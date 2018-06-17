Peter O’Brien: Response to Frydenberg

Josh Frydenberg is quoted in The Australian as saying, inter alia,

… policy paralysis over a decade-and-a-half of Australian governments has led to less investment in the sector.

What planet is he living on? Far from ‘paralysis’ there has been frenetic government intervention leading to vast amounts of unsuitable investment. The problem we have is that both sides of politics are squabbling over the best way to achieve CO2 reduction targets that have no empirical relationship to any measurable temperature reduction and neither bothering to apply even the semblance of a blow torch to the underlying prognostications of CAGW that have so far proved so costly to consumers and industry and so illusory in observed climatic behaviour. I would urge Frydenberg to concentrate his mind on the ‘catastrophic’ element of the CAGW meme and start thinking about some form of rigorous cost benefit analysis – rather than the ‘we can’t afford not to act’ cop out that has so far characterized their handling of this far-from-settled issue.