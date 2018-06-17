Shut it down. Fire them all.

The Rabz doctrine was on display this morning on Outsiders.

Rowan Dean and Ross Cameron had me on talking about Chris Berg and my book on the ABC. They gave a great shout out for the Cat – thank you for that.

The notion of privatising the ABC has been very topical over the weekend with the Liberal Federal Council voting 2:1 to privatise the ABC but the government immediately saying “No”.

You have to wonder what it is the Liberal federal council does apart from raising money to contest elections and then rounding up the voters to vote Liberal? After gifting a life of extraordinary privilege to MPs it must be a bit galling to have your views and opinions so contemptuously swept aside. To the extent that the Federal Council can influence funding decisions and pre-selections they should start more pointed questions at preselection:

Do you agree that the capital of Israel is Jerusalem?

Do you support the privatisation of the ABC?

Why are you wanting to run as a Liberal Party candidate?