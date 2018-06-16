Peter O’Brien: Men Need To Change Their Behaviour

Yesterday, Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews put out this tweet in response to an, admittedly tactlessly worded, warning from Vic Police that everyone, particularly young women, should be mindful of their personal security when walking alone at night:

So our message to Victorian women is this: Stay home. Or don’t. Go out with friends at night. Or don’t. Go about your day exactly as you intend, on your terms. Because women don’t need to change their behaviour. Men do.

That statement is jaw droppingly stupid and it astounds me that no-one has called Andrews out on it. Could there have ever been a more asinine public statement, on any subject, than this. It is virtue signalling par excellence and, if taken literally, is likely to put more women in danger.

‘Men’ do not commit these crimes. Anti-social misfits do and they are not going to modify their behaviour at the behest of anyone, let alone a moron like Andrews.

Humans are a flawed species and some specimens are found within the ranks of men. It will always be thus. To tar all men with this infamy is not only grossly offensive but also counterproductive.