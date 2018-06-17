20 Years of progress with unreliable energy

Global demand for coal and gas to generate electricity was back on the rise last year …
Most striking had been the failure of renewable energy to make an impact on the fossil fuels share of power generation, BP group chief economist Spencer Dale said.
“Despite the extraordinary (global) growth in renewables in recent years, and the huge policy efforts to encourage a shift away from coal into cleaner, lower carbon fuels, there has been almost no improvement in the power sector fuel mix over the past 20 years,” he said.
The share of coal in the power sector in 1998 was 38 per cent, exactly the same as 2017.
“The share of non-fossil fuel in 2017 is actually a little lower than it was 20 years ago, as the growth of renewables hasn’t offset the declining share of nuclear,” Mr Dale said.
-
I’ll keep asking the question: ‘What Green scheme has ever worked?’
Off topic but vaguely relevant.
Good Gaia ! there’s been an outbreak of commonsense and truth ! May even turn into a pandemic !
We all know wenewables are free , . except for the cost of them . What will the union superfunds do ? This could place them in an awkward position along with their capitalist carpetbagger cronies .
Yes, Australia is going to have a electric vehicles everywhere as well, powered by unicorn farts.
Dr. Lenin,
I thought I was the only one thinking about the renewable scam and the Industry Super Funds. There should be another Royal Commission into ‘Progressive’ (a complete oxymoron and less oxy!) corruption.
Regards
Most ruinables plant would be lucky to last 20 years.
They’ve always been open about it, unlike Trumble.
Perhaps you would get a more comprehensive answer if you were to ask: “For whom has any Green scheme ever worked, in what sense, and at whose cost?”
Rafe ,I’m sure the progress was before we had carpetbagger”energy” , there is no progress under “progressive”polliemuppets there is however Regressive growth under the progressives if you know what I mean . Thats a new name for the National Gangrene Lieberal Regressive Pardee “March Forward Side by Side and Back to Back into the Glorious PastComrades “ ( candlemakers and wood merchants union slogan )
Genghis , if we ever get a Real government again and they destroy the climate scam , I would love to hear the excuses the union mafiosi would make to their members explaining where the super money had gone to ,and to whom . The wukkas would probably listen before they lynched them .
I wanted to keep it simple, but my intent was to find just one Green scheme that worked for the benefit of the majority, the betterment of society and the world in general, as well as without disastrous unintended consequences.
If we don’t have ruinables we will suffer from Climax* Change.
*The climax that Trumble has when he looks at his family ruinable investments.
With some relevance to utterances by former SA premiers and comments on another topic of this forum:
The hugely expensive Energiewende in Germany has resulted in an insignificant decrease in fossil fuel use and hence CO2 emissions because they are shutting down safely operating nuclear plants at the same time under pressure from the same lobby that is pushing ‘renewables’ (celebrating a tiny increase in ‘renewables’ exports).
Required reading
Whether you are pro or con!