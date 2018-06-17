Peter O’Brien: Response to Frydenberg

Josh Frydenberg is quoted in The Australian as saying, inter alia,
… policy paralysis over a decade-and-a-half of Australian governments has led to less investment in the sector.
What planet is he living on? Far from ‘paralysis’ there has been frenetic government intervention leading to vast amounts of unsuitable investment. The problem we have is that both sides of politics are squabbling over the best way to achieve CO2 reduction targets that have no empirical relationship to any measurable temperature reduction and neither bothering to apply even the semblance of a blow torch to the underlying prognostications of CAGW that have so far proved so costly to consumers and industry and so illusory in observed climatic behaviour. I would urge Frydenberg to concentrate his mind on the ‘catastrophic’ element of the CAGW meme and start thinking about some form of rigorous cost benefit analysis – rather than the ‘we can’t afford not to act’ cop out that has so far characterized their handling of this far-from-settled issue.
@ Peter O’Brien + 1000
Fyrdenberg is a major disappointment. He will go no further.
Yeh what was the RET?
“Fyrdenberg is a major disappointment. He will go no further.”
Well I sure hope so.
Do any of these ministers ever take any time to read and ponder alternative points of view? Are they all scared of encountering dangerous ideas from real scientists?
Fraudenberg is just another Lieboral prepared to sacrifice his career at the Temple on Mount Waffleworth.
I hope Frydenberg has the courage of his convictions, and stands for the ALP in the next election. He is a large part of “the non representative swill”, to steal a line from Keating. Australia needs, and will get another dose of hardline Leftism before this is over, and it can’t happen soon enough for me.
This person is totally under SirHumphreys thumb,a puppy dog . “ how’s the new minister Humoy?”” Oh no trouble old boy, got him toeing the international line no problems , just keep them away from the proles might pick up nasty habits there ,like thinking and doubting ,we are making him one of US not one of Them
Career politics is destroying public liberty ,ably assisted by the public employees ,bring out the guillotines .
I agree. It is past time for Frydenberg to put his cards on the table, to actually own what he says and does.
It’s time to stop the blame game that involves hiding behind undetailed and thus unchallengeable advice from anonymous public servants who are thus unable to defend themselves.
A real federal minister, as national leader and manager of his portfolio, would state precisely what he is setting out to achieve and why and at what cost and what benefit, and to whom. He would look beyond opinion polling, whether influenced by Greens or IPA or whoever and identify and pursue achievable goals that are worthy of attainment.
A real minister would not blame his advisors, nor hang them out to dry.
It is the Minister’s duty to gather the best of all advice and to fashion a national response. But the minister has vacated his role.
As a conservative in Frydenberg’s safe seat of Kooyong in Victoria, I and many others are looking for a way to vote conservative but not for the hapless Frydenberg, who now wont even reply to letters from voters.
If only governments could be paralysed……
Labor, Greens and Liberals have all committed what should be regarded as a criminally negligent fraud on the Australian people. The media have been complicit, and useful airheads in the entertainment arena and the teaching lefties in schools haven’t helped.
The damage that has been done to the power system is appalling, and it has flow-on damage to industry and to our balance of trade.
But all they do is bleat about how you can shop around for a better deal from some other retailer.
It’s just nonsense.
I wish you every success. Time to turn the screws on him.
Josh is a pathetic moron when compared to Craig Kelly. But under the jackboot of Photios, who is it the Libs are intending to dump?
Frydenberg is also a lying liar who lies:
Energy Minister Josh Frydenberg mum on how he’ll force energy retailers to cut prices
Currently the East Coast gas price is around $8.35/GJ. AEMO tells me this is smack in the middle of the volume-weighted 2010 – 2018 trading range.
What herodotus said and what Peter Greagg said.
Vote Australian Conservatives! You have nothing to loose but your chains!
….and neither bothering to apply even the semblance of a blow torch to the underlying prognostications of CAGW
It is up to us as voters to apply the blow torch to our elected “representatives”. Tell you local member that he or she will no longer get your vote because of their continuing support for the CAGW scam.
Just quietly, anyone trying to speak truth to power about energy in Australia is wasting their time.
Both sides of the UniParty adopted AGW as a truism and made subsidised renewable energy a common policy objective nearly 20 years ago.
True to form, whenever subsidies are available in a market, rent-seekers congeal around that policy. And this uptake by ‘businesses that know‘ gave life to the political Cargo Cult hope that the technology curve would provide the answer and that 30%, 35%, 50% renewables would be practical and not destroy the economy.
Physics and facts are for little people.
And do it often! Not only to your rep but to any and all candidates!
To correct the climate robbery scam vote against Every sitting member in the next election , don’t say we will end up with unqualified politicians ,we know all about that ,we have had them for years . Just imagine the turmoil amongst taxpayer employees ,having to actually work ,the polliemuppets wandering aimlessly about , the parties shattered ,the aparat in disarray ,and everything rolling along smoothly . A New World for the Real People . Oh and the air much cleaner ,much much cleaner.
Seriously folks
I live in a country that imports all it’s gas, coal and uranium. Yet a country that has theses things in abundance has a cost that is 75% higher than what i pay.
The Australian citizen should be rioting in the streets, yet you just sit there and suck it up.
Too.Stupid.To.Survive.
Josh is too lazy to do a little research.
He knows not what he is doing, but is doing it anyway. Just like the Oz populace have been voting with a coin for years…flip the coin…either/or. It doesn’t matter because they are just about as bad as any 2 parties could get. They both promise to lead us to disaster.
We have to look at alternatives. The duopoly of labor/lib is f#@ked.
Exackery.
Spot on.
“Treaties have been signed, commitments made and governments around the world are taking action … whether people like it or not, we are moving towards a carbon constrained future … “ Josh Frydenberg National Press Club April 2018.
That’s Frydenberg’s starting point, like any good bureaucrat he’s not interested in arguing the merit of the Turnbulls’ policy.
His speech as a whole is incoherent, he’s trying hard on the one hand to convince a room full of journalists all ‘clean energy’ enthusiasts and probable investors that he’s with them — but not too much i.e. the sensible centre.
The ‘clean energy’ tautology (as if there were any other kind) reminds me of Thurber’s grandmother.
Treaties have been signed, commitments made with foreign powers without voter approval.
Sounds a lot like treason to me.
He’s doing what the UN wants not what the voters want.
He works for , and obeys a foreign power.
Carpe – Australia is laid back.
Just went under the Trumble bus, but to what long term aim?
Their technocrats need putting against the wall.
Fyrdenberg is a major disappointment. He will go no further.
Frydemburgers should be booted out of parliament for his Section 44 fraud.
The politicians who knowingly foist this CAGW extortion racket onto their citizens, are the lowest of the low. People are put in jail for less. How they can look people in the eye, amazes me.
Josh used to be a good guy. Now that he has chosen to live on Planet Malcolm, anyone with an ounce of sense can’t respect him any more.