with a Great Team of talented people. We never fail, and it will be a great World Cup! A special thanks to Bob Kraft for excellent advice.

    4:06 AM – 15 Jun 2018

  14. .
    #2738199, posted on June 16, 2018 at 12:35 am

    Leigh has argued that Trump is using mad dog Bolton to get a better deal out of Kim, whereas you deflect to Clinton.

    You deflected to the aims of the PNAC, which the Clinton’s supported.

  16. sdfc
    #2738203, posted on June 16, 2018 at 12:36 am

    No I was referring to Bolton’s enthusiasm for war with Iran.

  18. .
    #2738205, posted on June 16, 2018 at 12:41 am

    sfdc is just projecting Hillary Clinton’s own views onto Bolton.

    Risible, utterly risible.

    You’re just trolling to get people into stupid arguments, anything to make Trump look bad.

    You’re just too partisan give credit where it is due.

  20. JC
    #2738208, posted on June 16, 2018 at 12:45 am

    I can’t get over this. Fox has written about it.

    In the interview with Fox’s Steve Doocy, Trump made it clear he considered Comey the leader of those “minions.”

    “I think Comey was the ringleader of this whole den of thieves,” Trump said.

    “If you took a poll at the FBI, [I would win],” Trump told Doocy. “I mean the real FBI, not the scum on top.”

  21. JC
    #2738209, posted on June 16, 2018 at 12:49 am

    ‘Instead of telling our girls not to walk through parks, we should be telling our boys not to rape them’: Lisa Wilkinson breaks down in tears.

    This insane. They’re encouraging women to risk being murdered and raped for their ideological purpose. They’re happy when these things occur.

  22. BorisG
    #2738214, posted on June 16, 2018 at 1:02 am

    Dot your panegyric to trump on the previous thread: was it toung in cheek?

    How do you like the tariffs?

    I checked about Pence and apparently he was strongly opposed to any reduction of sentences for drug offenses .

  23. BorisG
    #2738215, posted on June 16, 2018 at 1:03 am

    JC, Comeys theatrics helped trump. That is quite clear.

  24. JC
    #2738217, posted on June 16, 2018 at 1:08 am

    Hi Boris

    The IG report was very damning about Comey. It totally undercuts any thoughts Mueller had on going after Trump on obstruction grounds.

  25. .
    #2738219, posted on June 16, 2018 at 1:09 am

    Tariffs are only another tax.

    Trump is wrong about this stuff, I’ve said this all along.

    You need to tone down the hyperbole Boris.

    Let’s be completely objective. Trump has had a great year and a half in office.

    Could we do better? Yes, but Rand Paul will probably never be President.

    I checked about Pence and apparently he was strongly opposed to any reduction of sentences for drug offenses .

    Boris, you have been lied to.

    From Reason (great article, BTW):

    http://reason.com/archives/2017/12/18/the-myth-of-the-playground-pus

    Groups of freshmen from Kauffman’s classes continued to bring their maps to the legislature over the next several years, and in 2014, then–Gov. Mike Pence signed a law, over the objections of the state prosecutor association, shrinking Indiana’s drug-free zones from 1,000 to 500 feet, reducing the sentences for school zone violations, and removing public housing complexes and youth centers from the designation.

    He stood up to the generally unscrupulous and unethical US district attorneys (ala Mike Nifong). He’s a good man.

  26. BorisG
    #2738220, posted on June 16, 2018 at 1:23 am

    Dot, maybe this is not he full story. Have a look at this:


    ,

  28. OneWorldGovernment
    #2738222, posted on June 16, 2018 at 1:24 am

    Glory be dot.

    I don’t know how some have survived without having you around to argue with nor abuse. lol.

  29. BorisG
    #2738224, posted on June 16, 2018 at 1:28 am

    Dot, Pence is the most socially conservative VP for maybe a 100 years. Far more conservative than Trump, who has ridiculed his views. Libertarians are supposed to be economically conservative but socially liberal.

    I know like you he loves guns but I think there similarity ends.

  30. BorisG
    #2738225, posted on June 16, 2018 at 1:30 am

    The IG report was very damning about Comey.

    Ok but It didn’t say which side his behavior helped. It is clear it was trump. Probably unintentionally.

  31. m0nty
    #2738226, posted on June 16, 2018 at 1:41 am

    The IG report was very damning about Comey. It totally undercuts any thoughts Mueller had on going after Trump on obstruction grounds.

    Comey’s conduct in the Hillary email investigation bears no relevance to Mueller’s forthcoming report on Trump committing obstruction of justice and then admitting to the crime on national television. You are flailing, JC.

  32. EvilElvis
    #2738227, posted on June 16, 2018 at 1:58 am

    Top 40. No doubt with some rehashed 80s tune spliced to shite rap music.

