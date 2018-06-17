Shut it down. Fire them all.

The Rabz doctrine was on display this morning on Outsiders.
Rowan Dean and Ross Cameron had me on talking about Chris Berg and my book on the ABC. They gave a great shout out for the Cat – thank you for that.
The notion of privatising the ABC has been very topical over the weekend with the Liberal Federal Council voting 2:1 to privatise the ABC but the government immediately saying “No”.
You have to wonder what it is the Liberal federal council does apart from raising money to contest elections and then rounding up the voters to vote Liberal? After gifting a life of extraordinary privilege to MPs it must be a bit galling to have your views and opinions so contemptuously swept aside. To the extent that the Federal Council can influence funding decisions and pre-selections they should start more pointed questions at preselection:
- Do you agree that the capital of Israel is Jerusalem?
- Do you support the privatisation of the ABC?
- Why are you wanting to run as a Liberal Party candidate?
Well done, Sinc!
Book ordered.
Isn’t the problem with the ABC more to do with failure to regulate it?
It has its own Charter, which the ABC board will not fully observe, preferring to follow only those sections it agrees with.
The Communications Minister Mitch Fifield, to whom the ABC reports, will not require the ABC board to follow their own Charter, preferring to send them letters about individual breaches.
How difficult would it be to use existing regulations to require the ABC to operate as it should?
Nice to see our very own Mr.Rusty’s t-shirt getting some advertising with the Rabz doctrine.
Grass roots democracy Lieboral-style.
Some of Doomlord’s appearance can be seen here.
No.
It is a taxpayer funded, government owned media outlet, like those communist countries have to control the narrative.
Government owned media is as dangerous to a democracy as a communist rebellion.
Free media from the private sector is vital.
The ABC is a threat to democracy, not just a waste of billions of dollars, and ours is out of control based on some absolute bullshit spewed about it being independent.
Only private sector media can claim that.
For the ABC, that is called a fucking great lie.
The mid day “news” on alpbc was woefull,as usual. The first ten minutes were an alp party political propaganda item ,shortass mentioning the supposed flood prevention in Tassie for a few seconds then slagging the turnbull wing of the party over “tax cuts to rotten banks and businesses” . They then deigned to actually give some feminazi items ,followed by that Wong bloke ,in his uncles demob suit from WW2 , praising the nerve of one of the Citizenship cheats who wants back into the trough . Still I suppose the alpbc is being paid commercial rates for the ad ? Oh and shortass has no intention of privatising the media propaganda arm of the pardee,the beloved alpbc.
Sinc, my aged father was waxing lyrical about the sensible Professor on TV this morning. We had a good chat about some of your thoughtful proposals. Good to see the message getting out.
The extreme Left on social meeja is running the line that ABC = free speech, and cutting it is killing free speech. Got that? The essential element of free speech is STATE meeja. The DPRK has it, the USA does not.
Privatise, or defund. I really don’t care which.
It is well past its use by date. Put it out of our misery now, please!
Looking forward to watching this with our Sunday late lunch.
Another important question to ask of Lib candidates is the extent to which they wish to ‘decarbonise’ Australia’s power network. Enough to never build another coal fired power station? Enough to halt coal mining in Australia for both home consumption and export?
If so, don’t choose them. For the electoral result will be determined by this issue.
No. Tell them to speak freely their way elsewhere.
Plenty of free speech on Catallaxy.
Let them take their chances here.
Or go to the thousands of green-left sites to Get-Up and Go.
Those without sky, were can we see this interview?
And good onya Sinclair, vital work.
How are you going with your infatuation with Lord Waffleworth?
Surely that has soured by now.
True. Without government imposed constraints on ownership or content.
It’s like a dog with distemper – foaming at the mouth and spreading contagion. Treatment is futile – just put it down.
I can be critical of libertarians but this is one doctrine I can wholeheartedly support. Well done Sinc, Chris Berg and Rabz.
Q: ‘Why are you wanting to run as a Liberal Party candidate?’
A: What do you mean? Isn’t this the Australian Liberal Party? I always voted for the ALP.
“The Liberal Party has been warned to put aside its “lazy and self-indulgent” internal conflicts and start fighting for the “soul of the nation….”
Apparently it’s lazy and self-indulgent to turn up at the Federal Council, win a 2:1 vote to sell the piece of shit that is our national broadcaster, but it’s okay to push the usual social agenda of your opponents!!
Let alone that Turnbull is leader, that Greiner is federal president, with that self assured inner-urban luvvie grin, tells you everything you need to know about how sunk the Liberals are. I’ll be handing out how-to-votes for Don Keys when the time comes. You should too.
The Liblabs are trapped in a virtual prison constructed by their own captured minds.
Ask what would Trump do with Their ABC, fellahs, and you’ll nail it. No chance of that of course.
Me too.
If you answer yes to questions 1 and 2 then you would answer no way to question 3. The Libs – especially the NSW Libs – have long been taken over by green left sodomy fetishists. Ditto the Nationalists – they were always socialists anyway so always left. It is no accident that the liberals are the lefties in the U.S. Their whole philosophy (whatever is left of it) is geared towards the ultimate autonomy of self to the point of freedom from any responsibility. In other words ,anarchy. This is diametrically opposed to conservative principles. Consequently there was no way this Liberal Party much less an LNP coalition was ever going to hold. It’s like trying to pretend that A = non A. Finally the gig is up and the fraudulent factionalism and philosophical vacuum of the Lib-Nats has been exposed. No better than Labor or Greens. Drain the swamp. Vote mercenary, people.
Anyone wanting to understand the ALPBC simply has to watch Googles G and her minions turn up to Senate Estimates and repeatedly give the finger to Parliament (taxpayers) who fund it and then just continue on in exactly the same way until next time.
DaveR #2739407, posted on June 17, 2018 at 12:15 pm
No, that regulatory failure is more of a secondary issue at the level of the government itself.
The primary issue is this:
Rebellion is as the sin of witchcraft (1 Samuel 15:23).
And such rebellion and lawlessness deserves the most serious response.
As Lizzie said earlier: Euthanasia.
The ABCs job is to run the Government Line over and over.
The Government Line at the moment is that Climate Change is caused by Anthropogenic Global Warming and nothing else.
All the Major Parties are on board, so long as the ABC maintains discipline, all the other Channels can continue to afford to serve pap.
“Founded in 1929 as the Australian Broadcasting Company, the ABC was a Government licensed consortium of private entertainment and content providers, authorised under supervision to broadcast on the airwaves using a two-tiered system.”
Oh noes!!11!
The British meeja concede that CAGW is now toxic with the Public, and has to be reported in a subversive manner.
How would it differ here?
Not much.
The ABC was modeled on the BBC, it’s still the Mothership.
The same ting happened with AIDS.
The ABC always used the phrase ”HIV, which causes AIDS”, and no other suggestions got a look in.
The ABC is involved in maintaining orthodoxy.
So, it’s either all good, or it’s all bad.
I’d say it’s all bad, but i might be wrong.
Here’s another ABC fairytale: Tony Abbott is a conservative/ right winger.
It’s total garbage, but many believe it.
Mark M
#2701126, posted on May 3, 2018 at 8:28 am
abc: Climate change a ‘toxic brand’
Macquarie University geographer Donna Houston:
“Her research found that when local councillors or community members were trying to gain support for climate action, they sometimes gave it a different label, such as “sustainability“.
“It was often easier not to refer to climate change,” she said.
Professor Hulme — who used to work for the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), who once evaluated climate models and scenario construction, now a human geographer at the University of Cambridge, claimed better politics was the only way to reduce the vitriol around climate change that has made it a divisive and “toxic brand” in some countries.
http://www.abc.net.au/news/science/2018-05-02/why-science-cant-solve-climate-change/9711364
To a raving loony communist, he could appear that way.
Maybe destroying coal fired Power Stations is a far sighted response to climate change.
But the reason given, to reduce Carbon/CO2 pollution, doesn’t stack up, so until Governments level with people, or detail their real responses, credibility is going out the door.
“They don’t matter” all over again ain’t it. What is it about the majority view, that they do not understand????
To a raving loony communist, he could appear that way.
No, to a raving loony Communist he’d still look like a committed Socialist.
Remember, struth, if it squawks like a crow, flies like a crow, and looks like a crow, it ain’t a duck.
Evidence?
What’s happening in the bush all over the Country. The place is drying out.
Now, they’re not calling it a catastrophic droght yet, but after another couple of years, the truth will be obvious.
The tropical climes would descend southward, increasing rainfall.
Basic Geography.
Dryness is weather.
I see that white-privileged, trout-lipped, brain-addled, pallid scold says white men should not be permitted to criticise the work of pussy-hatted ignoranuses :
Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett and identity madness in Hollywood
oooops wrong thread
Hasn’t happened, egg. You sound like a CAWGer.
First signs I saw was in 1968, when flocks of Ibis turned up in Qld’s coastal towns from the West.
They’re water birds, they’d never been seen on the coast before, and they never went back West, either.
Now, there are reports of Emus and Camels moving in to the towns.
That’s a clue that the place is drying out, the water is disappearing, and it’s not coming bac.
Climate is accepted as 30-year weather for the clime (longitude).
Get back to me when the drought lasts 30 years – it will no longer be a “drought”, but climate instead.
Big issues there Sinc! That will deliver some outstanding PM material.
You have to wonder what it is the Liberal federal council does apart from raising money to contest elections and then rounding up the voters to vote Liberal?
That is it, actually.
Because of the mess that was the United Australia Party in the 1940’s, the Liberal Party is set up so that the organisation raises the money and maintains the electoral machinery. The parliamentarians do 100% of the policy, because of a policy intent to support a system where MPs respond to the wishes of the electorate as a whole and to prevent policy capture by people in smoke filled rooms.
The idea then was that every preselection was supposed to be vigorously contested if an open seat or if the incumbent was a dud by preselectors drawn from a ‘mass base’ – lots of people and lots of branches.
That’s the theory.
What happened in practice?
No policy input meant that over time only those interested in being MPs (and the sad and mad) joined – no incentive for anyone who doesn’t want to be an MP to hang around.
This meant the party business constituted game playing to allow their people up as candidates – putting off more people.
Because the game players have been largely successful in getting ‘their’ people preselected, the parliamentary party has people fixated with parties designed to attract 50% plus 1 support – because all they want to be is to be re-elected.
This means that the parliamentary party has policies that are, to be polite, centrist.
This puts off more people.
And so, you have the situation where the Liberal Party Council has very little media attention – and why? Because whatever policy ‘advice’ that is offered can be blown off by the MPs within 45 seconds, because of the rules.
And so fewer people will be interested in participating in the Liberal Party.
How to fix it? Vote Labor next time. Only way to do it.
JI – ALP Gough-RGR?
“In a recent paper, we reconstructed 800 years of seasonal rainfall patterns across the Australian continent. Our new records show that parts of Northern Australia are wetter than ever before, and that major droughts of the late 20th and early 21st centuries in southern Australia are likely without precedent over the past 400 years.”
Sounds like local weather phenomena.
The probable answer in the response to any conglomerate that has poor quality returns (unbalanced) for its commentary. The ABC needs to be broken up with those parts that unfairly compete with for profit companies. Set up with sufficient capital and can then survive in the public space. Only news and current affairs to be set up with a fully professional board with demonstrable expertise and a new constitution that guarantees balance, decentralised operations and fully funded country reporting.
‘of droughts and flooding rains’. That’s Australian climate, always has been.
People should read some history, check past droughts and floods, and know nothing’s changed.
Except the reliability of the green-captured BOM.
Make sure that you are looking at the same area over 30 years. Weather is patchy.
And big, big droughts over 100 years may still be just that – normal droughts.
Normal is very hard to define when it comes to weather.
Australian rainfall has increased about 10% since the early 1970’s. A warmer atmosphere results in an increase in evaporation, consequently an equal increase in precipitation – on a global basis. That’s one of the reasons vegetation growth rates are accelerating and the world is getting greener, not browner.
Yes the Eastern inland is dry currently, but much of the Western inland has had above average rain this year. And I didn’t see too many camels last time I was in Cairns.
The Federal Council & State Council of the Liberal Party is generally a total waste of time. I ceased going several years ago. As you get older, you realise that voting for motions that are never upheld & that will never be addressed, is a total insult. Its only the minor Senate Parties that get around to fixing most things.
The only reason the Libs are getting support, is that Bill Shorten would be an absolute nightmare. But that’s about it.
I.e. the way it started out in 1929 – luvvies currently running their own Production companies doesn’t cut it.
ABC misrepresenting? I am shocked!
Bin chickens just go with the flow.
Likely why the farming community pay little heed to CAGWers.
Looks like tree changers (/huggers) running community windmills.
The southern hemisphere autumn unpredictability barrier is the northern hemisphere spring unpredictability barrier.
Meaning that meaningful El Nino calls cannot be made until into July/August.
Always a race to get a call out there, so we have been doggedly ignoring the early doomsters.
https://www.climate.gov/news-features/blogs/enso/june-2018-enso-update-el-ni%c3%b1o-watch
Still not worth much more than a coin toss, but fifty fifty of average isn’t great news when the topsoil hasn’t wetted up enough yet to link with deep moisture, Still, it is always down to the late spring, as usual.
. Our new records show that parts of Northern Australia are wetter than ever before, and that major droughts of the late 20th and early 21st centuries in southern Australia are likely without precedent over the past 400 years.”
Sounds like local weather phenomena.
Looks like what it us: Climate Change. The heavy summer rains that were the norm in southern Qld stopped in the late 60s and it stayed dry about 30 years.
That’s fifty years of change.
Ask anyone who remembers, and they’ll tell you it’s getting drier every year.
And big, big droughts over 100 years may still be just that – normal droughts.
Normal is very hard to define when it comes to weather.
We’re talking climate here, not weather.
The climate has changed, and is still changing.
Tat has huge ramifications.
You’re insisting the debate be only between CAGWers and CAWG skeptics, such as yourself.
I’m saying you’re both wrong, not to mention irrelevant.
So we better stop using coal, because the just the Chinese alone are building over 100 coal powered power stations….
thank god only western countries cause climate change!!!
Heard Sinc on whooshkaa outsiders today you can listen to all the podcasts eg Bolt , Credlin and others this way after the live broadcast. Great interview Sinc however you are advising those with no backbones ,no convictions and as Rowan and Ross said a choice between Bib and Bub to vote for as Turnbbull is 1cm to the right of Shorten who his now hard left.
Has sea level has changed significantly?
You do realise we’re only 7 metres from the last interglacial maximum sea level?
Nemkat ,there has always been climate change. Check the history of the Vikings in Greenland for instance.
Chinese carbon atoms are UN certified.
Argue about it all you like.
Q. What’s CO2 got to do with it?
A. Nothin’.
Less rainfall and cooler temperatures – a concern in the 70s – are consistent with glaciation – as we’re c. 3% from the last interglacial maximum sea level, the next glacial swing is likely already upon us.
Hey Egg, do some research on the Great Federation Drought, you may be surprised how long it went for.
As for me always and ever; climate is cyclic.
An El Nino event.
Less rainfall and cooler temperatures – a concern in the 70s – are consistent with glaciation – as we’re c. 3% from the last interglacial maximum sea level, the next glacial swing is likely already upon us.
Egg! Wake up!
CAGW is long discredited as a cause of climate change. Stop talking about it.
Climate change is the biggest issue in the world and it’s happening now.
Too much Qld sun, KRuddy?
nemkat obviously wasn’t in southern Qld in late 2010 – 2011, or 2015…….
Theodore, Toowoomba, Lockyer Valley, Dalby, Condamine, Brisbane, Sunny coast, Gold Coast, etc., etc., and all stops in between. Remember all those floods? Big ones? All that water? (And all after Tim Flummery said it’d never rain again!)
If you want to look just a little further north, a certain cyclone Marcia dropped a hell of a lot of water too (30 inches in one reliable report from a landholder I know in this area). There has been a shit load more rain than that in even recent years in less well-known places, but these instances are just an example. Maybe if nemkat lived out in the real world, not in a cloistered city somewhere (and a basement at that), it might have a better idea of reality.
Now, all that wet stuff that fell from the sky might not have been rain, but it sure as shit looked like it – and felt like it – to me!
min
#2739658
Nemkat ,there has always been climate change. Check the history of the Vikings in Greenland for instance.
Checked it.
As you will recall, Danish Settlement ended in the 14th Century, due to the cold, dry conditions not being conducive to agriculture.
Things haven’t warmed up since.
Now it’s getting colder and dryer in Australia.
How cold could it get?
Well, there were vineyards in Greenland for 300 years, and there’s been ice for the last 600 years, so it could get a lot colder.
Any parts of Australia where it’s still wet?
Cape York Peninsula, where Governments have prevented development for many years.
We’ve got a live one here folks.
Bushkid
#2739793
nemkat obviously wasn’t in southern Qld in late 2010 – 2011, or 2015…….
Theodore, Toowoomba, Lockyer Valley, Dalby, Condamine, Brisbane, Sunny coast, Gold Coast, etc., etc., and all stops in between. Remember all those floods? Big ones? All that water?
Yeah, Bushkid, it still rains.
Try to remember, Flannery was discredited years ago, it’s a bit late to cite him now.
Also, try to remember that those Lockyer Valley Floods were caused by Coucil approved development of natural waterways around Toowoomba, the Brisbane Flood was caused by the actions of the Wivenhoe Dam operator, and all the regional floods since then have been caused by dam operators.