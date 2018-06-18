Liberty Quote
The biggest threat to our democracies is not political debate, nor is it public dissent.— Geert Wilders
-
-
Monday Forum: June 18,2018
The BOM got lobbed in with the Fake News a few years ago.
Yep. Victoria stopped mailing out rego stickers a few years ago. Today wifey was stopped as her car hasn’t had it’s rego paid since Oct last year! We had no idea. There is no sticker any longer and you can only rely on their renewal and one other reminder notice. We didn’t receive either.
The fine is 800 bucks, there’s also the cost of road “worthying” the car and other fees related to that.
I called vic roads and was informed that even though you don’t get stickers anymore and even though the notice and renewal may not get sent out, the owner of the vehicle is still responsible.
We really do live in a swamp. Hate of government isn’t strong enough a sense I have any longer. I want to see every single public servant die of an incredibly painful illness. They can’t just say they’re doing a job. THEY CHOSE THAT JOB!
No privatisation.
It’s really worth SFA to sell it.
Rabz it is the only viable alternative.
Chris Kenny shows the pathetic side of the Australian right.
Boo hoo, we’ll never get it sold off so why make enemies.
Failure 101 and absolutely no integrity.
If you mention it, you’ll make lefties mad even………………………..good lord Chris.
That dog was photo shopped on you was it not?
I once saw a Canberite practice fly fishing in some park near the concrete nightmare they call a CBD.
I hope he was using a piece of fluff at the end of the tippet. The peril and and endangerment to passersby, should he have affixed a pointed and barbed ‘Tups Indispensable’ would provoke a swoop from the Health and Safety vigilantes.
Seeing as we were talking about Spartans:
“The Spartans ask not how many the enemy number only where they are”
How many sharp end folk are there at Swanbourne? 300 or so?
That’s why the took the stickers away.
Same in most states now they’ve cottoned on to the scam.
Hopefully the Russians will buy the ABC.
If you hate government (and Lefties) then living in Victoriastan is probably a health hazard.
#fakeweather
The ABC has more active communists than they do.
Uh, huh.
Yep. Victoria stopped mailing out rego stickers a few years ago.
But I still get reminders. Paid one on the due date at 2100 hours. Got nabbed next morning at 1000 hours by one of those spooky high tech cameras. As I had the receipt number with me, the huffing and puffing was mercifully short.
Bunch of women went fly fishing late last year in WA.
Got some.
Also got pink UV-resistant shirts made for the occasion.
Breast cancer sufferers weekend away. No snowflakes there.
I don’t think so. A sizeable minority of Australians watch and listen to ABC.
If Aunty carried advertising, she might be able to afford to bid to televise some live sport.
Back when you had to change the sticker each year mine was always about 10 years out of date. Only got fined once – checking the surf one morning at Trigg when the cops pulled up right next to me. Some 18yo kid with his 8 weeks training gets out and decides to write me a ticket. Things like that do not endear you to the fuzz.
SBS does OK with live International Sport.
Australia starts slow on EVs, but could overtake global market
Bloomberg New Energy Finance predicts Australia’s slow start to the uptake of electric vehicles will quickly morph into a “fast finish” – particularly after the key financial tipping point is reached in 2025.
In the release of Australia-specific forecasts to add to its global predictions released last month, BNEF analysts say that by 2040, some 40 per cent of all vehicles on the road in Australia will have a plug, and 60 per cent of new car sales will be electric.
This will have benefits – lower cost to consumes, cleaner air, fewer emissions and less dependence on fuel imports. In fact, it predicts Australia will reach “peak oil demand” by around 2029 because of the impact of EVs.
It will have other implications – adding 11 per cent to electricity demand by 2040, but offering huge flexibility to a renewables-dominated grid.
And it will provide a large reservoir of storage – 350GWh – “behind the motor,” around the same size as the massive Snowy 2.0 pumped hydro proposal.
Just now on AEMO DataDashboard (16.30pm 18/6)
Price QLD NSW SA VIC TAS
Energy $256.19 $275.04 $347.03 $278.86 $29.61
Am I interpreting things correctly, Tassie hydo at $30 and everyone else at least 8 times as much?
And SA on almost pure gas !
One for Stimpy:
A bloke went to the psychiatrist. He said, “Doc, I can’t stop singing ‘The Green Green Grass of Home’.”
The doctor said, “You’ve got Tom Jones Syndrome.”
The bloke said, “Tom Jones Syndrome? I’ve never heard of that. Is it common?”
The psychiatrist said, “It’s not unusual.”
The fine is 800 bucks, there’s also the cost of road “worthying” the car and other fees related to that.
That’s why the took the stickers away.
Same in most states now they’ve cottoned on to the scam.
WA led the way on that one, a really, really stupid idea.
I got done in my van (luckily while parked up), I never received a renewal bat as its a strict liability offence it lets the knob squeezers rubber stamp every fine.
How well did that work?
WA Police have been forced to abandon technology used to detect unlicensed vehicles because they cannot cope with the huge number of alerts, Police Commissioner Karl O’Callaghan has revealed.
In 2009, the State Government scrapped car registration stickers in favour of a computer system, which scans number plates and automatically provides officers with an instant alert if a car’s registration has expired.
At the time it was heralded as cutting-edge technology that would save the Government millions of dollars.
But Commissioner O’Callaghan has told a budget estimates hearing police have been forced to turn off part of the system so they can focus on other alerts, such as those notifying officers that a child sex offender is in a restricted area.
“With the advanced traffic management vehicles, we’ve turned off that unlicensed alert because of the high number of alerts we get that we can’t cope with,” he said.
“These things could just be one day out of licence, so they’re still within their renewable period.”
Commissioner O’Callaghan told the hearing the system has become a headache for police, because it cannot differentiate between a vehicle that has been unlicensed for a time within the grace period, or for several months.
…
And more.
Queensland figures.
https://www.carsguide.com.au/car-advice/australias-most-expensive-fines-the-single-tickets-that-will-break-the-bank-57929
Getting sprung using you mobile phone will set you back $378, too, and driving an unregistered vehicle will pluck $800 from you bank account – and it’s easily done. The Queensland government issued an extra 10,000 fines for that very offence when registration stickers were scrapped.
No wonder AGL wants to sell gas for power generation.
SBS News full TDS.
*giggles*
I see on the news that a Mr. (something something) Meow Meow is in trouble with the law over some jape which had him embedding an Opal public transport chip in his hand.
Couldn’t help recalling a member of the Raving Loony Party back in Monty Python days who was called (something something)Phtang Phtang.
I’ll hand this over to the Stimpmeister for analysis – sorry, further comment.
TheirABC averages a market share of about 16%. Hardly worth the investment of $1.1 billion per annum.
that’s up to basic business requirement how did they miss it. That’s also a 5 Second coding change to fix it. You can only wonder what sort of morons designed the system and worse, what sort of morons in the public sector commissioned them and signed off on it.
Did anyone tell Mr Andrews to stop raping girls?
Jaymes Todd probably wasn’t interested in value signalling.
They’re lucky that Basslink is back in operation as of 2 weeks ago.
Otherwise the eastern mainland states would be down by another 478 MW.
Finished building PC.
Loaded Windows 10 and good to go:
MSI 310 Gaming motherboard.
Intel i5 8400, 8th gen.
1 TB HDD
8 GB
Geforce G710
Dude at PCDIY Boxhill very helpful.
Just now on AEMO DataDashboard (16.30pm 18/6)
Price QLD NSW SA VIC TAS
Energy $256.19 $275.04 $347.03 $278.86 $29.61
Moves quickly.
At 6:44pm
Tas at $30 everyone else between $121-163
Wow that was quick.
That alone should get him a few votes for his virtue-signalling efforts.
And their cats. Remember to respect the cats also.
One of the main founders of Australian ‘masculinities studies’ at Sydney University who shall remain nameless here decided to transition into becoming a woman. He’s about six foot three so it was no doubt a very considered decision. I once knew him quite well and nearly fell off my chair when I saw him in his new guise on the ABC a few years ago. It does suggest to me that a sort of self-hatred, denied in the scarifying tears but still there, might operate in these in-depth and earnest investigations about the awfulness of being a man, a toxic denial of themselves that these men constantly ponder, and which then makes women seem the more attractive gender.
What a shame that is and what a waste of good manhood. Another one bites the dust.
NAB to play middle man with investors and large-scale wind, solar
The National Australia Bank has launched a new finance facility that will allow institutional investors to back major renewable energy projects – a first of its kind in Australia, according to NAB.
Announced in December 2017 as an offering under development, the NAB Low Carbon Shared Portfolio was officially launched on Monday, with the backing of the Clean Energy Finance Corporation and Insurance Australia Group.
The $200 million facility is backed by senior loans to seven wind and large-scale solar farms, all of which are financed by NAB, and with a $90 million cornerstone investment from the CEFC.
CEFC debt markets lead, Richard Lovell, said that this sort of investment model – while new for Australia – was likely to become more common as demand for socially responsible investment opportunities increased.
“The Low Carbon Shared Portfolio creates an opportunity for institutional investors to participate in the renewable energy sector even though they may not be able to enter into individual project financing transactions,” Lovell said.
Ipswich Rd. between Evans Rd. and Granard Rd. outbound:
A Clive Palmer Make Australia Great billboard.
Pretty big, banana yellow, Clive doing his Tarzan impression.
If you say so.
Why does that abomination still exist? How many billions of our dollars is this government wasting?
Petition being circulated in Queensland (check number of signatories after 6 days):
Solar panels and batteries
Eligibility – Queensland residents
Principal Petitioner:
Tony Magrathea
62B Cooroora Street
DICKY BEACH QLD 4551
Total Signatures – 119
Sponsoring Member: The Clerk of the Parliament
Posting Date: 12/06/2018
Closing Date: 4/09/2018
Share this E-Petition
TO: The Honourable the Speaker and Members of the Legislative Assembly of Queensland
Queensland residents draws to the attention of the House that Queensland is falling behind even third world countries in failing to grasp and promote solar energy as the people’s energy.
Your petitioners, therefore, request the House to alter real estate legislation such that every free standing house sale cannot be finalised until solar panels and storage batteries sufficient for the number of people who might be able to live in that house are installed and operable. Consideration can also be given for flats and rental properties. The actual numbers will need to be determined by the CSIRO or Queensland University.
BoM prediction for winter 2018:
http://www.abc.net.au/news/2018-05-31/winter-looking-hot-and-dry-for-south-east-australia-bom-says/9819300
Everything they get wrong should incur a penalty of a reduction in their budget.
The abc is even simpler: reintroduce licences to watch the bloody thing and reduce their budget according to the shortfall.
Tell us dumbkat, are you a Palmallaxy or a Katterallaxy supporter?
Nah. You can keep him.
That’s what all the old blokes used to do when young, and still do, Malcolm, until you and other lefties came along and supported all sorts of gender-bending and feminazi changes to a culture that respected women very much and liked them sufficiently to want to change any disadvantages that they suffered due to an overplay of this respect in past eras. Things were moving along well until the sixties when some stupid women decided it would be a great idea to go lezzo and cut up men. All mostly downhill since then. Certainly it became harder to implement changes that were fair to both men and women after that.
Does anyone have any information about the extent of abc employees in relationships with other employees?
The girls really had the hots for him in the past; groupies everywhere.
I used to laugh at that and he’d give me a wry smile, enjoying it immensely.
Sad to see him now, in a dress, with a hairdo and a simper.
Predispositions? Possibly, but it’s easy to talk yourself into madness at universities.
BorisG
#2740794, posted on June 18, 2018 at 6:24 pm
Mind you, the motion to ‘privatise’ the ABC was dumb. There is nothing to privatise except plant and equipment and real estate.
I don’t think so. A sizeable minority of Australians watch and listen to ABC.
That’s I was referring to, re. selling and value.
The value is in the numbers, question is the demographics, and if the existing viewers/listeners would stick around when commercials are introduced?
Some ABC listeners are pathologically opposed to advertising on the ABC.
I personally like commercials, take any ‘junk’ mail delivered (not internet junk tho) the other kind, that costs money to produce so it has to have some value.
Clive is a Big Australia guy, so he won’t have any trouble getting funded.
He has had horrendous Press these last few years, but maybe it hasn’t rubbed off onto voters.
Maybe he thinks Hanson has run her race, and there’s stray voters to be rounded up?
I recall seeing a sort of mud-map of this once, looking like a tangle of spaghetti freeways.
Up at the top of Downing Street in Sydney’s Darlinghurst a massive poster of him thumbs up saying Make Australia Great, placed high on a wall, has already had one front tooth blacked out. 🙂
Not a bad poster, though, it stands out.
He couldn’t get UAP past the AEC in 2013, I wonder how much he had to pay, and who he had to pay off this time?
To make it even more entertaining, include ex relationships.
None
#2740828, posted on June 18, 2018 at 6:46 pm
Finished building PC.
Wow that was quick.
Once you done it a few times it’s an hour’s work, tops.
Installing the OS takes longer.
Never had a bought PC, built them all myself since the early days.
Laptops yes, I buy them, not bc. you can’t build them from parts but it’s impractical, like building a car from spares.
Does anyone have any information about the extent of abc employees in relationships with other employees?
Saw the incestuous line-up only recently, but cannot recall where. Quite a lot of cross-fertilization.
Sorry for the blockquote fail. You know which one is mine.
Even tho the UAP hasn’t existed since the 40s, ida thunk that the Liberal Party would still own the name.
But maybe not.
How’s the old Ford project going, Arky?
There’s a vigil this evening at Princes Park. And a call to end violence against women.
LOL
Just got robodialled by ReachTEL, straight to the spam shelf in the pool room.
Could be fun fly fishing in Civic with a foil of smack on your line, junkies smashing each other rather than parked cars windows would be a hoot.
It’s on Crikey, but now behind a paywall. Last updated January 2016.
“We start with the youngest
menchildren, the little boys and girls, our sons and grandsons, our daughters and granddaughters, and make sure that they respect their mothers and sisters and fathers and brothers and all the women and men in their lives,” Mr Turnbull said.
That’s better.
I’m all for da equalidy.
Certainly an avenue for Palmer to crash thru with the bipartisanship on Electricity generation.
It’s pretty quiet in Brissie ATM, so it must be fucking horrendous in the regions.
Nothing that half a dozen new power stations wouldn’t fix, though.
Palmer preferences also helped the LNP in 2013, not as strongly as Greens helped Labor, but not bad.
There was a reason we sold up all our real estate investments in Queensland.
Strangled by over-regulation.
Palmer has already got a Senator, Ipswich might be fertile country for him, maybe Longman.
as far as voting is concerned with our corrupt system, I am thinking about AC primary vote then whoever is not one of the Uniparties next.
Big ones last
Big Clive is another abc act of sabotage.
The billion dollar bully pulpit was swing behind the Palmer election winning machine as an attempt to sabotage the Abbottbeast, and it did work.
Enemy of my enemy does my work for me.
Comrades.
I wonder… now we have ssm…
This must be the first generation charged with honouring their mothers and fathers. This really is a stupid time to be alive.
There have been a lot of conferences, late nites working and meetings away since then.
General mantra is you’ll never sleep alone when you’re with the ABC.
“Thousands unite at vigil for Eurydice Dixon”
Pity the lady didn’t have a Glock .40 and training.
Carlton need all the help they can get
Me too. AC’s first.
Put Malcolm Last in Wentworth.
Will there be bonfires like Hobart’s winter Dark Mo Fo?
Dead right.
LOL
The vigil’s been and gone Dover. We had Mrs Andrews with the customary tear in the eye and a hug by husband although I don’t know if anyone’s told Dan Andrews not to ra-pe women yet.
I can understand her family and friends wanting to do something although I suspect that it wasn’t family or friends who organised this. But there is also something intensely grotesque about using the ra-pe and murder of a young woman to push an ideology, score cheap political points or virtue signal. Just grotesque.
Very little of the ethnic anymore on TV, with exception of a block during the day of foreign news services. When SBS started , you could watch a greek movie, followed by something in Hungarian, followed by a spanish soapie . SBS also gives us viceland and the food network(mostly american shows with some aussie so called celebrity chefs) and NITV (indigenous) . Radio is a different story.
Drive through the ethnic enclaves and the number of big (ie much bigger than foxtel) antennae that allow them to watch broadcast tv from ‘home’, takes away the rational for SBS.
Johanna
Wimps in Qld complaining about the cold.
The old lab and I have been locked in the office all day staying within one metre of the heater. Still in shorts but have put on a jumper. If it gets worse, and that’s the prediction, I may have to turn on the reverse ac. I’m in Canberra this coming weekend for an AGM – better be warmer by then.
Common expiry date for vehicle rego.
Horrendous all in one pile when all the tractors and headers and trailers and trucks and utes and bikes and cars all arrive at once, but the only way to make sure they all get done.
Vicroads offer a quarterly payment system.
http://www.abc.net.au/news/2017-09-24/victorian-car-owners-granted-rego-reprieve/8979012
For those close enough to the financial edge they have to scrape to get the car rego quarterly, ordering them to keeping track of it all without a sticker is cruelty. Driving without rego forward into dark despair is how some proles do it. Like said above, there are so many driving unregistered and beaten that the system throws up too many hits to deal with.
Comrades.
https://www.vicroads.vic.gov.au/registration/renew-update-or-cancel/set-a-common-expiry-date
Cuts the compliance load and REALLY sharpens your distaste for the State.
Ok thanks; I don’t think I’ll pay that crew; I’ll just say a lot.
So, voting Liberal again then, Struth?
Drive through the ethnic enclaves and the number of big (ie much bigger than foxtel) antennae that allow them to watch broadcast tv from ‘home’, takes away the rational for SBS.
The only present day rationale for SBS is to keep journalists etc. employed furthering the revolutionary cause.
The Liberals, of course, oppose its closure.
Could be fun fly fishing in Civic with a foil of smack on your line, junkies smashing each other rather than parked cars windows would be a hoot.
If I nabbed a tattooed, multi-pierced, lank haired trophy, I would have it mounted.
DB, that wasn’t the Turnbull version, that was Calli’s amendment. The original had only females being honoured by only males. Honouring your father is to be illegal on the grounds that he’s a natural rapissed.
The Code of Hammurabi demanded that children honour their parents.
I’m not an enthusiast because Hammurabi also supported slavery (including a statutory bounty paid for hunting runaways) and children should not be chained to bad parents, ultimately the children have their own life to live.
Anyway, back to the original topic, Turnbull encourages pressure placed on the weakest members of society (the children) to respect EVERYONE NO MATTER WHAT. Think about that: respect is earned, but Turnbull supports brainwashing children to become incapable of judgement.
Beer taps run dry in Kazan as Australian supporters take over
Kazan: They may not have had a victory to celebrate but the Australian fans won plenty of admirers themselves in the city of Kazan having proven a major hit with the locals, in particularly pub owners after drinking pubs dry.
The capital of Tatarstan was turned into a sea of green and gold on Saturday night as an estimated 15,000 Australians descended on the city’s centre for the Socceroos’ opening match of the 2018 World Cup, a 2-1 defeat to France.
It made for one of busiest nights seen in Kazan’s small city centre, so much so the predominantly Australian crowd drank a number of pubs of all their beer.
Premier Daniel Andrews and his wife Catherine attended the vigil and lay flowers at the ever-growing memorial for Ms Dixon.
Ms Andrews was seen wiping away tears as the couple hugged.
Meanwhile, in Victoria, it is illegal to even silently protest against abortion within 150m of a clinic.
Spare me the theatre please, Mr. and Mrs. Andrews.
Told you Howard is a hubristic prick who is responsible for a lot of damage to this country . He is certainly the linchpin for the destruction of the Liberal Party. Well done you stupid little man.
Rae doing his usual pathetically uninspired trolling again.
What’s so LOL about bailing out of Queensland RE?
Go bother some more customers at Aldi, skinflint.
Hairy now inviting me to come and watch Outsiders.
Much more fun than ignoring Raincoat Man.
There we g, more feckless.
Don’t worry Tel, no one takes parenting advice from Turnbull.
..
Went to see a dude in Ballarat who builds them.
Top bloke.
Great to look at an actual car and see where everything goes.
Spare me the theatre please, Mr. and Mrs. Andrews.
According to Greg Combet, this poor woman’s rape and murder is actually a cultural problem. Give me a break. It’s not nirvana out there, it’s a freaking jungle.
They intentionally make it difficult by keeping their maiden names. I had a look at this some time back. What’s more interesting is how inbred the ABC and political parties actually are. Brothers, sisters, sons and daughters. Then there are the in-laws. All feeding from the same incestuous taxpayer funded honey pot.
It’s damn difficult to keep up. You occasionally gets snippets from news articles about who is related to whom.
Always thought it would be a worthy project to set up a fake Ancestory.com “Family Tree” to try and figure out exactly how all these people are interconnected. It’s the perfect tool for that sort of thing. Once you establish a “connection”, it starts throwing up “tips” about where to look.
It would be a big job, and unfortunately I don’t have the time. Might be a lucrative project for an enterprising Cat with time on their hands. I reckon you could sell access to the resultant database.
Knowledge is power.
An organisational tree of inter-related participants of the union movement, political parties and organisations (such as the ABC or the “Clinton Foundation”) would be intuitive. Much easier to “connect the dots” and get a handle on what is actually happening.
Most people would probably be stunned at how interconnected these mobs actually are.
“Terrified” San Francisco Tourists Shocked By Aggressive Vagrants, Discarded Needles, Dead Bodies
An Australian couple visiting the city were shocked by what they saw after deciding to walk back to their hotel:
“Is this normal or am I in a ‘bad part of town?’ Just walked past numerous homeless off their faces, screaming and running all over the sidewalk near Twitter HQ and then a murder scene. Wife is scared to leave hotel now,” reads a Wednesday posting by Reddit user /u/nashtendo.
Mad Caliph erdogan, of course, is active with his cousin-brothers in Tartarstan.
https://www.ft.com/content/eca5f41a-c412-11e5-808f-8231cd71622e
Lot of caliphate money flowing into the soft underbelly of Putin’s Russian federation, only a matter of time and demographics and breeding rates for Big Tartarstan to fall into erdogan’s lap.
Hairy now inviting me to come and watch Outsiders.
Thanks for the reminder Hairy!
Usually the lefties are running to claim poor childhood or some mental issue to excuse a crim. The guy who murdered the comedian seems to be on the spectrum but suddenly the left Don’t Wanna Know. As for combat yeah dumping your wife and screwing the local ABC presenter really does show respect for women
It is weird now you point it out.
Pointing the finger at little boys after a murder is pretty low, even Shorten wouldn’t go there.
California is a toilet Zyco. It’s America’s Venezuela with three dope.
Strange that ‘cultural problems’ never gets a run where there is evidence of, erm, obvious cultural problems.
“That is an outlook shared by many. And the widespread reaction to President Erdogan’s statement in the West has largely been fuelled by its sense of total superiority over the “uncivilized,” “haughty,” “belligerent,” “backward,” and predominantly Muslim East.
But history may be different from how the West sees it in retrospect, and many of the confusions will come to be resolved in the future. So maybe we shouldn’t write off the Turkish leader’s claims as nothing more than wishful thinking? ”
https://www.rt.com/op-ed/206603-turkey-erdogan-america-muslims-religion/
Caliph erdogan knows who really discovered America.
” the confusions will come to be resolved in the future”.
Comrades.
One wonders if Mr Andrews, Mr Turnbull, Mr Shorten, and all the rest will be taking to the mosques to inform the attendees that the Sharia-compliant beating of women, FGM, honour-killings, et al — indeed to whole concept within Islamic teachings that women are inferior disposable possessions — will no longer be tolerated in Australian society…
Once upon a time politicians were serious men – for men they were, mostly – who would warn against
the dangers of mass hysteria and urge individual responsibility.
Now they lead the charge into madness.
This will be good. Chas Lickadick on Outsiders. Selling the ABC.
Sure, but the command to honour one’s parents is severable from any support for slavery. Nor does it mean that children ought to ‘chained to bad parents’; it is simply a reminder that in the normal case our actions should reflect honouably on our parents.
“As grown men, we must lead by example and treat women with respect and we must ensure that our cities, our towns, our country … everywhere … is safe for every Australian to walk and work, whether it is a park, a workplace, whether it is in their own home.”
No amount of “grown men” will stop a psychopath from raping and killing a female. It’s bewildering that these top level chaps equate all men with rapists/killers.
Unless they are just hankering for votes from the feminists. There’s that.
I find this curious also. Some of these weepy women will in the future give birth to boys who are autistic, and have to raise them. I’m pretty sure that puberty is a very difficult territory to navigate for the parents of someone “socially regressive”, as he is described.
Strange that ‘cultural problems’ never gets a run where there is evidence of, erm, obvious cultural problems.
Nah, nah. Greg has really strong feelings about FGM. He just doesn’t like to speak of it publicly because it’s a bit rude. You know, down there n’at.
It’s odd. Forty years ago a family member met exactly the same end as that poor young woman. If possible, the circumstances of her death were even more horrific.
No bouquets, no vigils, just a quiet, grief filled burial, followed by a long and harrowing police investigation. And no Neville Wran or that other Malcolm capitalising on the zeitgeist by lecturing little boys about how they should behave.
Our Hollow Men are almost hollowed out.
“We start with the youngest men, the little boys, our sons and grandsons, and make sure that they respect their mothers and sisters and all the women in their lives.”
– Turnbull today.
It starts from the cradle. Children grow up seeing how their father respects their mother, and how their mother respects their father. It is simple. No need to teach it. Children will learn from just being part of a family. If there is love as well as respect, so much better. Their understanding will come from observation and experience.
Weird isn’t it hzhousewife? It’s like facts don’t matter. It’s just a trigger for some virtue signalling. We even got the coloured lights out: today’s colour is orange.
Apparently there are 4174 abc employees all interconnected on LinkedIn. The upper echelon abc employees are listed here:
http://about.abc.net.au/how-the-abc-is-run/what-guides-us/remuneration-disclosure-log/
I’m pretty sure that puberty is a very difficult territory to navigate for the parents of someone “socially regressive”, as he is described.
I’m wondering whether he had treatment for psychiatric disorders, and if so, why weren’t violent tendencies spotted. I would find it hard to believe his carers/doctors were not aware of his condition. He must surely have been violent before.
Perhaps his IQ was in the retarded range too. Someone would know.
+1
The Al Gore meeting took the cake, what a crunt.
Reports are that he went to a normal school and that while he was bullied, when he applied himself he excelled. However if you saw a picture of his father who runs some sort of Poker something or other, you might understand why he was socially regressive and nobody paid attention.
Maybe he was blind drunk and had no memory of events the night before.
Until there’s a trial who knows what happened.
Children grow up seeing how their father respects their mother, and how their mother respects their father. It is simple.
Kids can be born crazy, P, with genetic programming towards violence. A loving family won’t help. The damage is done, genetic/damage in utero, whatever, is my take.
The evidence is that psychopathy is passed down from the mother.
The children of male psychopaths don’t tend to take after dear old dad.
The damage is done, genetic/damage in utero, whatever, is my take.
I’m so against drinking gin during pregnancy.
Lyndon Johnson, Bill Clinton, George H.W. Bush, Winston Churchill were all sons of a psychopath.
Dorothy Hewett sounds like a psychopath too.
..
What if both your parents were phychos?
Does that mean I have a double dose?
psychos
The children of male psychopaths don’t tend to take after dear old dad.
All 30 of them?
Yours may be the only known case of the child infecting the parents, Death.
Why? Carlton hasn’t inflicted any violence on anyone all season.
Possibly.
We already do you sanctimonious prick, Mal.
All good, decent Australians do this naturally.
For the PM to pretend that boys are being raised to be r#$ists is just a cynical vote gathering exercise.
[email protected] in Australia would decrease by 80% with mandatory teaching of the 10 Commandments in schools and the elimination of marxist judiciary members.
Candy, I cannot say. I do not know in regard to what you have raised.
I can only speak from my own experience in life. And it is hard I believe to discount the every day experience of anyone for 15yrs or more of their life and to conclude that it does not affect their thinking and behaviour.
Fat Clive is so washed up I don’t think even Queenslanders would vote for him. But you never know.
Too good, bear.
Well, since he was an AGW supporter, and he’s a Big Australia man, it’s hard to see what his angle is gonna be wit the voters, unless he forgets he ever met Al Gore.
Realistically, tho, if Turnbull hadn’t turned up, there would’ve been a massive pile on.
As it was, he even out cringed Andrews, no mean feat.
I’m saying he took one for the team, and the issue will be fish wrapper by friday.
The brave new world.
Collective responsibility for individual criminal acts.
Just out of interest, back in my day gin was know as the ILO.
Other than that I am not aware of gin re pregnancy. I thought all alcohol was out these days.
Unless Islamists are involved, then it’s a ‘lone wolf’
???
MV, I’m sorry but if you do not know then I’m not sure I could write it here.
Then I shall have to remain forever ignorant.
Still, nothing new in that.
Being in Nashos I thought you’d have known.
So, OK I chance it: “International L-g Opener”
A Supreme Court jury is deliberating whether the accused Bourke Street killer James Gargasoulas is mentally fit to stand trial.
Justice Lex Lasry charged the jury this afternoon to find whether Mr Gargasoulas’ lawyers and medical experts had proven beyond the balance of probability that Mr Gargsoulas was unfit to stand trial according to certain criteria.
Mr Gargasoulas, 28, is charged with six counts of murder and 28 counts of attempted murder relating to the January 2017 rampage in Melbourne’s CBD.
The special hearing has heard from experts who agree Mr Gargasoulas suffers from paranoid schizophrenia but are split on the effects of his illness.
Barrister Theo Alexander, for Mr Gargasoulas, claimed his client was unable to enter a plea because he couldn’t meaningfully understand what the pleas are.
“Such a decision being tainted by his delusional desire to spread his message of truth and redemption and to save the world,” he said.
“How can he decide whether to plead guilty or not guilty or not guilty by reason of mental impairment if what he is preoccupied with is having as many hearings as he can to espouse his views, save the world?”
He said Mr Gargasoulas was “profoundly psychotic” with “grandiose and persecutory beliefs” which have so far resisted treatment.
The court heard evidence last week that Mr Gargasoulas believes he is the Messiah and will save the world from “cataclysmic destruction”.
Dr Alexander also questioned how Mr Gargaoulas’ rejection of his mental illness would allow him to understand evidence about his impairment.
“How can he give cogent instructions if his underlying belief is that he’s the Messiah here to save us from a comet and if it all goes well he can just die and come back to life again?” Dr Alexander said.
“On a common sense reality check point of view, this man’s not fit.”
Dr Alexander described the case as a tragedy.
“It’s tragic for the victims, it’s tragic for him, it’s tragic for us,” he said.
“It’s a very, very unwell man that sits in that dock.”
Prosecutor Andrew Tinney SC asked what was irrational about Mr Gargasoulas wanting multiple court appearances to express his views.
“It’s perfectly sensible,” he said.
He also questioned what was irrational about not wanting to plead guilty to murder.
“The accused is a ‘messiah’ who has the presence of mind to know that if it’s his lot in life to be saving the world, he wants to be doing that from the relative comfort of Thomas Embling Hospital, rather than the 23 hour lockdown of prison,” Mr Tinney said.
From the Oz – complete article – no comments allowed of course
Great stuff from the left-leaning MacroBusiness blog.
https://www.macrobusiness.com.au/2018/06/ghettoisation-of-australian-cities-is-the-plan/
“Quantitative peopling”!! I love it!
According to feminists, men don’t play a big enough role in the house and raising children, yet when a woman killer emerges, they react as if his raising was the sole work of misogynistic men.
Why does Murray have Hinch on?
Hinch is a fool.
Just checking to see if your still with us and taking your medicine, memoryvault!
dover b at 1930
This must be the first generation charged with honouring their mothers and fathers.
I seem to recall an early injunction on this matter?
Oh, you mean a legopener.
I’ve not seen “international” tacked onto it before.
In my day the lwgopener of choice was Seppelt Spritzig Rose.
4 corners went full tin foil hat tonight. Deranged.
Still here and still enjoying – and agreeing with – most of your posts, Struth.
At least Lord Waffleworth didn’t take it upon himself to apologize for all men. It must have been tempting.
However if you saw a picture of his father who runs some sort of Poker something or other, y
Fantasy football might be a better career move?
metoo
Fisky’s link is interesting for the assumptions of the writers.
We have actually not really understood the mussie immigrant enough.
Indeed, I believe we have been too kind in our assessment.
This is because those making the assessments really have nothing to do with them.
We see young men arriving in Europe and here as “refugees” with designer clothes and I phones, and then say, they are after the welfare.
As if they wouldn’t be invading without it.
Dot and co blame welfare.
However, they refuse to work.
They are definitely here for the welfare, but see being on it as a way to help bring our country more quickly to it’s knees, which is indeed correct.
They ridicule their own if they chose to “work for the white man”
This happens now in aboriginal communities also.
People are pressured not to work.
They all see us as the enemy and the cause of all their problems so we SHOULD pay for them.
Politicians are what is technically called “talking out their arses” when quoting words like disaffected.
The unaffected politicians using disaffected as an excuse effects us greatly.
I’m sensing he may not or perhaps should not be tried.
To a layperson such as myself, “paranoid schizophrenia” means “INSANE”.
Maybe I’m wrong, but how insane have you got to be before you’re *REALLY* insane???
I’m probably going to be shot here for this, but the legal rules on criminal responsibility and sanity are crap.
They go back to the 1860s. What did judges and lawyers know about mental illness back then? It was roughly 150 years ago before most mental illnesses were even identified and categorised.
Now if commenters and posters on this blog are truly sceptical of lawyers and judges, why defer to them on this rule?
The prosecution saying “we agree that he’s a paranoid schizophrenic, but he is completely rational in his legal defence” is rather convenient. The prosecutor is being mischievous, to wit (paraphrased) “rationality is proof of sanity”. I wasn’t aware insanity meant “stupid” or “retarded” (PC: intellectually disabled).
*Hi I’m a paranoid schizophrenic, I’m not insane though*
*Hi I’m a paranoid schizophrenic, and only a little insane*
*Hi I’m a paranoid schizophrenic, and sane when it is convenient for the prosecution case*
What have you got to be to plead insanity? A gibbering mess in the corner curled up in the fetal positions?
He probably should have been locked up for our good, and his own protection and quality of life.
The urge to empty institutions has had frightful results.
Maybe he’s not insane but let’s say he is. To try him would really just be a show trial and justice cannot be served, at worst it would be an injustice.
Beth, sweetie. You just can’t help big-noting yourself.
Aldi? skinflint? Ha ha. You do miss him so. It’s obvious.
Who is Raincoat Man? Zippy?
Bullshit. This guy is a terrorist.
And let’s not forget the second tragic driver in Flinders Street who was also a muslim and misunderstood and going through a bad time.
I bet the court never considered taqiyya.
Uh oh, past curfew time. Mrs MvVwill go ape-shit if she wakes up and I’m not in bed. Again.
So, in the immortal words of Ernie Wise, –
” It’s goodnight from me, and goodnight from him”.
34th Newspoll loss for a certain Prime Minister. That’s the equivalent of 238 dog polls. But at least there’ll be no more murders.
.
#2741026, posted on June 18, 2018 at 9:34 pm
Maybe he’s not insane but let’s say he is. To try him would really just be a show trial and justice cannot be served, at worst it would be an injustice.
Would that be an injustice to him or to all the people he killed???
Rae = Trollius Faecus
Do not engage with this sick fuck
Scroll the troll
memoryvault
#2741032, posted on June 18, 2018 at 9:37 pm
Uh oh, past curfew time. Mrs MvVwill go ape-shit if she wakes up and I’m not in bed. Again.
So, in the immortal words of Ernie Wise, –
” It’s goodnight from me, and goodnight from him”.
Ernie Wise was a good foil for Morecambe, but he never said that.
It was aid by one Ronnie to the other.
There is no point in trying someone who is nuts. There is no deterrence, community protection or just deserts.
The defence might be total bullshit.
I am finding that hard to go along with given the Crown agrees that he is a paranoid schizophrenic.
said even
I’ve just answered you on the other thread, dot.
Morcombe and Wise’s closing was a song – Bring Me Sunshine.
Dot, the McNaghten rules were based on the idea of sane people having responsibility for their actions, and insane people being, like children, of diminished responsibility. Now we are in a world where people are the product of their genes and their social conditioning, which is what lets someone brought up in the muslim world off the hook for marrying a ten year old kid. Now, nobody is responsible.
It follows that punishment is out. It’s a problem for medics and shrinks.
Curiously, nutters still have the same human rights as the rest of us. Given that we are all assumed to be meat machines, you’d think we didn’t have any.
Savvy B is the tipple of choice these days for the child in utero.
.
#2741055, posted on June 18, 2018 at 9:44 pm
There is no point in trying someone who is nuts. There is no deterrence, community protection or just deserts.
The defence might be total bullshit.
I am finding that hard to go along with given the Crown agrees that he is a paranoid schizophrenic.
I would be happy for him to spend the rest of his life in a (very) secure mental facility for the criminally insane.
This type of “insanity” is incurable, so never to be released.
How very handy for the government.
4 corners went full tin foil hat tonight. Deranged.
Did you see that jowly fraud Clapper?
The Trump Tower meeting hasn’t led anywhere, so now it’s “we don’t how many other meetings like this we don’t know about.” Oy vey!
And all the time the real White House scandal remains unexplored.
He’ll have a spontaneous remission within a few years, FT, and the shrinks will pass him as completely sane.
I’m arguing this poor fellow is permanently insane, and dangerously so.
After all, defence counsel submitted “resistant to treatment”.
My law is getting very rusty but I always thought the question of sanity/fitness to plead was a question of law for the judge. Why is this going to a jury at all?
Over to you Dr Graeooglery QC.
PS Have a look at the ground of appeal for a Magistrates decision on a committal hearing while you are at it. For your own edification.
My law is getting very rusty but I always thought the question of sanity/fitness to plead was a question of law for the judge. Why is this going to a jury at all?
Over to you Dr Graeooglery QC.
PS Have a look at the ground of appeal for a Magistrates decision on a committal hearing while you are at it. For your own edification.
Huh?
“This poor fellow”!!!!!!,
Passing the buck. This poor Lex Lasry fellow is not even up for re-election!
I never heard of Norm NcDonald til 5 minutes ago, so for anyone else, here he is:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=107&v=iX_gUQeZcB8
That nemkat is a real jerk!
Ian
If *you* are genuinely over the cuckoo’s nest, *you* are pitiable and have no moral culpability.
If people are offended, it is because it is too soon, not because it is untrue (it ain’t).
Look up McNaghten doctrine, dot.
Remember Melissa Click?
The Uni of Missouri professor who got fired in 2015 after calling for the beating of an independent journalist reporting on the suppression of free speech at the Uni?
Well, the rabble-rousing students ousted the President and Chancellor of the Uni, but parents and students have voted with their feet taking another 500 jobs and $30 meg in tuition fees with them.
Now that is how to do a boycott lefty losers.
Very clever.
Martin Luther King in a groove.
Kind of hilarious having Four Corners bang on about their conspiracy theories precisely at the time when the FBI report was released.
Not a comedian and one of the more physically and mentally ugly of a lot of ugly leftist feminists.
I read about that today Leigh, get woke go broke is a bummer
They’re crap.
What if both your parents were phychos?
Psychotic nachos, giraffe? Can’t wait for Mal to tell us how we need to teach our boys to deal with them.
.
#2741096, posted on June 18, 2018 at 10:07 pm
I’m arguing this poor fellow is permanently insane, and dangerously so.
After all, defence counsel submitted “resistant to treatment”.
Dot, if this “poor fellow” got that way (if he even is) from too much recreational chemicals, is he still a “poor fellow”??
Professor Michael Daffern, psychologist expert witness for the Prosecution believes Gargasoulis is fit to stand trial. Two other psychiatrists as expert witnesses for the Defence say the opposite. It’s a matter for the empanelled Supreme Court jury, properly instructed, to decide whether they believe the expert witnesses on one side or the other. In arriving at a decision whether or not he is fit to be tried, the jury has to detail the reasons why it has decided that way.
From what I have seen reported so far, my view is that he is fit to stand trial.
The McNaghten rules are shit. Rationality does not mean you are sane.
Let’s say he drank himself to the point where he was delusional or dissociated from reality.
I’d find that a pitiable condition, wouldn’t you? How could you from that point punish them fairly?
I’d find that a pitiable condition, wouldn’t you? How could you from that point punish them fairly?
Let’s say it was your family he ran down & killed. You wouldn’t want him punished, just pitied?
I’d actually find that a rather pitiable condition.
Give him a few years & he’d be out and doing it again. If he is insane, then he should be detained in a facility for the criminally insane for the rest of his life. (We have one of these facilities in Toowoomba)
All mussie terrorists are found to be insane lone wolves.
Yes, I’d be angry, but if he is genuinely insane, this is pointless other than giving me something cathartic to experience.
You can’t punish someone who is in a fantasy land.
I agree – but he should have been locked up already.
At the risk of repeating myself the flinders st shithead (who was replicated by another shithead 12 months later) was a muslim, as was the second fellow; the first was shouting allens snackbar from his car, showed control and purpose, as did the second; now the mental illness is wheeled out. I have some experience with court psychiatrists and I’m calling bullshit on this and I bet this was not part of the trial:
I see the flinders street terrorist attack as a continuation of the spate of vehicular terrorism elsewhere in the world. Focusing on the mental state of this arsehole removes the act from the context of islam. If, as is apparent, this bastard was following the isis edict there is no mental illness.
I take the opposite view.about responsibility, dot. If a man gets pissed and runs down a little old lady, I’d hang him. Pity doesn’t come into it.
My way it won’t happen again and others might think twice about drunk driving.
Your way you get to feel moral superiority.
No contest.
That’s got nothing to do with an insanity plea, or paranoid schizophrenia the Crown Prosecutor acknowledges.