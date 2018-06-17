Peter O’Brien: Frydenberg again

Here’s Frydenberg at it again:
And in the words of the AMEC, you only get offered a discount from the energy company when you threaten to leave to go to another one. That’s effectively a loyalty tax that’s being imposed on the customers (and) that’s not good enough — these companies have a social licence to operate…
God help us! And again, what planet does he live on? All businesses, particularly those within the insurance industry, that are not contract based, will offer additional discounts to avoid losing existing customers. All businesses, including power companies, operate to make, indeed to maximise, a profit and if they do not do so they will be punished in the stock market and investors will lose. In the long run, their success depends upon them being flexible and nimble and this includes variable pricing. The upside for customers in this business model is that they do, now, have this leverage – leverage they would not have if they were locked into contracts (which would be the preferred model of the business).
And as for ‘social licence to operate’. To hear that from a supposedly conservative government minister just beggars belief and gives me virtually no hope for the future. Wasn’t it Frydenberg who, contemptuously, rejected Tony Abbott’s call for the government to step in and purchase Liddell if AGL refused to keep it going, as being contrary to the ‘free market principles’ that Conservatives espouse. How does the concept of a ‘social licence to operate’ fit in with those principles, Josh?
If there is such a thing as a ‘social licence to operate’ in our democratic society it does not reside on the market side of the equation. From time immemorial, societies have advanced on the back of trade – the willing exchange of goods, services and money. It does not need a licence to operate – it operates because that is what society wants and needs. If anyone should be constrained by a ‘social licence to operate’ it is government. We, the people, grant to government, certain powers to intervene in our normal endeavours for strictly limited purposes, for example, to protect us against wrong doing by powerful corporations. At least, that’s how it should work. What we are increasingly seeing is that government is ignoring its ‘social licence to operate’ and imposing itself more and more into our lives. Government has become its own raison d’etre.
Frydenberg has become the Robert De Niro of Australian conservatism; his blaming of energy companies for the cost of electricity the "fuck Trump" of polemics. The difference is that De Niro at least believes he's being truthful.
Frydenberg
Frydenberg is out of his depth in this portfolio.
More than that, he’s deliberately ignorant, pushing renewables one minute and then trying to temper his support, depending on his audience.
He would make a charming tea boy at the green grannies knitting groups.
It’s not just Rolls-Royce: China is stealing every technology that isn’t nailed down
The arrest two days ago of a Rolls Royce engineer for allegedly spying on his employers on behalf of China did not shock many in aerospace. It’s no secret that China is attempting to develop an indigenous aerospace industry and will do everything it can to get its hand on modern Western-designed jet engines. Such is the complexity of these engines that they are virtually impossible to reverse-engineer.
I’m enjoying your posts, Peter O’Brien. Please keep them coming.
Frydenburg Trumble Fifiled Pyne Bishop etc all further left than Hawke and done much more damage. They make Keating seem like the good old days.
I just left AGL and they weren’t in the least bit interested in retaining me as a customer.
Oh yes Payne def worth a mention in the above list.
And who gave a public asset in the form of Liddell power station away for a song to Australia’s answer to Enron?
Well said. Keep them coming, Peter. I have no idea why some people thought frydenberg was leadership material. He’s just a lap dog. A useless spineless nothing burger who will say anything do anything just to keep his seat.
And then you gave the government carte blanche to do as they wish.
Australia – Too.Stupid.To.Survive.
Frydemburgers is trying to be a poor man’s Peanut Head.
And the Liberals want us to vote for them?
Fraudenberg is trying out out dwyer O’Dwyer and SloMo.
He’s doing a pretty good job.
Electricity is a utility and an essential service, and I’m not sure gouging customers “who don’t ask”is particularly ethical. Insurance is not essential for everyone so I’m not sure why you made this comparison.
Faye you couldn’t possibly vote for them after everything that’s happened since the putsch. And Howard seems to have basically told us to suck it up.
Electricity is not an essential service.
This is why children can go camping on their own and not die.
I agree dot.
However, successive Government has made it so by enforcing renewable energy
There’s a building storm on this front, and Frydenberg appears to know nothing about it, despite the hot running commentary from what used to be “the base” of the Libs.
You can read their anguish and diatribes all day every day in The Australian’s comments section. On Energy, Climate Scam, Gender Bending, Immigration, The ABC …
The Libs do not deserve to have any support until they get smarter and have some sort of purge.
The Outsiders on Sky today – Ross Cameron at least – gave a pretty good sounding of where the ideological home ground and current grounds persons of the modern Lib coincide. Way to the left of where their former supporters want them.
Not a pretty painting.
Dot, I was glad you were back until I read that ridiculous comment.
Do you die when there is a power outage, Herod?
“Essential service” is a left wing weasel term to demand funding for bloated departments that are resisting budget cuts.
You’ve been sold a pup old mate.
PS
I went camping as a kid, without electricity, and I DIDN’T DIE!