What do you call a crooked union official in jail? A good start? Not enough? Desirée? All of the above?

As reported in the AFR:

Derrick Belan, the former head of the National Union of Workers NSW, has been sentenced to four years in jail after being found guilty of defrauding his union more than $650,000 and spending the money for his own personal benefit, including botox injections, a tattoo, cruises and a Harley Davidson.

Good thing there is no Prime Ministerial Pardon power in Australia.

