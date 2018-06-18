A new society shattering statistic

In 2004 I introduced a new statistic to the Australian policy debate:

In 1996/97, the top 25% of income earners paid 61% of total net tax; by 2000/01 they were paying 64% of it.

At the time this caused a huge kerfuffle. It just wasn’t true, Davidson is making up statistics on the spot, the tax burden is proportional, etc. etc. etc.

Yesterday I did it again. Well to be fair, Chris Berg and I did it in our new book Against Public Broadcasting: Why and how we should privatise the ABC. Yesterday the Outsiders on SkyNews tweeted a very specific claim we make in the book and in our The Spectator piece published last Thursday.

A 2013 survey revealed that ABC journalists are almost 5 times more likely to be Greens voters than the average voter and twice more likely to vote Greens than the average journalist.

Twitter has gone mad. “Gone mad” you say? Yes. It’s just not true, Davidson has made it up, why does my employer employ me, etc. etc. etc.

So here is the link to the peer reviewed research: Hanusch, F. 2013. Journalists in times of change: evidence from a new survey of Australia’s journalistic workforce. Australian Journalism Review, 35(1): 29 – 42.

Here is the plain language explanation of the peer reviewed research.

However, 41.2% of the 34 ABC journalists who declared a voting intention said they would vote for the Greens, followed by 32.4% for Labor and 14.7% for the Coalition. In contrast, 46.5% of 86 News Limited journalists who answered this question said they would vote for Labor, 26.7% for the Coalition, and only 19.8% for the Greens. As well as The Australian, the News stable includes some of the country’s best-selling tabloids such as the Herald Sun, Daily Telegraph, Courier-Mail, Northern Territory News and the Adelaide Advertiser, and some suburban newspapers. Among the 86 Fairfax Media journalists who responded, Labor was by far the most popular party at 54.7% support, followed by the Coalition and the Greens, both on 19.8%. The Fairfax journalists came from outlets including the Sydney Morning Herald, The Age, The Canberra Times, a range of regional and suburban newspapers, and metropolitan radio stations. If we disregard the 42.8% of journalists who are undecided, refused to answer or would vote for a party or candidate other than the major three, this is a statistically significant result. It means that even though only a smaller number of journalists answered the voting intentions, which does increase the margin of error, it is still reasonable to conclude that there is a marked difference between the voting intentions of journalists at the three major media organisations.

What Chris and I did was match that peer reviewed research with data from the Australian Electoral Commission results for the 2013 election and then report that ABC journalists were almost 5 times more likely to vote Greens than the general population.