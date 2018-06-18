What do you call a crooked union official in jail? A good start? Not enough? Desirée? All of the above?
As reported in the AFR:
Derrick Belan, the former head of the National Union of Workers NSW, has been sentenced to four years in jail after being found guilty of defrauding his union more than $650,000 and spending the money for his own personal benefit, including botox injections, a tattoo, cruises and a Harley Davidson.
Good thing there is no Prime Ministerial Pardon power in Australia.
Excepting the Harley, he could have got all that for free if he was in the Australian Navy.
But seriously … as bad as this is, it’s worth remembering that MPs routinely defraud the taxpayers of far larger sums each and every year. Their ‘study tours’ alone are the biggest criminal theft in the entire history of Australia.
including the botox?
next time perhaps the union officials should set up a Remuneration Tribunal (paid of course with union fees) which can make recommendations.
Of course the botox.
Union leaders once were just into politics, like Federated Ironworkers’ Association Ernie Thornton.
What do you call a crooked union official not in jail? Leader of the opposition.
Why didn’t he just appoint himself to a union industry fund and skim it all off legally?
What do you call a crooked union official in jail?
Maaaaate. And unlucky.
Interesting that a lot of his ‘defence’ hinged on the same “but no-one told me I couldn’t do it” strategy as employed by Thommo….
Aw, diddums.
I reckon the poor bloke must be lonely. Can’t we send him a thousand or three friends and Party comrades from the Crim’s Party as company?
Juliar, Bruce, Slimy Sam, Big Bill, Little Bill, Dodgy Dan and his 40 Thieves, the Palace Chook and her Chook-House menagerie, Brian Burke’s heirs and successors, Weatherdill & Co.,
“……….found guilty of defrauding his union more than $650,000 and spending the money for his own personal benefit, including botox injections, a tattoo, cruises……….”
The poor prick was just suffering from an identity problem but nonetheless he only made it to jail because even an idiot can see that if one is to steal money, at the very least, spend it on something more than beauty treatments,,,,, fucking moron. I will say that the Harley was a good buy, but given the others, I’ll bet the fucker had to put training wheels on it as well as perfumed saddle bags to match the hag in the side-car.