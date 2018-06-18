Liberty Quote
What people today call inflation is not inflation, i.e., the increase in the quantity of money and money substitutes, but the general rise in commodity prices and wage rates which is the inevitable consequence of inflation.— Ludwig von Mises


Q&A Forum: June 18, 2018
19 please.
I presume “Brigadier” Reynolds has been brought in to comment on the SAS, drawing from her extensive combat experience. Perhaps she can also explain whether a “reclaim the night” march will be necessary before dispatching women ‘soldiers’ to the front line.
————-
This is what a real brigadier looks like, by the way.
Konbanwa All
The bidding is open
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Stackja 19
13 please Carpe.
17 please Carpe.
Panellists
Linda Reynolds – Tonights Sacrifice
Tim Watts – Meh
Michael Spence – ALPBC Shill
Simon Jackman – Dumb as dogshit
Aubrey Blanche – HARPY HARPY
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Stackja 19
Cpt Seahawks 13
Mak Siccar 17
Should I have a go?
May I have 26, please Carpe?
Hi Carpe
Lucky 13 for me please
Hope that tremor didn’t cause any damage in Osaka – I have a good friend there so I’ll call him now!
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Stackja 19
Cpt Seahawks 13
Mak Siccar 17
Vic in Prossy 26
Global Diversity. Hmm.
I’ll skull every time Average Bland makes a world shape with her hands.
Oops my lucky 13 was taken so I’ll have my reserve lucky number – 21
Thanks!
13 is gone, try another
We are across the bay in the mountains, felt it but no damage
3 dead in Osaka
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Stackja 19
Cpt Seahawks 13
Mak Siccar 17
Vic in Prossy 26
Westie Woman 21
For those in a different timezone here is the periscope link
https://www.periscopen.com/search.php?keyword=qanda
29 please Jugulum.
Tim Watts, Federal Member for Gellibrand, ALP, of course ABC don’t mention it.
Michael Spence, will probably attack Ramsay Centre, And Simon Jackman will probably attack DT.
Atlassian Corporation Plc is an Australian enterprise software company that develops products for software developers, project managers, and content management. Wikipedia. Diversity in software?
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Stackja 19
Cpt Seahawks 13
Mak Siccar 17
Vic in Prossy 26
Westie Woman 21
Turtle of WA 29
The live link for qanda on youtube – when it starts
https://www.youtube.com/user/abcqanda
I am unable to partake in the joys of Q&A tonight as my dear wife is strongly suggesting I watch The Handmaid’s Tale with her.
I suspect the themes are similar.
Sale of the ABC question in 1, 2, 3 …….
Ok Troops – it’s time
So gird your loins, hide sharp objects and;
LLLlleeetttssss get rrrreeaaadddyyyy to rrruuuummmbbbllleeeeee
Timbo has gone for the hair helmet tonight
long question about the murder in melbournistan.
Men666.
FMD pinky has gone all SJW out of the gates.
Rest assured no one will disagree with the questioners statement about victim blaming,
More importantly, why do soccer players at the world cup have immaculate hair cuts?
One in four. That old fake stat.
Not the 1 in 4 statistic!!!!
I’ll try 16 for this week.
53 please Carpe
I feel sorry for young guys today being stuck with the women of this generation.
If I got raped I wouldn’t want to build a career on it.
Ok i get it – all men are bastards, rapist and victim blamers.
What a fucking toilet Oz has become.
I don’t know any men who approve of men raping woman. Does anyone?
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Stackja 19
Cpt Seahawks 13
Mak Siccar 17
Vic in Prossy 26
Westie Woman 21
Turtle of WA 29
Custard 53
Unconscious bias. Evil shit.
I mean the concept of “unconscious bias” is evil.
Battle of the Beta Males.
The Lib squibs it.
Nup.
Well colour me suprised.
Can’t wait until the TDS kicks in
Jesus the audience bint is getting more airtime than the panel, looks like an “activist” plant.
Wannabe Harajuku girl fellates the ALPBC.
Bingo. ABC question on the ABC. Who would have thunk it.
Most trusted news source. Ha ha ha ha ha.
Oh Noes – criticism of the ALPBC, snowcone is mortified, sod off swampy.
Dorothy Dixer from the ABC.
Hair Helmet gives snowcone a blowie.
Lib gets in a zinger at snowcone’s expense for a change
ALP strokes snowcones ego, timbo is a bit of a dim bulb and on cue the Stupid.Fucking.Liberal squibs it.
Timbo reminds me of a young Uncle Aurthur.
Don’t forget my 16
Blue tie compares the PBS in the USA to the ALPBC in funding, PBS has to beg for money, poor them they don’t have a 1.2 Billion behemoth to play with.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Stackja 19
Cpt Seahawks 13
Mak Siccar 17
Vic in Prossy 26
Westie Woman 21
Turtle of WA 29
Custard 53
Classical Hero 16
Here comes the TDS
Removing US trops has caused concern in Korea and Japan.
It doesn’t make the news in Japan
Oh no, Trump insulted Canada
Anyone who insults a crossdressing beta male can’t be all bad.
This is the same USSC that didn’t think Trump had a chance of being elected, zero credibikity
The USeless Studies Centre. They still don’t get it.
Korean expat asks a good question, spence is confused.
Pink hair is a dribbling loon, and, how can someone that young have bingo wings.
Pinky thinks she is a foreign policy expert
Trump kicks goals and they stick their fingers in their ears and go la la la.
Clementine clone.
Stupid.Fucking.Liberal has a half decent answer.
For a change.
At last some sensible comments re world situation
Because Indonesians should learn English. It’s a much better language.
Hello. I’m a communist and cultural Marxist and I hate civilization.
Oh FFS socialist alternative gets a gig, calld AbbottSatan666 a racist.
This is juvenile horeseshit
With an ugly girlfriend.
Spencer rolls over to have his tummy tickled by a fucking tweenie
Sweet cheeses on a bicycle
Socialist Alliance. This is the party with a 100% renewable target.
Evil radical left.
Weasle weasle words from the vice chancellor
Why do the radical left complain? They’ll be running the Ramsay centre in a few years, just like they run every other institution.
Snowcone: Western Civilisation, it’s hard to know what that is.
I was raised to believe that masturbation should be done privately.
Is it just me or do other people have the innate desire to bitch slap people with pink hair?
At last sometime praises the enlightement tradition and then pinky pipes up
De-Colonialist Narrative. FMD.
Re pinky… does the carpet match the drapes? Asking for a lonely friend.
Today’s barbarian hordes have pink hair and lesbian girlfriends. And describe themselves as “polyamorous” (sluts) or “sapiosexual” (attracted to university-indoctrinated beta males).
Dear God, you are evil.
That’s up to women, woman.
The Global Head of Diversity and Belonging. What does that even mean????
Pink-O
And describe themselves as “polyamorous” (sluts) or “sapiosexual” (attracted to university-indoctrinated beta males).
Love it, Turtle!
No Carpe, you’re not alone!
Next question from a toddler.
That is not a setup, no way that is possible (just kidding)
Pinky goes on her preplanned SJW speil on da divesiddy.
I hope her company goes broke and she ends her days in penury and her 50 pet cats feed on hed decaying body.
“identify as female. It’s science”.
That very statement ignores the science of genetics.
She gave a Senior VP a blowjob
The Global Head of Diversity and Belonging. What does that even mean????
It means a fully tax-payer funded and perq-laden sinecure, Spidey.
Or what Carpe said….
More men are into “STEM” stuff than women. That’s just the way it is.
Says a girl who looks like her mum was fucked by a peacock.
More woman go to university than men.
Septic tank from a blue state.
I amazed this degenerate sexual behaviour (watching QANDA) still goes on.
You’re all nuts, and remember;
I WON MALOTTO.
Black expat with TDS gets the last question.
SFL should have answered with – ‘what the fuck are you on about’
Instead, she squibs it, again.
BIRM
1 person with a Nazi flag = All military are racists.
No you didn’t
Black racist thinks we are racist.
Thats a bit odd.
Yes, makin’ mock o’ uniforms that guard you while you sleep.
-Kipling.
Are the black Australians — who call you a “white c—” when you accidently look at them — racists, or just the white ones?
Mexican?
So a pink haired white valley girl says she is a mexican american.
Peak Stupid has arrived.
I stopped watching a program on sinkholes to watch this but it really seems a continuation of the same program
Lefty quoting Popper? Rafe will laugh.
“for good men and women and no binary people to do nothing”
Oh spare me this shit you bloated great yak
I must get my DNA checked. I’m probably Mongolian.
next week they bring out the cripple panel, who will survive the victim poker.
Ok Troops
Interruptions came in at 8
No winners but i only missed out by 48.
Jackpot to next week.
I’m done
Oyasumi Nasai
Thanks Carpe. ‘Night all.
Thanks Carpe!
Good night all..