President Strange Trump, or How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Donald

It is never good for one’s blood pressure to get too annoyed about events. In recent years I have become increasingly concerned and annoyed about the return of communism through trendy new sorties such as gender, diversity, race and identify politics. What was 15 years ago political correctness has morphed into a much more hard line perversion by former communists and their apologists to not only drown out alternative voices but actively subvert institutions which once upheld traditional western values. Our institutions – from universities and throughout society – have been captured within (by treachery) rather than externally. The taxpayer continues to subsidise those who wish harm to western values, history and institutions while also subsidising people and organisations intent on destroying dissenting voices. This is terribly annoying and infuriating. It is achieved by exaggerating the harms done in the name of western civilisation while underplaying the benefits.
I know that many people – libertarians, conservatives etc – who railed against this trend saw the election of Donald Trump – or, rather, the rejection of Hillary Clinton – as at least a sign of some backlash – perhaps a spine will grow in those who might defend the legacy left by some many earlier generations?
I thought (and continue to think) Trump was a false ‘prophet’, a buffoon who would achieve the opposite of those hopes.
But I’m gradually coming to the view that Trump is a necessary evil, a product of the decline of the west. He may well be the spark that inspires others to reject the stasis that has enveloped many western developed countries which have fallen into a period of self loathing.
Trump’s meeting with Kim Jong-Un may be a false dawn for the future of the Hermit Kingdom. But it’s more promising than any other action in that space since the Korean War.
So let’s play it out, and watch brains explode when Trump is elected for a second term. I will not worry and I have learned to love the Donald.
Lucy are you really trying to say “sorry I was mistaken” but just couldn’t get there? Anyway I am in agreement with you. Imagine if our Anzac heroes could come back today, how disillusioned they would be. “Why did I give my life to this mediocrity”.
There are two DT. The real DT and the MSM DT.
Soon, LQC, you will be almost as right wing as a mainstream Republican voter.
There you go Cinci, half of America likes this guy. The other half of course hates the air he breathes and the good soil he walks upon.
GOP wants Trump in 2020, more popular than Obama, JFK, Reagan
Alas I stuffed up the link to the Examiner story. Here it is again:
monty told me that Trump is a “bomb-throwing anarchist totalitarian” with “no effectiveness who is ripping up institutions” and “has no respect for the constitution by appointing constitutionalist jurist Gorusch”.
Or something. He stopped jerking about on the ground, we covered him with a blanket and then he drooled for about five minutes and then slept it off.
Its important to remain positive but the Trump administration has so far turned out mich worse than anticipated. They couldn’t repeal obamacare, passed a trillion dollar spending bill like obama, regulating trade and immigration even more than obama did and the only people facing a special counsel is Trump himself while Hillary and Comey sell books. Now this farcical NK summit. It would’ve been better for Hillary to win at this point.
Now all of this is because Trump was always the next step in the decline of political discourse and you see this with people focussing on “identity politics” or whatever instead of actual politics.
The progressives have moved into these weird non-issues because they’ve won every actual political issue such that no matter who is in office we get collectivist government. They have nothing else to talk about. Conservatives have followed them into these issues because they have no actual political ideas and so just follow progressives around.
Until even the basics of actual political discourse are rediscovered and someone in the mainstream starts advocating actual alternatives to the left we will keep getting disasters like Trump as conservatives fight their imaginary strawmen and the left continues to win by default.
I don’t think you are quite there yet.
A good tentative first step though.
With time you may forget all the really stupid shit you have dribbled these last three years and convince yourself you were on board from the start, but just being prudent in your public comments.
Congratulations.
I reckon he turned out MUCH BETTER than expected.
You’re right about tariffs, debt and deficit of course.
The summit might be BS but if he pulls it off, then we finally win the Korean War. Given how close we’ve been to accidental and intentional nuclear war since 1963, I’m happy for Trump to have a win here.
I think the Comeygate/drain the swamp stuff is a real win. They’re like Tamanny Hall but a lot worse.
Of course, the best way to get rid of government corruption is to have less government.
Did they make you face your greatest fear first?
Wrong movie calli.
You’re looking for Vera Lynn, not Ludovico.
Aren’t you forgetting the countdown on the Special Council doomsday device which was triggered by the back door nuclear attack by Jack D Ripper Comey on Hillary’s 2016 election prospects?
Apology accepted.
By the way, the looney libertarians commenting have some way to go.
They’ll never let facts and the real world TRUMP their theories.
Do you remember what Clemenceau once said, Leo?
I was thinking rats and Burton’s dulcet tones, Dot. 🐀
LQC, ask yourself this: Knowing the odds stacked against him, who else but an arrogant, self-assured, highly intelligent alpha male billionaire businessman would even dream of hatching a plan to run for president to clean out the corruption in Washington politics and restore America’s global economic and political leadership?
It’s a bigger story in American history than the assassination of Lincoln and JFK.
Gold Star + Elephant Stamp.
“War is too important to be left to politicians.”
— General Jack Ripper [Sterling Hayden], Dr Strangelove.
The media keeps confusing Trump with a conservative Republican. He doesn’t have his legislation written by the CoC or relevant lobbyists so he can’t be UniParty. He’s called out free trade as pretend, that only took 50 years in America. The Republican bow tie set hate his guts at least as much as the Democrats.
This is a very good sign.
I will not worry and I have learned to love the Donald.
The only thing that worries me about Trump is what his presidency means for ANZUS.
All Australians should worry about that since we can’t defend ourselves.
Welcome aboard the Trump train Lucy. Wasn’t that hard, was it?
Now to get Mal to see the light.
Iampeter, your comment makes a lot of sense. And yet I see things quite differently – depending on my mood. For example:
– The EU is failing and will have to redesign itself to the point where the United Socialist Republic of Europe becomes unlikely. That is years of left energy down the drain.
– Climate change is fast becoming recognised as the joke that it is. Another serious loss of energy for the left, and a failure that has provided an insight into institutional capture that should make the left uncomfortable.
– Education is being liberated from captured institutions by the internet. Just when the left have revealed the degree to which they have infiltrated our schools and universities, other options are becoming seriously competitive.
– More generally, technological change is making big government less and less necessary. While this might take some time to play out, libertarians in particular have good reason to be hopeful.
– The internet has allowed us to bypass traditional media outlets. Popular debates that only recently were unimaginable are now quite prominent.
– Since the 8th of November 2016, the left have, for some unknowable reason, almost completely dropped their carefully crafted mask. They have shown to all how pervasive and crazy they really are. After such careful concealment, the current mania of the left is a blessing, and a revelation to those who did not know.
In summary, at the moment it appears the left’s failures are failing, and their successes are failing too – as those successes must, as in most part they are built on air.
Moreover, with Trump, it is possible Atlas is shrugging. It might take time, and the path might not be direct, but significant hope is not out of place.
Cautions apply:
First, the non-left need to generate points of discussion of their own. The left agenda control is startling.
Second, libertarians need to be more vocal. They seem to cry in their soup. They are, of course, inherently non-institutional, and that is probably a weakness. But weaknesses can be endearing.
A veritable smorgasbord of Australian libertarian propaganda (largely in the mainstream media) for you kind sir.
Enjoy.
President Trump is unique. One man is changing not only his country but also the world – for the betterment of the people! His swamp enemies are being exposed like never before. Their nice little earners of trillions are at stake and they would readily dispense with him if they could get away with it.
I object to your description of him as “a necessary evil”. I would call him “the necessary hero” who needn’t have put this burden upon himself and his family. However, he hated what was happening with Main Street America because of Wall Street Inc. sucking the lifeblood out of middle America and turning it into a rust bucket. President Trump has witnessed their actions for years.
As far as the Fall of Western Civilization, I believe that the Right side of politics were asleep at the wheel whilst the Left gradually took over the children, the institutions, climate science and created the grievance industry.
President Trump is “the necessary miracle”.
Former Trump Campaign Manager Manafort Jailed for Alleged Witness Tampering, sez ABC TV News.
Since he’s in jail, what’s with the ”Alleged”? Has the ABC become Trump compliant?
I’ll break it down for you.
Let them all come in, and just pay money to do so.
Those that pay money to migrate will all be good citizens.
Libertarian Policy 101.
You understand one of about six parts of the policy struth, better than naught from six I suppose.
Our corrupt and cowardly leaders should have considered this before they colluded with Traitor44.
Iampeter
#2738470
…The progressives have moved into these weird non-issues because they’ve won every actual political issue such that no matter who is in office we get collectivist government. T…
For proof of this statement, see John T. Flynn’s The Roosevelt Myth, in particular, Chapter 6: The Dance of The Crackpots.
http://www.unz.com/book/john_t_flynn__the-roosevelt-myth/
Ideas that were rightly considered looney in the Thirties are now unquestionable.
Smorgasboard.
Thank you. I had subscribed to a couple of places where Leyonhjelm wrote but they dried up. This will be added to my subscription list.
By the way, ., I can’t help but have a chuckle about your name, given my view on libertarians keeping themselves invisible!
No. Trump was just necessary, he’s not an evil and your patronising perspective oozes from that back-hander; stick your non mea culpa up your necessary arse.
Well that is so. Leaving aside some of anther rhetoric,Trump certainly is ripping up institutions, and he did appoint Gorusch. The question is, in his dear little heart, did Montz mean it in a good or bad way?
I hope to hell that is what is going on, Tom. Otherwise the yanks have installed a narcissistic, nympho sociopathic bullshit artist in the White House. That is, business as usual.
Stupid beyond belief, especially since your observations about conservatives being idealess and following lefties around is spot on.
You don’t understand Trump, what he is and what he is doing so shut the fuck up about him and continue ripping into the faux conservatives and the commies.
It took a while LQC. You were as wrong as mUnty.
Trump is an ugly change agent, thinks destructive renewal.
You now need to apologise for all the nasty wrong tripe you posted here about Trump and those who support him and his Presidency.
Get on with it.
Caught Lazenby’s ‘Becoming Bond’ on SBS and that pretty much sums him up IMHO, even the interviewer questioned him if he was bullsh1tting at one point.
Finally a leader with commonsense and courage Trump has called out the fascist elites of both parties and is destroying them ,he has shirtfronted the Chinese’s fascists and the Norks he has told the Canadian left and Mexican cartelist governments to get a life and stop bludgeing on the US and fronted the Fourth Reich ( EU) making them pay for their own defence and high tariffs nd again stop bludging on the zuSA , he is lining the Iranian fascists up for s beating and pulling out of the u.n.communist corruptocracy. He has helped hundreds of thousands of Americans get a meaningful job ,with black employment the highest for years ,he supports the military and police the protectors of the people . He has appointed judges who are law interpreters not indoctrinaters . He was criticised for his budget with no mention of the increased tax revenue from more jobs and higher sales , he has begun dismantling the climate scam and scrapped the Paris accord for the destruction of western civilisation . And he has only been there 18 months , the elites ,communist media and soros hate him so he must be a great patriotic leader.
“But I’m gradually coming to the view that Trump is a necessary evil, a product of the decline of the west. He may well be the spark that inspires others to reject the stasis that has enveloped many western developed countries which have fallen into a period of self loathing”….let me rephrase this…
“But I’m gradually coming to the view that Trump is a necessary force for good, a last minute saviour of the western world. He is the spark that inspires the silent majority to rise up and reject the leftist stasis that has smothered and paralysed the western world, including Australia, for decades. It has done this by infiltrating and hijacking its institutions, from schools to universities to the media, by catastrophic social engineering which has pretty mush destroyed the family unit, by instituting welfare dependency which has created inter-generational welfarism, by allowing unfettered immigration of adherents of a death cult that will never ever assimilate, by smearing anyone who disagrees with the leftist narrative as racist, as homophobic, as islamophobic and the list goes on.”
You’re nearly there Lucy, go on, be brave and cross over.
Trump for the record has:
Trod on the alarmist renewable scam
Reinvigorated real energy sources
Taken on the muslim mullahs
Taken on china
Reinvigorated the US economy with corporate tax cuts which had immediate effect and will have ongoing effect
Taken on the corrupted elites in the fbi, doj, epa, irs etc which had been promoted by Obama the worst POTUS
Taken on the msm and revealed it for the nest of traitorous commies they are
Reinvigorated the US military the most importanct military in the world and which had been undermined by the magic negro
Made numerous Hollywood dickheads look like the dickheads they
Is dealing with the swine in the G7 and the eurotrash
Is looking after Israel
And that’s after a year and there are still bastards who whinge. Fuck off.
Here’s an idea, Entropy: Judge Trump on his results. Unlike almost every politician who ever went to Washington, that’s what he wants you to do.
The godless commos lurking in the republican party will be out to sabotage the Trumpnado for the midterms.
How low will they go?.
The anti-Trump forces will be leaking like Leaky Mcleakface bishop leaked against Abbott and backgrounding the forces of Stalin like their turnbullites worked with Get-Up to sabotage non lefty political hopes.
“The Saturday Paper‘s source was Simon Sheikh, former national director of GetUp!, who told the newspaper that Mr Pyne called the activist group personally to request an email and phone campaign to support Mr Turnbull.
Mr Pyne reportedly offered to provide GetUp! with a list of undecided MPs to lobby to support Mr Turnbull’s leadership of the Liberal Party.”
https://thenewdaily.com.au/news/national/2017/10/29/christopher-pyne-getup/
Imagine having to deal with backstabbing Stalinist orcs like this.
Comrade sleeper agent Maaaaates.
Tom posted at 12:28 pm
My preference-
Not a quote used in Dr Strangelove, but relevant. Robert Mueller reminds me of Bomb Number 20 in Carpenter’s Dark Star, the stellar bomb that is persuaded to subject all knowledge to scrutiny and subsequently determines it can “let there be light” only by detonating.
“I didn’t need to do this.”
What a great speech ,in years to come will be alongside the Gettysburg address as America’s greatest speeches . What a difference between him and the bloody incompetent polliemuppets we get the last four PMs we’ve had,availed foreign affairs muppet, a theiving lying lawyer a failed priest who fitted up Hanson followed by. Perr]ennial failure in the lawtrade ,merchant banking ,and now a failed prime monster. We definately need to improve the quality of our elected “leaders” ,career politicians are rubbish , total merde, the bottom of the barrel .
Actually, Turnbull should have stuck to civil liberties cases and banking.
“Be a teacher, Richard…”
DT is annoying all the right people.
Turnbulls banking career came to an abrupt halt when he and that whitlam prick got involved with Adler the con man ,even goldman sachs couldn’t wear that ,which shows how odious Adler was and how stupid turnbull and whitlam junior were . Wasn’t Adler in bed with Richo and rivkin in the burning industry ?and Swiss banking numbered accounts
Quinny, keep up the good fight against the shopping bag nazis. You’re good at that.
Trump = Cometh the Hour, Cometh the Man.
You will come to a different conclusion if you change your perspective.
Yuri Bezmenov defected to Canada in the early eighties and gave this interview in 1984.
The “decline of the West” is not an accident or quirk of fate. It has been carefully and meticulously planned. The execution has taken decades, and in 1984 the first stage “demoralisation” was complete and in teh interim the second stage of destabilisation has progressed nearly to fruition.
The Council on Foreign Relations, the Bilderberg Society and the Club of Rome have been successful in creating the UN wit h its Agenda 21, and the long march through the institutions. The corruption of the entire government of the United States, including the CIA, the FBI, the NSA, large swathes of Congress and the Senate, which took place for eight years since 2008 was intended to continue for another eight under auspices of the Clinton Foundation. A plan to transfer 25% of America’s Uranium to Russia was intended for Iranian facilities in Syria for the job of wiping out Israel and creating the need in the public perception for retaliation (the nukes made from American U232 shipped for the states to Russia) against Russia.
But wiser heads in the US military were savvy of the plan, and organised the successful election of a leader who could take this wicked cabal to task.
So far ISIS has met defeat, Saudi Arabia has been cunningly persuaded to change its philosophy of governance, and the CIA black ops have been kicked out of North Korea and Armenia. Next the upcoming overthrow of the Ayatollahs in Iran will be encouraged, and mutual respect will be achieved with the Russian Federation. Fair free trade will eventually be established in spite of opposition from corrupt governments.
It will take a generation to turn the course of history around in America, and exposure of the the most vile master plan in the history of the human race will persuade patriots in the UK, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand to reject the corruption and deceit in those countries as well.
Donald J. Trump was chosen for this task by patriots in the US military establishment. A civil war between the corrupt industrial and public service cabal is in progress with patriotic Americans today. This is the Fourth Turning.
Does that pragmatic perspective shed POTUS 45 in a different light?
This guy needs help. My real deep seated concern is the desperate leadership deficiency in Oz. Surely the management of our country can be placed in better hands by a roots and branches reform of all our institutions. Perhaps a small experiment one of the States to become a republic, with an updated constitution with a directly elected president with clear executive power but not legislative capacity – similar to the USA. We, in Queensland, desperately need radical change due to the unicameral structure which means we live in a virtual dictatorship with , currently, no control, over the either party once in power.
When one defected from the organs of the fascist Soviet Union the West was eager for any story about the duplicity and deceit of the KGB . Many stories were embellished by defectors to make their defection more important and to assuage their conscience for betraying their trust. It was extremely difficult to prove the veracity of statements ,you couldn’t just ask the KGB resident for verification ,and their media was as infiltrated and one sided as ours is now. There is probably some truth in this statement but more likely the dream of a KGB officer or theoretician of the party . The infiltration of western academia started early , ,George Bernard Shaw for instance “I have seen the future and it works “ ,and the red academics at Cambridge who created Philby ,Burgess ,Maclean ,Blunt ,Cairncross etc spy ring s ,Oxford would have been corrupted too but they were never caught ,the old boy network ensured that . The communist war started l 1917 and is still going ,Trump could end this war and the Korean War too,good luck to him ._
So You were wrong.
Nice post , Lucius. With a couple of exceptions, I have nothing against never-Trumpers and feel the Right should be a big tent. But this is predicated on one condition – that dislike of Trump doesn’t mean letting go of right wing principles. For instance, I still have a lot of time for Brett Stephen and read his column. Dislike Trump, by all means, but at the same time, lets enjoy the things he’s doing that we agree with and hope he gives the leftwing media absolute hell.
Trump is not right wing and does not represent “right wing principles”. The reasons he won the election were leftist as are the reasons for much of his support, but those that don’t understand politics think it was about some “push-back” on the non-issues of identity politics.
The whole issue today is a lack of alternatives to the left and confused conservatives and libertarians don’t have any answers and are still focussing on promises and expectations from before the election over 1.5 years ago when the reality is clearly a third obama term with less competence.
Peter
If your understanding of economics was the bluster and bullshit you presented on recent thread, you have no business discussing Trump, Friedman, Reagan or any icon on the Right. Shut up.
JC, you should take your own advice. Urgently.
You know nothing about the subjects discussed on this blog and your posts are epic cringe in their total ignorance.
Even Lindsey Graham tells CNN “l don’t give a shit”
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=URuwyDUfuQc&time_continue=129
LOL
You idiot.
Let’s not forget that President Trump proposed a tariff free zone. To say he’s against free trade is complete rubbish. The reason he agreed to the terrible budget was to improve the military. The next time he has more ammunition to refuse a poor budget. Too many people want instant results when time is needed to get change to reap the benefits.
… says the leftard stooge who is still barracking for Crooked Hillary and the corrupt Washington establishment.
My god, you are a brainless clown. And you will be even more of a brainless clown with each passing month.
There is no hope for you. You are incapable of learning.
You should be grateful you haven’t been kicked off the Cat as a troll. You add about as much value to this site as Googleory and his socks.