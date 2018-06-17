What they said: PVO on selling the ABC

THE ABC should be privatised to save the taxpayer the more than $1 billion it costs each year to run, to reap a one-off injection of revenue from the sale price to help retire government debt, and to remove a government-funded goliath that is interfering with the market in the media landscape.
…
It is hard to justify the ABC continuing not to run commercials, even if it did remain in state hands, because doing so would help recoup the taxpayers’ dollars that go into the service. The 2012-13 budget stipulated that the ABC would cost $1.1bn to run this financial year. Dwell on that amount. That money would go a long way towards funding the DisabilityCare Australia scheme or the Gonski education reforms.
Besides, SBS already runs advertisements.
I’m no economist, but I think putting ads on the ABC is different to selling it.
I like this bit from the comments on PVO’s twitter feed:
What a goose.
Yes. We know.
Perfesser
PanasonicCornflakes.
PVO suddenly DOES want a government-funded Goliath interfering in the market.
I wonder what changed his mind?
There is a certain level of thickness that is hard to read.
Those twitter face book rants from dumb lefties is particularly hard.
It is taxpayer funded green/government propaganda station, comrade, and must be shut down now.
SALT THE EARTH.
A billion good reasons to sell the broadcaster
PETER VAN ONSELEN TheAustralian 12:00AM May 25, 2013
THE ABC should be privatised to save the taxpayer the more than $1 billion it costs each year to run, to reap a one-off injection of revenue from the sale price to help retire government debt, and to remove a government-funded goliath that is interfering with the market in the media landscape.
This final point is a key problem with the ABC as it now operates. It was formed as a state-owned broadcasting corporation, but in the newly converged media environment it operates as a virtual newspaper online, competes in the 24-hour news space (with pay-TV) and runs a host of other enterprises that are not based on broadcasting but that support its brand.
In short, it has overstepped its raison d’etre.
That would all be fine were the entity a private organisation subject to the same ownership rules that the rest of the media is. But as a state-owned entity, not subject to commercial pressures like its competitors (during a very difficult time for the media, incidentally), the ABC has become a media version of Thomas Hobbes’s Leviathan.
It has hastened the decline of the mainstream media by interfering in the market and it has contributed to the retreat from serious journalism that its free-to-air commercial broadcasting rivals have engaged in. A privatised ABC would help correct these worrying trends.
Invariably, government-owned entities are less efficient than privately owned ones. That is because they can afford to be. A privatised ABC would save the taxpayer more than $1bn annually, it would inject revenue into government coffers from the sale and it would give commercial competitors a market incentive to raise their news standards to steal the (newly commercialised) ABC’s audience. And a privatised ABC would need to think about whether it operated as a broadcaster or an online newspaper.
Done with appropriate legislation to protect the regions and to give the government the right to make emergency announcements, for example, a privatised ABC would improve journalism in this country.
That’s Okay, Peter. If you think the market is overcrowded, lets just close it down and un-crowd the market.
Particularly Fairfax’s online market being impacted, apparently.
Fashionable decolonialisation theory means dispensing with the racist follies of settler culture.
Their left still hasn’t been able to process the fact that the protest marches and foaming and frothing eruptions in support of their abc are almost as whitebread as a greens parliamentary meeting.
Trotting out waleed their golden calf of diversity, that fools nobody.
Their western godless commo manifestos as preached by their abc are not the political systems that the mass imported voteherds have any intention of complying with.
Once the population of yarragrad has doubled in their population ponzi, and the elderly abc types try and claim that they are more equal than all the other proles because of their struggles for the revolution as freedom fighters, it just will not work.
Their abc has a future they themselves have doomed, in twenty years time it will attract funding as generously as stale pale public service pensions are funded by the new revolutionary council.
Purge them, Comrades.
PVO is the best example of why the ABC and all Australian universities should be shut down.
… and then there’s the SBS.
What started out in the Fraser years as a radio/television system that would allow refos to watch Greek news and Arabic Sesame Street – leading them to love the Liberal Party (LOL) – has now transmogrified into a soft-porn and subtitles dog’s breakfast servicing not the foreign-born but self-loathing white leftists who like their brown people outraged and socialist.
It costs taxpayers more than a quarter of a billion dollars per year.
It too should be scrapped and sold.
Instead of running the white flag up the pole at the first whiff of social media grapeshot, a truly liberal government would take up the fight on this issue and have a vigorous public policy debate on options for dealing with any genuine “national interest” (whatever that may be in this policy area) or market failure problems that might arise from the disappearance of the ABC as currently funded.
If the crunch issue is “what about people in rural and regional Australia”, surely an amount of money (much, much less than the current global appropriate for the ABC) could be made available for a fixed term contract – 3/4/5 years(?) and would be contestable – by existing or new networks. And if they want to keep the almond latte demographic happy, a small part of the savings could go to the SBS to do a bit more news or whatever.
Qantas, Commonwealth Bank, Telstra, Airports have been privatised, what’s so sacred to the Left about the ABC? (rhetorical).
Media in rural Australia cannot compete against the entrenched FREE media giant that is their abc.
Why are the Nats base rural agrarian socialists?. Fairfax runs their local newspapers and their abc runs the radio and television. Only the recent satellite television and satellite internet have freed rural Australia from the godless commo indoctrination of the Revolution.
Not that it is anything uplifting.
Well Peter, what would happen if the ABC was privatised?
The Australian Broadcasting Corporation is also a Government Business Enterprise (GBE) ripe for privatisation.
Nothing said about running advertisements so that the annual funding can be reduced proportionately.
I can’t believe the obsolescence argument doesn’t get brought up more often.
There are so many people my age and younger that just don’t own a TV – by Netflix, mobile Pay Tv access, YouTube, AppleTV or just chucking it out to read books (!) because free to air is awkward trash.
There is no need for the ABC or SBS. They have been made obsolete by the proliferation of commercial networks, mobile apps, SMS, email and high speed broadband streaming & download services.
You can get ample foreign language stuff and more porno than you could ever watch on the internet.
Put the abolishing to referendum ,simple , include questions on ,
Islamic Migration ,
African refugees,
Energy subsidies ,
Strict limitation of donations to political parties ,
Introduction of a ban on more than one term in parliament for all MPS ,
Substitution of missile force for submarines ,
Removal of all power wind farms ,
See how the comrades like them little apples .
Van Wrongselen always brings the laughs. He should stick to his knitting – bagging Abbott and waving pom poms for the vagina crew.
How do you sell something that loses $1 billion a year? Not sure who is running the catallaxy posts at the moment but you need to smarten up. There will be no proceeds from a sale. It would just need to be shut down.
Julian
Private and equity and LBOs are based on underutilised assets having an upside if their ROI can be rehabilitated.
Hence, Tim Fizzer’s support.
Sorry Sinclair, I haven’t managed to buy your book just yet, but daydreaming of a world free of the patently biased national broadcaster; perhaps a future Coalition Government could resolve to tackle a “provision of content” problem, as distinct from a “shutting the ABC” problem?
1. Auction all current ABC/SBS content to commercial providers – those that don’t sell are shut.
2. Enshrine as a minimum licensing requirement the free-to-air provision of 2×30 minute slots of commercial free news for all major commercial providers – to be shown between 0600-1000 Hrs and 1730-1930 Hrs seven days a week – the level playing field –
3. Relay-broadcast all major city broadcasters content via the existing ABC network infrastructure to regional areas.
4. Cut ABC/SBS on-line.
None of this requires tears or hysterics.