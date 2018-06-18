A new society shattering statistic

In 2004 I introduced a new statistic to the Australian policy debate:
In 1996/97, the top 25% of income earners paid 61% of total net tax; by 2000/01 they were paying 64% of it.
At the time this caused a huge kerfuffle. It just wasn’t true, Davidson is making up statistics on the spot, the tax burden is proportional, etc. etc. etc.
Yesterday I did it again. Well to be fair, Chris Berg and I did it in our new book Against Public Broadcasting: Why and how we should privatise the ABC. Yesterday the Outsiders on SkyNews tweeted a very specific claim we make in the book and in our The Spectator piece published last Thursday.
A 2013 survey revealed that ABC journalists are almost 5 times more likely to be Greens voters than the average voter and twice more likely to vote Greens than the average journalist.
Twitter has gone mad. “Gone mad” you say? Yes. It’s just not true, Davidson has made it up, why does my employer employ me, etc. etc. etc.
So here is the link to the peer reviewed research: Hanusch, F. 2013. Journalists in times of change: evidence from a new survey of Australia’s journalistic workforce. Australian Journalism Review, 35(1): 29 – 42.
Here is the plain language explanation of the peer reviewed research.
However, 41.2% of the 34 ABC journalists who declared a voting intention said they would vote for the Greens, followed by 32.4% for Labor and 14.7% for the Coalition.
In contrast, 46.5% of 86 News Limited journalists who answered this question said they would vote for Labor, 26.7% for the Coalition, and only 19.8% for the Greens. As well as The Australian, the News stable includes some of the country’s best-selling tabloids such as the Herald Sun, Daily Telegraph, Courier-Mail, Northern Territory News and the Adelaide Advertiser, and some suburban newspapers.
Among the 86 Fairfax Media journalists who responded, Labor was by far the most popular party at 54.7% support, followed by the Coalition and the Greens, both on 19.8%. The Fairfax journalists came from outlets including the Sydney Morning Herald, The Age, The Canberra Times, a range of regional and suburban newspapers, and metropolitan radio stations.
If we disregard the 42.8% of journalists who are undecided, refused to answer or would vote for a party or candidate other than the major three, this is a statistically significant result.
It means that even though only a smaller number of journalists answered the voting intentions, which does increase the margin of error, it is still reasonable to conclude that there is a marked difference between the voting intentions of journalists at the three major media organisations.
What Chris and I did was match that peer reviewed research with data from the Australian Electoral Commission results for the 2013 election and then report that ABC journalists were almost 5 times more likely to vote Greens than the general population.
ABC, Greens. I am shocked!
I don’t know why it should explode heads, that stat has been discussed on the Cat for several years.
The conflation with the Lib membership voting to sell off the ABC…well putting the two together is just cause and effect.
If ABC kolkhoz workers are now scared that is their own fault for flagrantly ditching their Charter. Why should I have to pay taxes to support their political activism?
Forget the facts. Mal and Lucy love the ABC so the status quo will not change.
At the ABC – 14.7% for the Coalition.
I just about fell out of my chair. What a lonely and miserable life they must have!
A non lefty employed by the alpbc must be like being a spy in Dzerzhinsky Square HQ of the KGB , continually on your guard ,pretending to agree with the crap,what a life !
Chris Kenny has decided that it’s not sensible to pick a fight with the ABC.
Go figure.
I’m surprised it’s so high.
You should see Julia Baird’s contortions on Twitter about this. It is hilarious. And even her readers point out to her how the ABC promotes its bias by, for example linking to stories which are biased or selecting biased panelists and then pretending that they themselves are unbiased because they never said that.
Even though true enough and expected, I would suggest that the voting patterns claimed by journalists are even more left than the survey quotes.
Their lips are moving, and many are smart enough to talk bullshit about voting for the coalition to skew the results.
Politics is their life and adjusting the message to suit part of everyday behaviour.
The fact for me is whether it is biased or not, there should never ever be a state owned media and there is no need for one these days.
A billion dollars a year saved plus interest on it, could be used for all sorts of things.
That’s how much it costs to put in a half a kilometre passing lane on the Bruce Highway of fill in three of four potholes, these days.
Think of the lives that could be saved.
And if it saves just one life……………………………………………………………
14.7% coalition voters is probably indicative of most of our beaurocrats’ political leanings. Especially those affiliated with the liberal party.
I’m surprised it’s so high.
Don’t be, the 42% who didn’t participate are probably more left than the ones who outed themselves, hence the coalition number is boosted. Where was the Communist Alliance option anyway, sinc?
Done and dusted. So from those facts I would suggest that both the Greens/Labor parties can either put up the money to fund their ABC or shut TFU!
97% of peer reviewed scientists say the ABC are a bunch of lefties. Can’t argue with science.
Your figures verify what we’ve all known – or suspected – for many years.
Good to see it in print.
This 14.7% are brazen liars. They’re probably the same mob who keep assuring us that half the Q&A audience are Coalition voters.
Surprised so many at News Corp vote ALP. I thought they could spell.
Imagine if the billion dollars plus was used to give free rego to wymynsys personal cars, then they could drive in safety and not get attacked by men.
This approach would mean that anybody that objected was a women hater that had a problem with women.
That’s five out of the 34 who stated their voting intentions. They need a secret handshake or something.
When you are in possession of the facts you are more likely to make a sensible decision.
i wonder what voting habits are of all the “journalists” at the alpbc who decided not to mention the Dottie He-wett & slobbery Bob Ell’is little arrangement with her kids?
Must be a real bugger when you have two sides of a nasty, dirty, little story, neither of which you can spin favourably from a left perspective .
John Constantine
#2740910, posted on June 18, 2018 at 7:47 pm
I think JC has a good solution!
didn’t seem to have any trouble writing about him a couple of years ago
http://www.abc.net.au/news/2016-04-04/tributes-flow-for-writer-journalist-bob-ellis/7295744
Surprised so many at News Corp vote ALP. I thought they could spell. It many of them. Journalism is infested with illiterate leftists, it’s the degree for lefties too stupid to get in to a dumbed down law school and go on to persue paramedics. The Courier Mail Has more moronic marxists than Fairfax, and the Oz has become unreadable, when I moved last month I didn’t bother renewing my sub. Despite the socialist shibboleth that it’s a local version of the Volkisher Beobachter (actually accurate now as it was a socialist rag), it’s centre-left editorially, and veering more to port daily.
No idea what happened then. “Not too many of them”.