113 Responses to Q&A Forum: June 18, 2018

  1. stackja
    #2740971, posted on June 18, 2018 at 9:01 pm

    Panellists: Linda Reynolds, Liberal Senator for WA; Tim Watts, Federal Member for Gellibrand; Michael Spence, Vice-Chancellor, University of Sydney; Simon Jackman, CEO, United States Studies Centre; and Aubrey Blanche, Global Diversity Programs Lead, Atlassian.

    19 please.

  2. C.L.
    #2740978, posted on June 18, 2018 at 9:10 pm

    I presume “Brigadier” Reynolds has been brought in to comment on the SAS, drawing from her extensive combat experience. Perhaps she can also explain whether a “reclaim the night” march will be necessary before dispatching women ‘soldiers’ to the front line.
    ————-
    This is what a real brigadier looks like, by the way.

  3. Carpe Jugulum
    #2740980, posted on June 18, 2018 at 9:11 pm

    Konbanwa All

    The bidding is open

  4. Cpt Seahawks
    #2740988, posted on June 18, 2018 at 9:14 pm

    13 please Carpe.

  6. Carpe Jugulum
    #2740991, posted on June 18, 2018 at 9:15 pm

    Panellists

    Linda Reynolds – Tonights Sacrifice
    Tim Watts – Meh
    Michael Spence – ALPBC Shill
    Simon Jackman – Dumb as dogshit
    Aubrey Blanche – HARPY HARPY

  7. Carpe Jugulum
    #2740994, posted on June 18, 2018 at 9:16 pm

  8. Vic in Prossy
    #2740996, posted on June 18, 2018 at 9:17 pm

    Should I have a go?
    May I have 26, please Carpe?

  9. Westie Woman
    #2740997, posted on June 18, 2018 at 9:17 pm

    Hi Carpe

    Lucky 13 for me please

    Hope that tremor didn’t cause any damage in Osaka – I have a good friend there so I’ll call him now!

  10. Carpe Jugulum
    #2740999, posted on June 18, 2018 at 9:18 pm

  11. Cpt Seahawks
    #2741001, posted on June 18, 2018 at 9:19 pm

    Global Diversity. Hmm.

    I’ll skull every time Average Bland makes a world shape with her hands.

  12. Westie Woman
    #2741002, posted on June 18, 2018 at 9:19 pm

    Oops my lucky 13 was taken so I’ll have my reserve lucky number – 21

    Thanks!

  13. Carpe Jugulum
    #2741003, posted on June 18, 2018 at 9:20 pm

    Westie Woman
    #2740997, posted on June 18, 2018 at 9:17 pm

    13 is gone, try another

    We are across the bay in the mountains, felt it but no damage

    3 dead in Osaka

  14. Carpe Jugulum
    #2741005, posted on June 18, 2018 at 9:20 pm

  16. Turtle of WA
    #2741009, posted on June 18, 2018 at 9:23 pm

    29 please Jugulum.

  17. stackja
    #2741010, posted on June 18, 2018 at 9:24 pm

    Tim Watts, Federal Member for Gellibrand, ALP, of course ABC don’t mention it.
    Michael Spence, will probably attack Ramsay Centre, And Simon Jackman will probably attack DT.
    Atlassian Corporation Plc is an Australian enterprise software company that develops products for software developers, project managers, and content management. Wikipedia. Diversity in software?

  18. Carpe Jugulum
    #2741011, posted on June 18, 2018 at 9:24 pm

  20. Farmer Gez
    #2741022, posted on June 18, 2018 at 9:32 pm

    I am unable to partake in the joys of Q&A tonight as my dear wife is strongly suggesting I watch The Handmaid’s Tale with her.
    I suspect the themes are similar.

  21. Spider
    #2741025, posted on June 18, 2018 at 9:34 pm

    Sale of the ABC question in 1, 2, 3 …….

  22. Carpe Jugulum
    #2741028, posted on June 18, 2018 at 9:35 pm

    Ok Troops – it’s time

    So gird your loins, hide sharp objects and;

    LLLlleeetttssss get rrrreeaaadddyyyy to rrruuuummmbbbllleeeeee

  23. Carpe Jugulum
    #2741030, posted on June 18, 2018 at 9:37 pm

    Timbo has gone for the hair helmet tonight

  24. Carpe Jugulum
    #2741034, posted on June 18, 2018 at 9:38 pm

    long question about the murder in melbournistan.

  26. Carpe Jugulum
    #2741036, posted on June 18, 2018 at 9:39 pm

    FMD pinky has gone all SJW out of the gates.

  27. Spider
    #2741039, posted on June 18, 2018 at 9:39 pm

    Rest assured no one will disagree with the questioners statement about victim blaming,

  28. Pete of Perth
    #2741040, posted on June 18, 2018 at 9:40 pm

    More importantly, why do soccer players at the world cup have immaculate hair cuts?

  29. Turtle of WA
    #2741041, posted on June 18, 2018 at 9:40 pm

    One in four. That old fake stat.

  30. Spider
    #2741042, posted on June 18, 2018 at 9:40 pm

    Not the 1 in 4 statistic!!!!

  31. classical_hero
    #2741044, posted on June 18, 2018 at 9:41 pm

    I’ll try 16 for this week.

  32. Peter Castieau
    #2741045, posted on June 18, 2018 at 9:41 pm

    53 please Carpe

  33. Viva
    #2741046, posted on June 18, 2018 at 9:41 pm

    I feel sorry for young guys today being stuck with the women of this generation.

  34. Turtle of WA
    #2741047, posted on June 18, 2018 at 9:41 pm

    If I got raped I wouldn’t want to build a career on it.

  35. Carpe Jugulum
    #2741049, posted on June 18, 2018 at 9:42 pm

    Ok i get it – all men are bastards, rapist and victim blamers.

    What a fucking toilet Oz has become.

  36. Spider
    #2741050, posted on June 18, 2018 at 9:42 pm

    I don’t know any men who approve of men raping woman. Does anyone?

  37. Carpe Jugulum
    #2741051, posted on June 18, 2018 at 9:43 pm

  38. Turtle of WA
    #2741052, posted on June 18, 2018 at 9:43 pm

    Unconscious bias. Evil shit.

  39. Turtle of WA
    #2741054, posted on June 18, 2018 at 9:44 pm

    I mean the concept of “unconscious bias” is evil.

  40. Turtle of WA
    #2741057, posted on June 18, 2018 at 9:44 pm

    Battle of the Beta Males.

  41. Turtle of WA
    #2741058, posted on June 18, 2018 at 9:45 pm

    The Lib squibs it.

  42. Turtle of WA
    #2741060, posted on June 18, 2018 at 9:47 pm

    I don’t know any men who approve of men raping woman. Does anyone?

    Nup.

  43. Carpe Jugulum
    #2741061, posted on June 18, 2018 at 9:47 pm

    The Lib squibs it.

    Well colour me suprised.

  45. Carpe Jugulum
    #2741065, posted on June 18, 2018 at 9:49 pm

    Jesus the audience bint is getting more airtime than the panel, looks like an “activist” plant.

  46. Carpe Jugulum
    #2741066, posted on June 18, 2018 at 9:50 pm

    Wannabe Harajuku girl fellates the ALPBC.

  47. Spider
    #2741068, posted on June 18, 2018 at 9:50 pm

    Bingo. ABC question on the ABC. Who would have thunk it.

  48. Turtle of WA
    #2741069, posted on June 18, 2018 at 9:50 pm

    Most trusted news source. Ha ha ha ha ha.

  49. Carpe Jugulum
    #2741071, posted on June 18, 2018 at 9:52 pm

    Oh Noes – criticism of the ALPBC, snowcone is mortified, sod off swampy.

  50. Turtle of WA
    #2741072, posted on June 18, 2018 at 9:52 pm

    Dorothy Dixer from the ABC.

  51. Carpe Jugulum
    #2741073, posted on June 18, 2018 at 9:52 pm

    Hair Helmet gives snowcone a blowie.

  52. Viva
    #2741075, posted on June 18, 2018 at 9:53 pm

    Lib gets in a zinger at snowcone’s expense for a change

  53. Carpe Jugulum
    #2741077, posted on June 18, 2018 at 9:54 pm

    ALP strokes snowcones ego, timbo is a bit of a dim bulb and on cue the Stupid.Fucking.Liberal squibs it.

  54. Cpt Seahawks
    #2741081, posted on June 18, 2018 at 9:57 pm

    Timbo reminds me of a young Uncle Aurthur.

  55. classical_hero
    #2741082, posted on June 18, 2018 at 9:58 pm

    Don’t forget my 16

  56. Carpe Jugulum
    #2741083, posted on June 18, 2018 at 9:58 pm

    Blue tie compares the PBS in the USA to the ALPBC in funding, PBS has to beg for money, poor them they don’t have a 1.2 Billion behemoth to play with.

  57. Carpe Jugulum
    #2741084, posted on June 18, 2018 at 9:59 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    Stackja 19
    Cpt Seahawks 13
    Mak Siccar 17
    Vic in Prossy 26
    Westie Woman 21
    Turtle of WA 29
    Custard 53
    Classical Hero 16

  58. Carpe Jugulum
    #2741086, posted on June 18, 2018 at 10:01 pm

    Here comes the TDS

    Removing US trops has caused concern in Korea and Japan.

    It doesn’t make the news in Japan

  59. Carpe Jugulum
    #2741089, posted on June 18, 2018 at 10:02 pm

    Oh no, Trump insulted Canada

    Anyone who insults a crossdressing beta male can’t be all bad.

  60. Carpe Jugulum
    #2741091, posted on June 18, 2018 at 10:03 pm

    This is the same USSC that didn’t think Trump had a chance of being elected, zero credibikity

  61. Turtle of WA
    #2741093, posted on June 18, 2018 at 10:05 pm

    The USeless Studies Centre. They still don’t get it.

  62. Carpe Jugulum
    #2741098, posted on June 18, 2018 at 10:07 pm

    Korean expat asks a good question, spence is confused.

    Pink hair is a dribbling loon, and, how can someone that young have bingo wings.

  63. Viva
    #2741099, posted on June 18, 2018 at 10:08 pm

    Pinky thinks she is a foreign policy expert

  64. Turtle of WA
    #2741101, posted on June 18, 2018 at 10:08 pm

    Trump kicks goals and they stick their fingers in their ears and go la la la.

  65. Turtle of WA
    #2741103, posted on June 18, 2018 at 10:10 pm

    Pink hair is a dribbling loon, and, how can someone that young have bingo wings.

    Clementine clone.

  66. Carpe Jugulum
    #2741104, posted on June 18, 2018 at 10:10 pm

    Stupid.Fucking.Liberal has a half decent answer.

    For a change.

  67. Viva
    #2741108, posted on June 18, 2018 at 10:12 pm

    At last some sensible comments re world situation

  68. Turtle of WA
    #2741109, posted on June 18, 2018 at 10:13 pm

    Because Indonesians should learn English. It’s a much better language.

  69. Turtle of WA
    #2741116, posted on June 18, 2018 at 10:15 pm

    Hello. I’m a communist and cultural Marxist and I hate civilization.

  70. Carpe Jugulum
    #2741117, posted on June 18, 2018 at 10:15 pm

    Oh FFS socialist alternative gets a gig, calld AbbottSatan666 a racist.

    This is juvenile horeseshit

  71. Turtle of WA
    #2741118, posted on June 18, 2018 at 10:16 pm

    With an ugly girlfriend.

  72. Carpe Jugulum
    #2741119, posted on June 18, 2018 at 10:17 pm

    Spencer rolls over to have his tummy tickled by a fucking tweenie

    Sweet cheeses on a bicycle

  73. Turtle of WA
    #2741122, posted on June 18, 2018 at 10:19 pm

    Socialist Alliance. This is the party with a 100% renewable target.

    Evil radical left.

  74. Viva
    #2741125, posted on June 18, 2018 at 10:20 pm

    Weasle weasle words from the vice chancellor

  75. Turtle of WA
    #2741127, posted on June 18, 2018 at 10:21 pm

    Why do the radical left complain? They’ll be running the Ramsay centre in a few years, just like they run every other institution.

  76. Turtle of WA
    #2741132, posted on June 18, 2018 at 10:23 pm

    Snowcone: Western Civilisation, it’s hard to know what that is.

    I was raised to believe that masturbation should be done privately.

  77. Carpe Jugulum
    #2741133, posted on June 18, 2018 at 10:23 pm

    Is it just me or do other people have the innate desire to bitch slap people with pink hair?

  78. Viva
    #2741134, posted on June 18, 2018 at 10:23 pm

    At last sometime praises the enlightement tradition and then pinky pipes up

  79. Spider
    #2741135, posted on June 18, 2018 at 10:24 pm

    De-Colonialist Narrative. FMD.

  80. Pete of Perth
    #2741136, posted on June 18, 2018 at 10:25 pm

    Re pinky… does the carpet match the drapes? Asking for a lonely friend.

  81. Turtle of WA
    #2741138, posted on June 18, 2018 at 10:27 pm

    Today’s barbarian hordes have pink hair and lesbian girlfriends. And describe themselves as “polyamorous” (sluts) or “sapiosexual” (attracted to university-indoctrinated beta males).

  82. Carpe Jugulum
    #2741139, posted on June 18, 2018 at 10:29 pm

    Re pinky… does the carpet match the drapes? Asking for a lonely friend.

    Dear God, you are evil.

  83. Turtle of WA
    #2741141, posted on June 18, 2018 at 10:30 pm

    That’s up to women, woman.

  84. Spider
    #2741144, posted on June 18, 2018 at 10:31 pm

    The Global Head of Diversity and Belonging. What does that even mean????

  86. Bushkid
    #2741147, posted on June 18, 2018 at 10:31 pm

    And describe themselves as “polyamorous” (sluts) or “sapiosexual” (attracted to university-indoctrinated beta males).

    Love it, Turtle!

    No Carpe, you’re not alone!

  87. Carpe Jugulum
    #2741148, posted on June 18, 2018 at 10:32 pm

    Next question from a toddler.

    That is not a setup, no way that is possible (just kidding)

    Pinky goes on her preplanned SJW speil on da divesiddy.

    I hope her company goes broke and she ends her days in penury and her 50 pet cats feed on hed decaying body.

  88. Turtle of WA
    #2741151, posted on June 18, 2018 at 10:33 pm

    “identify as female. It’s science”.

    That very statement ignores the science of genetics.

  89. Carpe Jugulum
    #2741153, posted on June 18, 2018 at 10:33 pm

    The Global Head of Diversity and Belonging. What does that even mean????

    She gave a Senior VP a blowjob

  90. Bushkid
    #2741154, posted on June 18, 2018 at 10:33 pm

    The Global Head of Diversity and Belonging. What does that even mean????

    It means a fully tax-payer funded and perq-laden sinecure, Spidey.

  91. Bushkid
    #2741156, posted on June 18, 2018 at 10:34 pm

    Or what Carpe said….

  92. Turtle of WA
    #2741157, posted on June 18, 2018 at 10:34 pm

    More men are into “STEM” stuff than women. That’s just the way it is.

  93. Carpe Jugulum
    #2741158, posted on June 18, 2018 at 10:34 pm

    “identify as female. It’s science”.

    Says a girl who looks like her mum was fucked by a peacock.

  94. Spider
    #2741159, posted on June 18, 2018 at 10:34 pm

    More woman go to university than men.

  95. Turtle of WA
    #2741161, posted on June 18, 2018 at 10:36 pm

    Septic tank from a blue state.

  96. .
    #2741163, posted on June 18, 2018 at 10:36 pm

    I amazed this degenerate sexual behaviour (watching QANDA) still goes on.

    You’re all nuts, and remember;

    I WON MALOTTO.

  97. Carpe Jugulum
    #2741164, posted on June 18, 2018 at 10:37 pm

    Black expat with TDS gets the last question.

    SFL should have answered with – ‘what the fuck are you on about’

    Instead, she squibs it, again.

    BIRM

  98. Spider
    #2741166, posted on June 18, 2018 at 10:37 pm

    1 person with a Nazi flag = All military are racists.

  100. Carpe Jugulum
    #2741170, posted on June 18, 2018 at 10:40 pm

    Black racist thinks we are racist.

    Thats a bit odd.

  101. Turtle of WA
    #2741171, posted on June 18, 2018 at 10:40 pm

    Yes, makin’ mock o’ uniforms that guard you while you sleep.

    -Kipling.

  102. Turtle of WA
    #2741172, posted on June 18, 2018 at 10:42 pm

    Are the black Australians — who call you a “white c—” when you accidently look at them — racists, or just the white ones?

  104. Carpe Jugulum
    #2741174, posted on June 18, 2018 at 10:43 pm

    So a pink haired white valley girl says she is a mexican american.

    Peak Stupid has arrived.

  105. Viva
    #2741175, posted on June 18, 2018 at 10:43 pm

    I stopped watching a program on sinkholes to watch this but it really seems a continuation of the same program

  106. Turtle of WA
    #2741176, posted on June 18, 2018 at 10:43 pm

    Lefty quoting Popper? Rafe will laugh.

  107. Carpe Jugulum
    #2741177, posted on June 18, 2018 at 10:44 pm

    “for good men and women and no binary people to do nothing”

    Oh spare me this shit you bloated great yak

  108. Turtle of WA
    #2741178, posted on June 18, 2018 at 10:44 pm

    I must get my DNA checked. I’m probably Mongolian.

  109. Carpe Jugulum
    #2741180, posted on June 18, 2018 at 10:45 pm

    next week they bring out the cripple panel, who will survive the victim poker.

  110. Carpe Jugulum
    #2741181, posted on June 18, 2018 at 10:47 pm

    Ok Troops

    Interruptions came in at 8

    No winners but i only missed out by 48.

    Jackpot to next week.

  112. Bushkid
    #2741183, posted on June 18, 2018 at 10:49 pm

    Thanks Carpe. ‘Night all.

  113. Westie Woman
    #2741184, posted on June 18, 2018 at 10:50 pm

    Thanks Carpe!

    Good night all..

