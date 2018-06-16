Peter O’Brien: Men Need To Change Their Behaviour

Yesterday, Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews put out this tweet in response to an, admittedly tactlessly worded, warning from Vic Police that everyone, particularly young women, should be mindful of their personal security when walking alone at night:
So our message to Victorian women is this: Stay home. Or don’t. Go out with friends at night. Or don’t. Go about your day exactly as you intend, on your terms. Because women don’t need to change their behaviour. Men do.
That statement is jaw droppingly stupid and it astounds me that no-one has called Andrews out on it. Could there have ever been a more asinine public statement, on any subject, than this. It is virtue signalling par excellence and, if taken literally, is likely to put more women in danger.
‘Men’ do not commit these crimes. Anti-social misfits do and they are not going to modify their behaviour at the behest of anyone, let alone a moron like Andrews.
Humans are a flawed species and some specimens are found within the ranks of men. It will always be thus. To tar all men with this infamy is not only grossly offensive but also counterproductive.
Never mind the bollards.
This tragedy has been capitalised on by feminist witches who hate men because they are mentally disturbed and pathetic manlets who think that white knighting will get them laid (like the raison d’etre for most of corporate Australia’s laughable *diversity* programmes).
Go about your day exactly as you intend, on your terms.
Obviously a vote catching exercise to bring in the feminists, who fall for such nonsense. I don’t think really he would advise his wife or daughter/mother/sister to go about walking in dark parks at night. Would he?
but but but…..he was only referring to white men
With a .45 on your hip.
Except that we are governed by fools, policed by fools, all who insist that we are disarmed.
If anyone is culpable in this beyond the vile bastard who did this, it’s government and police.
Come home safely, or don’t.
I’m not planning on changing my behaviour… but that’s largely irrelevant because I’m not intending to be there either, and after Victoria’s crime has been allowed to skyrocket, there’s really not a whole lot of value in further communication between Premier Daniel Andrews and myself. Sooner or later Victorians will figure it out for themselves.
rickw
We’re governed by children.
The only reason to comply is literally fear of legal consequence.
There is absolutely no reason to respect them or their authority.
Does this mean he supports Grid Girls, or only Slut Walks?
so what’s the difference between me giving a common sense warning to my child when going out and the police doing so, especially as they have to deal with these incidents, where the rubber hits the road, every day? if it gets out will i get hectored up and down on social media? will someone tell them to ignore the old man because the world is really just populated by fairies in the bottom of the garden?
Some of this stuff is beyond parody. The half witted naivety of this latest semi-adult generation, encouraged by populist politicians jumping on the bandwagon, in still believing in fairy tales is mind-numbing.
Another celebrity Victoriastani murder. You voted for this.
So if men need to change their behaviour, I’m assuming that also includes Andrews, if he wants to stereotype.
Unless of course he has discovered his own gender fluidity and this month he’s reaching for the lippy, plucking the eyebrows and donning a frock and high heels. (I just made myself shudder with that vision).
We Can Make You Dream of Electric Creeps, Nighthawk.
Yes, but it is men who rape women.
only leftwards and other assorted malingerers voted for Handrews’ mob.
and?
tell us something we don’t know
It’s a 12 year old child’s solution to a complex societal problem. Asinine is being kind, fatuously infantile is getting closer. Male violence is, like IQ, on a spectrum, and 5-10% of men WILL be violent towards others with little to no self restraint. Another 85-90% would be capable of violence if sufficiently provoked beyond their normal restraint boundaries, but otherwise lead peaceful lives until the end. The solution is, what can we do to limit the 5-10%? Asking them to change is (insert contemptuous phrase here), because there are already severe penalties for violent behaviour, prisons being full of the ones who got caught recently. Unless Mr Andrews implements eugenics to breed this out (oh, how the left would love to bring this back!), we are stuck with it, and normal people therefore need to take precautions. In the same way you lock the house up, or don’t leave $5000 lying on the front seat of your car (although you are perfectly entitled to), prudence and an awareness of the realities of life will suggest maximizing your chances of avoiding trouble or danger. Not walking alone late at night is one of them, at least to those with any common sense. Explaining to your attackers while you are being bashed senseless, that it is they who should be changing their behaviour, may give you a warm inner ideological glow, but it is still unwise. Perhaps if the media could get some comments from grown ups we might get a more nuanced perspective. (IainC of The Ponds)
Men also rape men and women also rape men and other women. You just don’t hear so much about these others.
Thank you Peter, well said. I’m sick and tired of asinine patronizing comments like those by Daniel Andrews. I’m sick and tired of women – or other victims- being used as political fodder just to score a few cheap political points and/or votes. I was almost half expecting Daniel Andrews to use the fact that the r-a-pist was bullied at school as cannon fodder for safe schools but then hey he wasn’t gay so I guess not. We’ll leave it up to the judges’s to let him free but then again his victim seems like an inner city lefty so maybe not this time. Victoria is a toilet and a young woman just paid for it with her life.
Don’t ever use a zebra crossing, on principle. It is the motorist who must accept responsibility for his limitations and your safety crossing the road.
I’m a man and I don’t like walking around Melbourne at night.
Yes, there has been a stack of nuns accused of raping women & girls and even men and boys.
Graeme Ashton has refuted Andrews, and said singleing out particular groups doesn’t work.
Sounds like the victim was a bit compulsive, so it was only a matter of time before something happened.
Being named Eurydice <a href="Eurydice: GreekMythology.com – Jun 14, 2018″>mightn’t have helped, either.
You need some red pills Cary.
You are not in touch with reality.
You have been lied to.
I was thinking about this today and thought the statement was absurd in so many ways.
Firstly, it tars all men with the same brush (the feminist view). It’s a small minority of men that have severe mental problems that cause them to behave in this way. Just like a small minority of women are similarly afflicted.
Secondly, men have been victims in these situations as well. Perhaps even more so when it comes to random acts of violence at nightclubs, pubs, on the streets etc.
But most importantly, words are not going to alter the genetic disposition of anyone who is predisposed to any form of violence. Andrews is proving just what a dolt he is.
Don’t worry about being attacked by a terrorist anymore – it is up to Muslims to modify their behaviour and police the behaviour of their fellow Muslims to ensure your safety, phew! What a relief.
No point in avoiding the problem which is that men use their strength to overpower and rape women. Not all men, but enough men. There’s a pattern here as all history attests. It’s beyond personal willpower, self-restraint, or behavioural change to remedy tho, I agree.
“..women don’t need to change their behaviour. Men do.”
Premier Andrews has to change his behaviour? What’s he been doing?
The idea that anyone must be able to go for a walk in the park at midnight and every other person must be law abiding, attracts Compulsive people.
That appears to be what happened here.
A few years ago, after having dinner at a friend’s place, I decided to take a short cut home and I walked alone through a very dark park in Sydney’s east. It was a very stupid and reckless thing to do. I knew when I made the decision to walk through the park that I was doing something risky. I was nervous and scared for the whole walk. Thankfully nothing happened to me however when I left the restaurant I tossed a coin in my head and I made a decision to take the short cut because it would slash 15 minutes off the walk home. It was my decision and it was a risk I went ahead with. So really, if something had happened to me, it would have been my responsibility as a grown woman. I suppose in a perfect world women should be able to walk through dark parks alone however we don’t live (and never have) in a perfect world. I wouldn’t go swimming at midnight because the chance of a shark attack is a lot greater than swimming in broad daylight. What happened to that woman was hideous and there is no excuse. However, as a woman I am really worried that this younger generation of women, indoctrinated by stupid feminism, are not advised and are not taught that the world they live in is a place where danger lurks.
Real men have restraint. A few men don’t. Restrain the few.
Please give us the figures you absolute fuckwit.
Until we had Mussies rape was and still is undertaken by SFA of the male population ever.
This is why femarxists in Uni’s have to invent sexual assault and looking at a girl is rape.
Go back to playing with your toys, you’re way too young to be here.
Cassie – Yes, unfortunately the world is now unsafe.
Real men have restraint. A few men don’t. Restrain the few.
Real men could fuck a stranger to death in a park no worries, but restrain themselves?
What planet are you living on?
Andrews has been an accomplice to r ape.
He is pro Islamic immigration.
Some of these boys and men ra pe because their religion allows it.
So basically Andrews puts young women in danger of being ra ped, lets them have no arms with which to defend themselves, imports ra pists, and then blames all men for ra pe.
Well, Andrews, you are indeed more guilty than most men for enabling ra pe.
I notice Lone wolves can only be brown, it seems.
There are no white lone wolves found…………………………….
A mystery.
Yes, but it is men who rape women.
He killed her. So this is not just rape. Some kind of psychopath. First crime?
Or released too early or his mental derangement not attended to?
Who was Victorian judge who said streets were safe?
They are safe, stackja, the cars drive on the footpaths.
Some of these boys and men ra pe because their religion allows it.
Yes, men do all sorts of things in the name of religion. Even Catholic priests and their enablers in the confessional or at Vatican level.
Well you may be young, but you’re definitely not a Swedish/ German girl.
Shall we look at the numbers of Catholic grooming gang ra pes?
It is a known fact that there are more sexual assaults in public schools yet yoof-ful Cary gets his “news” from the ABC.
after Victoria’s crime has been allowed to skyrocket
The Andrews Government has removed much of the deterrent ie imprisonment in his soft approach to violent crime, particularly that committed by Muslims and PoAA*.
This also diminishes the perceived severity of the crime, especially for people with impaired comprehension skills. I’m sure there are many (particularly extremist Muslims and PoAA) who believe that they can, quite literally, get away with murder.
*Persons of African Appearance.
Note to self: Try and stop raping and murdering women so much.
Andrews’response sounds uncomfortably similar to the response of Colonel Dyer to the brutal attack on an English Missionary, Miss Marcella Sherwood, in Armritsar in 1919.
He ordered that all Hindu males using that street traverse the length of it on their hands and knees.
Naturally, things escalated, resulting in the Armritsar Massacre.
Note to self: Try and stop raping and murdering women so much.
Self restraint required?
And based on the hatred of the politically correct in the media and Left, the one who stopped it is publicly charged and humiliated in the media.
Leftists have truly vile values, filled with such hate that false prosecution seems like a way to display that they are good people.
Story from a couple of years ago. Our daughter and boy friend were at a do at one of the Brisbane race courses. Some obnoxious female was out of control on the dance floor, splashing patrons with booze. A complaint was made by our daughter and friends and Ms Inebriated was escorted out by security. When our daughter left , she was king hit from behind by Ms Inebriated who had hung around to get revenge. Before she could lay the boot in, the boyfriend stepped in and ” restrained ” the young lady. Police turned up and guess who was cuffed ? The security lads turned and gave statements but our daughter’s boy friend still had to contend with a charge. Half of his family are lawyers, so that charge was arse puckered away by the QPS.
Modern day ‘straya….
Andrews has a most untrustworthy face, and his utterances bear that out.
Posted to the ABC News facebook page last night. Not published, somehow.
Here’s a discussion on point from the inimitable John Paul Watson, with author Peter Lloyd: ‘The Truth About the Sex War’.
Oh, I hate that – when I try to make it just a link the link doesn’t show. When I add a link it displays the video. Just annoying.
Those cops are white knighting dickheads! Did they get laid by Ms Skank or not?
Following the arrest of some blokes including an Abdullah and an Ahmed after discovering a terrorist plot to detonate explosive devices in central Melbourne last December would Andrews have conceivably added: ‘… Victorians don’t need to change their behaviour. Muslims do’ … Don’t answer.
That imaginary example is analogous to Andrews’ response in this case.
Wasn’t the mincing Hunchback* in charge the Clayton’s choice, to settle Party factionalism?
*Says a lot about his psychology: “Don’t beat me, Master”.
Nailed it.
Jonathan Green supported the Fairfax Frightbat on Teh Dumb recently, whereas Warren Mundine wouldn’t cop the man bashing.
Anyone who played sport at Melbourne Uni knows that Princes Park area well.
If the newspaper reports were accurate, Ms Dixon was attacked at a place where she would have been unable to avoid traversing stretches of footpath that are almost totally dark (because of large trees blocking the street lights), and which is about a quarter of a mile away from any location where there might conceivably have been another human being to help or raise the alarm. It’s the darkest and most isolated spot that she could conceivably have been at.
There’s no apparent reason why, given that she wanted to save money by walking (we’re told), she couldn’t have taken an alternate route which, while not absolutely safe, was better lit and less remote.
Obviously I don’t know why Ms Dixon was there, and of course she was at liberty to do so.
But a warning against repeating her behaviour is just basic sanity. The feminist scorched earth warfare against common sense on this issue is potentially fatal.
“The feminist scorched earth warfare against common sense on this issue is potentially fatal.” Well said Tim, that is what I tried to say in my earlier post. When I made that decision to walk through a dark park a few years ago in order get home faster, I knew whilst I was walking that I was doing a foolish thing.
Those cops are white knighting dickheads! Did they get laid by Ms Skank or not?
Did they fuck!
Reminded me of an incident about 30 odd years ago, a couple of cops took a sheila for a drive to the summit of Mount Coo-tha. Anyhow, on the trip back, the car went off the mountain and the sheila didn’t make it.
Sorta woulda been explainable, and was, untill The Courier Mail got a heads up that the sheila was driving.
Anyway, one or both cops resigned, can’t remember which.
Another Bjelke- Petersen Government atrocity, thank fuck the CFMMEU run Qld these days and we’re only $100 Billion in debt.
I’m surprised there isn’t yet a #I’llridewithmen trending on Twitter.
how about #I_won’t_take_responsibility_for_Living_in_Lala_land _recklessness.
I’d like to see that
I dunno but he always looks like he was just caught in flagrante delicto with a Shetland pony.
Impersonating a leader.
They made movies about Jack the Ripper.
Isn’t the majority of rapes carried out male on male, in the prison system?.
Comrade Soapy?.
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2449454/More-men-raped-US-women-including-prison-sexual-abuse.html
I have tried to get the following comments, among others, published in the LSM, but to no avail: Dan, which of your behaviours have you changed – have you stopped beating your wife? And – Given the former ALP MPs doing or having done summers for sex crimes – Orkopolis, Wright, D’Arcy, Finnigan – shouldn’t you purge your party of Filth first? All this before we get onto prominent Filth personalities who’ve manage to wriggle away from justice. #MeToo indeed.
Vic Premier Andrews has set up an Office for Women in Sport and Recreation. This must be a good thing.
Are Premier Andrews’s children chauffeured to school on account of a risk assessment?
I wouldn’t go swimming at midnight because the chance of a shark attack is a lot greater than swimming in broad daylight.
Premier Andrews: “Midnight swimmers don’t need to change their behaviour, sharks do.”
Unless of course he [Andrews] has discovered his own gender fluidity and this month he’s reaching for the lippy, plucking the eyebrows and donning a frock and high heels. (I just made myself shudder with that vision).
https://imgur.com/Iz6u0B4
WARNING
– Do NOT view within 1 hour of meals.
– May cause temporary blindness.
– Possible dizziness and revulsion.
– Nightmares may persist for several days after viewing.
– May result in ongoing psychotherapy.
Vic Premier Andrews has set up an Office for Women in Sport and Recreation. This must be a good thing.
Thousands of ugly lezzos won’t be employing themselves, you know?
“Vic Premier Andrews has set up an Office for Women in Sport and Recreation. This must be a good thing”. What a load of bullshit.
How about punishing ra pists and murderers should be put to death. None of this soft on crime rubbish.