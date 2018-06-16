President Strange Trump, or How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Donald

It is never good for one’s blood pressure to get too annoyed about events. In recent years I have become increasingly concerned and annoyed about the return of communism through trendy new sorties such as gender, diversity, race and identify politics. What was 15 years ago political correctness has morphed into a much more hard line perversion by former communists and their apologists to not only drown out alternative voices but actively subvert institutions which once upheld traditional western values. Our institutions – from universities and throughout society – have been captured within (by treachery) rather than externally. The taxpayer continues to subsidise those who wish harm to western values, history and institutions while also subsidising people and organisations intent on destroying dissenting voices. This is terribly annoying and infuriating. It is achieved by exaggerating the harms done in the name of western civilisation while underplaying the benefits.

I know that many people – libertarians, conservatives etc – who railed against this trend saw the election of Donald Trump – or, rather, the rejection of Hillary Clinton – as at least a sign of some backlash – perhaps a spine will grow in those who might defend the legacy left by some many earlier generations?

I thought (and continue to think) Trump was a false ‘prophet’, a buffoon who would achieve the opposite of those hopes.

But I’m gradually coming to the view that Trump is a necessary evil, a product of the decline of the west. He may well be the spark that inspires others to reject the stasis that has enveloped many western developed countries which have fallen into a period of self loathing.

Trump’s meeting with Kim Jong-Un may be a false dawn for the future of the Hermit Kingdom. But it’s more promising than any other action in that space since the Korean War.

So let’s play it out, and watch brains explode when Trump is elected for a second term. I will not worry and I have learned to love the Donald.