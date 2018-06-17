But, but, but … the progressives cry. We thought this Pope was a really good guy. All that lecturing about the evils of capitalism and his homilies about the dangers of climate change. WE THOUGHT HE WAS GREAT.
But then comes this. So where will the condemnations come from? Referencing the Nazis – isn’t this a bit of a no-no these days.
Another good weekend chuckle.
Pope Francis: Abortion is ‘white glove’ equivalent to Nazi crimes
Pope Francis denounced abortion overnight as the “white glove” equivalent of the Nazi-era eugenics program and urged families to accept the children that God gives them.
Francis spoke off-the-cuff to a meeting of an Italian family association, ditching his prepared remarks to speak from the heart about families and the trials they undergo. He lamented how some couples choose not to have any children, while others resort to pre-natal testing to see if their baby has any malformations or genetic problems.
“The first proposal in such a case is, ‘Do we get rid of it?”’ Francis said. “The murder of children. To have an easy life, they get rid of an innocent.” Francis recalled that as a child he was horrified to hear stories from his teacher about children “thrown from the mountain” if they were born with malformations.
“Today we do the same thing,” he said.
“Last century, the whole world was scandalised by what the Nazis did to purify the race. Today, we do the same thing but with white gloves,” Francis said.
The pope urged families to accept children “as God gives them to us.” Francis has repeated the strict anti-abortion stance of his predecessors and integrated it into his broader condemnation of what he calls today’s “throwaway culture.” He has frequently lamented how the sick, the poor, the elderly and the unborn are considered unworthy of protection and dignity by a society that prizes instead individual prowess.
He has also decried how women are often considered part of this “throwaway culture,” sometimes forced to prostitute themselves.
“How many of you pray for these women who are thrown away, for these women who are used, for these girls who have to sell their own dignity to have a job?” Francis asked during his morning homily Friday.
Francis has dedicated much of his pontificate to preaching about families, marriage and the problems that families today encounter. He is expected to highlight these issues during his August trip to Ireland where he’ll close out the Catholic Church’s big family rally.
Maybe he got the message the peasants were revolting. Maybe the people at the people at the Italian Family Assiciation put the wind up him and he told them what they want to hear.
Otherwise for some reason he rembered for once he is the head of the Catholic Church and not the communist party.
And regarding the pope – about time he remembered his roots. He lost me at climate change, perhaps he has turned a corner?
Finally he remembers the slaughter of the innocent unborn!
He could hardly say anything else. He’d be hanged from the nearest tree.
He should NEVER have been elected Pope …leftist prick ..not a Catholics arxe hoxl .
Men are clearly to blame for abortions. If they didn’t impregnate women, then there would be no abortion. Men must now accept this responsibility and not have sex with women.
To take the advice of Daniel Andrews:
He’s veering dangerously close to church doctrine. He will be off on another frolic tomorrow and this close encounter will soon be forgotten.
Thank God for small mercies. His linkage of Hitler’s eugenics with abortion is right. One only needs to read the story of Margaret Sanger who founded Planned Parenthood and notice just which babies get aborted.
In the U.S. most babies which are aborted are African American. No eugenics there, no, no.
In Australia, 98% of Down’s Syndrome children are aborted. No eugenics there, no no.
In many parts of Asia (hello China) it’s the girl babies who get killed. No eugenics there, no, no.
About 80-100,000 Australian babies are killed by abortion each year. So in our life times several million Australians will never see the light of day thanks to a deliberate choice by their parents and the doctors who kill them. That’s genocide in any language.
Globally it’s about 23 million babies a year. That’s pure evil.
It’s weird he’s such pro-family that he actually believes the rubbish behind human caused global warming. The fact is that every attempt to manage a non existent problem is damaging to families as it increases the cost of living.
No Pope Francis had always held the same strong orthodox views on abortion.
In Argentina he praised single mothers who chose not to return to sender their babies.
No is isn’t, the Catholic Church and the pope have been steadfast on the sanctity of human life.
Climate change in not dogma and Pope Francis can have a personal opinion even if we think he is wrong.
Nazi policy was geared to increasing a healthy vigorous so-called Aryan population and eliminating all ‘defective’ Aryans and all non-Aryans who were by definition ‘defective’.
Ah, the Pope mutters something close to Catholicism and Notafan sees an angel again.
Even if he is a communist.
I already know what you’ll say Notafan.
You’re just stating fact.
I just don’t want to see you all disappointed again when he starts with his left wing Marxist dribble again.
He is a communist and therefore should be immediately removed from power.
You know it and I know it.
I was not implying anything about Pope Francis’s position on economics or climate change
in fact I said his position on climate change was a matter of personal opinion and therefor could be wrong
only those that only skim the headlines would be surprised at Francis’s orthodoxy on abortion
and no he shouldn’t
We have to deal with the hand we are dealt
The Catholic church is not a democracy, thank God.
The episode where Pope Fonzi jumps the shark will not be shown this week.
Its the same with the crap about getting priests to breech the confessional if someone admits to sex with kids. It can then be asked what about murder, rape, pillage, theft or everything in the criminal code? How do you actually prove a priest was told? It is after all the confessional. There are only 2 people present.
But that wont stop the Nazis from coming after the church on this. The reality is that no one has ever confessed in the confessional for such crimes. The RC recommendation is a joke and simply reeks of anti catholic/christian policy.
ps I am not catholic.
He is expected to highlight these issues during his August trip to Ireland
It will be interesting to see how that turns out in light of the recent referendum and the push to force Catholic health services to provide abortions.
Entropy says at #2739185, posted on June 17, 2018 at 8:52 am:
‘for some reason he remembered for once he is the head of the Catholic Church and not the communist party’
—————-
Search for ‘pope francis laments death of fidel castro’
then search for ‘fidel castro political killings’
—————-
Killing foetuses, bad.
Killing youths and adults, heroic.
Sorry, did not read the article properly. Popeye says there is a problem if if a couple wants to ‘get rid of an innocent’. People who are not communists are not innocents, of course. Silly me.
This Pope was INSTALLED to further the New World Order agenda. The previous guy was railroaded out.
If this lying sack of shit (for that’s what he and his life is, a lie) really believed in climate change, then he wouldn’t advocate for the immigration of millions of people from low emission countries to high emission countries, which almost instantly increases total emissions.
He is after what everybody else pushing the AGW scam is, money and control. I’d bet London to a brick the Vatican has millions invested in renewables. Fvck him.
Surely his objection to abortion is that it deprives the state of future manpower – equivalent to stealing from the State.
I am not Catholic, but I am saddened by the way this Pope, a man revered by millions, has trashed this office and made it so divisive and political.