What they said: PVO on selling the ABC

THE ABC should be privatised to save the taxpayer the more than $1 billion it costs each year to run, to reap a one-off injection of revenue from the sale price to help retire government debt, and to remove a government-funded goliath that is interfering with the market in the media landscape.

…

It is hard to justify the ABC continuing not to run commercials, even if it did remain in state hands, because doing so would help recoup the taxpayers’ dollars that go into the service. The 2012-13 budget stipulated that the ABC would cost $1.1bn to run this financial year. Dwell on that amount. That money would go a long way towards funding the DisabilityCare Australia scheme or the Gonski education reforms.

Besides, SBS already runs advertisements.