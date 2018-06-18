Spartacus is currently reading a wonderful book by Jonah Goldberg called Suicide of the West. Highly, very highly, recommended. And it is rather topical at the moment with the on going discussion of the teaching of Western Civilisation in Australian universities.

However, in his book Goldberg makes an interest contrast. He describes capitalism as a system which makes everyone richer, but some richer faster than others (inequality). He then describes socialism as a system that makes everyone poor, but equally poor (equality).

So Australians. There is a choice to be made at the next election so don’t be confused. The choice seems not to be how much inequality we can tolerate so that every boat is lifted but rather how much poorer do we want to be so that we can say there is less inequality.

You choose.

And if this sounds like Australia’s climate policy where we are making everyone poorer, not to impact climate, but to say we are doing something, this is probably not a coincidence.

